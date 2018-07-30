UK Politician Amber Rudd: No Deal Brexit as Bad as Climate Denial

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former British Secretary for Energy and Climate Change Amber Rudd, who admitted to “inadvertently” misleading parliament when she resigned as Home Secretary, has just conflated criticism of the British Government’s Brexit proposition with “climate denial”.
Amber Rudd compares Eurosceptics to climate change deniers as she warns over ‘sobering risks’ of no-deal Brexit
Anyone who claims Brexit will be easy is ‘being as cavalier with people’s future as those who deny that the belching of fossil fuels into the atmosphere is warming the planet’
Lizzy Buchan
Political Correspondent
A former cabinet minister has compared Brexiteers to climate change deniers as she fired off a warning over the “sobering risks” to the economy if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.
…
Writing in The Sunday Times, Ms Rudd, a former energy secretary, said: “Yes, we will leave the EU’s political institutions in March next year – we will no longer have MEPs or be members of the European Council. But disentangling regulatory and legal systems that have been entwined for more than 40 years will require delicate diplomacy.
“Such an endeavour will not be straightforward. Anyone who claims it will is being as cavalier with people’s future as those who deny that the belching of fossil fuels into the atmosphere is warming the planet.
“Just as we must listen to scientific warnings about the risks of manmade climate change, so we must listen to the businesses and economists warning that a chaotic Brexit will threaten our economy.”
…
Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/amber-rudd-brexit-weather-climate-change-european-union-no-deal-exit-a8468386.html
There is no doubt that post Brexit, many British greens will miss their generous former friends in the European Union.
But in my opinion Amber Rudd’s attempt to conflate climate “denial” and criticism of the government’s Brexit plans in my opinion is a desperate and rather clumsy attempt to shut down public debate.
Green on the outside, Rudd on the inside…
ROFL 🙂
She’s a lying fool. Disentangling regulatory and legal systems is utterly facile. It requires no negotiation whatsoever. The UK has laws and regulations, and on the day we leave, we have laws and regulations. That is literally it. What exactly do we negotiate?
The trade stuff can be made a bit more complicated and can require negotiation, but that is not laws and regulation. Another Remainer who simply has no clue what she is talking about, but is happy to make it all sound very difficult.
All you have to remember about Rudd is she has a majority of 346 and hopefully will be gone at the next election.
I suspect she will be recycled to the House of Lords…
Oh dear.
I have just moved house and become one of Amber Rudderless’s constituents.
The hysterics over Brexit are now beyond surreal – food rotting in the fields, everyone at risk from super-gonorrhea, plans to nuke the Channel Tunnel if Brexit goes badly (no, really). I should have expected this to be hitched to climate issues at some point.
Rudd will be receiving a lengthy letter and then a visit from me in short order.
“Amber Rudd’s attempt to conflate climate “denial” and criticism of the government’s Brexit plans in my opinion is a desperate and rather clumsy attempt to shut down public debate.”
Don’t worry Eric, nobody’s going to listen to her. She was one of Cameron’s cronies, who, like Theresa May, some suggest were promoted beyond their executive abilities. Like Mrs May, she will not be missed and will leave no lasting positive legacy.
Sadly, we don’t have a leader to “drain the Westminster swamp” at this time, but one lives in eternal hope.
If Brexit works as well for you Brits as the Trump revolution is working for us here in the USA, you’re in for some good times ahead. The business of conflating Brexit with climate change is nothing but an utterly futile attempt to be relevant.
Sorry, you can’t seriously be paying attention to anything that woman says on absolutely anything. Ignore her. 60 million Brits already do.