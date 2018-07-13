Friday Funny: Josh on Mann-made warming

In the last couple of weeks, record highs have been set around the U.S., particularly in the Los Angeles area, which I did a lengthy debunking of. Records were also set in Scotland, then denied by an errant Ice Cream truck, and also questioned in Africa. Josh is on the case to illustrate the one common denominator to all these high temperature records we’ve discussed here on WUWT.

cartoonsbyjosh.com

For people who don’t believe this, or think we are just “making stuff up”…here’s the official weather station at the airport in Rome, Italy. I wonder if the Pope has seen this?

And here’s an official NOAA weather station on a rooftop in Santa Ana, CA

Just a short note to readers- Josh has done hundreds of climate related cartoons over the years, and never charged me a dime for them. He’s advanced our viewpoints via humor, and for that we owe him a debt of gratitude. I suggest you buy him lunch or a beer, by going here to his tip jar.

PayPal or credit card accepted.

Thanks, Anthony

