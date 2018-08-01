Global Warming? Kangaroos Dying of Cold and Hunger in Australia’s Capital

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t IceAgeNow & Climate Depot – Australia’s capital city Canberra is being flooded by kangaroos desperately flocking to the irrigated nature reserves and Canberra’s urban heat island to avoid starvation and freezing temperatures.

Mobs of kangaroos take to streets of Australia’s capital over food shortages

By Samantha Beech, Mitchell McCluskey and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 0805 GMT (1605 HKT) July 30, 2018

(CNN)Mobs of kangaroos have been raiding patches of grass in the Australian capital Canberra, driven to the city’s sports fields, back yards and roadsides by food scarcity.

…

Canberra has more than 30 nature reserves, with most hosting hundreds of Eastern Grey Kangaroos, and it is not unusual to see them in the reserves or in roads or yards nearby, Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Parks and Conservation Service Director Daniel Iglesias told CNN.

But he said this winter the animals were far more visible.

“Canberra is experiencing a perfect storm of hardship for its kangaroos. New records have been set in Canberra for very cold, frosty nights this winter. This, coupled with very dry conditions with very little rain at all in June and July, means there is very little food for kangaroos, ” Iglesias said, via email.

“Sports ovals, suburban yards, schoolyards and roadsides are the few places offering any green grass at all in Canberra at the moment and they act as magnets for kangaroos,” he said.

…

