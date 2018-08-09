Oxford: “Conservatives are right to be skeptical of scientific establishments”

by Toni Airaksinen
- Researchers from the University of Oxford say conservative skepticism of scientific establishments is largely justified, given the prevalence of left-leaning “scholar activism” in fields like sociology and political science.
- Nathan Confas and his team argue that conservatives are primarily opposed to so-called “impact scientists” who conduct research with the explicit purpose of advancing liberal policy goals.
A new study by University of Oxford researchers suggests conservatives are right to be skeptical of scientific establishments, given the history of “scholar activism” in fields like sociology and political science.
Led by Nathan Confas, the study “Does Activism in the Social Sciences Explain Conservatives’ Distrust of Scientists?” can be found in the recent issue of the American Sociologist, a special edition dedicated to ideological diversity and conservative issues.
The study takes aim at the oft-repeated claim that conservatives distrust science because they find it threatening to their religious worldview, and the insinuation that religious conservatives align with a backwards, regressive approach towards science.
Research confirms that every decade since 1974, conservatives’ trust in scientists has decreased. But little has been done to explore why. Some suggest that conservatives are less likely to accept data that “threatens their worldview,” note Confas and his team.
But Confas told Campus Reform that this is a misguided approach. If anything, he said, published research indicates that liberals and conservatives are equally likely to discredit science if it conflicts with their world-view, citing studies such as this one and this one.
Confas and his research team propose a different explanation. They suggest that increasing levels of skepticism towards scientific institutions is partly a reaction to the politicization—namely, the liberalization—of these institutions.
The distrust is not driven by all scientists, but rather by what Confas and his team refer to as “impact scientists.” These are researchers, typically working in the social sciences and environmental science, who often conduct research with the stated goal of raising awareness of left-liberal issues, or acceptance of left-liberal policy solutions.
“There is a strong possibility that conservatives are not opposed to, or skeptical of, science per se. Rather, they lack trust in impact scientists whom they see as seeking in influence policy in a liberal direction,” explains Confas.
He points to the field of sociology as an example. A recent study surveying 479 sociology professors discovered that only 4 percent identify as conservative or libertarian, while 86 percent identify as liberal or left-radical.
The unstated goal of sociology, Confas suggests, “involves reorganizing society to fight inequality, oppression, poverty, hierarchy, and the like. Its ideological orientation arose out of…civil rights, feminism, Marxism, and other progressive movements.”
Most sociologists would claim, in good faith, to be objective. But emerging research suggests that the political slant in the field is corrupting objectivity, due to a variety of issues including confirmation bias and scholar-activism in the field.
“Taking the easy route isn’t something that I or my coauthors are tempted to do. We want to do our part to help correct the science,” Confas told Campus Reform.
“Conservatives are right to be skeptical,” he added.
The paper:
Every once in a while a blind squirrel finds a nut!
Most often one his own
Not that social “scientists” are actually any such thing. Simply socialists.
Drop “scient” in the middle.
Social “scientists” are activists not necessarily socialists.
But they are not scientists. As they seek evidence to support their ideas.
Rather than evidence to challenge their ideas.
Except for the odd economist or psychologist, the vast majority of social “scientists”, ie sociologists, cultural anthropologists, etc., are socialists or even farther Left.
Most “disciplines” have been taken over by Marxists.
Note the abuse heaped upon Jordan Peterson, a psychologist who dares to stray from the academic fold.
Not all socialists are activists.
However pretty much all of the activists are socialists.
Steven Hayward has a fine article today which fits very well this topic, even though it is addressing the recent Steffen/Schellnhuber thermageddon paper:
Make Socialism Scientific Again!
In a nutshell, Liberals’ confirmation bias means they can’t spot that they’re being fed warm bull.
…the media (this fine website excluded), popular culture, etc…
“There is a strong possibility that conservatives are not opposed to, or skeptical of, science per se. Rather, they lack trust in impact scientists whom they see as seeking in influence policy in a liberal direction,”
Almost. Activists doing “research” to support a conclusion whether it be for the right, left, up, down, or sideways isn’t science and therefore not regarded as such.
Conservatives are using their brains. That’s their problem, and it has nothing to do with science. Modern science consists of a repetition of a 97% mantra.
When alarmists question me that I ‘m on the wrong side of the debate over global warming, I point to the fact that I don’t subscribe to any of the more than 1000 conspiracy theories on the internet. Those are for kooks and each one has a very small % base of believers which doesn’t increase over time. However the ozone and global warming hoaxes are believed by the majority of the population. The other difference is that as time goes on the number of believers goes down and the number of skeptics is growing. All polls show that every month there are more and more skeptics. Even though science is not a democracy, it make take a majority % which are skeptics before these hoaxes are stopped.
I am really tired of reading and hearing that conservatives are possessed by regressive religion. This is a slander from the left that is simply discriminatory in that conservatives have a wide spectrum of views. The Columbia University thinks Social Scientists are scientists? With Marxism as one of the pillars of their science? This confirms my own bias that Columbia is filled with pretentious people, like one of their famous graduates I’m thinking of. Just saying. There, I feel better.
Liberals find it incomprehensible that anyone would disagree with them.
So they invent all kinds of boogeymen to explain continued opposition to their attempts to create heaven on earth.
Anybody that hasn’t seen the bias against capitalism in environmental sciences is not paying attention. With all the evidence that Carbon Dioxide play’s a very little role in global temperature. With Carbon Dioxide steadily increasing and no noticeable increased global temperature…With some reporting a slight cooling. The War on Fossil Fuels by Governments keeps up the fake science narrative and increasing the cost of energy from Fossil Fuels. Their taxes on Fossil Fuels causes a cascade of price distortions for everything that requires energy to produce and provide it to the consumers. These Governments then deny economically depressed countries from becoming competitive by restricting their energy from Fossil Fuels. Of course I’m preaching to the choir on here. Because most of you know this.
Human reasoning is a lot less reasonable than we think it is. What passes for reasoning is
oftenusually confabulation.
“Impact Scientists”, like Dr. Michael Mann afaict, indulge in motivated reasoning wherein the conclusion is preordained and the rest serves only to support the preordained conclusion.
Motivated reasoning is pretty obvious. Richard Linzen once pointed out that adjustments to data can be expected and legitimate. When the adjustments are all in the same direction, that’s a pretty good clue that they’re bogus.
When a scientific paper contradicts your lived experience and there is no reason to believe the author has your best interests at heart, you will likely mistrust the author and reject the paper’s results. The liberal habit of calling conservatives stupid pretty much guarantees that will happen.
“These are researchers, typically working in the social sciences and environmental science, who often conduct research with the stated goal of raising awareness of left-liberal issues,”
Another reason includes those who conduct science largely to benefit those in power, and to advance the interests and culture of the academic-political elite: the ‘academic-political complex’. (Another word for it is deep state). I would argue this can be an even stronger influence than left-wing liberal bias.
The problem is that the left realized that pretending to be certain about something and using a lot of science-sounding terms helps them push policies no one in their right mind would vote for otherwise.
They are ruining science, just as they have all but completely ruined politics and government economics, public education, and are doing their utmost to ruin the US health care system, and the judiciary system.
There is a lot of support for that idea. This paper, with lots of references, is a goldmine of information.
Add “fake science” to the same category that fake news is in. Whenever any profession or field is dominated so completely by one political ideology, and clearly for political purposes, beware. Conservatives have plenty of reasons to be doubtful of left-wing “science”, education, media, economics, etc.- the track records that haven’t already been massaged or redacted are simply awful.
My skepticism is not conservative skepticism, or liberal skepticism, or progressive skepticism. It is skepticism about what I (and many others) see as bad science. Bad science being science where conclusions are determined in advance of the research. Mostly, it’s “climate science” and its takeover of what used to be the environmental movement.
Social science isn’t really science, as we know the science that has evolved over the centuries. Not quite sure what it should be called, but I honestly can’t pretend to be interested.
Before about 1970, most scientists shunned the spotlight leaving it to non-scientist popularizers like Jacques Cousteau, for example. They also were highly critical of other scientists who sought the limelight. It was a sort of peer review that kept science from being overly politicized. Carl Sagan reversed that with his appearances on The Tonight Show and his highly praised Cosmos series. NASA was more than happy to have him touting space research, but it opened the floodgates. The more responsible and sophisticated popularizers (e.g., Steven J. Gould) were replaced by the less lights (e.g.,Bill Nye). It’s been a race to the bottom. When conservatives see the degrading of science communication (e.g., Scientific American) by sensationalist journalistic practices, of course they’re skeptical that the information itself has any merit. Often a book’s cover quality tells you a lot about its contents.