WHY “CLIMATE CHANGE” SEEMS TO HAVE FADED FROM THE NEWS

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian
The failure of the atmosphere to warm in accordance with alarmist predictions is making it harder and harder to come up with a bona fide story that can scare you.
In a post a few days ago, I noted that “the whole climate issue seems to have mostly disappeared from the news lately.” Commenter niceguyeddie responded by giving me a link to the Washington Post (eddie called it “the ‘other’ Pravda”), and an article of July 5 by a guy named Jason Samenow headlined “Red-hot planet: All-time heat records have been set all over the world during the past week.” In the intervening week since this article, a few people on the internet have been busy making mincemeat of Samenow’s rather pitiful effort. For MC readers who don’t go out searching the internet regularly for real information on climate to combat the propaganda from the various Pravdas out there, I thought I would do the public service of presenting some of this real information here.
First, some basic background is needed to develop appropriate bullshit radar on this subject. If you follow climate or weather information even a little, you will already know that on any given day, somewhere in the world, some weather station, or more likely multiple stations, is recording an “all time high” temperature for the particular day in question, while some other weather station, or maybe multiple stations, is recording an “all time low.” It follows that the fact that multiple “all time high” records were set during the course of a week tells you nothing about climate change. There could have been even more all time lows, and the overall average could have gone down, no matter how many “all time highs” were recorded. Any reader of any intelligence whatsoever will immediately be asking, don’t just tell me about “all time highs,” but tell me what is the overall picture? How many all time lows were there? What is happening with the “average” temperature? You will not be surprised to learn that Samenow does not provide the answers to those questions. In other words, his article is not intended to provide useful information to the intelligent reader, but rather to propagandize those lacking in either basic background information or critical thinking ability or both.
There is an obvious source for the answer to the last question as to what is happening with the “average,” and that is the easily-available UAH global lower troposphere record, derived from satellite sensors. That record exists from 1979 to present. Here is the latest chart from UAH going through the end of June 2018:
So with that simple first step, we know that the “average” world temperature for June 2018 was +0.21 deg C above the 1981 – 2010 mean. That represented a decline of about 0.65 deg C from the all time high of this 39-year record, which was reached in early 2016. The 0.65 deg C decline represented more than 75% of the amount by which the average temperature had exceeded the 1981 – 2010 mean at the highest point. Suddenly the fact that some large number of “all time highs” was being set at the end of June does not seem very significant.
But it’s still fun to look at what Samenow claims for his “all time highs,” to see how real they are, or whether we are dealing with more of the usual “fake news.” This gets pretty bad. […]
As you can see, the failure of the atmosphere to warm in accordance with alarmist predictions is making it harder and harder to come up with a bona fide story that can scare you. They are reduced to cherry-picking some unrepresentative data points and leaving out all of the relevant context. It’s no wonder the reporting on this is becoming increasingly scarce. For you, the moral of the story is, if you want some real information as to whether the world is warming or cooling, and by how much, skip the propaganda at the various Pravdas, and go for the UAH lower troposphere satellite record. It is available in the form at the top of this post, at drroyspencer.com, updated monthly.
Eyeballing the graph,it looks like a rise of about 1 Celsius degree per century. Wake me up when something alarming happens.
It’s actually much less that that. The satellite data trend looks worse due to volcanic cooling in the early part of the trend combined with the super El Nino at the end.
That’s why I did a little exercise to remove as much of this noise as possible to see what the real trend looks like. April-August represent the time of the year with the least ENSO noise.
The average global temperature for April-August in 1980-81 was -.06 C in UAH and +.03 C in RSS. So far in 2018 it is .20 in UAH and .27 in RSS.
Both of these periods are reasonably absent of climate noise (ENSO and volcanoes). They are comparable in non climate factors. Hence, we get a total warming of .24 C (RSS) and .26 C (UAH). That’s it, it only shows a warming of .25 C in 38 years. That is only .066 C / decade.
But it gets worse. There was cooling previous to this warm-up all the way back to 1950 when we have good ENSO data to try and remove the noise. So, when you factor this in you get .2 C of warming in 66 years. That is about .3 C /century.
Unfortunately, snoozing is not allowed when certain political parties are on a treasure hunt to seize your savings and tax contributions. Such lust tends to displace science, statistical significance, and common sense.
I’m not fully on board with the assumption that temp will continuously rise or rise a t a steady rate or that it will move in lock step up or down with CO2.
It’s nothing to do with what climate numbers are doing. It was not warming 9 years ago either at the start of Obama’s world saving mission. Climate change faded from the news because Trump won the election and US agencies no longer have the same mandate from PotUS to propagandize it. What would be the point, when you no longer think CO2 is a pollutant, nor PM 2.5 an instant killer?
Ever been outside the US?
The United States has the best temperature records including precipitation and Min Max temperatures. World-wide that is hard to come by. Besides that, the US has a variety of climates and geography making it a good sampling of temperate areas. And the records go back to the early 20th century. Claiming that the US is an outlier with more cooling trends than the rest of the world – if that’s what you’re implying – really doesn’t fly.
Physics is different depending on where you live?
No, but it’s a bit more difficult to rewrite the historical data from all 1200 US weather stations.
All I know is that in the Midwest we had a terrible winter and awful spring and I really am enjoying this summer.
likewise. it was coooooold in Colorado.
However, I’m confused about this headline because I continue to get blasted with global warming propaganda every day. Heck, almost every other post on here is about some MSM nonsense touting GW/CC… so I don’t get it?
It may not be the most mainstream of mainstream but there are plenty of wannabee’s throwing out this garbage non-stop.
I cannot for the life of me understand why they put that in there unless it is because the PIC wrote algorithms to combat the investigation into the false narrative, i.e., I frequent WUWT 85% of my web search on my phone so the googles or whoever automatically trended opposing viewpoints to combat my curiosity and keep up the mind control.
could be far fetched, I have no idea. but they are in there, 2-3 per day, and usually those same articles get blasted to pieces on here so I just wait a day or two to read the rebuttals here.
I believe that most everyone has now accepted that this issue is primarily a political fight now, not a scientific one. No one except a few die-hards are even trying to argue the issue anymore, and for those who are focused on the political fighting, Brexit, the DOJ, and the FBI are providing far more fertile grounds for battle these days. “Climate Change” has fallen into the bin of “ideas we thought would work for us but which really didn’t” , and as such it’s no longer useful.
“Climate Change” is the Stormy Daniels of the science world.
In other words, use to be hot, but now not so much?
And needed a lot of ‘adjusting’ even back in the day to be considered hot
It always was, still is, and always will be a political fight. There is simply too much power & money at stake, and the public and (especially) politicians are too severely science-challenged to be immune to any/all mountebanks.
With the boobies lopsided to the left.
Except in France, where the Constitution’s first article will now say that “Republique act (…) against the climatic changes “. Yes, changeS, because, apparently there are may of them. So we’ll have to fight also againt the natural change…
Bonne chance. You will not only have to fight the climates, but the tides, and the very Sun itself. (The celestial orb NOT Louis XIV) Très galant, très stupide.
Of course, the French Government as so many times before, can bring out the drapeau blanc. “Le Climat, we surrender!”
An important number to consider is that over the almost 40 years of the satellite record that atmospheric CO2 has increased by around 72 ppm. So from a starting point of 1850 where CO2 was around 280 ppm we have an overall change of 130 ppm of CO2 since 1850 to the current numbers of 410 ppm. Over half of the increase has occurred in the last 40 years yet we see only an 0.54 C temp increase globally using UAH, or with RSS 0.6 C. At least half of that temp increase is natural as most agree, and likely the natural portion is even greater than 50%.
So the best that can be said about the warming effect of increased levels of CO is that the additional 72 ppm over the last 40 years has only caused approximately an 0.3 C temp increase in global temps at the most. No wonder why the media feels the need to talk about some momentary hot spot or large weather event as being of some significance.
While not in the news as much, the idea that CO2 is a toxic pollutant which must be minimized embedded in popular thinking to the extent that it is just assumed in countless ways and places. Hopefully, this too will change as the alarmist views get less attention for the reasons the posts cites.
There is an ongoing Gallup poll that asks Americans what they think is the nation’s most important problem. There is no mention of climate change. Environment/pollution comes in at 2%.
If you don’t prime people by asking them specifically about climate change, it’s simply not on their radar.
As for media coverage, I have no idea. We can try to gauge folks’ interest in climate change based on google searches. When we go to trends.google.com and search climate change since 2004 we see that interest has been going up over time. link To my mind that means the drumbeat of propaganda hasn’t abated. Bear in mind, however, although some people seem more curious about climate change, the vast majority of people don’t think it’s an important problem.
It is interesting to compare with “global warming”. It has essentially gone off the chart:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=global%20warming
These charts are quite interesting. Three things pop out:
1) Look by metro areas – places you would expect to be hotbeds are not. SF, Bend Oregon, LA, etc. are all below 50% of maximum interest. Today all seem to show about 5% of peak interest in 2007.
2) The interest levels (also check out related searches) seem to follow a yearly pattern, rising and falling from around 5 to 25% (of maximum interest). Even greater swings with other search terms.
3) Look at the chart by areas of the world – Of big countries, the US (22), Australia (22), India (32) and the UK (16) jump out. Canada (19) is less. In Europe, all are in the single digits, with uber-concious Norway coming in at (8), Sweden (4) and Germany (2).
For calibration, the highest interest is in the Philippines (44).
I’m setting new all time records everyday for my age. I’m getting worried.
“Climate News Has Faded”
nice weather recently
Inspires hope eh not – alarmists are maybe not COMPLETELY paranoid & seemingly stoopid.
Lets further hope, while they are out-and-about, they notice the differences between huge fields of verdant maize/potatoes/carrot/spring barley (dark green annual plants put there by humans) and the perennial grasses that give the impression of having totally died (a delicate shade of beige) and contemplate the implications that that simple observation might have on ‘Climate’
Washington Post (eddie called it “the ‘other’ Pravda”), – Вранье would be better? (Pravda means truth!)
An old Russian proverb, “There’s no truth in Pravda and no news in Izvestia.” Or is it the other way ’round?
I posted some thoughts on the decline in CA maximum temperatures here: https://sierrafoothillcommentary.com/2018/07/11/if-planet-is-warming-why-are-ca-max-temperatures-declining/
If you follow climate or weather information even a little, you will already know that on any given day, somewhere in the world, some weather station, or more likely multiple stations, is recording an “all time high” temperature for the particular day in question,
The way I see things, average weather is an anomaly. It just doesn’t happen very often so any current departure from the average is automatically attributed to CAGW.
I would disagree that “average” tells us anything. Temperatures have too much variability and range for the average to mean anything.
I agree, but the IPCC sure seems to know how to predict them 🙂
Furthermore, there could be an increase in both high and low temperatures and not have a change in the arithmetic mean. To better understand what is happening, the variance needs to be reported along with that one ‘magic’ number, the average. Unfortunately, the confidence interval is rarely reported along with the ‘new record high’ or “new record average,’ despite claims of 0.01 or even 0.001 (NASA) degrees C precision. It is a shell game where one can never be sure where the pea is being hidden.
It does make you wonder what the debate world would look like if the satellite had been launched in say 2002 instead of the late 70s.
The reporting is scarce, at least in the USA, due to Trump derangement syndrome. The press is so busy being hysterical about Trump, it drowns out everything else.
This past winter/spring, when record lows were being set right and left, the warmistas assured us that records were just weather and had nothing to do with climate.
This isn’t all good. I see politicians interfering in energy production as if it is settled science. Despite what the Trump administration is doing, alleged CO2 reduction is treated as if it is the top decision making priority. The wind farms are still being built, although there are a few municipalities trying to fight them with ordinances. But they do take grants and subsidies then distribute part of it back to the municipality/township/ county that would be against it.
As long as policy makers can treat it like settled science, no news is good news.
Is it just me? Am I missing something? .65C was considered by some to be a global warming warning?? OMG! I guess I’d better double up my a/c output.
Yes, but David Suzuki calls UAH “some denier from Huntsville”.
This guy ran the climate change site for the EPA. How is a preacher supposed to make a living without scaring the flock with B.S.?
Lessons I have learned in this long life:
Three things are inevitable: Taxes, Death, and Climate Change…
And everyone should remember the satellite record starts at the low point of a cooling trend (the “ice age is coming!” era). In the US, which has most of the long-term land records, the 1930’s were warmer than the late 1990’s.