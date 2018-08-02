Peter Gleick: Severe Climate Change is Inevitable – But Its Still Not Too Late

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Our favourite identity thief Peter Gleick, who stole documents from Heartland while serving as chairman of the AGU ethics committee, has written a deliciously confused piece in which he urges people not to give up, despite the inevitability of serious climate change.
Saving Earth: Don’t Fall Into Climate Change Fatalism
Peter H. Gleick
08/01/2018 05:23 pm ET
Guest Writer
You reap what you sow. The chickens have come home to roost. The ship has sailed. The s**t has hit the fan. The English language has no shortage of idioms describing lost opportunities and the consequences of failing to act. And we’ve failed to act on human-caused climate change. It is here, with a vengeance.
We see it in massive wildfires sweeping across the western United States, Scandinavia, Canada and Siberia; the brutal heat waves and rising seas; dying coral reefs and acidifying oceans; the destruction of the Arctic and melting of Antarctica; crop failures and supercharged hurricanes.
We told you so, over and over, but you wouldn’t listen. (There, I got that off my chest.)
…
It’s too late to stop severe climate change – indeed we see it around us. But it is absolutely not too late to slow the rate of climate change, to accelerate the transition away from coal, and then oil, and then natural gas to the diverse and increasingly inexpensive and effective suite of renewable energy options available to us. We can, and must, still act.
…
Read more: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/opinion-gleick-new-york-times-climate-change_us_5b61fafbe4b0b15aba9f3959
Gleick and his friends are discovering too late that fear does not motivate people to act. Prolonged chronic fear creates political paralysis.
A senior politician once taught me the secret of negative campaigning. You don’t try to frighten people into voting for you, because that doesn’t work. Instead you deliver negative messages to people who support your opponents. Negative messages make people feel disengaged, negative messages convince opposition supporters to stay home on election day.
Since only climate alarmists believe negative messages about global warming, Gleick and his buddies have been shutting down their own supporters far more effectively than we ever could – their climate scare stories terrify those who believe into disengaging from the political process.
Somehow I doubt Peter Gleick will be able to stop. Even though on some level he must realise his entire life campaign has been one long terrible mistake, Peter’s ego always seems to come first – “We told you so, over and over, but you wouldn’t listen.”.
Keep up the good work, Peter Gleick.
The premise(s) is(are) so banal. We’re doomed. But we can slow down the demise of civilization just well enough that you and I can live out our natural lives…
Pass the bong.
GoatGuy
Act now (with policy distortions and wealth reduction) and you will receive a free T-shirt.
One question would be “How come those global warming inspired fires, etc. never happened in the dozen years preceing ours, when temps were very much the same”? Nobody believes that all of those weather events (hurricanes, etc) have anything to do with global warming. Why stronger hurricanes (not stronger, and fewer) but not stronger and more tornadoes? Gleick’s photo tells you all you need to know about the intelligence (or lack of) of this silly guy.
But it is absolutely not too late to slow the rate of climate change, to accelerate the transition away from coal, and then oil, and then natural gas to the diverse and increasingly inexpensive and effective suite of renewable energy options available to us. We can, and must, still act.
From WattsUpWithThat a few hours ago:
Folks, this is nothing like fixing the stratospheric ozone problem by developing other refrigerants to replace Freon. CO2 is produced by nearly all sources of energy. CO2 is a part of nature; Freon was a manmade chemical. While replacements for Freon were already developed by the time Freon was banned, we have no large-scale replacements for fossil fuels we can switch to in the near future.
This issue is at least as important as our recent global financial crisis – probably more so in the long run. It has been said that regulating carbon dioxide emissions will make the United States the cleanest Third World country on Earth. And whoever controls carbon dioxide emissions will control the world.
Finally, you can expect that the threat of the EPA regulating CO2 will cause many politicians and pundits to advocate congressional cap-and-trade legislation as a more palatable alternative. But the choice will be like deciding whether you want to die quickly or slowly. Either one will be lethal.
Dr. Roy Spencer, 2009
It must be terrible being a climate change believer.
All gloom and doom and the end of the world.
I don’t know how they sleep at night with so much to worry about.
Its sceptics who are the optimists.