Cardinal Cupich of Chicago: The Pope’s Climate Change Message is a “Bigger Agenda” than Church Child Sex Abuse

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Cardinal Blase Cupich has made the outrageous claim during an interview that talking about the environment and refugees is more important than addressing church child sex abuse allegations.

Chicago Cardinal: Global Warming, Migrants Are ‘Bigger Agenda’ than Sex Abuse

28 Aug 2018

Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, has downplayed bombshell allegations that Pope Francis knowingly rehabilitated an abusive American cardinal, saying the pope has a “bigger agenda” to worry about, such as protecting the environment and migrants.

In a television interview with NBC News, Cardinal Cupich commented on a recent 11-page statement by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former papal nuncio to the United States, that alleges a series of misdeeds by high-ranking Catholic prelates, including Pope Francis himself.

“The pope has a bigger agenda. He’s gotta get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the Church,” Cardinal Cupich said.

“We’re not going to go down a rabbit hole on this,” he added.

…