Global Warming? Kangaroos Dying of Cold and Hunger in Australia’s Capital

h/t IceAgeNow & Climate Depot – Australia’s capital city Canberra is being flooded by kangaroos desperately flocking to the irrigated nature reserves and Canberra’s urban heat island to avoid starvation and freezing temperatures.
Mobs of kangaroos take to streets of Australia’s capital over food shortages
By Samantha Beech, Mitchell McCluskey and Susannah Cullinane, CNN
Updated 0805 GMT (1605 HKT) July 30, 2018
(CNN)Mobs of kangaroos have been raiding patches of grass in the Australian capital Canberra, driven to the city’s sports fields, back yards and roadsides by food scarcity.
Canberra has more than 30 nature reserves, with most hosting hundreds of Eastern Grey Kangaroos, and it is not unusual to see them in the reserves or in roads or yards nearby, Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Parks and Conservation Service Director Daniel Iglesias told CNN.
But he said this winter the animals were far more visible.
“Canberra is experiencing a perfect storm of hardship for its kangaroos. New records have been set in Canberra for very cold, frosty nights this winter. This, coupled with very dry conditions with very little rain at all in June and July, means there is very little food for kangaroos, ” Iglesias said, via email.
“Sports ovals, suburban yards, schoolyards and roadsides are the few places offering any green grass at all in Canberra at the moment and they act as magnets for kangaroos,” he said.
Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/30/australia/australia-canberra-kangaroo-boom/index.html
Canberra, which is part of the Australian Capital Territory, our version of District of Columbia, is a hotspot of Australian CAGW enthusiasts. The green obsessed ACT government funded the original production of the play Kill Climate Deniers.
No doubt the locals will blame global warming for the distress of ACT’s kangaroo population.
For some strange reason, liberals seem to think that things are supposed to stay the same…..including climate…….one time you get more kangaroos….the next time you get less
The high number is not normal either…
““Sports ovals, suburban yards, schoolyards and roadsides are the few places offering any green grass at all in Canberra”
..and what they are not saying
If it wasn’t for people and the development liberals hate……the roos would all be dead
The cold in Canberra and the whole of SE Australia has been so bad this winter that volunteers are busy knitting emergency woolen jumpers for use by Australia’s 30,000,000 kangaroos, many of whom live in the SE of Australia.
Where in the heck is all this UNHINGED LEFT going? Will it ever settle down? All the climate nuts and YT videos of marxist professors and antifa and this and that, well the up side is great entertainment, i laugh at them every day!
Just like deer react to tough times or places here in the US. Anyone driven US 277 in Texas up from Eagle Pass to Del Rio and then from there US 90 on up to the junction with I-10 at Van Horn? A fair amount of that route follows along the Mexican border. We’re talking passing through what was once Judge Roy Bean territory. More than once taking that route at night this truck driver has 100 to 200 white tails grazing the grass right next to highways in the arid land along that route. Best grazing around I guess and a big rig flying past at 55 mph doesn’t phase them a bit.
Rather off topic, though it does concern an alternative form of insanity in Australia.
Here is Lauren Southern accessing parts of Sydney under the suzerainty of the Middle East; conquered territory, as it were.
Whatever happened to the hard-minded people who used to inhabit that land?
Why don’t the Roos hop north where it is warmer. Canadians and Minnesotans figured it out in North America. So did the Canada goose.
A poem:
Canada
If you want peace
Recall your geese
Interesting report Eric. Here in Mendoza Province, Argentina, June and July were 2.2 deg C below the average, and that included three weeks below freezing. Snowpack is about 30% of normal for the date. I’m hoping it warms up because I’m a golfer and my balls don’t like the cold.
Tried some cold weather golfing in Scotland at Pitlochry, the view was beautiful but it was a chilly experience – couldn’t wear as heavy a jacket as I would have liked.
If kangaroos are like deer, rabbits, predators, or trees they need a little thinning from time to time or nature will do it.
Eat more kangaroos!
I had forgotten how a group of greens and a group of roos are alike ….
“Hopping mad mobs of kangaroos are taking to streets of Australia’s capital over food shortages.” says Joey Inthepouch. “They’ve taken all they canberra.”
Details to follow. Film at eleven…..
A lot of wildlife thrives in urban environments. link
I live in a small city, my buddy lives in the woods. I’m pretty sure I hear more bird calls at my place than at his. My son lives in a similar sized city. There are coyote warnings on the path behind his house.
Environmentalists seem to think anything human is bad. Nature seems to disagree.