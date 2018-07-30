CarrFire – Satellite Shows California Shrouded in Smoke

NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this natural color image of the fires in California and the resultant smoke that has shrouded the state and swept eastward as far as Salt Lake City and still moving. Dangerous and deadly fires have broken out across the state including the Carr fire inferno and the long-standing Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park as well as the Mendocino Complex north of Santa Rosa.
The Carr fire located near Redding, California has exploded over the week from its inception. Now at 98,724 acres and is 20% contained. Six people have died as a result of this deadly fire and the Carr fire has also destroyed 723 residences, 3 commercial buildings, and 240 outbuildings with over 5,000 more structures in danger. There are a staggering number of mandatory evacuations that can be found at the Shasta County Sheriff’s website. Over 3,300 firefighters are engaged in this effort. Weather forecasts are not favorable for fighting this or any of the other fires in California. The hot, dry weather that contributed to the deadly California firestorm shows no sign of letting up into the first part of August.
Firefighters have been attacking the Ferguson blaze near Yosemite National Park since July 13. The fire has consumed more than 56,659 acres and was 30 percent contained on Saturday night, according to Inciweb. Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads. 3,766 personnel that are currently engaged on the fire. There has been 2 fatalities and 7 injuries to date. 1 structure has been destroyed. As with the Carr fire, the hot, dry weather coupled with winds makes fighting this or any blaze incredibly difficult.
The River fire (part of the Mendocino Complex) located north of Santa Rosa broke out on July 27, 2018. This fire has consumed 20,911 acres and is currently 5% contained. Six residents and one outbuilding have been destroyed with another 10,000 structures being threatened. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place. Firefighters continue to battle both fires. Crews worked throughout the night to reinforce containment lines while the fire behavior remained extreme. Weather conditions will continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry and windy conditions persist. The Ranch fire (the other half of the Mendocino Complex) is 35,076 acres in size and is 5% contained. The cause of both fires is under investigation. There are mandatory evacuations in place for both fires.
The Governor of California, Gov. Edmund Brown, has declared a state of emergency in Lake, Mendocino and Napa Counties due to the number and ferocity of the fires currently plaguing these counties.
NASA’s EOSDIS provides the capability to interactively browse over 600 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data. Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks “right now”. This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Aqua satellite on July 29, 2018. Actively burning areas, detected by thermal bands, are outlined in red. NASA image courtesy NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Earth Science Data and Information System (ESDIS) project. Caption: Lynn Jenner with information from CAL fire and Inciweb.
Via NASA Earth Observatory
Hats-off to the some 3,300 firefighters, brutal & dangerous work, many of whom I’m sure are volunteers (and inmates).
Fires in California are not a new problem. My understanding (although minimum) is that forestry experts and other experts KNOW the vulnerable areas of California that have ALWAYS been high-risk fire areas. There are fire-risk zone maps. There is acknowledgement of the problem of trying to live in the type of landscape prone to fires that developers and other people insist on trying to develop as human-habitable zones.
Many people KNOW the risks, yet they keep building and developing in high-risk areas, so it seems.
What do you expect, when you build your community near what amounts to a gasoline pump, where the slightest spark directed just right could blow it up?
If you know that a landscape is at high risk of catching fire, then why do you build there?, … why do you live there? And if you DO build there or live there, then do you truly understand the risks that you are taking? Are you willing to accept the possibility that you might loose it all?
I get the feeling that lots of people living in California and lots of people watching news must live in some la la land of fire denial, when much of the state of CA is NATURALLY fire prone, as I understand it.
Living in la la fire-denial land requires that thousands of people put their lives at risk to fight what is a foreseeable, avoidable fight altogether, if people would just admit that wildfires are a part of California’s nature. If more people made appropriate decisions stemming from this awareness of the facts, then there might be fewer instances of breaking news stories like this to feed the piranah-like frenzie of news agencies and the mass-mania hunger for bad news.
The Carr fire: “Ignited last Monday due to a spark caused by a vehicle failure…” http://time.com/5352624/carr-fire-redding-california/
Yet we won’t hear that the fire is due to human presence in fire-prone areas; instead we’ll hear that it’s due to climate change.
