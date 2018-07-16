UK Protests President Trump the “Climate Vandal” – But a Big Pro-Trump Rally was Banned

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
British mainstream media paint a picture of almost universal support for climate action and overwhelming public hostility towards President Trump. But this is not the complete story.
Trump UK protests: Why environmental groups are protesting ‘climate vandal’ US president
‘Those who are already vulnerable and powerless are suffering the most under the climate-denier-in-chief’
Josh Gabbatiss
Science Correspondent
As tens of thousands gathered in London to protest the visit of Donald Trump, among them were protesters calling out the US president’s less than exemplary record on the environment.
Branding Mr Trump a “climate wrecker” and a “climate vandal”, green groups object particularly to his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement – a move scientists say has put global security at risk.
“It does often get lost in the more immediate human rights abuses, but if Trump succeeds in derailing international climate action the consequences of that are going to be unthinkable,” Claire James from the Campaign against Climate Change told The Independent.
“The planet is really at a tipping point at the moment. Scientists are warning ever more urgently that we need to act, and we don’t have time to hang around while Trump tries a last ditch effort to rescue fossil fuels.”
…
Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/trump-uk-protests-environment-climate-change-protest-friends-earth-greenpeace-caroline-lucas-a8446031.html
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has presided over a massive surge in violent crime and terrorism, and whom President Trump has repeatedly publicly criticised, just suppressed a large pro Trump rally by threatening to arrest anyone who showed up.
‘Free Speech Is Dead’ – Police in Khan’s London BAN Pro-Trump Rally at U.S. Embassy
Jack Montgomery
14 Jul 2018
Police in Sadiq Khan’s London have used the Public Order Act to prevent a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump outside the American embassy, despite permitting a large, ill-tempered anti-Trump rally on Friday.
Protestors attending the ‘Welcome Trump’ event had planned to gather outside the embassy and march from there to Whitehall, where they would have joined in with a separate ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ event in support of the activist and independent journalist who was recently imprisoned for contempt of court after reporting on a grooming gang trial.
But the Metropolitan Police Force, which answers to a large extent to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, used the Public Order Act to impose a raft of restrictions on both groups of protesters which made this impossible — despite allowing far larger anti-Trump protests at which at least six people were arrested to go ahead on Saturday, with demonstrators carrying signs emblazoned with harsh profanity and messages such as “Die Trump Die”.
…
Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/07/14/police-khans-london-ban-pro-trump-rally-u-s-embassy/
Why would anyone use their political authority to suppress a peaceful political rally to welcome President Trump to Britain? Why would those same authorities tolerate violent green anti-Trump protests?
What the British establishment is desperate to conceal and suppress, in my opinion, is the scale of the populist British uprising. British swamp creatures don’t want anyone, including Britons themselves, to learn just how many people in the UK admire President Trump’s heroic effort to drain the Washington Swamp.
My evidence is the number of people who voted Brexit. In 2016 the majority of Britons, over seventeen million people voted to leave the European Union, despite the utmost efforts by greens and establishment politicians to terrify the British public into voting for the UK to remain part of the European Union.
The response from the British establishment has been nothing short of brutal. Britain is being repeatedly rocked by increasingly heavy handed efforts by the establishment to keep the green left nexus in power, and to defy the will of the British People by retaining strong ties with the deep green European Union. Efforts range from intimidating journalists, through imprisonment and blatant judicial mistreatment of a journalist who opposes government policy, to this latest outrage, the casual suppression of a peaceful British Trump supporter rally.
A few years ago, actions like the suppression of a peaceful welcome march in support of the President of a close ally would have been unthinkable. Today British government suppression of free speech and freedom of assembly is almost unremarkable, against the growing list of outrageous political attacks against what Britons used to think were their freedoms.
Welcome to democracy UK style. After this debacle we are now back to our political leaders trying to find a way to foist a new referendum on the people to overturn the vote to leave the European Union. All this independent thought is so bad for people and we should just do as we are instructed.
Andy in Epsom
“No deal is better than a bad deal” – Theresa May. If memory serves.
She’s been told by David Davis (her former chief Brexit negotiator) Boris Johnson (her former foreign secretary) and Donald Trump, the deal is bad. Both Davis and Johnson have resigned over the issue.
Even most remainers are up in arms about it.
What the hell is the woman playing at?
Good question.
How about this . She ensures such a bad deal that when it comes to vote on whether to accept it or not, no one on either side will say yes.
This then leads to an opening for a second referendum .
No mention of the fact that the USA and the UK are among the few countries to actually reduce their CO2 and that the USA leads the way.
They do not need the Paris Agreement, they have already “done their bit”
As an English man I have found that the “establishment” have decided I do not exist.
The Irish, Welsh and Scottish all have designations on most government paraphernalia.
But I as Englishman, have to be British.
So it does not surprise me when a London biased watermelon establishment insult a world leader.
Watermelon, that would be sickly green on the outside while pinko-red on the inside.
Don’t believe Breitbart. There is little support for Trump in the UK. A pro-Trump rally would have gone the way of Trump’s inauguration: Poorly attended.
If it would have been so poorly attended it would not have needed to be banned.
With the sharp increase in knife and acid attacks, London’s politicians needs Trump to distract the population from their real problems.
Acid attacks are especially monstrous. These are an imported crime foreign to western cultures.
When we lived in Malaysia the sale of acid to the public was banned to try and eliminate the problem.
But of course in London I would be arrested for hate crimes for daring to suggest that acid attacks are an imported crime. London’s finest out pounding a beat on the internet. Leaving the streets to police themselves.
As devastating as they are cowardly, acid attacks are almost completely unknown in the west, where you can buy muriatic acid for about $1 a liter at any hardware store.
Great and then you end up needing to ban the sale of any glass objects or pencil sharpeners. Almost anything can become a weapon. Look how ingenious prisoners get in order to make weapons.
To back this point up. People should watch a mythbusters episode where they made a crossbow out of paper. Interesting but a bit concerning
“There is little support for Trump in the UK”
You must tell us how you actually know. Otherwise, and as I suspect, it is merely ‘fake news’
And, may I add, don’t believe a professor of economics whose academic career has been built on ‘climate change’ being a threatening fact.
There is a minority in the UK which hates President Trump. There is a larger minority which thinks he’s doing a good job in standing up for Americans, and wishes we has a few British politicians who would stand up in like fashion for us.
JF
Au contraire. There is quite a considerable amount of support for Donald Trump. The simple fact is that the utter Muppet Sadiq Khan’t allowed anti-Trump demonstrations to go ahead and banned any and all pro-Trump demonstations.
Democracy? You’re ‘aving a laugh mate.
Currently we live in an elected dictatorship.
As an Englishwoman I would say that quite a lot of the more vocal people highly disapprove of Trump for a wide variety of reasons, many of them quite reasonable. The vast majority of the population have no opinion one way or the other and were more interested in the tennis and the football. The ‘pro-Trump’ demonstrators were the ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ mob as far as I am aware.
I disapprove of disrespect shown to a foreign had of state who is a guest of the Queen. She’s had to take tea with worse than Trump.
As an Englishman I can assure you that most ordinary Brits back Trump as a breath of fresh air.As for the pro Trumpers going to join the TM ‘mob’ they wanted to demonstrate solidarity for free speech.Don’t believe everything you read or watch in the media
Susan
I’m not sure that acting in the sole interest’s of his country is a reasonable basis for criticism of Trump. That’s his job after all.
If he thinks surrendering trillions of dollars to the Chinese and other rent seeking signatories of the Paris Accord is a bad idea when the US is reducing it’s emission with no influence from anyone else, then it’s a bad idea for America.
If he thinks uncontrolled immigration is bad for the US then, similarly, it’s a bad idea.
If he believes trade tariffs are good for America, then he should, and is, using them.
If he demands equitable NATO contributions from participating countries, that’s entirely reasonable. Clearly, he’s not interested in America being the worlds Policeman, a criticism long levelled at the country. His position on this issue alone should have the left thanking him instead of finding another means of criticising him.
As far as a I can gather, the only criticisms the left have of the man is that he’s wealthy, successful, with a devoted family, few, if any vices, and an unfortunate hair style. Oh! it seems he likes McDonalds.
But of course he also supports Israel, which doesn’t sit comfortably with the anti-semitic left.
If you want to alienate reasonable people in continental Europe from climate skepticism, rooting for Brexit may be the best way to do it.
Yes heaven forbid you lose a cash cow,one of the very few that pays in more than it gets out so you have to pay more yourselves.
You know those trolls who haunt any sensible website which opposes the SJW view of the world or debunks Climate Change catastrophe stories? The only way I’d care to be like them would be to have lots of email accounts so I could post under different names.
Then I’d give your post more than one uptick.
JF
You know somthing sunshine, I don’t give a damn what anybody in continental Europe thinks about Brexit, and frankly its got absolutely nothing to do with you miserable shower anyway. It’s a decision the British People took and if you don’t like that then that’s just tough. Get over it.
Matti, from the tenor of your comment I suspect that your definition of ‘reasonable people’ is a tautology. ‘Scepticism’ is the necessary condition of the scientific mind.
BTW Good luck with finding enough ‘reasonable people’ to agree that fiscal transfers are an existential requirement for the continuance of the EU.
“Scientists are warning ever more urgently that we need to act”
Because if we don’t their predictions could be proved wrong and they will look like gooses.
More importantly the grant money will dry up.
Trump is a disaster. The US leads the world in CO2 climate pollution and… What? It doesn’t?? Never mind…
In the end “Tommy Robinson” is a nasty little racist, and his followers generally not the sharpest knives in the draw. If they were they’d realise that breaching reporting restrictions in a criminal trial :
a) Might have resulted in a guilty criminal being released back to society.
b) Undermines “English” rights as they are normally understood to be.
He’s not a political prisoner, he committed a serious offence to which he plead guilty. And he went to jail because he’s a repeat offender.
I’d have to say it’s also very un-English to be holding an organised “Welcome” demo for any visiting HoS we normally don’t give a tinkers cuss about visiting foreign politicoes…
Yep,such a racist he has black and Sikh friends.It was Sikh girls getting groomed that got him started.He is also a journalist for the Muslin run Quilliam foundation against extremism.
He was also arrested and jailed within hours before his lawyer could get there,and given an undue heavy sentence.
Wouldn’t it have been great if those hundreds if not thousands of victims of grooming gangs were served with justice as quickly as the judiciary dealt with Mr Robinson, or whatever his name is? If the guy is what you say he is then locking him up is a bad idea; you counter with arguments and if you can’t perhaps your perception is wrong. Now he has ample time to write his own history. Perhaps he names it ‘My Struggle’ and creates a huge following on his release.
Show’s how little you know doesn’t it. Been listening to fake news again have we?
Firstly Robinson tried desperately hard to remove far right elements from the EDL he also has family members that are not whitel
Secondly the trial he was reporting on was already finished so he couldn’t possible have altered the outcome. He was denied his own lawyer, and the authorities told his lawyer separately that his services were not required. The solicitor he was given had no knowledge of contempt of court law, and advised Robinson to plead quilty as we would get off. Moreover the charge for which he was arrested was dropped.
His real crime is reporting about Muslim rape gangs that operate with the knowledge of the local authorities and local Police – a fact the establishment want to shut up.
You don’t know what the hell you’re wittering on about.
Mike Ozanne
A small observation. Shouldn’t that be ‘drawer’?
I agree with you about Robinson. Odious character.
I would also say that if it’s un-English to hold a welcome rally for Trump, it might not be un-Scottish, Welsh, or N. Irish. And if it’s un-British, then an insulting demonstration against a HoS is also un-British.
“A few years ago, actions like the suppression of a peaceful welcome march in support of the President of a close ally would have been unthinkable. Today British government suppression of free speech and freedom of assembly is almost unremarkable, against the growing list of outrageous political attacks against what Britons used to think were their freedoms.”
Yes.
Something will have to give sooner or later.
Sorry for the politics. I live in the UK but you may have guessed that I am a Dutch national. I am adversely affected by the referendum result, but had no say in the matter at all. And rightly so. Yet I don’t think a new referendum would be a good idea, eventhough the earlier result was undoubtedly infuenced by quite a bit of false information, aka downright lies. Nevertheless a rerun would only compound the current mess. I also don’t think that the government is conspiring to reverse its result for the simple reason that there is no need for a conspiracy when incompetence suffices.
However, there are two facts I’d like to put to your attention concerning two strident brexiteers: a certain Rees-Mogg whom most of you will have never heard of and a certain Farage of whom you probably have. Mr. Farage has taken care that his children have obtained German passports. Mr Mogg has transfered the investment company he owns to Dublin in the Irish Republic. In both cases to safeguard access to the advantages of being part of the EU.
How’s that for bigotry, how’s that for a swamp?
No real issues there:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/974252/brexit-news-jacob-rees-mogg-investment-fund-dublin-ireland-somerset-capital-management
and Farage’s wife is German so why should the children not have additional passports?
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/farage-yes-my-children-have-german-passports-2r0hb6xcc
How convenient.
Two of Nigel Farage’s children have a German mother. Why shouldn’t they have dual nationality?
Because it’s Farage… duh! Any stick will do to beat him because he’s so… so… right about things.
JF
The defining characteristic of tribalism is an inability to see the shortcomings in the own group.
Mrs Kirsten Farage is German. Mr Farage is crystal clear that he stands for the nation state against the globalists. Their children have a right to German nationality. They apply for the paper credentials of their lawful entitlement. What’s wrong with this ? (Ans: nothing at all.)
Colleagues of mine have a son born in the USA. He has both US and UK passports, quite lawfully, in both countries. What’s wrong with this ? (Ans: nothing at all).
Mr Rees-Mogg is well-known to have made his fortune in the City of London. He is entitled to move his paper headquarters wherever is prudent for the business. What’s wrong with this? (Ans: nothing at all). Before you cry “hypocrisy”, in case you hadn’t noticed, Brexit hasn’t actually happened. Rees-Mogg, of all people, is well-aware that it may not happen at all. In case you hadn’t noticed, a second fact: what we are currently offered is infinitely worse than outright “remain” EU membership, subjection without representation. Rees-Mogg is a parliamentarian, and not omnipotent. I can hope he may rock May’s boat hard enough that it sinks, but there are 600-odd other MP’s to second-guess. Mogg is entitled to hedge his business and livelihood.
You are funny. The implication of your perception on Mogg’s action is that he, Mogg, is not so sure about the prowess of the UK enterprise as he claims to be. Why else hedge your bets?
The UK government has been pretty hopeless. The EU has been worse.
Just for the record, the “Pro Trump” rally (actually two demonstrations in support of Trump and Stephen Lennon) wasn’t banned at all.
For the sake of public order the police simply moved the starting point to avoid likely clashed between the 6-8000 attendees with the more than 100000 attending the protests against him.
Both protests still went ahead, only one (the smaller on…) resulted in violence and arrests.
Of course, if yoy subscribe the the whole Breitbart “no go areas in Birmingham” crap about how it is over here the rwal facts (as above) won’t alter your views.
Just wander around the East End of London with a girl in a summer dress and then tell me about no go areas.
The poms have gone to the dogs.
What is the “blatant judicial mistreatment” you are referring to ??
Despite whether you agree with Tommy or not he was stupid enough to do his “reporting” in earshot of the jury outside the courthouse, as jurors were entering. That not only risks perverting the course of justice but could lead to a mistrial and help the pedo raping defendants.
He had previously been tried and sentenced (suspended) for the same thing and told any further breach would be contempt of court and he would get jail time for it.
I’m all for his speaking out about these asian men targeting young white girls and the lack of prosecutions for fear of not being politically correct. More power to him.
The trouble is he blatantly when against the conditions of his suspended sentence and what he did IS CONTEMPT OF COURT.
Why? SadIQ Kahn.
It wasn’t banned at all, do a few seconds of research. I really don’t get why this site has turned into a political platform. Go back enough years and this was one of the few places worth looking at because most of the other sceptics were just chasing an agenda (and were hence pretty much the same as most of the AGW supporters). Now I’m starting to consider it an embarrassment that I still come here to see if something proper has been posted.