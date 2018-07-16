Bastardi: Dropping ocean temperatures may increase East Coast hurricane risk

40-year veteran meteorologist Joe Bastardi at WeatherBell’s Saturday Summary shows how the Earth’s surface has cooled dramatically over the past three years and that Arctic sea ice is piling up.
Hurricane threat to East Coast due to natural factors
First at his most recent Saturday Summary, the 40-year meteorologist first warns that in-close developing hurricanes of the sort seen in the 1930s are a risk to the US East Coast this year, due the current Atlantic temperature pattern. The reason has nothing to do with CO2 in the atmosphere, but because of natural sea surface temperature cycles.
Sea surface temperatures see “pretty dramatic turnaround”
Next Joe Bastardi illustrates the stark sea surface cooling the globe has seen over the recent years. The following two charts show the “pretty dramatic” cooling that has occurred over the past three years, 2015 vs 2018:
Cropped from Weatherbell Saturday Summary.
The two images above show the surface temperatures of the globe for the years 2015 – 2018. Note the profound cooling that has taken place from 2015 to 2018.
Bastardi calls it “a pretty big flip” and “a pretty dramatic turnaround”.
Arctic turns frigid
As sea surface temperatures around Greenland and in the Arctic are currently below normal, they are having an impact on Arctic surface temperatures this summer.
Joe Bastardi notes that according to the Danish DMI, Arctic temperature has been below normal over the entire summer:
Moreover, Arctic mid-summer temperatures, north of 80°N latitude, have dipped to near freezing over the past days. This is likely in large part linked to the cold North Atlantic sea surface temperatures we’ve been witnessing. All this suggests ocean cycles, and not CO2, are the real Arctic drivers.
Snow and ice climbing past decade
The cold polar temperatures are naturally having an impact on Arctic snow and ice.
Japanese blogger Kirye tweeted here that Arctic sea ice volume is currently at the 4th highest level since 2003, thus defying the dire alarmist predictions of Arctic sea ice disappearing by now.
Arctic sea ice volume (m3) has eased off from third place and is now at the 4th highest level since 2003, and showing an upward recovering trend over the past decade. Chart: Kirye.
Also at the 11:50 mark of his Saturday Summary video, Joe shows that Arctic sea ice extent is well above the levels seen over the previous years.
It’s good to know I’ve been watching the right metrics. I’m not sure it will help preparedness in a region that blames all on CO2 in order to feed its political and advocacy objectives, but the minority that does appreciate accuracy can learn and make adjustments.
It is globally cooling. I am sure you all remember hearing it from me first?
All the recent ENSO indicators are also for a moderate El Nino this winter, maybe a Modokai El Nino. So a warmer tropical Pacific feeds moisture and cut-off Low Pressure systems into the SW US and Texas with colder air coming in from the NorthEast and Atlantic.
Is that a formula for Big Snow Bomb Nor’easters for the Atlantic Coast and lots of snow this winter for the Mid-West and even South? We’ll see.
I would question that any type of El Nino will form after the end of this summer. Note how much of the Pacific waters on either side of the Equator are barely above the zero trend temp. My forecast is that by the end of next month large areas of the ocean will go blue, and the ENSO regions will go negative and stay negative for the next several years afterwards. …https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/ocean/primary/waves/overlay=sea_surface_temp_anomaly/orthographic=-148.60,2.80,672/loc=-171.523,6.677
When you look at the graph, the arctic doesn’t look much cooler than normal, only a degree or two. The thing is that if you look at the DMI site you see that the melt season temperature usually tracks the long term average very closely. That’s because the arctic sea ice melts and keeps the temperature pretty constant. It’s much like a picnic cooler in that regard.
It’s also important to realize that the ocean is above freezing. That means the sea ice will continue to melt even if the air temperature is near, or below, freezing.
North of 80°N, in the melt season, a small difference in temperature can be the result of a very big difference in energy flow.
Thats the point…The whole CAGW panic is based on…”only a degree or two” ..
Less than that. It’s only warmed by about 0.7C since the end of the little ice age.
The Arctic Ice melt season ends on average around day 230, that is Aug 18th. That is due to air temps rapidly falling below freezing as the night time lengthens quickly and the long sun-lit days are over. The sea ice starts building in some higher latitude areas then, but the minimum still won’t occur for another month because the lower latitude Arctic is still getting enough sunshine to keep the melting going until the autumnal equinox.
The SST open water temperature changes little during that time. It is the air temps right over the water that changes quickly driving the freezing of the surface layer.
Looks like a cooling trend….
Global temp anomaly for 1-14 July 2018 is just 0.117C now. Greenland is adding snow and ice. The arctic is colder than summer normal. And the folks in Labrador are wondering if their children will ever know what summer looks like again…. Brrrrrrr!
JMac, could you give the link for your observation about global anomaly for 1-14 July?
Currently, there is no possibility for the development of El Niño.
I just noticed today that it looks like +ENSO recently peaked out and is going to fizzle. The trade winds are strong and bringing cooler than average water from south of the equator.
That headline is not a quote from me, it is a quote from the person that watched it ( who is a someone I know and admire, btw) but I want to be clear. I am pointing out the cold/warm configuration in the northwest Atlantic like that promotes higher than normal surface pressures as per the Euro seasonal idea over Southeast Canada into the north atlantic, which is something I look for for landfalling higher impact storms What is vastly different is the Main development region from last , so not near as much production there, But I think you will see and I point this out in the video ( please watch so I am not taken out of context) is what storms there are more intense relative to averages further north than south. The current rotation of the MJO ( into strong 5 and 6) is not unlike 1981,1984,1989,1996 Dennis, Diana, Hugo, Fran and Eduoard all had later season impact on the east coast. I showed on the video this morning how close the current pattern is with July 1960 ( so much so I am concerned about a hybrid on the east coast this weekend ala Brenda July 27-30 1960 ) Donna came later ( I always loved Brenda cause she gained tropical storm status while inland. How do I know about Brenda? Cause my dads senior thesis at Texas A and M in 1965 was on hurricane Donna, so I knew all about the 1960 season growing up and Brenda was in it) In addition, such enso seasons as 1976 Belle, and 1991 Bob are in the mix. The falling SST’s though were more a reference to the difference between this year and last, Even that has to be looked at in context and I posted on that this morning, While a widespread big drop ( warm areal coverage smaller and cooler larger and largely unforecasted to the extent it is) It is stil the warmest 2 year super nino look we have seen with UAH temps and SST. My take on that is that this past el nino was a 2 year event with a weaker run-up, and the amount of WV launched into the atmosphere where minute increases spread out even over a long period of time would skew arctic and dry cold area winters and hence affect temps. I am on a Quixotic mission I guess to make the climate community look at quantifying mixing ratios as the metric of choice, but then again if that would be the case, it would considerably lessen the hysteria and render this what I believe it is, something fun to discuss, but not the climate control knob, BTW the blog this morning also opined on the difference going forward between having a certain pattern that got that way from cooling, as opposed to the same pattern at the time, but getting there by warming, IMO studies on feedback on such things, throwing in affects on the MJO or affects by low solar carry far more interest for the field than mega millions thrown at Sea level rises a hundred years from now. In any case, thanks for putting this on, and giving me a chance to participate in the conversation, WUWT is the best!
Joe,
Thanks for adding to the conversation. Do you have anything to read to help us understand what you’re talking about with regards to mixing ratios, and why they matter?
Thanks in advance,
rip
If I may give Joe a plug…
More Evidence Water Vapor Is The Big Climate Kahuna –
Written by Joe Bastardi, guest post on June 14, 2018. Posted in Climate, Latest news, Oceans, Science, Weather
https://climatechangedispatch.com/more-evidence-water-vapor-is-the-big-climate-kahuna/
PDO PDO PDO…
..ignore the AMO at your peril……it pumps directly into the Arctic
The low temperatures in the north increase the sea ice in the Arctic.
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r00_Northern_Hemisphere_ts_4km.png
The temperature of the northern and tropical Atlantic has fallen last week.
My thoughts are that it won’t increase hurricanes unless we have strong Ferrel Cells pulling the cold air to the central US like we did last year, which isn’t indicated cooler temperatures in the Arctic. Cold water surface temperatures in the Atlantic/Caribbean would mean lack of Hadley Cell circulation decreasing hurricanes. So far it seems to me to mean weak and not so many hurricanes. My 2 cents.
That’s not how hurricanes work. Reduction in surface temperatures of the ocean combined with increased atmospheric temperatures = fewer and weaker hurricanes.
Joe – anyone? The 2015 vs 2018 SST maps above. Is there a specific date range associated with either? Also – they are anomaly maps, correct? Want to share with someone (a warmist reporter) and want to get it accurate.
PS – enjoyed your reviews of the 1821 (cat 3-or 4) and 1938 (strong cat 3) hurricanes which both struck Long Island, etc. Sad show from the media, in following TS Sandy’s hit, they were all over the man-made bit, and almost nobody ever mentioned these historical storms. What an opportunity missed by them to educate idiots like these:
LAT’s quoting NY Gov Andrew Cuomo (Father of the subprime fed housing bubble):
LAT’s quoting NY City major De Blasio:
A question for clarity. Is the northward movement of warmer tropical sea surface temps the reason cyclonic storms could intensify, or will it be an effect of slower moving storm systems drawing more energy from tropical waters? Trying to read this on smartphone screen and it is a bit choppy.
Okay, but let’s not say “below normal” when we really just mean “below average.” One degree deviation from the average temperature for the date is not abnormal.
Thank you, Dave! The whole use of “normal” to describe weather is false. Normal is what to expect, or what is the required sum; 98.6 F is normal body temperature, which has been shown from countless observations and experiments. It isn’t an average, or a mean, but a norm, from which deviations of more than (say) 5 degrees either way can injure, and deviations of 10 degrees will (not can, will) kill you. Weather has no conditions like that. We can establish averages over the period of accurate records, but there is nothing normal about them. Average rainfall here is a bit over a tenth of an inch a day. If no rain falls today, is that an abnormal day? If we get an inch of rain today, is that abnormal? Certainly not; it is simply a departure from average such as occurs virtually every day. So far this year I have recorded one (1) day where the high and low temperatures equaled the long-term average. Are all the other days abnormal? Ridiculous.
Here is the article. It was behind the paywall, and then I shared it with the Patriot Post, It is to show why I am concerned this year and it has nothing to do with co2, nor did the other great storms referenced in the article
https://patriotpost.us/opinion/57114-the-past-is-a-reason-to-worry-about-high-impact-east-coast-hurricanes
Joe,
Thanks for that very relevant historical perspective on patriotpost.us !
It’s an eye opener…
Jet stream cools the eastern tropical Atlantic.
I’d like to see 500ppm if it meant EVERYONE on Earth had access to clean, safe, abundant and reliable electricity. No more dung or trash fires to cook. No more deforestation for the wood and charcoal trade in regions that can not environmentally safely provide it. Air conditioning where it is desperately needed. This could be accomplished by 2040…if nobody organized against it.
Another fctor may be the large blocking high stuck over the NE Atlantic. This has given the UK a wonderful warm and dry summer thus far, but it has also blocked all the Atlantic lows that normally spiral up into the Arctic. Those lows, perhaps one or more a week, normally transport an enormous amount of heat energy to the Arctic, but this year there have been none. No wonder the Arctic is cooler…
And what of rhe Pacific? Has this been supplying energy to the Arctic this year?
R
The SH is certainly cool this winter season. I think that it is showing what the NH will face with this upcoming winter season. I would also bet that Europe is going to get hit hard this winter. That will be the first of many more to come, with future winters becoming ever colder.
The West Coast will be spared for a few years from the drop into colder weather patterns. The East Coast will will feel the effects of the cooling along with Europe.