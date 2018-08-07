Josh: Zombie Climate Science is back! (now with extra zombies)

Readers may recall yesterday that I posted about a wacky paper that said Earth was on it’s way to a “hothouse state”. The press release for it was so bad, and so full of straw men arguments, I didn’t even bother to look up the actual paper.

The Guardian went a bit loopy with it.

And Ben Pile @climateresistance on Twitter summed it all up like this:

Here are the Greens, trying to turn what the scientists admit is wildly speculative into political capital. https://t.co/m3F9OjdXzf — Ben Pile (@clim8resistance) August 7, 2018

Josh had similar thoughts, and came up with this:

Bishop Hill bothered to look up the paper, should you want to bother reading it. It’s junk science at it’s worst, and apparently sailed through peer review in less than two months.

http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/07/31/1810141115

The abstract:

