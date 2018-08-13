President Trump Mocks Subsidised Wind Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – “That’s the end of that windmill” – a video clip of President Trump mocking wind power, criticising the ongoing green mass murder of birds, and miming shooting a wind turbine at a New York Fundraiser.
Why Windmills are the Worst — by @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/t5WqMu9hSe
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 13, 2018
History will not judge kindly all the greens who stood by while birds were slaughtered in the name of saving the environment.
One of my first lessons while learning to fly was that eagles and other large raptors don’t get out of the way. Millions of years of evolution has taught eagles especially that they are the lords of the sky, that nothing can challenge them when they are in the air. Its not that the eagles can’t see the turbine blades, they simply cannot grasp that the lump of metal or fibreglass whooshing towards them poses any kind of threat.
As a pilot I can evade large birds. But wind turbines are static, they have no capacity to avoid a collision.
As long as wind turbines are being built, the slaughter of endangered large birds of prey will continue.
The first thing the public will have to understand is that the people who want to build wind turbines are not in it for the environment nor for any nutty notion of climate change mitigation.
Once the veil of ignorance from that delusion finally lifts, then the demise of the wind energy business will be swift.
If there are an y large birds of prey left by that time. The greens will have overrun with mice and rats.
Overrun with mice and rats … not as long as there are coyotes and cats.
That they are eagle and hawk killers are just another reason to reject green prayer wheels. The economics are so bad, plus the effect on grid stability, that one could suspect a deliberate intent to crash the grid.
Slowly but surely he is un-picking the international scam.
All comes down to funding.
Really wish the Australian MSM keep posting things like this all the way up to the next federal election. Energy supply and cost is going to be the make or break issue for parties to form the next Govn’t. However, Turnbull is a traitor, Shorten hasn’t a clue…like he really believes a carbon tax will make the climate better and the greens are next to useless. So I reckon it’ll be a donkey vote for most people.
It’s an inconvenient truth… Hopefully, the benefits and deficits of each technology can be evaluated honestly from recovery to reclamation, and a basket of products will be exploited and reconciled for the advancement of humankind, animals, plants, and the environment. First step: unravel political and scientific myths.
Wind turbines and solar mirror power plants are evil energy producers. they both kill birds by the thousands. They are NOT the solution.
The tip of a wind turbine moves faster than a bird can cope with. There are engineering reasons for that. link Although the blades look slow and majestic, at the tips they could be moving 180 mph. It’s hard to get out of the way of something moving that fast.
Bats can actually do it except for one BIG problem. The difference in pressure from one side of the windmill to to the other side bursts their lungs.
Wind energy needs to be mocked. The electricity supply system is the ultimate in Just In Time supply, it is measured in micro-seconds. If the system has a delay of merely one second it falls over with catastrophic results.
It is not only birds, but bats also are slaughtered by these choppers which mass-murder our feathered friends. And the society which purports to advocate for birds, Audubon, is complicit in this activity by proclaiming that human-caused CO2-fueled catastrophic warming is the real problem with bird survival. My post, Audubon Goes Over the Edge, provides details.
