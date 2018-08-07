NBC News: The Climate Campaign Against Meat is Distracting Attention From the Campaign Against Fossil Fuels

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate campaigners are worried that greens who go vegetarian to save the planet think they have done their bit.
Can vegetarians save the planet? Why campaigns to ban meat send the wrong message on climate change
Now more then ever, it’s vital that we continue holding transportation’s feet to the fire.
by Erin Biba / Aug.06.2018 / 3:34 PM ET
WeWork, the co-working mega-giant, recently instituted a new policy at its office spaces across the world: No more meat.
Amid some backlash, the company said the decision was an attempt to reduce its carbon footprint and overall impact on the environment. And while this is a truly noble mission, if you take a deep dive into the science of climate and carbon emissions, the policy starts to look half-baked. For one thing, it perpetuates a ubiquitous myth in climate change messaging that individual decisions are more important than the actions of industry.
Worst of all, the growing campaign against meat is shifting the focus away from the world’s worst carbon emitter — the fossil fuel industry. (One popular Netflix documentary in particular has gotten a lot of attention, despite its egregious factual errors.) Caring about the planet — and trying to do something about it — is a noble cause. But with the stakes as high as they are, accuracy in messaging is important. Indeed, the Trump administration just announced it is still planning on rolling back the fuel economy mandate set by the Obama administration. Now more then ever, it’s vital that we not turn away from holding transportation’s feet to the fire.
…
But according to renowned climate scientist Michael E. Mann, who has worked on the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Assessment Report — the report that gives a status report on the global climate — the way WeWork has framed its message is misleading. “It let’s fossil fuels off the hook. It’s implicitly accepting the notion that climate solutions are voluntary measures,” Mann told me. “They’re important. But it’s really frustrating to me when they say eating less meat. When it’s framed as if influencing the political process isn’t part of the constellation.”
…
Read more: https://www.nbcnews.com/think/amp/ncna896811
Normally it is entertaining to watch climate advocates squabble over which misery to inflict on us first, but the compromise solution in this case will most likely be to try to restrict private use of gasoline powered automobiles AND restrict meat consumption.
Naturally important people like our climate heroes will be excused from any restrictions imposed on ordinary people, their tireless efforts to save the world more than justifies their large personal carbon footprints.
Climategate 2 email 3980.txt (Michael Mann speaking)
… Looking forward to seeing you in Tahiti, we can enjoy some nice tropical drinks w/ umbrellas in them.
where are you planning on staying by the way? I haven’t decided yet. The cheap options sound way to spartan to me, but the nicer options are so expensive!…
Climategate 2 email 3980.txt (Phil Jones replying)
…As I’ve booked the flights on frequent flyer miles, I’m wondering if I can convince myself (my grant) that I can justify the hotel…
Source: Wikileaks
1950 Ford Custom Coupe — COOL!
Vegetarians scare me. They are out of contact with the reality that humans are apex omnivorous predators and probably refuse to acknowledge that our cousins, the chimpanzee tribes, kill and cannibalize each other.
It’s a shame that they are afflicted with such a narrow view. It is, however, their choice, but inflicting it on others – trying to force the rest of us to follow – is just not nice. They aren’t forced to eat meat, are they? It would be nice if they’d just mind their own business, but it appears that this is the Age of The Nosy Busybody.
Gee, now I want a thick, juicy steak with really crispy fries and a green salad with an oil & lemon juice vinaigrette. And for afters, cheesecake with a scoop of REAL chocolate ice cream.
SARA : You say “Vegetarians scare me .”
DON’T BE SCARED OF VEGETARIANS ! THEY ARE ALL DELICIOUS !!
Sounds as though you can “scare up” a decent meal when you choose !
HINT : Skip the dessert ! Then you can ENJOY more of the vegetarian !!
I was going to say that extremists can never be good enough. They will always slip up in some manner and the rest of the extremists will jump on them. Googling for evidence, I stumbled on this:
It is not about the climate, it is about abolishing capitalism. link Some folks think it’s about the climate but they’re just useful idiots. Eventually you get a Stalin or Mao who can consolidate power and hundreds of millions of people die.
I’m willing to do my bit to save the planet. I pledge to never sip meat through a straw again.
ROFL 🙂
Again? 🙂
Health science / diet science is as political, if not more political than climate science, if you look into it (ie the “food wars ” series presented here by Kip Hansen). Vegetarianism fits nicely into the left’s worldview, just as CAGW does. Just as with climate, a deeper dive is required to find out what’s really going on & what’s good for your health vs what is “fed” (pun intended) to the public by MSM.
Having done the research, I’ll be sticking to my omnivorous diet , not just because I enjoy it, but it will be good for my long term health / avoidance of chronic disease.
There’s no such thing as healthy food – try telling a starving man that a McDonalds is bad for him.
Only unhealthy diets & lifestyles.
Translation: NBC News: “We need to prioritize our various outrages.”
Sure, being a vegetarian helps save the planet–a shortened life will cull such idiots from the general population. And I will continue to raise beef cows and consume prime beef! Bon apetite!
If meat goes, pets are next. Climate change requires a vegan lifestyle and no pets. How many Americans are going to give up their pets and meat? (Notice that pet foods are now meat, not meat by-products. Considering the number of cats and dogs in America, I wonder how much meat is required to feed them using the good stuff, not the by-products. In meantime, this change has at least tripled the cost of pet food.)
Mann created himself following the directions straight out of the leftist instruction manual: wrap yourself in a noble sounding facade and tell others to do as you say not as you do while you accuse them of doing exactly what it is that you’re doing. How big of a narcissist do you have to be to live with yourself being that big of a hypocrite?