Claim: Climate Change Contributed to Children Being Trapped in the Thai Cave Flood

My climate journalism model suggested the attempt to link the tragedy in Thailand to climate change was inevitable.
Flooding in Thai cave reflects climate change as wet season gets wetter
By Kendra Pierre-Louis
12 July 2018 — 4:37pm
By now, it’s well known that their predicament was caused by rising floodwaters in the cave. What is less known is that the pattern of precipitation that ensnared them is in keeping with broader changes to the region’s seasonal monsoon that researchers have attributed to climate change.
No one is suggesting that climate change itself was responsible for trapping the boys in the cave.
But what has changed in recent years is that those wet periods have been wetter.
Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/flooding-in-thai-cave-reflects-climate-change-as-wet-season-gets-wetter-20180712-p4zr49.html
Those children were trapped because some idiot led them into a dangerous cave system in Wet Season, not because of Western CO2 emissions. In my opinion it is shameful but predictable that a mainstream Western journalist would think it appropriate to trivialise the suffering of those Thai children, to promote their climate cause.
Although all the children were thankfully rescued, there was a fatality. Former Thai Navy Seal Saman Kunan died during the desperate effort to maintain oxygen levels in the cave while the children were still trapped.
Well – the wet season got wetter. It certainly must have been a surprise that it is wetter than the dry season! Someone in the PC business must have forgotten the definition of ‘wet’.
I propose Worrall’s Law. It’s similar to Godwin’s Law.
“A story will be published in the wake of any high profile tragedy which claims the tragedy was made worse or more likely by anthropogenic global warming”
I demand you publish the code!
Wait…
As a famous climate scientist once said, why should I publish my joke model methodology when you just want to try to find something wrong with it? (or something like that)
We should have a prediction section in WUWT using your model. It would likely be quite skillful. The event needs to be big in the news and 8t has to be dur8ng a period of hot, cold, wet and dry weather!
What 8s up w8th your keyboard??
*ts 8n the f8ngers
Any adverse event that has a weather component to it is now “TheMagicMolecule increase made it worse” for the brain-dead Leftist journalists.
No prediction AI algorithm needed.
“No one is suggesting that climate change itself was responsible for trapping the boys in the cave.”
No? Isn’t that exactly what Kendra P-L is suggesting in the previous paragraph?
It seems to have become a typical bait and switch slight of hand used quite often by progressives when discussing certain hot topics. It follows the pattern: X, not X, but really X.”
It is well illustrated by the meme that says, “I’m not saying it’s aliens – but it’s aliens.”
I think the term idiot should be reserved for those activists and politicians who are leading millions of people into an equally dark and dismal abyssyes that has already resulted in an unknown number of deaths of those unable to escape the consequences of unaffordable energy prices.
Unlike such people, the soccer coach was able to provide inspiration and comfort to those he was responsible for in order for them to be rescued by those who had the confidence and support of all the worlds population.
On the other hand those that have the foresight and courage to be able to lead us all out of the darkness being imposed on us are ridiculed and slandered by the blind who are being lead by the blind.
I think it reasonable to describe someone who leads kids into a dangerous cave system in wet season as an “idiot”. However if I was one of the parents of those kids, I might take his subsequent actions into account when deciding how to respond to his idiocy.
On Seattle news radio they actually said the rescue was made somewhat easier because of the LACK of expected rains.
Commercial meteorologists from the United States were making forecasts to support the rescue efforts. That was part of the explanation of the “lack” of rain while rescue efforts are underway.
“not because of Western CO2 emissions”…..China is not in the west
Kendra should be really pissed at China
While your call-out here is justified, it is misplaced. Ms. Kendra Pierre-Louis is a climate (science) reporter for the New York Times. The original article was part of the Climate Fwd: newsletter published 11 Jul 2018.
The Sydney Morning Herald published a silly article, but they borrowed it.
Climate Fwd: Does Climate Change Have Anything to Do With Floods in Thailand? (New York Times) https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/11/climate/climate-change-thailand-floods.html
Find a high profile news item that has simething to do with weather and use climate models to find a way to blame it on fossil fuel emissions. It’s called Event Attribution Science.
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/07/10/event-attribution-science-a-case-study/
When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like nail.
Or a sickle.
I have taken kids under 12 into caves, some with such a low ceiling that I was scraping back and belly for 6 m or more. The kids were way up the front going like stink. They love it!
While the adult should have taken into account the season I fully understand how they ended up several KM in
I too knew it would not be long before dishonest alarmists would eagerly blame another tragedy on climate change.
What is more disgusting is the East Asian Monsoon Index shows the “getting wetter” meme is more complete fabrication and fear mongering
http://www.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/wg1/en/fig/figure3-35-l.png
Last time I checked Climate Change was going to stop the Monsoon, not increase it.
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/agriculture/monsoon-failure-and-climate-change-may-not-be-the-only-triggers-for-acute-distress-in-rural-india/articleshow/51758093.cms
This article is really measured in that it points out that agricultural practices are more important than climate change in cropping.
The decision to place these children in such jeopardy was inconsidered.
The reason was to celebrate a birthday.
Having been a member of a Speleological Society at Uni there was careful appraisal of survival in caves.
The limestone above them is quite porous leading to poor plant cover and flash flooding.
I missed one such trip to the Bungonia caves, where members stood in neck high water for six hours, but survived.
