Conditions for formation of Super El Ninos determined

/ 2 hours ago July 12, 2018

Pools of warm water known as Kelvin waves can be seen traveling eastward along the equator (black line) in this Sept. 17, 2009, image from the NASA/French Space Agency Ocean Surface Topography Mission/Jason-2 satellite. El Ninos form when trade winds in the equatorial western Pacific relax over a period of months, sending Kelvin waves eastward across the Pacific like a conveyor belt. Image credit: NASA/JPL Ocean Surface Topography Team

A University of Aizu team has identified two distinct Indo-Pacific processes shaping the unique features and extraordinary ferocity of super El Ninos. A systematic analysis of these processes and their interactions will improve forecasts of the elusive super El Ninos, the researchers claim.

“Until recently, scientists believed that climate and weather processes operating within the Pacific Ocean could explain the occurrence of super El Ninos. The infamously failed prediction of a super El Nino event in 2014 had its root in these assumptions,” says Saji Hameed from the University of Aizu, who led the study.

To unveil the mechanisms of super El Ninos, Hameed and his colleagues conducted computational simulations that recreated selected Pacific Ocean processes involved in the generation of El Ninos. To their surprise, they discovered a mechanism embedded within the Pacific Ocean, which prevented sea surface temperatures in the far-eastern Pacific rising too far above normal.

“Extremely warm  are a notable feature of the super El Ninos that occurred in 1972, 1982, and 1997. The fact that Pacific Ocean processes responsible for generating regular El Ninos could not explain this key signature of super El Ninos came as a big shock,” says Dachao Jin, co-author of the study.

Noting that the years of super El Ninos co-occurred with Indian Ocean Dipole events (a phenomenon similar to El Nino, but generated by processes inherent to the Indian Ocean), the researchers explored possible mechanisms linking both phenomena. They found that while Pacific processes are needed to initiate El Ninos, it was the extra energy generated by the Indian Ocean Dipole, and transferred to the Pacific through atmospheric pathways, which eventually transformed the El Nino into a super El Nino event.

“A model for super El Ninos’ was published in Nature Communications.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-04803-7

 Explore further: Cause of El Nino abnormality found

More information: Saji N. Hameed et al. A model for super El Niños, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04803-7

 

Latitude

researchers discover when it’s already warm…it’s easier to get warmer

….film at 11

July 12, 2018 4:20 pm
Greg Cavanagh

I hope the film has lot of gratuitous sex, car chases, and explosions.

July 12, 2018 5:07 pm
nicholas tesdorf

Warmistas and ‘Climate Scientists’ lie awake late at night, dreaming of the extraordinary ferocity of super El Ninos, and praying that there will be a succession of them , in the next few years, to raise the World temperature by any noticeable degree.

July 12, 2018 4:23 pm
J Mac

Another piece of the puzzle drops into place….

July 12, 2018 4:24 pm
sycomputing

“Until recently, scientists believed…”

I cannot count on all my appendages combined the number of times I’ve heard this phrase used in the context of something or other having to with the climate of the planet.

Makes you feel good to be skeptical.

July 12, 2018 4:25 pm
Greg Cavanagh

It’s not hard to be skeptical when all models are wrong, some are useful.

They just refuse to publicly acknowledge this fact.

July 12, 2018 5:09 pm
MarkW

This is a good use of models, exploring processes that you don’t understand.

Models are also good for helping you find out what it is you don’t know.

July 12, 2018 4:28 pm
Anotherprof

Thus far but let’s see the model tested and shown to have predictive value in the real world. Climate “scientists” always seem to forget that step.

July 12, 2018 4:47 pm
commieBob

Yep, it helps you form an hypothesis. Then you sit back and see if Mother Nature agrees.

July 12, 2018 5:01 pm
Greg Cavanagh

That’s the crux. You believe that your model is correct while everything correlates. Then it doesn’t, and you suddenly have a dud model again.

July 12, 2018 5:11 pm
Tweak

Oceanic basins do not operate independently of each other. Who would have thought…

July 12, 2018 5:16 pm
Edim

Pacific and Indian are basically one big ocean basin.
http://www.climate4you.com/images/SSTanomaly-PSWC.GIF
http://www.climate4you.com/images/PacificEquatorialSSTanomaly.GIF

July 12, 2018 5:46 pm
shrnfr

Archeology suggests that there have been hyper El Ninos during the last millennium. These were so severe that the coastal people could no longer support themselves by fishing and abandoned coastal cities. Some of these cities were then destroyed by extreme rains due to the increased humidity in the area coming up against the Andes. Most of the sources appear to date several of these in the first half of the second millennium.

It would be interesting to note what the descent into the colder period after 1305 had on triggering these insofar as changing the ocean currents and triggering them.

July 12, 2018 5:41 pm
NW Sage

“The infamously failed prediction of a super El Nino event in 2014…”
It is unclear if that means the super El Nino was predicted and didn’t happen (failed to appear) or if there was a failure to predict – a more literal interpretation – of an El Nino which DID appear. Confused!

July 12, 2018 5:56 pm
