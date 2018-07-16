Chart of the week: The US is the leader in CO2 emissions reduction

From the American Enterprise Institute via Twitter. h/t to WUWT reader “Latitude”
Last year the United States had the largest decline in CO2 emissions *in the entire world* for the 9th time this century.
From the June 2018 BP Statistical Review of Global Energy (67th edition) here are some details on C02 emissions in 2017:
1. Global CO2 emissions from energy in 2017 grew by 1.6% (and 426.4 million tons, see data here), rebounding from the stagnant volumes during 2014-2016, and faster than the 10-year average of 1.3%.
2. Declines in CO2 emissions in 2017 were led by the US (-0.5% and 42 million tons, see chart above). This is the ninth time in this century that the US has had the largest decline in emissions in the world. This also was the third consecutive year that emissions in the US declined, though the fall was the smallest over the last three years.
3. Carbon emissions from energy use from the US are the lowest since 1992, the year that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) came into existence. The next largest decline was in Ukraine (-10.1% and 28.1 tons).
4. The largest increase in carbon emissions in 2017 came from China (1.6% and 119 tons), a reversal from the past three years when the largest increases in emissions came from India. China’s emissions in 2017 were 0.3% higher than the previous peak in 2014. China has had the world’s largest increments in carbon emission every year this century except in four years – 2000 and between 2014-16. The next highest increment came from India where emissions rose by 4.4% (93.2 million tons, see chart), though lower than its 10-year average (6% p.a.).
5. Together, China and India accounted for nearly half (212.2 million tons) of the increase in global carbon emissions (426.4 million tons). EU emissions were also up (1.5% and 42.4 million tons, see chart) with just Spain accounting for 44% of the increase in EU emissions. Among other EU members, UK and Denmark reported the lowest carbon emissions in their history.
MP: For that impressive “greening” of America, we can thank the underground oceans of America’s natural gas that are now accessible because of the revolutionary, advanced drilling and extraction technologies of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal/directional drilling, and are increasingly displacing coal for the nation’s electricity generation.
Nothing surprising here! This trend has been ongoing for some time as the US has moved to gas for electricity generation and India and China continue to burn good old coal to develop their economies. Of course, we know that CO2 isn’t s priblem if sppropriate measures are taken to scrub SOx, NOx and heavy metals from the stacks. The world is doing just fine.
Ukraine, Mexico, South Africa, Venezuela, Columbia. Interesting bedfellows for UK in hall of fame, not sure that’s entirely good news.
Green groups will now concentrate their attacks on China and India:
Embassy protests!
Product boycotts!
Members’ travel & trade bans!
No wait, they won’t do any of that will they . . .
Did the US export it’s industry to China/India like Australia did?
2015 per capita emissions from fuel combustion (metric tons)
United States 15.53
China 6.59
India 1.58
US per capita emissions have been dropping since 1970, before CO2 alarmism even started.
American CO2 emissions peaked in 2005 at around 6000 million metric tons per year. Now they’re down to a bit over 5000. That’s a 14% decrease according to this article. It looks like the big decreases are behind us and things are going to level off.
The more impressive thing is that CO2 emissions have been going down while the GDP (Gross Domestic Product, ie the value of all the goods and services produced in America) has continued to go up. Even if CO2 emissions level off, if the economy continues to improve, we continue to do more with less.
I am not sure whether this chart measures virtue or gullibility, or perhaps just chance.
Its due to use of natural gas instead of coal, plus a small amount for solar and wind. Exporting industry to China also “helps”.
The decline in South Africa’s emissions is due largely to the downturn in the economy and the collapse of a number of important industries. This country continues down the disastrous slope of introducing more and more renewable energy, all of which has to be bought by the state utility, Eskom, whenever it is available and whether or not Eskom requires it. In fact Eskom does not need this renewable electricity at all, as it has a generating surplus. Eskom’s coal-fired power stations have to reduce output when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing, but keep the boilers stoked up and ready to generate electricity when the sun goes down and the wind disappears. We don’t have the gas supplies that have made such a dramatic difference to emissions reductions in the USA.
In 2016 Eskom spent 18% of its primary energy costs to buy 4% of its production from Independent Power Producers. In 2017 the figures were 24% and 5% respectively. Eskom is in deep financial trouble, yet it is forced to spend a quarter of its energy costs to buy very expensive electricity it does not even need. It’s all quite insane, and why the political mandarins in South Africa cannot see what is happening in South Australia is beyond belief. But perhaps they do know this, and are pursuing other devious agendas, one of which is to destroy Eskom? Our Minister of Energy proudly talks about the massive investment into the renewable energy programme, conveniently omitting to tell the citizens that 60% of the costs of a wind ‘farm’ go straight out of the country to Germany, Denmark and elsewhere to pay for the turbines and other hardware.
Of course the BP Review does not account for biomass burning as a source of Carbon Dioxide. In a very insightful post by Willis at WUWT a couple of years ago, he pointed out that the Ibuku satellite reveals several African countries to be major world emitters of the naughty mighty molecule from massive deforestation and biomass burning.