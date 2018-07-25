Pielke Jr. – U.S. Tornado damage continues to fall, 2018 activity near record lows

For those that are sure there’s global warming driving tornadoes and other severe weather events, here’s some inconvenient news. Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. has updated his tornado loss data via his Twitter account. He writes:
2017 update to our normalized US tornado losses based on our 2013 paper: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/17477891.2012.738642 …
- Past 5 yrs have 2nd lowest normalized tornado damage of any 5-yr period since 1950 (1997 #1)
- 2016 had least
- 2015 2nd least
- 2017 3rd least
- 2018 near record-low tornadoes
Normalized US tornado damage to 2017 ($) values:
Average annual damage
- 1950-1983 (34 yr) = $7.6 billion (median= $5,5B)
- 1984-2017 (34 yr) = $3.9 billion (median= $2.9B)
There are legitimate debates about tornado incidence, but clearly recent years have seen depressed levels of tornado incidence, accounting for the depressed levels of observed damage.
Here is data from 2012-2017 on tornadoes from NOAA WCM (here: http://www.spc.noaa.gov/wcm/ ). There is legitimate debate about this data & inflation-adjustments, but it is safe to conclude that overall 2012-2017 tornado incidence was below long-term average. Lucky us, once again.
It just goes to show how variable the weather is and why it so foolish to read anything into the ups and downs over our tiny timescales.
Yes, all kinds of trends can be found in random data. At least there doesn’t appear to be any need for increased concern.
I thought Roger Pielke Jr. had taken so much flack he’d given up commenting on anything to do with the climate … apparently not.
Here’s what he said in 2015:
It also shows the foolishness of using dynamic metrics (items whose values do not remain consistent) to measure things. How different the world would be if we measure distances in $$, or time in inches?
Even measuring structural damage is problematic as structures and building materials do not remain constant nor even consistent.
I agree with what you’re saying but your note reminded me of two famous anecdotes:
Distance in $$: “… if you had a stack of thousand-dollar bills in your hand only 4 inches high, you’d be a millionaire. A trillion dollars would be a stack of thousand-dollar bills 67 miles high.” [ Ronald Reagan ]
Time in inches: “… length of wire that is as long as light can travel in one nanosecond. The length is a very portable 11.8 inches.” [ Grace Hopper – Computer scientist & US Navy rear Admiral ]
Those are proxy metrics 🙂
I used the nano sec one frequently in my research, if I wanted to have two laser pulses from a laser arrive at the same place at the same time then I had to make sure that they travelled exactly the same distance. With nano sec pulses I worked on the basis that a foot difference in distance travelled was a nano sec difference in arrival time.
They no longer make thousand-dollar bills, at least in the U.S. after 1969.
Indeed. Le’s say he is normalizing for inflation into some constant dollars. Two problems:
1) Real estate has been running above inflation for a few decades (with a notable adjustment in 2008-2009).
2) The amount and DENSITY of real estate in the areas affected by tornadoes has been rising. Imagine what the damage totals would be if the high population cities and sprawl of the mid Atlantic was tornado alley.
I would like to see the numbers recast as a percent of total real estate value to largely remove these two factors….
“The report says the total value of U.S. housing stock grew to a total of $29.6 trillion in 2016, marking an all-time high. Zillow’s report shows that housing stock showed an increase of $1.6 trillion from 2015, a 5.7% increase in value to reach that record level.”
So if 5 billion in tornado damage occurs in 2019, it will be on a base of >30 trillion in housing (more if one were to include other structures)- or .015% or total real estate. Let’s focus on termites and leaking basements.
What is needed is a mandate that Insurance Companies MUST allow homes to be rebuilt to be more robust and withstand the next Hurricane or Tornado that way they won’t have to pay to rebuild year after year, decade after decade
What bothers me is that I go to the tornado page on WUWT several times a week, to check on this years progress, only to find that NOAA has not updated it regularly and most recently for nearly a whole month. Not sure why. The conspiracy nut in me thinks they do not like posting it when the numbers for year to date are at record lows and are just waiting for the next outbreak to repost. THat way they would not make any headlines that would counter the usual narrative. But they would never do that would they.
1950-1983 (34 yr) = $7.6 billion (median= $5,5B)
1984-2017 (34 yr) = $3.9 billion (median= $2.9B)
…from 1950-1983 there was a lot less infrastructure to damage….and cost wise, it was twice as much
US population 1983……234 million 1950……150 million
Us population 2017……325 million
…those 100 million more people had to have suburbs, shopping, etc
from 1950 to 2017 US population doubled…..so did the infrastructure to support them
“……and provides an indication that maximum damage levels have the potential to increase should societal change lead to increasing exposure of wealth and property.”
nothing to do with how many or the strength of tornadoes
In addition to the normal variability of weather events giving rise to tornados and consequent damage … there is another significant reason for the falling damage numbers …
https://www.strongtie.com/resources/literature/wood-construction-connectors-catalog
I think it was Roger Pielke, Jr himself that said measuring climate change impact in dollars makes us dumber. I think the context was in regards to claims about SLR and endangering infrastructure/property in S. Florida.
Hypocrisy?
Interesting are the “freak” years: 1953, 1965, 2011 and, not so much but way over normal, 1974.
The “freak” years show just how much the record can be skewed by an outlier year. Picture a climate-length 30-year trend 1981-2011 or 1987-2017. This exercise demonstrates why strict so-called 30-year averages or 30-year trends are not valid for policy making when confronted by data that contains such outliers.
2016 looks like an outlier on the low side.
Always better to look at all the reliable data that one can find.
A half-degree increase in average temperatures seems like a small price to pay for lowered risk of tornado damage. Wouldn’t you say, Toto?
NOAA June 1, 2018:
http://www.noaa.gov/news/us-is-having-incredibly-quiet-tornado-season-so-far
The U.S. is having an incredibly quiet tornado season – so far
Low number of tornadoes also brings fewest fatalities on record