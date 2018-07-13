Friday Funny: Josh on Mann-made warming

In the last couple of weeks, record highs have been set around the U.S., particularly in the Los Angeles area, which I did a lengthy debunking of. Records were also set in Scotland, then denied by an errant Ice Cream truck, and also questioned in Africa. Josh is on the case to illustrate the one common denominator to all these high temperature records we’ve discussed here on WUWT.
For people who don’t believe this, or think we are just “making stuff up”…here’s the official weather station at the airport in Rome, Italy. I wonder if the Pope has seen this?
And here’s an official NOAA weather station on a rooftop in Santa Ana, CA
I watch LA news and weather report each night and with the exception of a few days, which were hot but not unusual for July (records claimed but not fact checked), and most days have actually been cooler than usual. Certainly nothing to get excited about.
Reality outstrips parody?