Drought Proofing a Dry Continent

Guest essay by Viv Forbes
Earth is a blue watery planet.
70% of its surface is covered by oceans of salt water, some of which are extremely deep. These oceans contain about 97% of Earth’s water. Another 2% is locked up in snow, ice caps and glaciers. That leaves just 1% of Earth’s surface water in inland seas, lakes, rivers and dams. We have plenty of water, but not much to drink.
In addition to these vast surface water supplies, water vapour is the fourth most abundant gas in the atmosphere, after nitrogen (76%), oxygen (21%) and Argon (1%). Moisture in the atmosphere varies from almost zero over deserts and ice caps up to 4% over the wet tropics. (Carbon dioxide is a miniscule 0.04%).
Then there are the large and unmeasured supplies of hidden underground water – “renewable” water from rain soaking into alluvial sands and gravels; artesian water in deeper permeable rocks; hydro-thermal water associated with volcanic and igneous activity; and primary water originating deep in Earth’s crust which feeds many natural springs and is sometimes discovered in unexpected places in very large quantities.
With this abundance of water, why do humans ever find themselves short of fresh water? Three reasons – insufficient water is conserved when it is abundant, too much water is wasted, and power costs make desalination unattractive.
The biggest water-wasters are those towns and cities which supply unlimited free or subsidised water to large and growing populations. Everything supplied “free” is wasted. Then when drought comes and water is most needed, it must be rationed. Under-priced or free water will be wasted watering lawns and golf courses so they can be mowed again, sprinkling decorative gardens, supplying fish ponds and water features, washing cars and footpaths, filling swimming pools, indulging long showers, and ignoring dripping taps and leaking pipes. If every user in every town and city were metered, and had to pay the full cost of water, it would be used much more carefully.
For example, back in the 1980’s, the Central Queensland coal town of Moranbah, water was un-metered and water was supplied “free” by the coal company. But in droughts Moranbah water had to be rationed – gardens one side of the street could use water today, the other side tomorrow. Another town, Dalby, in the same climatic district was metered and self-regulated. No watering restrictions were imposed. The water consumption per resident in Dalby was half that of Moranbah (and gardens were just as good).
How should we charge for water? “Charge what it costs” sends the right signals to users. Maybe each user should pay a fixed base charge for water to cover essential needs. This should be related to the capital costs of the water infrastructure. Usage above this should be charged at a variable rate which would increase as the water levels in dams dropped. This would remove the need for water restrictions and generate public support for building more dams.
Lucky Australia has a “Great Artesian Basin” and many grazing properties and inland towns have relied heavily on artesian water that flows to the surface from deep bores. Again this “free” water has been badly wasted by allowing the bores to flow unchecked into open bore drains subject to heavy losses by evaporation and soakage. There is a program to case and cap these bores to reduce wastage. Some of the government funding frittered on global warming “research” and green energy gambles would be better devoted to conserving artesian waters.
Some places like Perth in Western Australia with low rainfall and high evaporation rates have made good use of artificial desalination plants, but desalination is generally the last resort without abundant cheap electricity.
The nuclear energy of the sun powers the greatest desalination plant on earth using mainly sea water to create all of Earth’s clouds, rain, hail and snow. Unfortunately it delivers these products in cycles of floods and droughts. Therefore dams are needed to improve water security in droughts, and to moderate the severity of floods.
Water storage is an important part of the water equation which every farmer understands. There is no point allowing immense floods of fresh water to erode the land and spew into the seas – the oceans are not short of water (but offshore sea life like prawns and corals can benefit from nutrients and minerals delivered offshore in floods).
When the inevitable droughts return and the dams are drained, cities are faced with severe rationing, re-treating waste water or de-salting sea water in expensive power-hungry desalination plants.
Australia has immense deserts and many of our “rivers” (including the mighty Murray-Darling) flow intermittently. Normally “creeks” flow into “rivers”, but in the dry inland it takes two “rivers” (the Thompson and the Barcoo) to service Coopers “Creek”, and still Lake Eyre is usually dry.
Droughts and floods are a natural feature of Australia’s climate.
Our pioneer farmers soon learnt how to cope with drought – “don’t overstock, build more dams and keep the hayshed full”.
The Cattle King of Australia, Sydney Kidman, created a cattle empire by understanding the weather. He knew that universal droughts were not common – there was always some place that got a freak storm that filled dams, made creeks run and brought a flush of green pasture. So he acquired a string of properties stretching from the Gulf of Carpentaria to Adelaide and had his own intelligence network advising where rain had fallen to produce stock feed, and where he could find distressed droughted properties for sale. His drovers drifted mobs of cattle to the grass and water, preferably towards the big southern markets.
Good grazing managers also build private dams and deepen billabongs. They also manage their soil and pastures so that rain runoff is minimised and pastures benefit. This is best achieved by giving pasture periodic rests from grazing pressure, and improving soils by retaining more water and improving soil aeration by key-line ripping, and by supplying mineral deficiencies.
The greatest enemies of sensible water conservation and river management are the water bureaucrats whose rules change every flood. One decade they are removing trees “to allow flood waters to get away quicker”; next decade they place a ban on removing trees. Dam building is encouraged, then it is prohibited. Levies are built, and then taken down. Irrigators are cheered, and then they are dis-possessed. Finally, drunk with power, they draw up “Basin Plans” like the Murray-Darling Basin Plan which is part of a long term green plan to gradually smother farming, grazing and irrigation along the river.
Sensible people try to conserve water when it is abundant, but every dam proposal soon attracts fierce and organised opposition. This means that most of Australia’s dams were completed decades ago – Warragamba NSW 1960, Eungella Qld 1969, Ord River WA 1971, Beardmore Qld 1972, Fairbairn Qld 1972, Snowy River Vic-NSW 1974, Gordon Tasmania 1974, Hinze Qld 1976, North Pine Qld 1976, Fred Haigh Qld 1978, Wivenhoe Qld 1984, Thompson WA 1984, Burdekin Qld 1987, Barambah Qld 1988. Without these dams many Australian cities could not exist, and those who choose to live on flood plains would pay dearly for flood insurance.
Australia’s population has increased greatly since our major dams were built, and our water risk becomes greater every year. Today, pampered urban Greens with no understanding of water realities will predictably oppose every new water proposal. (The Snowy Scheme involved building 16 major dams. Imagine getting the approvals to build them today.)
Free use permitted providing the Cartoonist (Steve Hunter)
and the Carbon Sense Coalition www.carbon-sense.com are acknowledged.
Compiled by Mike Williamson from Australian Government Statistics
There is a growing procession of “ghost dams” in Australia that did not materialise including Nathan Gorge, Urannah, Traveston, Wolffdene, Bremer River, Tully-Millstream, the Bradfield Scheme and the Reid Scheme in Queensland; Clarence, Nymboida and the Macleay Schemes in NSW; Franklyn in Tasmania. Naturally few of these proposals stack up as well as the dams already built, and some may never look feasible – good dam sites are usually used first. But some must be built and they will provide water and food security as well as becoming tourist and wildlife attractions.
If we keep inflating our population with immigrants, subsidising big families with welfare, and attracting tourists with games and spectacles we will have to find more usable water for both cities and farms.
Australian governments are wasting billions of dollars on foreign aid, foreign wars, climate propaganda, subsidies for un-viable industries, politically distorted research and many other suspect causes. Only those who administer or receive this flood of money see value in it. More should be used for drought-proofing the dry continent.
However, the only big water-related investment on Australian government drawing boards today is the Snowy 2.0 pump storage scheme. This scheme will not conserve one extra litre of water, and it will be a net consumer of electricity – its sole useful function is to keep the lights on when intermittent green energy fails. It will also exploit and smooth out the severe electricity price fluctuations caused by intermittent energy from wind and solar power. But, like all hydro-schemes, it needs water and may be at risk in a big drought.
The estimated cost of Snowy 2.0 has risen from $2 billion to $7 billion as the result of spending $29 million on an initial feasibility study. Add that to the $6 billion that the federal government will spend buying the existing Snowy Hydro scheme from the states who own it. If they used this vast splurge of money to build a real water supply dam and a real base-load power station, Australia’s supplies of water and electricity would be far more secure.
Eastern Australia is currently suffering a big drought. Climate alarmists pushing a green global agenda will, as usual, try to exploit community suffering and concern by blaming man-made global warming for more droughts. Wrong again. Warmer oceans would increase evaporation, producing more clouds and more rain, not more drought.
Warmer oceans also expel carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and plants flourish in the moist warm fertile atmosphere. Anyone who studies a bit of climate history can see that warm centuries like the Medieval Warm Period are times of plenty, whereas cold periods like the Little Ice Age are times of hunger and conflict. Spending ANY money trying to reduce global warming is totally wasted. Drought and global cooling are the real threats we should fear and prepare for.
Sensible drought-proofing policies for Australia are simple –
- Stop wasting water
- Build more dams, pipelines and pumps
- Build power stations capable of delivering cheap reliable electricity for pumping water and energising desalination plants.
To view this whole article plus images click:
http://carbon-sense.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/build-more-dams.pdf
Australia seems as bad as California on environmental management.
Yet they are convinced since they are morally superior, they are doing the right thing.
Beavers do a great job. I come from the Great State of Maine and beavers are a huge asset. They create great trout fisheies with their dams and, plenty of water to fight fires in remote locations. Worlds greates engineers in my opinion.
Beavers are a bit terretorial and will protect their young. But of course…Some tree huggers like to go kayaking and harass the wildlife. Maybe this will teach them…
https://www.wcvb.com/article/wild-video-rabid-beaver-attacks-father-7-year-old-daughter-kayaking-on-river/22695511
Do they protect their young when they have rabies?
Sorry, ace, water should be free, not charged for in any way. It is disgusting to believe anyone would essentially say taxes and profits should be made from something that God gave us. I suppose you would also say that we should be taxed or profit should be made from the air we breathe as well.
As for conserving it, yes, I agree. As for storing it, yes, I agree. As for charging for it, no, as I don’t believe anyone should pay a fine for collecting rain water because some SOB can make a profit off it elsewhere.
Uhhh…what?
Should you be charged for collecting rainwater? No. Definitely NO!
Should you be charged for bringing potable water to your house? Yes.
If you don’t agree with that last, then haul your own water everyday from the nearest creek. (I’d suggest you boil it before you drink it.)
I doubt it would be long before you’d be willing pay someone to haul it for you.
(As for flushing with it….)
This is how socialism rots the mind.
Convincing people that they have right to free stuff. No matter how much other people have to be taxed in order to provide it.
Gunga Din
“(As for flushing with it….)”
It offends me that in the UK (and I suspect elsewhere) we happily use drinking water to bathe in, and flush our toilets with.
Perhaps if potable water were treated as it should there would be little expense involved in supplying houses with fresh drinking water.
Fresh, clean drinking water is not only a fundamental human right, it’s one of the basic necessities of life. So why are we all gaily pissing it up the wall by using it to flush away our bodily waste when we could be supplying every household with metered drinking water at a fraction of the cost of what we pay for to send it down the plughole.
It’s not like we drink out the toilet. The western worlds concept of water usage is insane.
I hope you forgot the “sarc/” tag.
Two separate water lines to supply a house? One with potable water and one with untreated water? (From where?) That could be done at a fraction of the cost??
There is “grey water” technology – we use it here in the Sonoran Desert to water the golf courses, city parks, and for the various water features in those parks.
It is VERY difficult to get right. For nearly ten years after converting, our parks smelled like raw sewage. Migrating ducks disappeared; they had nowhere safe to land. That is MOSTLY cleared up now – although it gets out of balance on occasion and we get the sewage back. (Ducks are rather conservative creatures – we still have a much smaller population during migration season.)
As for “in-home” systems, no. JUST NO. Think of that nice rich culture medium in your toilet (or coming out of your shower head), just chock full of food particles, skin follicles, etc., etc., etc. (If you are one of the people that add phosphates to your dishwasher and laundry machine so that you have CLEAN things to eat off of and wear, the problem is far worse.)
As for treating to get potable water from your supply, and supplying untreated water for “non-drinking” uses – that will save on your treatment expense, but very little water. Or are you proposing getting it from the ocean? Ever taken a salt-water shower? Put on clothing that has dried after being in the ocean? Surely you have – think about it.
Writing Observer & Gunga Din
Fair points. But potable water to the home was unheard of not too many years ago.
Surely fresh water can be filtered to remove debris, then perhaps chlorinated at the point of consumption. paid for by the user.
Arbitrarily penalising people with rudimentary water meters doesn’t seem a sensible option. And running a single dual pipe to homes, to supply a meagre amount of drinking water as opposed to the vast amount (by comparison) to bathe in, flush toilets and run washing machines doesn’t seem too much of a problem.
Hey, my water is free — if you don’t count the $4000 to drill the well, $2500 for the pump and pipe, $7000 for the septic system and of course the electricity to run the pump. But the water itself is free.
By that same insane logic, food should be free as well.
Nobody is proposing fining the collection of rain water, just making you pay for what other people have to deliver to you.
Ahh but there are municipalities that will fine you for collecting rain water. California has loads of places that will own your property on the fines if you dare use a rain barrel. HOW DARE YOU ATTEMPT TO BE SELF=SUFFICIENT! ONLY GOVERNMENT CAN BRING YOU LIFE. (ok, I have to calm down. Channeling loony toons totalitarians can work up the blood pressure.)
CA is insane.
Not a valid example.
Someone seriously needs to take those governments to federal court for a violation of basic rights. That or build in a floodplain and sue when “their” water damages you.
Actually, in some jurisdictions collecting rain water is verboten. You don’t have a right to divert rain water from the watershed. There was a fella in Oregon who went to jail for doing so, although it was more for the industrial-size operation than anything else.
To add to Gunga’s statement:
Theres quite an expense to bringing potable water to any house: pipeage, pumpage, treatment, and maintenance on the same. Plus paying people at all end of the water line to give you your water: All the Operators making sure the water is safe to drink; all the people testing the water to make sure they’ve done their jobs correctly; all the maintenance people fixing things, etc.
Way back in the day I worked it- the cost in the Washington D.C. area was about $1.25 per thousand gallons. I’m sure its risen since then in many ways.
Someone has to pay it. Whether it comes out of your taxes or by direct billing- YOU have to pay for the water you drink/bathe with/wash your dishes and clothes/ etc.
Tom,
To summarize, everything is free! Diamonds, uranium, oil or any natural resource is free! The locating, extracting, processing and delivery of those resources requires labor, which we pay for in money, and you as a consumer of that product have to pay for it, somehow and always.
You sound like the Communists who thought that middlemen (truckers, merchants) were parasites for charging a fee (profit) for bringing grain from the country to the city. Grain rotting on the farm has zero value. They never got it, for “getting it” would have been a violation of their religion, Marxism. After the take over of Russia by the Bolsheviks, Russia hardly exported grain again, even though it was a big grain exporter prior to WW I. Grain imports were a perennial feature of their economy. Now, with capital markets working agin in Russia, Russia has once again become a big grain exporter. Do you see the connection?
Reliable and clean drinking water is not natural. Spend anytime out in nature. There are few places where 24/7 year round clean drinking water in any amount you need is available. The water I drink comes from dams built decades ago and requires an expensive infrastructure. And, rainfall. Otherwise, I would have to dig a well and remove water from a community resource without paying for it. Read about the “Tragedy of the Commons” for what comes next.
Neither is the disposal of this water after it is used natural. There is no way we could simply discharge our waste water back into the environment without treatment. Sewer fees are actually a lot more expensive than water fees where I live (Baltimore, MD, USA). I use a septic system, so I bear the cost of maintaining that myself. But, my neighbors and I release large amounts of dirty water (sewage) into the environment everyday, into the dirt of my front yard in my case, and expect the septic tank and the leeching fields to clean this water up before it returns to the watershed. This is not natural or free.
There is no better way to regulate the use of any limited resource than by pricing it. For example, is “heat” free? Imagine if electricity and natural gas were supplied free of charge. Use all you want, just pay for the distribution. After all, electrons are free!
Fair pricing encourages more supply of the resource in question. Look at the oil supply.
The only argument for free anything is that the thing is essential and wealth inequality makes purchasing the “thing” more of a burden for some people than others. This is where govt can intervene in the marketplace to subsidize the cost of the “thing” for poorer people. This is done for things like health care and education in the USA. Health care and education costs have gone through the roof in this country. Is there a connection? Well, with great regulation comes limited supply and higher cost, and the subsidies hide the true cost from the consumer.
Visit a modern, well kept American supermarket to see the result of charging what it costs for a product.
Reflect.
Maybe it’s a nitpick but the article is about Australia and the cartoon shows beavers who aren’t native to Australia.
Beavers depend for their survival on their ability to make dams. Beavers demonstrating against dams are a lot like humans demonstrating against cheap abundant electric power.
The article talks about metering water as a way to prevent waste. There’s a limit where the cost is so high that people can’t afford the water (or electricity) that they need. In the extreme case it leads to needless deaths.
People only need a few quarts a day to survive. (Liters for those of you on the other side of the pond.)
I don’t know anyone who is proposing increasing the price to the kind of levels where people couldn’t afford to take a drink.
What they want is for people to be smarter in how they use water for lawns and washing.
The only reason Stalin didn’t do it was that he didn’t think of it. link On the other hand, things got stupid in Bolivia:
Never underestimate the capabilities of the corrupt and stupid. Corruption is a major cause of starvation.
MarkW
“(Liters for those of you on the other side of the pond.)”
A few pints are enough for me. But thanks for the acknowledgement.
Beavers are incredible environmental engineers. They will make wetlands where dried out semi desert existed before. Couldn’t say what they might be able to do for or to Australia. If there is enough water for them to create a pond the resulting trees will shade it and preserve it and the beavers will move on to create more wetland. They just need to be left alone. I wouldn’t actually doubt that they could be beneficial. Might need to breed a desert variety that can take the heat! Or give the regular ones sunglasses!
I believe importing beavers to Australia would be a disaster. In their place, here in the USA (at least, those parts where they now live), they are marvelous–ingenious, industrious, prolific. However, even here they can make big trouble–placing a dam where it will flood roads and fields, among other possibilities. Here, also, they have natural predators that keep their population somewhat in check. I have no idea whether any predators in Australia would know what to make of beavers, but I could easily see uncontrolled breeding, drastic population increase of beavers, and instinctive placement of dams wherever they might fit. I haven’t the faintest doubt that beavers would make themselves unwelcome very soon.
In the meantime, Australia is populated already by many knowledgeable, ingenious, well-educated PEOPLE who can build dams far more specialized and useful than any beaver. What is needed is to replace the people Australians now elect with some new folks who know what to do–and more important, what not to do–in order to address the varied supplies and needs of water for the continent.
John M. Ware
It would be like importing Roo’s to the US. The place would be overrun in very short order.
Add “and releasing them into the wild” there. We actually have several “roo ranches,” especially here in the SW semi-arid regions.
Tell that to the buffalo.
They imported something like Twenty pairs of beavers to southern South American in the 1940s, there are now something like three hundred thousand and they are talking about a cull.
Desalination should be the last effort to ensure a water supply and only used when conservation cannot provide. California is a shining example of poor water management and the last place desalination should be applied despite its’ vast shoreline. The state returns enough fresh water to the ocean to solve its’ cyclical droughts and the idea that it’s OK to turn fresh water saline then desalinate it for use is crazy thinking considering the cost and environmental damage involved.
Just a note that back in the 1880s-early 1900s there were several more severe droughts-including the Federation Drought from 1895-1902- in Australia, so when you hear people refer to the ‘worst ever drought’ for the current one, this ~1 year drought has a very, very long way to go before getting to that.
“If we keep inflating our population with immigrants”…
Am I the only person that sees a problem with the same people that say we are over populating…
…are the same people that are all for illegal immigration and no borders..anyone just go anywhere you want
Latitude
Welcome to the EU mate.
The UK’s terrorism intelligence service is stretched to breaking. They needn’t be were we allowed to impose immigration restrictions that would catch the terrorists at the front door.
But no, the EU compels us to accept anyone. Mind you, they also compel destitute EU members states to do the same, but I don’t see their countries overrun with wealthy Londoners bombing their streets.
Funny that.
…and in Sweden they put a whole new spin on “burning down the house”
You’re right……
Very good article. One nit, though:
“Warmer oceans also expel carbon dioxide into the atmosphere” isn’t quite accurate.
These days, with CO2 above 400 ppmv, warmer oceans just absorb CO2 a bit more slowly than cooler oceans, there’s no net release of CO2 from the oceans to the atmosphere.
I’m sorry I don’t know much about Australian geology but storage reservoirs are always going to be prone to high evaporation rates. Are there any underground storage points in the drier areas that could be utilized by filling during wetter periods and accessing that water during the dry periods? It’s a big continent so I would be surprised if there aren’t.
Over behind the Great Dividing Range, the land is flat. You could dig an underground storage facility pretty easy, but it would be cheaper to build it above ground. We have an artesian basin, water just below the surface in huge quantities. However, if you pull out too much of it, it will kill the land above.
Here’s an example of what can be done. Hughenden, middle of QLD, hot and dry.
https://www.google.com.au/maps/place/Hughenden+QLD+4821/@-20.8598589,144.1990525,15225m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x6a2dc5a8988c9b5d:0x400eef17f206cb0!8m2!3d-20.85!4d144.2
A station near Hughendend with lots of water.
https://www.realestate.com.au/property-horticulture-qld-hughenden-7895766
I don’t know why Great Lake states don’t market themselves as the home of UNLIMITED water.
Would bee interesting to see a population increase as an overlay on that graph.
“The biggest water-wasters are those towns and cities which supply unlimited free or subsidised water to large and growing populations. Everything supplied “free” is wasted.”
Actually, Viv is not quite correct here. As little as 10% of Australia’s regulated water supply goes to the cities, whilst about 70% is “wasted” on irrigation. Another 10% can be added to the irrigation waste with irrigation transmission loss. Of all the water diverted to irrigation only 10% actually generates a profit, with the largest remaining component being sprayed on … grass, for hay etc. The 10% of irrigation that generates 90% of the revenue from irrigation, is truck crop, horticulture and the like, and ironically in any one year, Australia produces about twice as much irrigated food as is required. And yes, the waste is generally plowed back in. The average return per megaliter for the whole irrigated sector is as little as $75/ml, which is shocking when the average cost of water supply to irrigation in Australia is close to $350/ml. By comparison the average cost of water into the cities is climbing dramatically beyond $2500/ml to as much as $5000/ml. Urban users pay these costs … water is not free here. So the bottom line is that urban users are being exploited to pay the waste and subsidization in the irrigation sector. Currently the cost of desalination is up beyond $12,000/ml and with the destruction of the electricity power sector in Australia by the incompetent politicians that cost will soar if we ever have another serious drought … and Australia is dry by nature. The irony of the ridiculously distorted Australian water industry over the past 140 years is that farmers and irrigators have not been the political motivators for the gross over investment in irrigation. The drive has come from socialist politicians from the left and right who seemed more motivated to get money into their electorates and possibly a name on a dam. Alfred Deakin was the first. Sadly, they have been aided and abetted by so many water planners, scientists and experts as well as dam builders who grew fat on more public money. In the water industry, in many places, there has been an old saying which characterizes the socialist mentality of public spending generally … “socialize the cost whilst privatizing the benefits”.
The footnote for Aussie water management is that the country has more than enough water to grow as much food as is needed and supply urban and industrial users … even in the worst of years. The challenge is to get it out of the irrigation sector. Sadly many rural irrigation districts have become financial traps for poor folks, who should be living back in the cities. The Aussie water problem is pretty typical of irrigation distortions globally. We do NOT need to build more dams!
I like the idea of giant capped wells in places they can be applied instead of more dams. Coastlines can suffer when you trap sediment behind dams, i.e. Mississippi Delta.
Quarry and dredge in the floodplain – this could be useful material itself – seal the sides/bottom if necessary and next time water is abundant, aka a flood, the stepwells fill up and divert flood water. Use the well water first and stop pumping those wells while you do.
Not sure how many places in the world where this could be applied but it sounds like Australia could be a candidate, I know the Ogallala aquifer is. I just checked and some water wells literally in the dry channel bed of the Arkansas river west of Dodge City are 30+ feet to static water level. The floodplain is filled with hundreds of feet of sand, some of it very high quality. You’re not going to make a lake on the Arkansas or Cimarron rivers over the Ogallala, but if giant stepwells work in the Thar desert – the most populated desert in the world – then they might be a solution elsewhere.
As a result of the 1950s drought a lot of dams were built in Texas. There was even a failed attempt to divert Mississippi River water to the west. Currently the Colorado River (Texas through Austin) and an intermediate lake divert water to Corpus Christi.
A water plan also releases an allotment to the bays, not based on endangered species, but on clear evidence (exact amounts needed difficult to establish) that it enhances survival of some species, whooping cranes for example. While there have been dry years since, early 2010s especially, the 50s drought has not been matched. Corpus Christi, supplied by two dams and diversion, is on a development binge and at some point difficult decisions will have to be made. There has already been rationing and one lawsuit I know of. You can only dam so much water.