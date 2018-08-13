President Trump Mocks Subsidised Wind Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart – “That’s the end of that windmill” – a video clip of President Trump mocking wind power, criticising the ongoing green mass murder of birds, and miming shooting a wind turbine at a New York Fundraiser.

Why Windmills are the Worst — by @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/t5WqMu9hSe — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 13, 2018

History will not judge kindly all the greens who stood by while birds were slaughtered in the name of saving the environment.

One of my first lessons while learning to fly was that eagles and other large raptors don’t get out of the way. Millions of years of evolution has taught eagles especially that they are the lords of the sky, that nothing can challenge them when they are in the air. Its not that the eagles can’t see the turbine blades, they simply cannot grasp that the lump of metal or fibreglass whooshing towards them poses any kind of threat.

As a pilot I can evade large birds. But wind turbines are static, they have no capacity to avoid a collision.

As long as wind turbines are being built, the slaughter of endangered large birds of prey will continue.

