Josh: Zombie Climate Science is back! (now with extra zombies)

Readers may recall yesterday that I posted about a wacky paper that said Earth was on it’s way to a “hothouse state”. The press release for it was so bad, and so full of straw men arguments, I didn’t even bother to look up the actual paper.
The Guardian went a bit loopy with it.
And Ben Pile @climateresistance on Twitter summed it all up like this:
Here are the Greens, trying to turn what the scientists admit is wildly speculative into political capital. https://t.co/m3F9OjdXzf
Josh had similar thoughts, and came up with this:
Bishop Hill bothered to look up the paper, should you want to bother reading it. It’s junk science at it’s worst, and apparently sailed through peer review in less than two months.
The abstract:
Climate zombies wobble, then they do fall down.
Unfortunately, they get back up — they’re zombies.
Must….have….grant money!
The study is titled “Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene”.
Augury is the practice from ancient Roman religion of interpreting omens from the observed flight trajectories of birds (aves). When the individual, known as the augur, interpreted these signs, it is referred to as “taking the auspices”. [Adapted from Wikipedia]
I thought those were Weebles….
Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down.
This was a lead story on the influential BBC Radio 4 Today programme this morning. The BBC, despite its charter, takes an utterly one sided approach to man made climate change. it did not occur to the presenters and the BBC ‘climate correspondent’ that this sort of story is not really consistent with the huge amount of alarmist stuff that they have peddled before. Poor journalism
BBC one o’ clock news on TV covered this big time with lots of scary footage. The impression given was that the apocalypse is almost on us. I found it laughable but many innocents will no doubt have been horrified at what is apparently about to happen. Sadly many people still believe that the BBC is trustworthy.
There was a time, not that long ago, when people living under oppressive regimes all around the world, would listen to the BBC news on short wave radio. It was their best, if not their only source of factual and unbiased reporting.
Sad, innit?
Allan
BBC Radio 2 today, the Jeremy Vine show with Vanessa Phelps (Ugh!) standing in had an appallingly one sided ‘debate’ with climate ‘experts’ on whether the current UK, European and World heatwave indicated global warming.
Predictably they wheeled on three or four ‘experts’ who variously said it was a ‘signature’ of climate change (whatever that means) and that the 1976 UK heatwave may have been a 1 in 100 year event, but we’re now seeing these as 1 in 50 and that’s likely to drop quickly. I’m paraphrasing but it’ll be available on iPlayer if you can stomach it.
They then wheeled on a couple of callers to ask some lame questions to ‘challenge’ the ‘in studio’ professor who, from memory was from, wait for it…….. yep! the University Of East Anglia (it may have been one of the others but I was so enraged by the biased content I could barely speak other than mutter obscenities).
This wasn’t just poor journalism, it was a determined effort to present the case for AGW on one of the most popular radio shows in the UK, presented by the Biased Broadcasting Corporation.
Dance the Zombie Calypso: How Low Can You Go….
Still with the polar bears…
It is a given that they’re still running polar bear climate extinction hysteria in 2028. ABC and SBS have been talking complete rot about sinking islands for thirty years now, with no end in sight, even though they know perfectly well that it’s dishonest misleading nonsense. Truth does not sell enough advertisement space, lies are much more profitable.
The BBC has run with it too , in fcat it has got a lot of coverage so in true climate ‘sceince’ fashion its total lack of credability means nothing becuse of its PR impact.
Here in Canada, most mainstream media have taken up this old retread and are spreading it like it’s something all-new. Same for the current heatwave in Europe. Everyone has already forgotten last winter’s extreme cold in Europe… But of course, it was also caused by man-made climate change.
Would love to know what a “Planetary Threshold “ is. Perhaps if we all got together, faced east and jumped forward in unison, we could slow things down a bit. Do I need a (sarc here?
No wonder the Guardian is looking for contributions.
Alasdair
The Guardian. A failing rag that wouldn’t be read were it not free.
Conditioning to fear requires relentless hype to elicit the desired hysteria responses.
The main stream media will not relent, they will keep shreiking until everyone is driven mad and starts ‘seeing’ what’s not there, and starts shreiking hysterically too.
It’s what you do to start a stampeed, and thus to get everyone moving fast in one direction as one group as they panick at what they know not.
Otherwise known as creating consensus.
The news informs us so that we make wiser choices.
Gotta love the tumbling zombies. 🙂
As the Chinese and the Russians will never cooperate we are all doomed!!!! So lets not worry about it as we cannot stop it. Buy a Ford Ranger, turn up the A/C, launch the ski boat and enjoy it.
Hasta la Vista baby.
then STOP THE CHEMTRAILS !!! water vapor is #1 source of warming…heat cannot escape at night. Global Warming is a nighttime phenomenon where heat cannot escape to space due to cloud cover. CHEMTRAILS are a big contributor to the water vapor.
I think you forgot the sarc tag!
One meaning of guardian is someone who makes decisions for incompetent people. I think it also applies in this case, the difference being that The Guardian is also incompetent.
I just don’t effing get it. How is it that people think they can have any control or effect whatsoever on ice age vs interglacials, especially 1) given the nature of the system itself, and 2) given that these massive swings in “average global temperature” have been going on for millions upon millions of years? At what point do they stop doubling-down on their sensationalist scare-mongering?
They don’t want to control the climate they want to control society.
This is just a convenient dodge.
KO, look at this comment from one of the researchers.
Professor Johan Rockström, from the Stockholm Resilience Centre and one of the authors of the paper, is a leading expert on positive feedback mechanisms. He told the BBC “What we are saying is that when we reach 2 degrees of warming, we may be at a point where we hand over the control mechanism to Planet Earth herself.”
He added: “We are the ones in control right now, but once we go past 2 degrees, we see that the Earth system tips over from being a friend to a foe. We totally hand over our fate to an Earth system that starts rolling out of equilibrium.”
Peer review doesn’t ensure that a paper is valid. The only way that could work is if the reviewers actually reproduced the paper’s findings.
That pretty much explains the ‘consensus’ in climate science.
It is widely acknowledged that peer review is fatally flawed. Getting science on an even keel is a gargantuan task and there are no obvious answers.
“Peer review” shows what it is worth at PNAS. On the other hand, the authors are modestly predicting only the hottest temperatures in 1.2 million years, not “evah”.
These alarms are contradicted by paleoclimatology research into both hothouse and icehouse conditions on this planet over eons.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/08/07/summer-hothouse-silliness/
The problem with that graph is that both poles are the same temperature. In reality, the south pole is a lot colder than the north pole. link
Paleoclimatology might not be that useful at predicting possible future conditions. The planet’s continents keep shifting around and changing the possibilities for ocean currents. Was there a gulf stream a billion years ago? Probably not, at least not as we now know it.
On the other hand, what the graph does show is that the temperature at the equator doesn’t change much. It is probably strongly regulated by the physical properties of water and air. link
This kind of thing makes me want to puke. There is something seriously wrong with these people. The greens, in my mind, align themselves with the Remoaners (who decry everything Brexit, spreading doom and gloom everywhere) and the Trump-bashers in the US (always digging and looking non-stop for dirt to heap on his valiant efforts).
Instead of celebrating all the wonderful things we are so lucky to enjoy in our lives, all they want to do is to spread fear everywhere.
I know what I would like to do with the b***** lot of them – but I don’t think it would get past moderation.
“New governance arrangements”. (Call me old-fashioned, but thought these arrangements were made by the people voting in a democracy.)
Chasing weather headlines at its worst. They’ve been doing it so long that no one listens anymore.
Definitely in the well, that’s not really news, but its interesting… department:
I am certain quite a few of us have noticed that “climate science goofiness” is seasonal. For example, it seems like phys.org and other sites have just been loaded to the gills with “save a tree, eat a beaver” type articles of late. How plastics need to be banned, blatantly labeling the effluent-stream of petrol and coal fueled engines as pollutants. We’ll bake unless we atone for our profligate sins. All that.
And lo, the Northern Hemisphere Summer weather is warm! As most often it is, most years. While never so cheekily banal as to just vomit up, “Its hot! Its global warming!”, the very same intent is clearly telegraphed with the uptick in climate-change, doom-and-gloom articles. Of our very near future roasting at our own hands.
Tipping points — which cannot and have not been shown to exist — are today’s bogeymen. Beware the Jabberwock, my Son. The Jaws that bite, the claws the grab; Beware the jubjub bird, and shun the infamous Bandersnatch!
TO OUR FEARLESS SITE MASTER — again it might not be terribly arresting, but perhaps we might have an article from your research team on just this observation? I’d think it shouldn’t be too hard to count professional literature citations by season, and plot ’em for say the last 10 or 20 years. If — as hypothesized — there is a strong correlation between mean temperature and the number of Sky is Falling serious, professionally submitted and run papers … well, it does kind of indict the Purveyors of Doom for coöpting Dear Old Mother Nature’s seasonal variations to their own nefarious ends.
Just asking…
GoatGuy
It only takes two seconds to rubber-stamp something, but they knew that wouldn’t look good, so let it sit for 2 months for proper aging. You have to do these things properly.
A letter in the AUgust edition of Geoscientist, a magazine put out by the Geological Society of London, raises the same spectre. Martin Siegert of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College wrote “The the scientific evidence for human induced climate change is irrefutable … The challenge is for us to decarbonise our global economy by around 50 years’ time.” This without a shred of evidence that CO2 causes climate change, when it clearly does not cause warming -ie the Pause, and that high CO2 levels during warm interglacials have never prevented the return of a new ice age, nor the onset of warming when CO2 levels were at their lowest.
But these are “leading” scientists guys! How can you argue against leading scientists?
Bishop Hill bothered to look up the paper, should you want to bother reading it. It’s junk science at it’s worst, and apparently sailed through peer review in less than two months.
Did he actually write a review anywhere? I couldn’t find it in his blog…
There is no science in this paper. It is totally about speculation and as such should never have been published. But that is the sad state of science, or should I say Climate Science, today. Littke science, lots of ideology.
“and apparently sailed through peer review in less than two months.”
They had to get it in the news while the hot summer is still going.
Anyway, this is Agenda21. Surprised it didnt mention gender though like the Paris blurb.