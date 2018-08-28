Cardinal Cupich of Chicago: The Pope’s Climate Change Message is a “Bigger Agenda” than Church Child Sex Abuse

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Cardinal Blase Cupich has made the outrageous claim during an interview that talking about the environment and refugees is more important than addressing church child sex abuse allegations.

Chicago Cardinal: Global Warming, Migrants Are ‘Bigger Agenda’ than Sex Abuse

Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, has downplayed bombshell allegations that Pope Francis knowingly rehabilitated an abusive American cardinal, saying the pope has a “bigger agenda” to worry about, such as protecting the environment and migrants.

In a television interview with NBC News, Cardinal Cupich commented on a recent 11-page statement by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former papal nuncio to the United States, that alleges a series of misdeeds by high-ranking Catholic prelates, including Pope Francis himself.

The pope has a bigger agenda. He’s gotta get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the Church,” Cardinal Cupich said.

“We’re not going to go down a rabbit hole on this,” he added.

Read more (includes a video of the interview): https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/28/chicago-cardinal-global-warming-migrants-are-bigger-agenda-than-sex-abuse/

I sincerely hope Cardinal Cupich walks back his disgusting comments. Church sex abuse of children is the ultimate betrayal of trust. Suggesting that “talking about the environment” could be more important than fixing a broken system which failed, may still be failing to protect vulnerable children – words fail me.

DHR

The Catholic church continues to invent deeper depths to sink to. Unbelievable.

August 28, 2018 6:08 pm
Patrick MJD

He really should stick to fixing the long documented child abuse issues with his subordinates.

August 28, 2018 6:16 pm
steve case

I would imagine that it’s not just the Catholic Church that have agents that take advantage of children. Our left-wing media hates the church of Rome and is more than willing to expose its failings.

Rich Davis

“We’re not going to go down a rabbit hole on this,” he added.

Not sure what kind of hole Cupich normally goes down but isn’t he one of Uncle Ted McCarrick’s boys?

Latitude

I really don’t understand this…
Seems like all my life I have heard this about the church…it makes headlines every now and then
…and absolutely nothing has even been done about it

