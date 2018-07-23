Study: abrupt shifts occurred in the ancient European climate

From the University of Helsinki and the “no SUV’s needed” department comes this study which suggests big cold snaps occurred right in the middle of the warm Eemian period. My only concern is perhaps they over-rely on climate models. For reference (and not part of the study) here’s the Eemian graph in context. Data sources listed int he graph. – Anthony
Slowdown of North Atlantic circulation rocked the climate of ancient northern Europe
Major abrupt shifts occurred in the climate of ancient northern Europe, according to a new study from University of Helsinki, Finland. The research reports that sudden cold spells, lasting hundreds of years, took place in the middle of the warm Eemian climate period, about 120 thousand years ago. These cold intervals saw a fall in temperature of a few degrees, and replacement of forests by tundra, at the study site in northern Finland. The Eemian, which took place before the last Ice Age, had a climate generally warmer than present. This has made the Eemian important for climate scientists assessing the modern climate warming.
According to the researchers, the sudden shifts of Eemian climate are connected to disturbances in North Atlantic circulation which happened during that time. Today, the warm oceanic currents of the North Atlantic maintain a relatively temperate climate in Europe. The future development of this oceanic circulation has been hard to predict, however, and possible disturbances have not been ruled out.
“These results strongly suggest that the North Atlantic circulation is sensitive to disturbance, with major effects in Northern Europe”, says University of Helsinki postdoctoral researcher Sakari Salonen who headed the study.
“Our results show that the oceanic circulation was in fact perturbed the last time climate was warmer than today. This is where our study significantly adds to the prediction of future climate done based on numerical models”, Salonen says.
The research was conducted by a multinational research group lead from the University of Helsinki. The team utilized intelligent computer algorithms based on machine learning.
“These new numerical methods significantly improve our understanding of abrupt changes of past climate”, notes professor Miska Luoto, also a team member from University of Helsinki
These results are based on a geological deposits studied in Sokli, Northern Finland. At this site, thick geological layers have been preserved in a deep depression, allowing them to survive through the following Ice Age.
“The Sokli site is unique in the northern parts of the world, which has made the site invaluable in the study of past, long-term climate change”, says Karin Helmens, a researcher from Stockholm University and a long-time coordinator of the studies at Sokli.
###
The study was funded by an Academy of Finland programme on long-term environmental changes and the Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company (SKB). The results were published in Nature Communication.
Reference
Salonen JS, Helmens KF, Brendryen J, Kuosmanen N, Väliranta M, , Goring S, Korpela M, Kylander M, Philip A, Renssen H, Luoto M (2018) Abrupt high-latitude climate events and decoupled seasonal trends during the Eemian. Nature Communications 9:2851.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-05314-1
… yet, here we are, right at the best time we could be here
and people are falling for some s c a m telling them how bad it is
Apparently what they are telling us is that the climate cycling that we observe today was also observed during the Eemian. This is not new. Based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models one can conclude that the climate change we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite all the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. It is all a matter of science.
Yeah, well I’d find it a lot more convincing if they did not screw around with an x-axis that suddenly changes scale by a factor of 40x.
If you’re referring to the chart above then that was not part of the original paper. Figure 4 in the paper has a uniformly scaled x axis.
If the x-axis weren’t compressed, you’d be complaining that the chart didn’t fit your scren.
jorgekafkazar
So just make it smaller.
It doesn’t sound from that summary that they used climate models. They used “artificial intelligence” methods to teach computers to give the expected results. Surprise, they got the expected results.
that sounds like we used AI to create out climate model, rather than them not using one.
Abrupt shifts still occur in Phoenix, AZ: Today’s max 116F, min 87F.
Apparently supernovae explosions could be one of the reasons for the global climatic changes.
Scientist from the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI) (Moscow, Russia), Institute of Physics (Trondheim, Norway), the Astronomy Department of the University of Geneva (Switzerland), Paris Diderot University (France), and The Sorbonne Observatory (Paris, France) suggest that ” a supernova explosion occurred about two or three million years ago within 220-450 light years of the Solar System ……”
from: https://sputniknews.com/world/201807231066608102-science-supernova-solar-system/
“If the event we have described happens again, the Earth will be in for global climatic changes and much higher radiation levels. If, however, a supernova explodes within a 10 times shorter distance, the consequences for biota on our planet will be disastrous …. Dmitry Semikoz and his US and European colleagues have already shown that cosmic ray “attacks” on Earth resulting from supernova explosions within 300-600 light years approximately 3.2 and 8.7 million years ago should have wreaked havoc with the biological clocks of animals and accelerated biological evolution on the planet due to the dramatic surge in the number of mutations caused by radiation.”
If my memory serves me right this is the period when large herbivores were start disappearing and territorial spreading out of humans was occurring.
So whatever we do we’re toast.
Maybe I misread it, but it sounded to me like they aren’t claiming global climatic effects, but rather a surge in the rate of mutations driving creation of new species.
“If the event we have described happens again, the Earth will be in for global climatic changes …”
it’s in the first paragraph below the illustration
vukcevic
I don’t think Rich is entirely wrong as the article goes onto describe said mutations if the event was ten times closer.
The team utilized intelligent computer algorithms based on machine learning.
Don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I hope this sentence was the product of a middle school report and not the work of a professional journalist/writer. The cluelessness about intelligence, algorithms, and computers is astonishing.
Ah yes, the old “warming may lead to cooling via disruption of the North Atlantic current” gambit.
It looks to me like their conclusion that the North Atlantic current was responsible is just sheer speculation without any grounding in evidence whatsoever.
“The team utilized intelligent computer algorithms based on machine learning.”
Those algorithms do nothing more than their training/learning process provides, that is an efficient mult-parameter/multi-output interpolation process. It is the human capacity for extrapolation and abstraction that allows us to imagine all sorts of future boogeymen. And to imagine going to the Moon and creating the technology to do it.
joelobryan
Oh come on. Give them a break.
They can’t keep calling them computer models, so now they’re AI models. Seemples.
🙂
The x-axis changes scale in the middle. It goes from 5,000 years per division to 200,000 years per division (one of the divisions is 180,000 years).
I am reminded of today’s xkcd cartoon.
The problem with the graph is that nothing happened for a very long time and then something happened quickly. You want to show the context and the detail in the same figure. In drafting you use line breaks or magnified views to achieve the same end.
There’s nothing wrong with changing the scale of the x-axis, but it does set a trap for the unwary (which is the point of the xkcd cartoon).
The demarcation in the middle of the graph is perfectly clear.
“it does set a trap for the unwary”
Good Lord, commieBob. How unwary do you have to be.
“Touring the Grand Canyon with your nose stuck in you cellphone and walking right off the cliff” unwary? Darwinian selection in action, not “survival of the fittest” but rather “death to the stupidest” unwary?
Good cartoon, BTW. I never thought of making a graph like that, could come in handy.
XKCD is always good.
commieBob, this is too good, I just saw it, my 15 min edit is still open.
American tourist falls off a cliff taking a selfie. Darwin Award contestant.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/07/23/american-tourist-plunges-to-death-after-falling-from-sydney-cliff-while-taking-selfie.html
TonyL
https://xkcd.com/556/
🙂
It’s a kind of a Manniac trick, choosing the x-axis jump point where the two parts of the graph ‘join’ at the same temperature level, creating an impression of continuity.
commieBob
Aw Poo!
I just spent an hour asking a whole lot of daft questions below, and you guys answered most of them before I posted.
now, this is a bit of surprise
https://phys.org/news/2018-07-possibility-moon-life.html
hmm …. maybe, but most likely maybe not.
Hmmm, As per the graph above, for approximately last the 10,000 yrs the Earth seems to be in a stable “climate”…Before that, chaos..So they are complaining about ???
They should be complaining about the state of the science given that questionable graph.
They are Ehrlich-Malthusians.
So they are complaining that Earth’s human population will continue to increase in a slightly warmer, more bio-productive planet. We will consume more resources. Increasing pressures on ecosystems, especially in poorer 3rd World Countries with high birthrates, like Bangladesh, sub-Sahara Africa, Afghanistan, etc where it is likely to lead to regional collapses when the inevitable cold climate downturns hit and other black-swan events.
The watermelons are eagerly awaiting the collapse of humanity.
I’m lousy at reading graphs. No idea why, perhaps it’s graphical dyslexia or something. However, I’ll have a go as this one seems straightforward enough, but I’m hoping for confirmation of what I think I see with the rest of you on here. So please bear with me, most of the questions (all of the questions) will be simplistic Janet and John stuff.
Nor are my questions much to do with the subject matter, just the graph. Sorry.
The ‘0’ (Zero) designated horizontal line on the X axis is presumably meaningless other than to demonstrate the temperature anomaly, not the actual temperate, but the difference between temperatures over the last one million years (1,00 x 1,000).
The black line (Liseckie, Raymo and Hansen), the dark blue line (Antarctic ice cores?) and light blue line (Greenland ice cores?), and most of the red line (Marcott)are presumably paleo (and I understand that to be observations of temperatures taken from fossils, tree rings etc.) observations.
The first thing that strikes me is that it appears the scale of the period ‘0’ (Zero) on the Y axis, is presumably the present time (far right hand side) to 20 thousand years ago, but it’s not the same as the scale from 20,000 years ago to 1,000,000, which give a distorted impression to an uninformed observer (me)
And I appreciate the graph isn’t designed for the uninformed observer and that this type of representation may be normal convention in scientific circles. It just makes it difficult for me to visualise. Wouldn’t the peaks and troughs from 20 K to 1000 K be far less dramatic and convey a different impression were they to the same scale as the rest?
So in the last one million years, there has been temperature variations as much as 15°F (around 9.4°C) many quite dramatic, although the 20 K+ scale exaggerates that impression. And we reached the depths of an ice age around 20 K years ago (LGM – Lower Grand Minimum? – No idea) and then as the planet begins to emerge from it, the Greenland and Antarctic data disagree with each other on two occasions by perhaps 5°F. That would suggest to me either two cataclysmic events (one labelled YD – even less of an idea of that one) which affected one hemisphere but not the other, or problems with data.
Then we get to the Holocene Optimum, perhaps ‘Optimum’ because it’s mankind’s optimum survival period? And the red line which looks to me for all the world like the state of my putter after missing the match winning shot, dislocating my knee on it, before hurling it into the blue rough. Many years ago!
The red line is mostly comprised of paleo data as I don’t think mankind had the desire, or the communications to be concerned with global temperature measurements until around 200 years ago. Possibly revealing more of my ignorance here but it appears accurate (?) temperature measurements didn’t begin until around the head of the putter (far right) when, of course there’s a marked increase in temperatures, which has been blamed on man increasing atmospheric CO2.
Which seems to me, at the least, a wee bit daft, and at worst, cavalier science. I’m not sure how accurate paleo temperature measurement are, but I’m pretty sure they cant be within a couple of °F even over the shorter 20 K period of this graph. Humans just aint that smart yet.
That being the case, there must be a margin of error applied to any measurement of that nature. Surely that should be represented on a graph of this nature, prominently.
So then I started to wonder about atmospheric CO2 over this period and I dug out my old faithful Geological time-scale of temperature Vs CO2. A graph even I can understand. I also believe it to be universally accepted as a fair representation over the life of the planet.
http://www.biocab.org/Geological_Timescale.jpg
I hope it shows up.
For the last 2,000,000 years or so, it seems CO2 has been bumping along the bottom of meaningful life’s existence window, with a slight uptick today, geologically speaking. And what I see is that during that period, whilst temperatures have been fluctuating by what appears to be 2°C, CO2 is absolutely flat despite the claim of it driving temperatures.
Meanwhile, back to the putter head. How accurate is the observed date going back 200 years? I mean, ocean temperatures were probably taken by a cabin boy chucking a bucket over the side of a ship and the water temperature taken with a not easy to read thermometer. These were undoubtedly, predominantly along regular shipping rout’s, so the rest of the oceans were largely ignored. Even until Argo buoys were introduced more recently, ships were tasked with the job of sea surface temperature data.
Then there’s land temperatures, where the value of Stevenson screens were, I suspect, simply for local data collection. And whilst the standard of construction was understood, really, how good was the standard of maintenance? We know the horror stories Anthony uncovered, and that’s within the last 20 years. What were they like 100 years ago?
And who interrogated and recorded the data, on a miserable, wet, freezing, or stinking hot day? Probably the office tea boy, because it had no real global importance, so a few days when no one took the data, or some days when the very tall scientist read the thermometer instead of the very short tea boy, didn’t really matter.
So, back to the graph, which seems to convey no allowance for these variables. Or is it scientific convention to ignore them, or perhaps every variable is considered and allowed for, which I believe is called homogenising. Which seems a dishonest way to present data with as many wild variables as climate change exhibits. Why not just present the variables? Admit the failings, plot the average which would be no different to to homogenised data, and highlight the margin of error.
Am I being completely unreasonable?
So where do I go from here? Is my interpretation wrong (entirely likely) Is the data dodgy i.e. are paleo observations as inaccurate as I suggest, is historic recorded data accurate to within 0.1°F, are cabin and tea boys reliable? Why has CO2 remained flat-lined for over a million years while global temperatures have fluctuated wildly? And can I have my putter back please.