Over-reliance on computer models causes a forecast for extreme heat to be retracted

From the "heat on the computer brain" department
Portugal’s Met Office has retracted its prediction that temperatures in the country could reach 50ºC — the hottest ever recorded on mainland Europe — this week, drastically revising the forecast down by 10 degrees.
In a statement, the IPMA said forecasts published to its website and app on Tuesday had been “overestimated” for the region between Melides and Vila Nova de Milfontes, and in particular the city of Sines, where temperatures were predicted to reach 50ºC on Thursday and 46°C on Friday.
The forecasts were the result of a “statistical method” applied to numeric models, it said.
The IPMA said the actual temperatures expected for these days were between 40°C and 42°C.
“This situation arises from the exceptional temperature episode above the normal values predicted for the beginning of August, after a long period of below-normal temperatures for the time of year,” the statement said.
So, “a long period of below-normal temperatures for the time of year” causes… uh… what?
The 50 C forecast made a big splash. This correction will go mostly unnoticed.
Yes, and soon “everyone knows” that it was recently 50C in Portugal. sigh
I know I’ll never forget where I was when I heard it hit 50C in Portugal.
Sounds like Portugal’s Met office has the same level of credibility as the Australian Weather Bureau. Constantly creating alarm on hot extreme forecasting that doesn’t eventuate. I never see this outrageous forecasting for cold temperatures, it doesn’t fit the left alarmist narrative.
Same in the US of course. This past winter when we were having a period of below 0F (-18C) and sometimes reaching below -10F (-23C), the forecast was always for about 10F warmer. One day I saw the high temperature was below the forecast low.
Sounds like you’re “constantly” making stuff up. The Australian BOM have are almost universally regarded with great respect for their integrity and skill. If you have any examples of “creating alarm on hot extreme forecasting that doesn’t eventuate” then what are they?
The same “universally regarded” AWB that took a record LOW temperature out of the figures because it didn’t fit the narrative.
Evidence as requested…
https://jennifermarohasy.com/2018/02/bom-blast-dubious-record-hot-day/
Don’t you just love the drive by empty quips by these religionists? Hahaha I love it! They are caricatures of jokes of themselves.
What an embarrassing lot. Must get old being a foregone conclusion
It sounds like computers out perform humans in most aspects of weather forecasting. link
Having said the above, I sure wouldn’t bet my life on next week’s weather forecast, no matter how it was done.
If the weather forecast is from the Weather Channel, I wouldn’t bet on tomorrow’s forecast being correct.
They even get the next two hours wrong !!!
Not many people grasp the reality…..until they have a computer that accurately predicts the weather…they will never be able to predict climate
Insufficiently characterized and unwieldy is the recipe for chaos and scientific divergence. He needs to specify a constraint for the frame of reference that improves the hypothesis’s accurate representation of reality as observed.
“Nassim Nicholas Taleb writes about “Monte Carlo generators” in his 2001 book Fooled by Randomness as a real instance of the reverse Turing test: a human can be declared unintelligent if his or her writing cannot be told apart from a generated one.” link
“… that improves the hypothesis’s accurate representation of reality as observed.”
While sounding technically sophisticated, this is junk speak. My old mentor would have thrown me out of his office if I’d ever given him a hypothesis revision justification like that. Science is about clear communication. Communication that obscures easy comprehension is usually trying to pull a fast one on the reader.
Adjusting the hypothesis is certainly okay in some approaches, especially early in new studies with novel observations, but it has limits in informing as to the natural truth being sought. When we find the hypothesis consistently being re-written (“improved”) with each new observation, like adding or adjusting new epicycles to an astronomical model, as climate science seems it must with CO2 CAGW, then it is likely a failed paradigm underpinning the hypothesis.
Many pundits have been describing the recently warm spell, which is nothing special, as “as hot as hell”.
I’ve been to Luxor in southern Egypt in July, and it was very hot (a real ~50C), but that was only as hot as Heck.
Hell, that place where warmist fraudsters and scam artists will ultimately reside, is considerably hotter.
We visited the remarkable temples and tombs of Luxor and area in the very early mornings, and returned to our hotel by noon to sit in the pool and drink quantities of a skunky Egyptian beer, misnamed Stella.
One very large fellow luxuriated in the pool like a basking hippo, and loudly bellowed “STELLA!”, like Brando in “A Streetcar Named Desire” every time he wanted a cold one. It was very funny, at least the first few times. You had to be there…
…. daily weather isn’t but the climate change might be ….
… solar activity collapsed in July, with the ‘classic’ sunspot count (Wolf SSN) reduced to just one point (1.1) while the new SIDC reconstructed number is at 1.6
Composite graph is here
SC24 is nearing what might be the start of a prolong minimum (possible late start of SC25 too) but even a ‘dead cat bounce’ from these levels is unlikely.
Twas volatility that killed the cat.
Can a coastline even reach 50C? I would think those temperature extremes could only be reached by inland areas.
In computer models, no problem!
Looks like their extrapolation got bitten by end-effects.
Portugal is a small country, less than 100 miles from East to West at the widest point and little more than 50 miles across in the South. Going from South to North in less than 100 miles there is 32C to 50C and then back down to 42C.
In accountancy before publishing forecasts it is normal to sense-check the data. Simple checks could save a lot of embarrassment. However, lack of checking by the experts justifies a large public relations team.
Na contabilidade antes de publicar as previsões, é normal verificar os dados. Verificações simples podem poupar muito constrangimento. No entanto, a falta de verificação pelos especialistas justifica uma grande equipe de relações públicas.
https://geology.com/world/portugal-satellite-image.shtml
Lies, damned lies, and statistics…..
I’ve been noticing NOAA seems to be doing the same things in the US forecasts for maximum temps.
The actual daily maximums are not even within 5 F of where they were forecast like 4-5 days earlier. By day 2 or 3 they are coming down, but still high.
Are they purposefully trashing their forecasting skill to sell propaganda?
Umm….YES !!
40 C is equivalent to 544 W/m^2
50 C is equivalent to 617 W/m^2, or about 73 W/m^2 of error
This is a lot of error for a model that must be conserving energy at some point …
So temperatures will be exceptionally normal…
“The future ain’t what it used to be!” Yogi Berra