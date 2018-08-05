Claim: In 2070 400 Million Chinese will be Forced to Flee to Colder Climates

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to scientists China’s irrigation system is increasing humidity, raising the risk of deadly heat combined with humanity exceeding the “wet bulb” limit.
Climate change in China could force 400M to flee killer heatwaves
By Jamie Seidel, News.com.au August 2, 2018 | 4:14pm
Now we know why Beijing is so interested in the South China Sea: Killer heatwaves are set to sweep across northern China within just 50 years. If they don’t leave, 400 million citizens could face a day where they’re left with only hours to live.
And that day will be a pressure cooker.
A report published on July 31 in the science journal Nature Communications details the effect of climate change on China’s great North Plain, which contains the megacities Beijing and Tianjin. The area’s once-fertile open fields have become among the most densely inhabited places on Earth.
But things are warming up. Fast.
“This spot is going to be the hottest spot for deadly heatwaves in the future, especially under climate change,” warned lead author MIT professor Elfatih Eltahir.
The abstract of the study;
North China Plain threatened by deadly heatwaves due to climate change and irrigation
Suchul Kang & Elfatih A. B. Eltahir
Nature Communications volume 9, Article number: 2894 (2018)
North China Plain is the heartland of modern China. This fertile plain has experienced vast expansion of irrigated agriculture which cools surface temperature and moistens surface air, but boosts integrated measures of temperature and humidity, and hence enhances intensity of heatwaves. Here, we project based on an ensemble of high-resolution regional climate model simulations that climate change would add significantly to the anthropogenic effects of irrigation, increasing the risk from heatwaves in this region. Under the business-as-usual scenario of greenhouse gas emissions, North China Plain is likely to experience deadly heatwaves with wet-bulb temperature exceeding the threshold defining what Chinese farmers may tolerate while working outdoors. China is currently the largest contributor to the emissions of greenhouse gases, with potentially serious implications to its own population: continuation of the current pattern of global emissions may limit habitability in the most populous region, of the most populous country on Earth.
My question – if this nightmare ever actually occurs (unlikely – they used RCP8.5 for their projection), why can’t people affected by the heatwave just turn on their air conditioners?
I live on the edge of the tropics. When conditions are hot and humid, the solution is to go inside and switch on the air conditioner. Or jump into the pool.
The interior of the poorly ventilated chemical factory I once worked in frequently hit 130F in Summer. I’m not sure what the humidity inside was, but given the temperature and conditions it must have been pretty spectacular.
I have mown large lawns with a push mower in 115F and 80% humidity. Sometimes the lawn can’t wait, in my part of the world you have to mow once a week in Summer, sometimes more frequently. Occasionally you have to mow the lawn in the middle of a heatwave to discourage snakes from invading your house.
My friends who used to work in an underground mine in Marble Bar, Western Australia laughed at me when I told them about my lawn mowing and factory work experiences. During their old mining job, scorching hot air from the surface of one of the hottest places on Earth used to be pumped into the stifling hot and humid underground mine, to help provide cool relief from even more extreme conditions underground.
Providing you are used to the conditions, you have somewhere cool to rest, and plenty of water to drink (as in gallons per day), working in extremely hot and humid conditions is not the problem the study authors make it out to be.
Eric,
Or 400 million Chinese will decide to move to Australia, parts of which at least are cooler than China is supposed to become hot.
They might decide to do that long before 2070 anyway.
The authors plan to retire well before 2070.
But they can still live in China, right?
Paper is upside-down, anti-physics gibberish. Introducing agriculture and water has a strong cooling effect, and the dry climate winds does not significantly increase humidity. Plants are much cooler than the original rock and sand like a lawn versus gravel.
“Claim: In 2070 400 Million Chinese will be Forced to Flee to WARMER Climates” FTFY. I’d bet dollars to doughnuts (which used to be pretty good odds, but with inflation is now less than 1:1) that we’ll all be pretty chilly by 2070. Which makes invading the Spratleys an even BETTER idea, since that will be a stepping-stone to the Philippines and Indonesia.
I don’t THINK that this will be a literal “ice age”, and I don’t expect much advance of the glaciers, but I _D_ think we’ll all be longing for that “global warming” to come back by, probably, 2050 or so. Before which I’ll be safely dead.
Indonesia is a stepping stone to Australia.
And China doesn’t want or need the whole of Malaysia and Indonesia. Just the oily bits and enough to control sea lanes. It does probably want all of Singapore and Brunei, however. They’re small; take two!
Same goes for the Philippines. All it needs do is split off Muslim Mindanao. Plus maybe northern Luzon. And Subic Bay, to go with Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam.
And of course it wants as many women as it can capture in those places, as wives for its 55 million excess males, thanks to the former idiotic policy of the Communist regime.
Of course, with all its thousands of long-haul jet liners, China doesn’t really need maritime stepping stones to Oz. It could also probably rent paratrooper transports from Russia.
The best time for China to invade would be while the US is tied down fighting North Korea. Liberating the North would require virtually the whole active Army and Marine Corps, plus half the Navy and Air Force. As well of course the RoK armed forces.
Even the Marine battalion in Darwin, NT, Australia would probably have to return to Okinawa to participate in an amphibious landing on the east or west coast of the DPRK.
China has purchased a number of container ship docks in Australia, and elsewhere.
Yup. And per capita Oz has more people of Chinese ancestry than any country outside Asia. Many of course are patriotic, anti-Communist or apolitical, but others are pro-regime.
Oz is vulnerable to invasion, for, among other reasons, its highly concentrated population, with limited sources of water, indefensible coastline, tiny military and disarmed population. All seven of its international airports could be seized overnight.
Theo, The ROK could handle the DPRK by itself if it had to. Unfortunately, any resumption of hostilities on the Korean Peninsula would involve the PRC militarily, which means the US would certainly be involved. Russia would also get involved. The conflict would go nuclear rapidly.
The chinese people are threatened more by their own government than they are by irrational fears of ‘climate change’ 50 years from now. And using this fear mongering as justification for the Chinese governments violations of international treaties, seizing South Asian seas atolls, and destroying them to make fortress military bases is the height of hypocrisy.
The South China Sea misunderstanding is a storm in a teacup, by 2070 the Belt and Road will have found its way into every nook and cranny. Food security is utmost in their minds.
The SCS is an integral part of the Belt and Road Initiative, aka the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/cb/One-belt-one-road.svg
China in red, Members of the AIIB in orange, the six corridors in black.
” we project based on an ensemble of high-resolution regional climate model simulations …”
Woop, there it is!
Wow! How high will the stock market be? Who wins the World Series in 2070, and is Betty White still acting? OK, that last one is easy – of course she will be.
And Dick Clark still hosts the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.
Funny to us now, but in 50 years, AI and Robotics could easily have a Betty White or Dick Clark stand-in for those jobs, provided there is any market for them. If so, you can bet their probate estates will be licensing them, along with the estates of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe!
Cher will still look the same.
Idle thought: pay for climate simulation study grants with simulated funds.
You heard it here first.
Cool! I saw a scifi movie like that once.
Pretty sure they did too.
“……., North China Plain is likely to experience deadly heatwaves ……..”
So, they don’t really know.
Over 50 years out they make this claim. As if the other wild claims about the earth being uninhabitable ten years ago was true.
But lets pretend that all of this is true. Given how wretched government is in doing those things that government is supposed to do (e.g. manage courts, roads, mail, water, sewage, fire and public safety) we can see that they all fail miserably at these functions – which entitles them to µManage everyone else’s day-to-day lives…
Moving to a cooler climate makes great sense. In 50 years, the infrastructure will be comprehensively wrecked while new technologies will have likely emerged Consider in the US where older cities have waste management systems designed with five gallon flush commodes, now with even less than three gallons to move the same (if not more) solid waste material and the failure to maintain systems, the deferred maintenance causes regular failures.
Dittos with roadways, power and communication. All these things will likely change dramatically in the next half century and fresh new metropolises will be much better to build and move to rather than trying to retrofit and modernize outdated and inflexible systems currently in place.
If it takes the unsubstantiated threat of “climate change” to trigger this migration, well… so what?
I hate cold…..thinking about moving to another island ~ 200 miles further south
Claim: In 2070..
Do they have some sort of rule that it’s always 50 years out?
I think geography ate them on this one…
South of the North China Plain is hundreds of thousands of acres of rice paddies and sugar cane fields…you work those in the height of summer…and nothing is hotter and wetter
…and heat waves usually come up from the south….so the south would be even hotter
they are used to it
I guess they could move to Mongolia, and let robots do the farming on the NCP.
If 27 years of Mao didn’t force 400 million Chinese to flee, I doubt 0.5°C of warming is going to have much effect. Estimates vary widely, but roughly 38-45 million died in the Great Chinese Famine, which was a direct result of Mao’s “Great Leap Forward”. Some estimates put total deaths due to malice and incompetence under Mao and succeeding Chinese communists at 77 million.
The problem was, whence to flee? And how?
The BAU scenario is the quite fictional, extremely alarmist RCP 8.5 CO2 emissions scenario. RCP8.5 has been much discussed and rebutted here at WUWT and many other blogs over the years since it became to go-to scenario for CMIP5 and the IPCC AR5 alarmism. That people who call themselves scientists continue to use RCP8.5 as the basis for their follow-on studies indicates a clear decision on their part to use alarmist yet wholly unrealistic CO2 forcing scenarios to further their agenda, and probably to help in the getting their next funding grant submission above the payline, and scientific honesty is the casualty. So let’s call Suchul Kang & Elfatih A. B. Eltahir what they almost certainly are — Rent Seekers.
Makes you wonder who they think they are frightening by writing it English in a Western media outlet.
*Hours to live* Very dramatic but totally unrealistic.
Moving to Vancouver BC.
And Seattle and California.
The leadership sees the writing on the wall. Or is just making sure they have some place to run when the peasants rise up, armed with rice flails.
hope you are rich. Living costs in Vancouver are astronomical.
In part driven up by Chinese property buying.
“…..climate is a coupled non-linear chaotic system and future predictions about climate are not possible.”( h/t TAR 2001).
Hmmm…more unverifiable predictions 50+ years into the future? Typical CAGW alarmist tactic.
China needs to do more to reduce their population.
China needs do nothing to reduce its population. The regime’s idiotic previous anti-population policy has already ruined the country’s demography.
That its population will decline is baked in the cake, unless 55 million women can be found somewhere for its bachelors. Check out its present and future demographic structure, more like a pagoda than a pyramid:
http://static1.businessinsider.com/image/56fa74a891058422008b93bb-1188-829/screen%20shot%202016-03-29%20at%208.25.39%20am.png
“we project based on an ensemble of high-resolution regional climate model simulations”
Dont forget the resolution is not smaller than 1.5km. That is an awful long way from getting the resolution down to a raindrop size ; which you need to do to model the effects of a cloud accurately. Of course pixel size and the limitations of computing power will make that impossible. Therefore climate can never be modelled accurately for even a week ahead, never mind a year, never mind 52 years . Climate science is such a joke.