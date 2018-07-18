Trump Solicitor General Steps Up Efforts to Dismiss the Children’s Climate Change Lawsuit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Trump Solicitor General Noel Francisco has stepped up efforts to have the Juliana V.S. US climate court case dismissed.
Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to throw out landmark youth climate case
The landmark climate case has so far survived multiple attempts to block it.
The Trump administration has gone to the Supreme Court in an effort to stop a landmark climate case brought against the federal government by 21 children and young adults. The last-ditch effort comes ahead of a court hearing on the case scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Solicitor General Noel Francisco from the Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the Court to block any further legal proceedings in what it calls an “ill-conceived suit” — including Wednesday’s hearing. The government is also seeking to stay discovery and trial in the U.S. District Court of Oregon where the case is scheduled for October.
In what legal experts have called a groundbreaking piece of climate litigation, the lawsuit seeks to hold the federal government accountable for its role in perpetuating climate change. The final decision could shape the future of climate litigation for years to come.
The government is “desperately trying to outrun the justice system,” Erika Lennon, senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, said in an email to ThinkProgress. “The Supreme Court should see this as nothing more than the latest contortion by the Trump Administration to avoid facing these courageous youths in court, deny the government’s request, and allow this case to proceed using the normal judicial process.”
Read more: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-goes-to-supreme-court-to-block-our-childrens-trust-climate-lawsuit-65750f3dd0ba/
Below is a copy of the motion to dismiss (may take a few seconds to load):
Behind the facade of optimism at least some greens seem to have accepted that the case has very little hope of success. James Hansen recently accused President Obama of failing to settle the lawsuit when he had the opportunity. Hansen claims that if Obama had done what Hansen asked, it would have been far more difficult for President Trump to unwind Obama’s climate policies.
… Hansen even accuses Obama of passing up the opportunity to thwart Donald Trump’s destruction of US climate action, by declining to settle a lawsuit the scientist, his granddaughter and 20 other young people are waging against the government, accusing it of unconstitutionally causing peril to their living environment.
“Near the end of his administration the US said it would reduce emissions 80% by 2050,” Hansen said.
“Our lawsuit demands a reduction of 6% a year so I thought, ‘That’s close enough, let’s settle the lawsuit.’ We got through to Obama’s office but he decided against it. It was a tremendous opportunity. This was after Trump’s election, so if we’d settled it quickly the US legally wouldn’t be able to do the absurd things Trump is doing now by opening up all sorts of fossil fuel sources.” …
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jun/19/james-hansen-nasa-scientist-climate-change-warning
In my opinion this hopeless lawsuit is an abuse of the trust and emotional well being of plaintiffs who are too young and inexperienced to properly understand how they are being used as pawns to advance a selfish political agenda.
Does anyone now doubt that Democrats are indeed “The Party of Children?”
This pretty much clenches that fact.
Does everybody finally realize just how much of a threat to the western world that this global warming hoax is? If a bunch of children (led by a deranged man called James Hansen) can sue the most powerful government on the face of the earth over its’ non neglect of a non-existent problem and tie up some of the legal resources of said government, then we are in one hell of a mess.
As best as I can tell, Hansen’s motivation for developing so much of the broken science supporting climate alarmism was his response to having been called a lunatic by the Reagan and first Bush administrations for his chicken little claims of climate alarmism. It seems that he considered the ends of establishing the IPCC to support his position justified the means of using bad science to get it started, as he expected proper science would eventually be found. After decades of trying, science couldn’t find the answer he wanted, nor will it. Distorting the vulnerable minds of children with his brand of egocentric alarmism won’t work either.
The words “Climate Change” are redundant. One only needs to say “Climate”, which changes – that it what it does for a living. Mankind does not have the capacity to alter its natural course.
If it wasn’t changing, it would be broken.
NASA Fraudulent Science
As Tony Heller, Paul Homewood and others have pointed out many times, NASA has repeatedly produced fraudulent graphs based on tampered datasets. Tony has dozens of short You tube videos on how NASA does it. I want to focus on one in particular that is the most important fraudulent graph ( global land sea temperature). Other scientists are using these fraudulent graphs /datasets in their work and it is corrupting all of climate science and who knows what other science.
The one I am referring to is the 1st graph in this soon to be released paper from Joel Norris of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography(a department of the University of California at Berkeley).
You can see a draft powerpoint of this paper here .
http://scrippsscholars.ucsd.edu/jnorris/files/caltechweb.pdf
You can easily recognize this fraudulent Global temperature graph because it basically got rid of the hot 30’s and conveniently ended before the long pause after 2000. The graph makes no mention that both land and sea temperatures have been combined. That is bad enough, but go to Tony Hellers you tube video and he will explain exactly how NASA tampered with the data.
However, I also want to point out some untampered data that Joel is using in his presentation. The data is from the Earth Radiation Budget Experiment(ERBE). ERBE actually spans 2 different time frames. The original time frame , I will quote from NASA.
“The Earth Radiation Budget Experiment (ERBE) is designed around three Earth-orbiting satellites: the NASA Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS), and two NOAA satellites. The data from these satellites is being used to study the energy exchanged between the Sun, the Earth and space. The ERBE instrument aboard ERBS, launched from the Space Shuttle Challenger in October 1984 (STS-41G), had the primary goals of determining, for at least one year: the Earth’s average monthly energy budget and its monthly variations, the seasonal movement of energy from the tropics to the poles, and the average daily variation in the energy budget on a regional scale (data every 160 miles). All of these first year goals were met, and the ERBE instrument continues to provide valuable data more than 10 years later.”
The 2nd time frame started back up again in 1994 and went to 2000. Also overseen by NASA Langley is the ERBE successor known as the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES), in place since 1998. However since Joel is not using any data beyond 2000, I can only assume that he couldn’t find any radiation data on NASA that would carry on where ERBE left off. Looking at one of Joel’s graphs, I can see why. The reason is that NASA found that the LWIR was not decreasing as it should, if CO2 is having any effect. Look at the graph(Estimated Variability Since 1952) on the right on Noel’s page 54 of the pdf document. Both graphs are titled Cloud Estimated and ERBE radiation, but the one on the right is for the whole ocean. There are actually 4 graphs in one on each graph. The one we are interested in is Outgoing LW . The trend line is actually upward. That is NOT what NASA wanted to see. Thus they are downplaying data collectiion for LW IR and instead focusing on clouds in the the new CERES satellites. It seems that over the years NASA puts out new projects with expensive satellites to measure some variable to try to prove global wareming. When the data invariably tells them that NO global warming is happening, they then shut the project down or combine it with something else. James Hansen did it in 2009 after 20 years of measuring water vapour in atmosphere. Now hoever NASAis again doing it with the CERES satellites but only measuring water vapour over the oceans. What that will tell them I don’t know, but it certainly won’t tell them that CO2 has been forcing more water vapour for the last 70 years.
Now there is one more piece to this LW IR puzzle. Maybe the sun has been shining more and that is why there is more outgoing LW IR. Well we are fortunate that NASA has been measuring the sun but more importantly for us skeptics , they got a partner the European Space Agency(ESA). So the data collected on the sun’s radiance is beyond tampering, because ESA is involved. It was called the Virgo experiment and lasted from Nov 16, 1978 to Oct 1, 2003. I have a graph of the data and it shows a 2 cycle sine curve (what else) varying from 1365.7 W/m^2 to 1367.9 There is no relation in the common years to the solar graph and the outgoing LW graph. However when the solar graph was at it’s peak in 1985 the outgoing LW IR was at a minimum. But that doesnt tell us anything because if solar was really going up you would think that the outgoing LW IR would also be going up but not at the same rate if CO2 really was a climate control knob. Because there doesnt seem to be any relation in the 2 variables, solar irradiance and outgoing LW IR ; this must be a measuring problem, as the physics says there has to be a direct correspondence. So NASA has failed again to show a variable that would prove their global warming meme.
This lawsuit is childish in its conception, adolescent in its execution, and infantile in its unsubstantiated non-science basis. The perpetrators should all be placed in criminal ‘time out’ until they each complete legibly writing “I will never participate in anything as stupid or wasteful as this childish climate lawsuit ever again!” one thousand times, using chalk on chalk board only.
If greentards would just pedal-power their own lives rather than stay connected to the grid and driving their kids to school or shoving them on a bus and complaining about how government or everyone else but THEM are causing disaster (without a shred of evidence), then someone just MIGHT listen to them.
Definitely.
In my opinion, the lawyers are doing their job…….obfuscation.
At least you know the lawyers are lying, and ya know the politicians are lying, so where does that leave the voters ?
Scaring the “F” out of the hopefuls 🙂
Justice should be blind. Sadly, it isn’t. It matters who’s sitting on the Supreme Court. At this point the SCOTUS has a 5-4 conservative advantage. link
Sad that we live in a world where this legal action was even accepted by any court. Judges simply want to raise their profile as “good guys” in the eyes of their socialist mates.
*courageous youth’s* That lawyer needs to learn the definition of courageous.