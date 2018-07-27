Friday Funny: The Miss Climate Beauty Pageant (no, really)

/ 5 hours ago July 27, 2018

From the “♪ There she is, misssss climatology… ♫” department. You just can’t make this stuff up.

Dr. Roy Spencer advises me of this:

The president of our university forwarded some flashy brochures he received from Virendra Rawat, Indian founder and director of the global “Green Schools” concept. They are auditioning for young females to compete to become “Miss Climate – 2018”.

As the letter states, “winners of this beauty pageant will serve as Global Ambassador of Climate Change”:

Dr. Spencer asks some hilarious questions:

QUESTIONS:

1) Can contestants self-identify as female, 18-25, and of minimum height 5’5″ tall?

2) Is the former IPCC director Rajendra Pachauri involved in this in any way? It sounds like something he’d have some interest in.

3) Will the contestants’ knowledge of global environmental concerns be up to the standards of, say, the world peace concerns of the Miss America contestants?

4) Given the global warming theme, will there be a — ahem — heat level requirement of some type for contestants?

5) Will Anthony Watts enter his dog Kenji in the competition? (At least Kenji is a card-carrying member of the Union of Concerned Scientists).

Perhaps I should, he’s got the hair for it:

Advertisements

Related posts

90
Leave a Reply

53 Comment threads
37 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
70 Comment authors

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nylo

Go Kenji go!

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:47 am
shrnfr

I can’t wait for the bathing suit competition. Oh, never mind…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:25 am
Sharpshooter

For the Miss Hydrogen Dioxide pageant? 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:01 pm
Phaedrus

Far to hot for suits!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:08 pm
Joel Snider

Well, if it’s exclusively for green chicks, we could get William Shatner to judge.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:51 am
Latitude

….they were just preaching that was sexist

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:33 am
ossqss

comment image

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:02 am
Latitude

LOL…..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:50 am
ossqss

comment image

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:13 am
Joel Snider

Not exactly Yvonne Craig, but probably still counts.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:13 pm
eyesonu

There’s a pecker on that green chick!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:29 pm
Ian Magness

I’m sorry but it’s a no-brainer. Climate Barby of Canada is a shoo-in

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:52 am
John of Cloverdale, WA, Australia

The one who rides a bicycle with high heels?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:11 am
Ian Magness

Go take a cold shower John..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:33 am
Jeff Labute

Yes, the same one. It’s embarrassing. 2019 election can’t come soon enough. Catherine McKenna who stated she has no time for any Canadian who does not share her vision.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:47 am
Mumbles McGuirck

Baby’s got back …. bacon.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:01 pm
Komrade Kuma

I think that’s the Canadian PM. Surely. He likes to play dress ups too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:39 pm
Sparky

Ut oh,.. they’re converting me. In the old days,.. the socialists got all the girls. My red flag only helped a little. (Guess I wasn’t chanting correctly).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:52 am
Ron Long

Although I would vote for Kenji I can’t help but hope the contestants dress for really hot weather in the contest. Really now, who made this up? Dr. Roy? Anthony? Kenji?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:53 am
colin smith

Does the Guardian know about this?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:53 am
Moderately Cross of East Anglia

Your dog would be rightly offended if you entered him for this barking mad nonsense. More insanity is the line about the “winner” being our global climate ambassador. To what? The inhabitants of the planet Drongobrains or the court of Ming the Merciless?

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more crass and moronic…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:55 am
Marcus

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more crass and moronic…”

TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrom) is at Peak Stupidity”

You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:17 am
Robert Kernodle

Beauty ?! Female?! Poise?!

Racist, sexist, intolerant, prejudice. What more can I say. This contest has some “cirrus” problems.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:56 am
Curious George

How about a Mister Climate 2018 beauty pageant? I nominate the Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:57 am
Ian Magness

Great idea George. Michael Mann for me!
Then we will need a few LGBT + allies, non-binary competitions too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 9:59 am
Sharpshooter

63 different pageants, one for each gender/species.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:58 pm
Alasdair

Will manipulation of statistics be permitted?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:00 am
Ian Magness

Of course. Goes without saying.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:01 am
John Endicott

of course, after homogenization all measurements will be 36-22-36

“Well, that’s just the atomic weight of sodium hydrochloride”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:58 am
shrnfr

Stop being so caustic with your comments.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:27 am
John F. Hultquist

I love chemical puns, periodically.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:04 pm
honest liberty

As long as they don’t usher in the typical fem types that go for this nonsense, you know the Rachel Maddow’s of the world. Somehow, I doubt they will be highly attractive specimen

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:00 am
honest liberty

furthermore, their hypocrisy knows no bounds. They have been propping up morbidly obese types as beautiful and amazing, yet they choose a gorgeous woman for the insert. I could have sworn the prototypical humanoid they cherish is the androgenous tomboything…

looks like they are being chauvinist…hmmm. And here I thought they were supposed to be consistent in their worldview. I should have known better, silly me.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:02 am
David (nobody)

They are consistent. They just lie about what it is.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:18 am
GeologyJim

If they are really looking for a spokesperson to raise awareness about a “Global Zero Carbon Lifestyle brand”, what is the relevance of gender? of beauty? I’m confused at this blatant stereotyping!!

I’d vote first for a block of ice – about as close to “Zero Carbon” as one can get, and it’ll be gone in a day

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:02 am
J Mac

Whooo Boy!
Climate models… tipping points….. Hot n gettin Hotter!
J. Geils Band – Centerfold
https://youtu.be/BqDjMZKf-wg

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:04 am
ATheoK

Only you just will not like the judges selected from the most alarmist activists.

Snowman shaped with mostly bald heads and fuzzy sparse goatees.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:37 pm
ossqss

Hummm, self identify?

comment image

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:06 am
James Allen

Clearly not tall enough! 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:07 am
Scute

Apparently 118 models entered but none of them projected what the judges were looking for.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:08 am
Martin457

A Climate Miss? Happens all the time.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:09 am
mark from the midwest

OK, it’s almost 1pm here, the tourists have already been involved in several severe car crashes, and the weather is gloomy, classic Lake Michigan overcast

this article was enough to put me over the edge …. thanks Dr. Spencer…

Houses of the Holy, original vinyl, cranked to 11, I’m breaking out the good dark rum, got about a dozen tenderloins … anyone here by 6 gets cocktails and steak.

Just fly into TVC, head west on South Airport to Silver Lake Road, get to Long Lake Road, and Long Lake grocery, ask for Nick, he can tell you where the party is at.

Mark

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:10 am
Chris in Hervey Bay

Found the Long Lake grocery on Google earth ok, problem is, the 30 trip from Australia !
Oh well..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:29 am
Marcus

“Worms alive after being frozen for nearly 42,000 years”
OMG, we have to put with the liberal left for 42,000 years ?

http://video.foxnews.com/v/5814689894001/?#sp=show-clips
Kenji…. Please save us !! (peeing on “paid protesters”left leg is a good start !!

-Actually, with a face like that, they will probably pee on their own leg !

GO KENJI !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:11 am
Kip Hansen

Does Kenji self-identify as female?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:12 am
JohnWho

“They are auditioning for young females…”

Um, sorry, i’m all in as long as they are “of age”.

/grin

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:16 am
John Schwartz

Algore should enter….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:16 am
Auto

John,
Algore already has his/her name inscribed on the Trophy, I assume!

Ideal opportunity to show that neither age nor circumference could stop a – human – becoming Miss Climate 2018. Self-identifying, for the moment – as female shouldn’t be a problem for the Sainted Albert.

Auto [not entering – even if I approach Albert in Circumference!]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:23 pm
Robert Kernodle

Here are the basic contest rules:

* All contestants MUST be hot — not just a little hot — but the hottest of the hottest, to symbolize “the hottest years on record”.

* And, yes, all contestants MUST be born female, … to reflect the most popular gender association with Earth, as in “Mother Earth”. In other words, contestants MUST mirror the mothering potential of the planet; hence, sorry, fellas, you’re out.

* The winner MUST receive a MINIMUM of 97% agreement of the contest judges.

* Judges’ score cards MUST be located away from any biasing heat sources, just to symbolize the purity (giggle) of climate data collection process.

* Contestants may wear ONLY minimal clothing, to reveal their total hotness and to symbolize the dire state of how hot the future world will get.

* Contest scores WILL be allowed to be manipulated, depending on who agrees to sleep with whom. This is perfectly acceptable in this contest, as it mirrors reality most truthfully.

* Each contestant must submit a paper to either NATURE or SCIENCE — no worries, they’ll publish anything.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:20 am
Richard M

I guess the first 3 rules leaves out Naomi ….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:05 pm
Ill Tempered Klavier

Wow, I invoke “The Endochronic Properties of Resublimated Thiotimoline” to nominate myself as I was is the days when I made my living “banging the keys” in gar(b)age bands.

HOT: A certain guitar player who shall remain nameless dubbed me “Princess Pokerhotass.” and in them days, I was considered, ahem, “stacked.” The older I get, the better I looked 🙂

Born female: Yep, and about as “noble savage” native as it gets these days. I only have a couple of stray Russians and Norwegians in my family tree to apologize for.

Yes, I’ll be able to get 97% agreement out of any wimp likely to be a judge 😉

score cards away from biasing heat sources: That’s OK. I can adjust them with Waldos.

ONLY minimal clothing: Many of my stage outfits qualified as minimal, and all natural too, mostly buckskin and feathers.

Scores manipulated depending on who agrees to sleep with whom: Unlike many notable warmistas, I have a few tiny hangups about just what I am willing to do in exchange for honors and awards so I may have to use those Waldos a little more than I intended.

submit a paper to Nature or Science: My paper on the effect of salmon berry harvest on spawning chinook salmon returns is definitive.

Aren’t I the perfect candidate?? 😉 😉

Kat

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:52 pm
John Darrow

Can I vote more than once?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:33 pm
Auto

John,
It’s vote Early. Vote Often.

Auto

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:25 pm
Sheri

They should have at least five or six contestants.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:20 am
ResourceGuy

A warning label needs to be applied after the sexual abuse of former IPCC director Rajendra Pachauri.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:24 am
Thomas Homer

Can we expect to hear in depth analysis like such:

“I personally believe that U. S. Americans are unable to do so because, uh, some people out there in our nation don’t have maps and, uh, I believe that our education, like such as in South Africa and, uh, the Iraq, everywhere like such …”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:25 am
Tom Abbott

Well, now if you think about it the use of “U.S. Americans” by that beauty contestant was in fact a very accurate description of what she was talking about. She was made the butt of jokes for saying it, but I would have voted for her to be the winner because she was the best looking one of the bunch! 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:21 pm
Bad Andrew

Looks like they want more of an uptick in the hockey stick.

I don’t know what that means. lol

Andrew

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:25 am
Tom Abbott

Let’s hope these Climate Models resemble reality.

Will swimsuits be part of the contest?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:25 am
JohnWho

Yes – Climate Models you can believe in!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:54 am
John M. Ware

Kenji looks like a skunk, with some additional hybridization. Good entry.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:28 am
Bruce Cobb

Oh my. That’s not exploitative and sexist at all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:42 am
Dave Anderson

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:49 am
nutso fasst

“Miss Climate” is ludicrous. Should be Miss Anthropocene.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:49 am
Auto

I thought we had agreed – ‘Miss Adjustocene’!

Auto

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 2:26 pm
Fiona

Kenji is seriously beautiful though.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:54 am
DHR

Perhaps all contestants must be neutered? Children are bad for the climate as we know.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 10:55 am
getitright

1) Can contestants self-identify as female, 18-25, and of minimum height 5’5″ tall?

That is a fairly broad category in today’s world of gender choice.
Just sayin’….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:04 am
Gary

It’s discriminatory if old, short contestants can “self-identify” as 18-25 and over 5’5″ tall.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:17 pm
u.k.(us)

72 virgins, eh !!
Good luck.
(the pic at the link is worth the click).

http://neveryetmelted.com/2007/08/25/air-forces-first-female-aerial-gunner/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:19 am
Albert

Will there also be a Miss deplor-able denihilist and what would she look like? Will they fight to the death with hockey sticks?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:25 am
probono

she can have a spa day with Ms. Winter Wheat and Ms. Snow Peas

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:31 am
DJ Meredith

NO BIKINI COMPETITION!!!
(and Anthony, please put some clothes on that contestant, I’m offended, especially as a former member of the Union of Concerned Scientists… who for the most part, should not be seen in bikinis anyway)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:35 am
Reg Nelson

One of the competitions they will have is the FOIA Dodge Ball Event. Contestants will stand in the middle of a circle and try to dodge FOIA balls thrown by the CEI and the Heartland Institute.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:53 am
dam1953

But only vote for the one who is “Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot!”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:50 am
David Middleton

comment image

Billy Madison – Everyone is now dumber…

https://youtu.be/wKjxFJfcrcA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 11:59 am
Coeur de Lion

I would only be interested if she was likely to come across with a bit of chat up .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:01 pm
Mumbles McGuirck

Miss Climate is a model. Or .. all the climate models are amiss.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:02 pm
ripshin

+42 (…as we’re wont to say here)

rip

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:15 pm
Pat Frank

I don’t see why Kenji can’t identify as a young female human.

If gender identity is socially determined, how can species identity claim privilege?

SJW, inc.ᵀᴹ needs to step up to species-imperialism and the abusers pushing transspeciesphobia.

Biology: the next target of post-modern subjectivist attack.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:03 pm
Andy Pattullo

I try to stay abreast of what is politically correct but this is confusing. I though climate change was a feminist issue. Are beauty pageants a feminist institution now? I must have misread something somewhere but I thought they were on the “bad, no cookie for you” list.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:07 pm
Robert Kernodle

The phrase, “stay abreast”, is clearly sexist, Andy P. The gender-neutral alternative is “stay achest”.

Also, physical beauty is relative and culturally determined. Swim-suit standards are plainly prejudicial, therefore. What counts is the beauty inside, … the person inside.

The appearance of the person outside has nothing whatsoever to do with the … “person inside”. There’s this amorphous, ghost-like entity floating underneath our physical skin, TOTALLY disconnected from the physicality that our primitive senses register. I cannot yet prove this, because I have not yet assembled the necessary synthetic supporting data. I’m working on a grant to rectify this shortcoming, as I type.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:28 pm
Jamie Spry (Climatism)

Sexism much? Progressives? Ahh the irony and hypocrisy! LOL

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:23 pm
dmacleo

the second one is pretty.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 12:44 pm
ATheoK

“competing on beauty and knowledge of environmental issues”

Words can only fail. Especially when facts will not be in evidence.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:30 pm
goldminor

OT, but needs to be written up for discussion. …https://climatechangedispatch.com/president-trump-has-broken-the-spell-of-climate-change-mania/

Didn’t notice that this was from June, but had not heard about this prior.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:32 pm
Sharpshooter

BELIEVE…ACHIEVE…
Just like the hokey preachers and mystics (but I repeat myself) of long (or not so long) ago,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 27, 2018 1:39 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz