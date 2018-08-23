Electric Cars: Will Any Auto Company Make Money?

By Steve Goreham
Tesla reported second quarter results earlier this month. Despite losing $718 million during the quarter, Tesla shares rose 16 percent on renewed promises of profitability. Driven by government incentives and mandates, world automakers have announced big electric car introduction plans. But will any electric car firm be able to make money?
Start-up automobile companies face long odds. Over the last ten years, Tesla posted cumulative losses of over $3 billion. In the second quarter, Tesla began to ramp production of its new Model 3 sedan, producing more than 50,000 cars. Tesla also promises to attain profitability in the near future, but the firm is about to face rapidly growing electric car competition.
World auto makers have not only embraced electric cars, but now appear to be competing to introduce the most electric models. More than 400 fully electric or hybrid electric vehicles have been announced. BMW plans to introduce 12 all electric and 13 hybrids into its lineup by 2025. Ford announced an $11 billion investment, 16 fully electric, and 24 plug-in hybrid electric cars by 2022. Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, and others appear to be all in for electrics.
Hybrid electric vehicles, such as the Toyota Prius, use a conventional internal combustion engine along with an electric motor system to improve mileage. Hybrids can’t be plugged-in and charged. After ten years of production, Toyota was finally able to turn a profit on the hybrid Prius. Hybrid electric cars, which do not suffer the range limitation of fully electric cars, grew to about three percent of global vehicle sales in 2017.
Plug-in hybrid electrics, such as the Chevrolet Volt, can plug-in and run wholly on electric batteries but also use a gasoline engine for longer trips. Battery electric vehicles, such as the Tesla Model S and the Nissan Leaf, are fully electric and run only on batteries. Neither plug-in hybrid electrics nor fully electric vehicles are yet profitable.
UBS analysts estimate that General Motors loses $7,000 on every one of its new Bolt battery electric cars. The Bolt battery pack costs about $10,000‒$12,000, or up to one-third of the Bolt price tag. Daimler, Peugeot, Honda, and other auto makers warn of looming electric car losses.
Where is the demand to support all these new electric car models? Entrepreneurs and new companies traditionally achieve success by meeting a market need (market-pull strategy), or by developing a new technology to create a new market (technology-push strategy). An example of market-pull was the digital camera, which addressed the need for a camera able to take endless pictures that could be displayed almost immediately. Touch screen technology now found in PDAs, smart-phones, and computers is an example of technology-push. The electric car craze may be neither market-pull nor technology push, but instead is driven by government incentives and mandates.
Over the last decade, world nations established large financial incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption. Australia, China, India, Japan, the US, more than 20 nations in Europe, and others offered tax credits, deductions, and subsidies to consumers and businesses, but electric car growth has been disappointing. Battery electric vehicles comprised only 0.8 percent of the 86 million cars and light trucks sold globally in 2017.
Even this small consumer demand for electric cars is thin. When tax benefits are cut, demand plunges. A reduction in electric car vehicle registration taxes in Hong Kong and Denmark caused demand to drop more than 80 percent in those nations.
With subsidies largely ineffective, governments in Europe now plan to ban internal combustion engine car sales in the name of saving the environment. Bans on the sale of gasoline and diesel cars have now been adopted in France, Germany, Netherlands, and Norway, to begin in 2030 or 2040. California, other locations, and other nations are considering similar bans.
Are consumers going to be forced to shift to electrics? Electric cars have advantages of fast acceleration, lower maintenance costs, and lower fuel cost. But the fuel cost advantage will narrow when governments impose vehicle and fuel taxes as electric car penetration grows. Electric car deficiencies are major, including high purchase price, short driving range, small carrying capacity, lack of charging stations, long charging times, and expensive battery packs that need to be replaced during the life of the vehicle.
Auto makers are in a tough position. Demand for electric cars is small, but governments intend to force auto firms to convert their car lines to electrics. Hundreds of new car models chasing only five percent of the market is a recipe for financial debacle.
Look for big auto company electric car losses and a growing resale market for traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles.
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
Will any auto-company make money on EVs? Not until owning and driving an EV is free of sacrifices. Once it is possible to fully recharge an EV in less than 5 minutes, once you can drive on a full charge at least 300 miles, once the weight of batteries is no more than the weight of a full tank of gas, once the battery is good enough for 200,000 miles, once the car costs no more than an ICE car, then yes, it’s a viable alternative and people will be willing to replace their old ICEs with the new EVs.
Question: can an EV drive through a deep puddle without short-circuiting?
Yes, but the loss of steering will cause it to crash.
The talk of pure EV is misleading. HYBRID vehicles will be the way the market goes.
When you can drive off road, up mountains and hills for 400 miles, recharge at stations in the boons, operate well in snow conditions, they are useless except 5 mi radius urban centers.
Or, perhaps, the various governments will reconsider the cost of the subsidies, and kill the mandates for EVs?
Consumers are already feeling the price increases of electric cars in the astronomical prices of new trucks and SUVs. Electric cars are a debacle and automakers are losing money in the billions. To offset the losses, the companies are raising prices on their best-selling vehicles. As long as consumers are willing to pay the exorbitant prices without revolting, the manufacturers will continue to build lost-leaders like electric cars using trucks and SUVs to balance their balance sheets. Ford is only going to build two sedans beginning this year: The Focus and Mustang. The rest of their fleet will be trucks and SUVs. Part of the reason the hybrids are being made in such quantities is to offset the mileage of not-so-economical vehicles that are selling like mad. The government forces the companies into mileage compliance. Electric cars are probably less “green” than gas-burners when one looks at them in totality. Another government “feel-good” scam.
What matters is the price of fuel. At one point I was considering building an electric pickup truck. Then fracking started to put cheap natural gas and oil onto the market. At that point electric vehicles became pointless.
Based on the body of a Soviet hatchback Izh, Kalashnikov’s CV-1 electric vehicle’s 90 kilowatt hour battery gives it a range of 350 kilometers. The arms company says the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds.
“Electric car deficiencies are major, including high purchase price, short driving range, small carrying capacity, lack of charging stations, long charging times, and expensive battery packs that need to be replaced during the life of the vehicle.”
Pure BS : every claim in this statement is either false right now,or soon will be. The next wave of electrics will have charging times that amount to a few minutes. Actually most electrics are charged at home and can easilly have a full or heavy charge always available. Batteries will in most cases outlast the car – assume 15 year plus lifespans these days. Many of the coming wave of electrics are SUVs and have the same carrying capacity as ICE vehicles – BMW will be producing all of its cars in threee drivetrain modes – hybrid, gas, and electric – all of the cars are identical except for the drivetrains. I have no clue as to why anyone would think that electrics, which have more interior room than ICE vehicles, would have less carrying capacity.
Battery prices have dropped enormously over the past 10 years – the original Tesla Model S 70KWhr battery cost $45,000. The current 60KWhr Chevy Bolt battery costs about $160 per KWhr, or $9600 and has a driving range of 240 miles.The GM CEO recently claimed that she will see sub $100 batteries in the next year or so, droppng the price almost $3,000. Tesla claims to pay $150 these days and expects the price to drop well below $100 very soon. $100 per KWhr is the point at which analysts have always said that electrics become cost competitive in terms of sales price. The upcoming Volvo Polestar 2 will have a base price of $35,000 and have a 350 mile driving range. It should be able to recharge its batttery at a 120KW rate. The upcoming Porsche Taycan will have a driving range in excess of 300 miles and can recharge its batteries to 80% using a 350KW CCS charger in less than 12 minutes. CCS protocol chargers are being installed worldwide and is the upcoming standard – virtually every automaker is using the CCS protocol. These charging stations will be ready even before any cars show up that can use their high power. IN Europe five gas station networks have signed on to locate CCS IONITY chargers in their stations. Royal Dutch Shell has also acquired a charging company to supply their stations with CCS chargers. But for most electric car owners, the only time they would ever need to use a public charger would be on a trip. They spend far less time and effort charging their cars than a gas powered car owner does when he goes to gas stataions. The electric car owner simply plugs in his car in his garage or carport or driveway. And with 300 plus mies of driving range, one does not typically need to recharge their car every day or even once a week.
His claim is entirely true about what exists today, hence the word “are”. You are talking about “will”. Each one of your counter-arguments is about what someone is projecting to happen. When EVs are cheaper, have a longer driving range, larger carrying capacity (we’re talking weight here, not internal space), quick and convenient charging, and cheap battery packs, then people (like me) will buy them. Until then, it will unfortunately be a tough sell.
It’s funny how proponents are always comparing 100% driving ranges to 80% charging times.
And what is the point of an electric car? Pollution reduction? BS you just move the pollution to the power plant. Efficiency? again BS. Let us assume both your ICE and the power plant use Natural Gas. 70-80% of the nat gas’s energy goes to moving your car. If you move the point of converting nat gas to energy to the power plant and use an electric car, only 30% of the natural gas’s energy goes to moving your car. The rest is eaten up by generation and transmission inefficiencies.
“Pure BS : every claim in this statement is either false right now,or soon will be.” The next wave … will be … will be. Pure BS? Look in the mirror.
“The electric car owner simply plugs in his car in his garage or carport or driveway.” And what are the costs to upgrade the house to allow the charging station to be installed? And what does the charging station cost?
We recently discovered that the developer who built our home went very light on the electrical service, such that we are marginal, at best. Any attempt to add any real load will cost over $6K to upgrade the service. I wonder how many other folks might find themselves in the same situation.
Does each neighborhood have to have its electrical infrastructure upgraded to allow two cars charging simultaneously in every garage?
You are only talking about the street to your residence. There has be zero allowance for the carrying capacity of the substation to residential lines, substation capacity and the high voltage to the substation. Look at the petrol / diesel distribution infrastructure and capacity and the n look at the power lines. A complete conversion to electric vehicles could require a near complete rewire from the point of electric generation to point of recharge, especially in older areas, unless restricted to off peak recharge.
What about the 50% or so of people who don’t have a garage, carport or driveway?
Yes, each neighborhood will have to have it’s infrastructure upgraded. Everything between the home and the power plant will have to be upgraded, as well as adding more power plants.
..can’t be done
And yet all electric vehicles have the same problem: if you run out of charge you are screwed. No one can give you a gallon of charge, you cannot plod down the road to pick up a can of charge. The vehicle is a brick. Anyone who needs reliable transport when escaping a natural disaster will need an ICE driven vehicle.
Electric cars are for virtue signaling townies, not for anyone who _needs_ transport to be available 24/7 .
interesting post. lots and lots of will, claimed, upcoming, are being, upcoming, will be, will have, have signed, yet very little is. Sort of like the story of wind and solar energy. it is pretty good energy except when it is not producing energy. For me, I need a vehicle that will get me 400 to 1,000 miles now, thank you
Not everyone has a 200 ampere service at their home, but all the 10%er’s do. Do you have cost estimates for how much the local distribution systems would need to be upgraded if most people plugged in their cars at home? $100’s of billions nationwide? Expensive virtue signaling toys for the rich….Porsche Taycan price? oh well who cares, it’s not about money its about saving the planet.
The wealthiest people might buy both — the electric for show and the fossil-fuel-powered for practical use.
Meanwhile, those who can afford only the practical choice will end up helping to pay for rich-boy toys, by being forced to pay higher prices for practical transportation.
The less wealthy get screwed again.
It’s worse than you think. Our beloved California PUC gave SoCal Edison permission to install 9K electric car charging stations throughout Southern California, and recover all the capital expenses from all rate payers, not just from the folks using the charging stations. Yet another hidden subsidy.
Another example of the “tragedy of the commons” everyone pays for access for a “common good” yet only a few actually may avail themselves of this common good. They few who do, do so at the expense of all those who are paying but cannot use it.
That depends on the level of marketing directed at tax credit seekers as the main buyers. Mass market sales and lower level models look foolish at this point–U.S. automakers struggle to make money on small cars with any format.
Every last car makes with battery cars will lose money and every last battery car company will go broke until first, there is a huge breakthrough in battery technology that comes true. We have been waiting 150 years.
Burning natural gas to produce electricity to charge a battery that goes dead quickly and takes a long time to charge and doesn’t work in cold weather….sounds like something only a liberal could love. If the goal is to burn natural gas for a transportation fuel do it! But burn it in the car and avoid all the energy losses. Compressed natural gas for transportation makes a lot more sense then electricity.
A reduction in electric car vehicle registration taxes in Hong Kong and Denmark caused demand to drop more than 80 percent in those nations.
My next door neighbors bought a two year old Nissan Leaf. I believe the new car price was at least $30K but it only cost them $6K! Worst depreciation I’d ever heard of. She plugs it in every night and drives the next day to her job in hospital administration. I doubt if her round trip distance is more that about a dozen miles. We she gets back home the charge instrument often shows less than 10 miles driving distance left. We have another friend who also bought a used Leaf. She likes the car but realizes that if she didn’t have access to a normal ICE car she couldn’t get to many of her favorite places and back home on a single charge. Has anyone looked at how many electric car owners have the electric as their only car? Not many I”ll bet. Maybe someone should print a bumper sticker for hybrid and electric owners. “My other car is a Ford F-250.”
7 out of every 10 new cars sold in the UK are company vehicles. So first the companies have to be convinced that they are suitable for their needs. I did 36000 to 40000 every year for 38 years with a longest, regular, daily run of 220 miles and occasionally runs over 300 miles. So I would have to charge an electric car up every working night just to be certain of getting home, without a long charging stop, the next night. This I would do at home mostly but, when staying away, I would have to charge it up at an hotel where, during the working week, most of the guests were business people like myself ergo the hotel will need one charging point per room and a similar number of parking places; not many hotels in the UK have that.
Then comes the taxman. I could provide receipts for all petrol or diesel purchased and deduct private mileage at the agreed rate. Would the taxman accept the increase in the domestic electricity as the amount used to charge up the car? I doubt it. With our smart meters (not so smart really) eventually being able to charge cars, so they claim, at the cheapest , overnight, rate would the taxman demand access to our smart meter so that they can check on the amount claimed? It was bad enough sorting out private and business mileage for the company and taxman without the threat of the car being charged at different electricity prices.
Now retired, thank heaven, I will watch the taxman’s approach to electric cars and the charging off with interest.
Then comes the point if everybody is using the precautionary principal and charging their car every night how many extra power stations will we need for the 32,000,000 cars in the UK if they are all electric or the ever increasing number in the change over years?
To my mind, we’re missing a crucial bit of information.
Namely, are car-makers currently pricing according to what King Gillette devised to sell his razors – and recently used by makers of (home) computer printers.
Esp: 2 part pricing.
Sell the basic ‘thing’ very cheaply and make your profit on the consumables.
Gillette sold razors at a loss but sold razor blades at an epic mark-up.
Same with home PC printers. Printer itself is dirt cheap or even given away free but cartridges cost a bomb.
Is that what car makers and dealers have been doing – giving the cars away and hoping to make money on parts and servicing.
Electric cars are going to trash that cosy little setup.
My ‘research’, buying a fresh dirty little diesel runaround recently, suggests that makers & dealers are ramping up car prices quite steeply.
Pride of place in the VW commercial vehicle showroom I went to, was what the original VW hippy campervan has now become. Even the salesman I was talking with, under his breath, expressed disbelief at the asking price of £49500. What sort of hippies are going to be buying that?
(In 1970 my father bought 255 acres of farmland including 3 houses for HALF that money)
Also from VW was/is what was a very inexpensive little run-around, namely the Skoda Fabia.
Previously a total East European Joke-Mobile, was given the VW treatment and became a very popular little car.
Except it has tripled in price inside 12 years here in the UK
Is that what they’re doing – quietly ramping up the price of new (petrol/diesel) vehicles to intercept the price of electrics, electrics which have to be sold at actual cost price of manufacture because they is very little in after-sales money/profit to be made?
One might say that motoring is about to get *very* expensive *but*, does anyone actually tally the cost of keeping the things on the road?
Maybe electric cars are actually a bargain!
(Have seen 2 Teslas here abouts North Notts, a go-faster red one and a*very* shiny metallic grey and just pottering about town – not out on the motorway)
You know, the interesting thing here is how the greens want to destroy the fossil fuel industry and an all-electric car industry goes a good way toward that without them even trying hard, assuming all the technology advances occur.
I see the silver lining: less petroleum into cars means more for the truly important transport needs like big trucks, construction equipment, asphalt pavement, and especially airplanes. Maybe that way the world buys time to the roll-out of fusion energy. I can see always needing petroleum for some of the above, plus plastics.
Because of CAFE rules, automakers can afford to lose lots of money on each electric sold, because it gives them credit to sell the kind of cars that people want and do make a profit.
The real question is would anyone buy them if not made to?
Real world sales are microscopic, and would probably be nanoscopic if ideological government purchases were taken out of the figures.
The problem is energy density. The energy density of a battery is about a 20th of a $10 plastic gasoline tank. To double the range of a gasoline car it might cost an extra $5 for a bigger tank. By contrast the battery is massive and complex and extremely expensive. It also fails after only about 8 years and has to be replaced, whereas a gasoline tank almost never wears out.
Nothing the EV designers can do will overcome the hard-wired physics and chemistry constraints.
As for the idea that the “fuel” is cheaper for EVs, here in Australia the electricity price has rapidly risen due to renewable energy installation.
A Tesla S uses about 20 kWh/100 km. My car with a 2 L engine uses about 7 L/100 km. The cost of that 100 km for me would be $6 for the Tesla and $9 for my car. But almost one third of that gasoline cost is government excise levied for road wear and tear, which isn’t applied to electricity. Eventually that excise would also have to be levied on the electricity, since EVs wear out roads too.
So arguably there are no real savings running a Tesla vs a conventional gasoline car, even before battery replacement costs etc are factored in.
As of now, the Tesla Model 3 is blowing comparable sedans out of the water in the US, outselling BMW 2 Series, BMW 3 Series BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series COMBINED. This is not posers, virtue signallers or greens. This is the sea level dropping before a Tsunami.
Tesla can do this because they had the guts in 2013 to start building a battery plant with a projected output of 35 Giga-watt hours – equal to the entire WORLD output of lithium ion batteries in 2013. No other Western manufacturer today has access to a supply of cells anywhere near this. VW, Mercedes, BMW, GM – they are all bit players until they can solve this problem.
Meantime as I have repeatedly warned on this blog, China are manoeuvring to crush Western industry in this area. Forget all the greenwash garbage, if a lot of the anti-EV, anti-Tesla attitudes expressed herein prevail, what remains of the Western auto industry will join Kodak.
And please don’t tell me about F150 sales as of 2018. If Ford don’t get their act together, by 2040 all the US pickup sales will be electric and made by BYD or SAIC.
As Tesla hits production numbers of 5000 cars per week some information leaked that showed 4300 of those produced needed some extensive fit and finish work to complete the cars. Many problems are showing up with the Model 3 that will require some major upgrades and retooling of the production line to correct. The Tesla fan boys are not happy with the product and some of the faults leave the car unusable. The article below is a very reveling look at how not to build a car. If you want to see how Ford developed the new 2015 Mustang for the 50 anniversary it is on Netflix under The Fast Horse. The unique look in the design, engineering, prototyping and production of a car from start to finish. It is interesting to see how many problems crop up with the car and how they are fixed. Tesla seems to have missed a few steps somehow.
https://ca.yahoo.com/finance/news/wall-street-analysts-tore-down-132624419.html