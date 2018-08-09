NOAA forecasters lower Atlantic hurricane season prediction

Conditions in the ocean and the atmosphere are conspiring to produce a less active Atlantic hurricane season than initially predicted in May, though NOAA and FEMA are raising caution as the season enters its peak months.
“There are still more storms to come – the hurricane season is far from being over. We urge continued preparedness and vigilance,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Seasonal forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have increased the likelihood of a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60 percent (up from 25 percent in May) in the updated outlook, issued today. The likelihood of a near-normal season is now at 30 percent, and the chance of an above-normal season has dropped from 35 percent to 10 percent.
For the entire season, which ends Nov. 30, NOAA predicts a total of 9-13 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater) of which 4-7 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 0-2 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).
So far, the season has seen four named storms, including two hurricanes. An average six-month hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
This outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast. Landfalls are largely determined by short-term weather patterns, which are only predictable within about one week of a storm potentially reaching a coastline.
To produce the seasonal update, forecasters take several factors into account. El Nino is now much more likely to develop with enough strength to suppress storm development during the latter part of the season. Today, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated its forecast to a nearly 70 percent likelihood of El Nino during the hurricane season.
Additionally, sea surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea have remained much cooler than average. A combination of stronger wind shear, drier air and increased stability of the atmosphere in the region where storms typically develop will further suppress hurricanes. Storm activity to-date and the most recent model predictions also contribute to this update.
“Today’s updated outlook is a reminder that we are entering the height of hurricane season and everyone needs to know their true vulnerabilities to storms and storm surge,” said FEMA Administrator Brock Long. “Now is the time to know who issues evacuation orders in their community, heed the warnings, update your insurance and have a preparedness plan. Don’t let down your guard, late season storms are always a possibility, always keep your plans updated.”
NOAA also urges coastal residents to make sure they have their hurricane preparedness plans in place and to monitor the latest forecasts as we move into peak hurricane season.
Urging “continued vigilance” is a rather dopey thing to say when there are no Canes on the way.
Fear is control.
The Fall is hurricanes.
The Winter is deadly cold & blizzards.
The Spring is tornadoes.
The Summer is lethal heat waves.
Capiche?
Continued vigilance is part of what we pay them for.
Don’t discount TS formation. It can still happen and we’re heading into the meat of the season now with the GFS showing the MJO moving to zones 2 and 3. So cooler than average SSTs, dry air and dust in the MDR and sheer from the west does not rule out development. The place that looks the most conducive for a hurricane to hit is the eastern sea board from the Carolinas north where SSTs are warmer than average and sheer and dust are not a factor.
So don’t crow folks because you might end up eating it.
Hurricanes can spin up from tropical storms in less than a day.
But, but, but CO2 causes hurricanes and we have more CO2 now.
according to Al’s theory, with elevated atmospheric CO2 concentrations, should we not be experiencing more intense hurricanes?
Oh well, it is a midterm election year in the US, so the fundraising the green blob would try to run off the hurricane threat due to global warming will go to congressional campaigns instead.
Lord I need this job….
Update your prediction every month…and then give such a wide range you can’t lose
..and claim you’re spot on at the end
..and then start calling tropical and extra tropical storms CYCLONES…..and name them so they sound really really scary
…..to make yourself look important
I guess you are allowed to change your bet once the race is half over. I think I’ll try that at Belmont Park.
So, around November 5 or so, what excuses are CO2 alarmists going to make about fewer hurricanes? — CO2 lags severe hurricane seasons ? … OR … It’s just what we expected, yadah, yadah, yadah, complex, contrived explanation that sounds good? … OR … silence?
Nah, silence is probably out of the question. It’ll probably be the most creative explanation yet about the magical molecule.
All that dust blowing this way is definitely keeping a lid on things.
///other than the red tide
You got that right!
http://myfwc.com/media/4477058/swmap0808.jpg
You know what NOAA doesn’t provide in any of these forecasts? How accurate their forecasts have been in the last 50 years. Nor do they give you data as to what the average season actually results in; the spread is so small it’s easy to look like the prediction is close and thus has some validity.
We could save a lot of tax dollars and lose nothing by eliminating the offices/grants that produce these “predictions”.
“You know what NOAA doesn’t provide in any of these forecasts? How accurate their forecasts have been in the last 50 years.”
About as accurate as a blindfolded chimp throwing darts.
As long as the Left gets a Cat1 landfalling somewhere in the next 3 months they will smugly declare “This is Climate Change you can see.”
What you say is true, but they don’t need an actual Cat1 to start the 3 ring circus. A TS can be made into the mother-of-all storms.
My record in the 8th inning for predicting the outcome of a baseball game is better than theirs.
Why would we believe anything that NOAA SAYS WHEN THEY HAVE SUCH A FAKE GRAPH AS THIS ONE ON THEIR SITE?
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-temperature
Just wasted an hour on that NOAA website. WHAT UNMITIGATED taxpayer funded CRAP!
Here is the truth . NASA generated global temperature graph.
Here is a more reliable one…
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_February_2018_v6.jpg
That graph by NASA was made before they too started faking the temperature data. The problem is that the little warming we have had since the lowest temp in the little ice age 1C per century has been going on for more than 300 years. The alarmists are blaming this warming all on CO2. However we didnt have SUV’S IN THE 1700 AND 1800’S. I guess that this whole global warming hoax wont go away until we hit another dip in the temps which may not be for another decade or so. Meanwhile the ice sheets will not have melted all this time and the sea level will not have risen any more than usual. The only thing that the alarmists can claim is their fake graphs by NOAA as presented above. So by faking the temperature data NOAA keeps the whole hoax alive. The only temperature data that both sides trust is the UAH satellite data. Because the satellite data started in 1979, a period of cooling, their long term trend looks like warming. However even their data will eventually show cooling and then there wont be anything that the alarmists can cling to as showing any proof of global warming. Sigh . Meanwhile the hoax continues.
” … and everyone needs to know their true vulnerabilities to storms and storm surge,” said FEMA Administrator Brock Long. So what is the difference between a ‘vulnerability’ and a ‘true vulnerability’?
I see that they have (so far as I know) resisted the temptation to call a hurricane : Donald
If you cover every possible scenario released quietly in dribs and drabs well after the sky is falling initial prediction, you WILL fill up the BINGO card of CAGW players.
CO2 causes scary, unpredictable hurricanes…..and more of them when and if they occur. Got that?
She chortles at our attempts to predict Her mood.