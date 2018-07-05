Colorado Doubles Down on Failed “Nuisance” Climate Lawsuit Strategy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The fact a similar climate lawsuit in California was tossed out doesn’t seem to matter to Colorado public officials intent on wasting taxpayer’s money.
Why Colorado thinks it has a chance to make oil companies pay for climate change
The most important climate change fights right now are in state courtrooms.
By Umair Irfan Updated Jul 5, 2018, 2:35pm EDT
Nine cities and counties in Colorado, California, Washington, and New York, as well as the state of Rhode Island, have filed lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, with oil giants Exxon and BP among the defendants. The goal is to make the oil majors liable for the greenhouse gases produced from their products and the local damages of climate change: rising average temperatures, melting snowpack, extreme weather like rainstorms and drought, and higher seas.
…
In an era with a Congress weak on climate policy and an executive branch hostile to even acknowledging climate change, courts remain some of the few avenues left to hold industry accountable for greenhouse gas emissions.
…
But last week, a federal judge dismissed lawsuits filed by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland against the five largest investor-owned oil companies in the world. While that was a federal court case and the Colorado suits are in state court, it shows that some judges aren’t convinced and a tough legal fight lies ahead.
…
Like the lawsuits filed in California and Rhode Island, the cases in Colorado invoke public nuisance law. The idea is that greenhouse gas emissions and all their consequences interfere with how the general public can use their homes, their farmland, and their recreation areas. The producers of this pollution are therefore liable for damages and losses.
…
The Colorado suits also invoke the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, since the plaintiffs claim Exxon and Suncor deployed deceptive trade practices. A key question, however, is the scope of such a claim. Here, the courts are divided. In California, one judge ruled that climate lawsuits should be heard in federal court. Another California judge kept lawsuits filed by cities in state court.
…
Read more: https://www.vox.com/2018/7/5/17519236/colorado-climate-change-lawsuit-exxon-suncor
I don’t understand why Colorado officials don’t insist oil companies immediately stop supplying their nuisance product to the citizens of Colorado.
Imagine for a moment that the fight was over say a food additive which was discovered to be harmful to human health. Wouldn’t the first step be an injunction to stop the use of that food additive, pending outcome of the court case?
Why don’t greens insist on an immediate injunction against use of nuisance petroleum products they claim were sold due to misleading advertising, in cities and counties which are suing the oil companies?
They are paralleling the tobacco lawsuits, hoping for a major payout due to the peculiarity that prohibitions of ex post facto laws and bills of attainder have been ruled to not apply to civil suits. It was extortion disguised as a lawsuit, with the purpose being the payout, not changing the behavior of the defendants.
These lawsuits will continue throwing their ‘legal mud’ in varying forms at the courts until the corrupt SOBs find a way to get one suit to stick! Given the potential ‘rewards’ for a successful suit, the incentives to continue with these shakedown attempts are huge.
The way to stop these lawsuits is to immediately stop selling the product until the case is settled.
Colorado. Well, remember, they were with her and were stronger together.
The difference from the tobacco lawsuits is there are no damages that can be tied to the use of fossil fuels. When you think about it this whole “the climate did it” is a joke.
Tobacco is essential for pipedreams, though. Heating, lighting and transport are not.
Ian, me thinks that many Coloradans may be smoking something other than tobacco in their pipes.
http://responsibilitygrowshere.com/laws?utm_source=reachlocal&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=semcdphemarijuanaeducationuserin-state
And for your entertainment:
http://www.cnn.com/2018/07/03/us/colorado-survey-suggests-legal-marijuana-attracting-homeless/index.html
The general public is on to the Climate Hustle.
Every municipality and state that tries to claim some kind of grievous future damage due to climate change will have its bond issuance prospectus examined for conflicting statements. Those contradictions will expose the lie that is alarmist climate change… a non-problem.
Colorado can’t be worried about SLR. So what is it worried about? Snow. For water and for skiing.
The problem is some of the bestColorado skiing ever was in winter of 2016-17.
Their lies will be easily parried in court. They are hoping for a settlement.
I’ve been skiing in Colorado for over 35 years and 2017/2018 season was not as bad as they say, although I tend to ski in the central mountains and not the SW.
Eating inevitably leads to cell metabolism and aging. Should farmers and grocers be sued for this nuisance?
Yes, R. Shearer. According to scientific studies, one of the most effective ways that we are currently aware of to extend life is to restrict caloric intake. It’s a public nuisance that hastens death when housewives and restaurant chefs entice us to overeat their good-smelling dishes!
I assume you are kidding. If not then perhaps you need to take your philosophy to another planet. This craziness has to stop.
“Why don’t greens insist on an immediate injunction against use of nuisance petroleum products they claim were sold due to misleading advertising, in cities and counties which are suing the oil companies?”
Because they’re insane, but they’re not THAT insane.
How about them turning in their cell phones, computers, vehicles, running shoes, tennis rackets. Not to mention skipping that heart valve replacement, or any surgery for that matter and the list of life saving items goes on. All of these products are dependent on fossil fuel in one way another and many in more than one way. Deprivation is usually a great way to correct bad assumptions and end crazy discussions.
“Climate policy” ? — as if everyone SHOULD automatically accept that there is a NEED for any such policy. The need for such a policy has no rational foundation, and so the assumption that we should accept that there is a need is irrational too.
“hostile to even acknowledging climate change” ? — exactly what definition of “climate change” are we to assume here? — I get the feeling that the only climate change referred to is that which is FALSELY attributed to humans. A personalized redefinition of the word is put forth, with an unspoken assumption that EVERYBODY should accept this retarded redefinition.
“courts remain some of the few remaining avenues left to hold industry accountable …”? — and what previously existing avenues were there before courts? When the courts wise up, they will NO LONGER be avenues either. As is, they STILL are NOT viable avenues, since the same absurd reasoning is now being focused upon them, and they just have not oriented themselves properly yet to establish how absurd the claims are.
If ever there were a false, fatuous, fruitcake statement, then this is it.
Oh my God, it gets worse !
And how exactly does the general public use their homes, their farmland, and their recreation areas ? — They HEAT their homes and AIR CONDITION their homes with fossil-fuel energy ! They transport themselves using vehicles dependent of fossil-fuel energy ! They eat, drink, wear cloths, use appliances, entertain themselves, all using fossil-fuel-derived energy ! Without the substances over which the suits are being drawn up, the alleged uses being interfered with would NOT EVEN EXIST !
Absurd times ten. At least.
I concur. States can be very powerful. If they feel oil is the problem then they can, within their state, ban all sales of petroleum , products derived from petroleum, and all product where petroleum is used in the manufacturing process.
While they are at it…… they should ban anything carbon based.
But this would interfere with how the general public uses their homes, their farmland, and their recreation areas. See how stupid it is ? (^_^) To do that which is claimed causes the very problem claimed. Banning the products would cause a worse nuisance. It just doesn’t get any more absurd.
Since we humans are a carbon-based life form, we should immediately ban all humans. Of course this must be phased in so let’s start with the Greens and our various legislators first.
https://scienceofdoom.com/2018/03/26/californiaknew/
One causative effect of CO2 has certainly been established now with great certainty — as CO2 ppm increases, human stupidity increases. Shall I do a graph ?
Believing in a religion makes you dumber.
[???? .mod]
No. But being a bigot just might…..
“public nuisance law. The idea is that [somethings] and all their consequences interfere with how the general public can use their homes”
Hey I wish someone could find a lawyer who would file a class action public nuisance law suit against all the telemarketers who target elderly people who have their own homes. These bleeps are certainly interfering with how we can use our phones. Or a suit against the phone companies who are enabling those bleeps.
Shut the fuel off to these scumbags that are running a shakedown racket. That will put an end to it.
It is so ridiculous it is hard to join the conversation. Colorado has no proof of this, because there is no proof of fossil fuel causing greenhouse gases or causing climate change. There is no discussion possible with ignorance.
…I don’t understand why Colorado officials don’t insist oil companies immediately stop supplying their nuisance product to the citizens of Colorado….
If something is a ‘public nuisance’ then surely the point at which it becomes the nuisance is the point to address?
Many things are capable of being misused to the detriment of society. However, people don’t stop making them – they control their use. Look at guns, which are seen in Europe as especially dangerous. But even the Europeans don’t stop MAKING guns – they just place tight restrictions on the possession and use of them. They don’t fine the gun manufactures for misuse – they go after the mis-users.
If fuel is really seen as a danger similar to weapons, I would expect activists to be calling for tight control and rationing of it.
Why don’t oil companies cut back on deliveries to those places?