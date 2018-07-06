June Solar Update

Guest essay by David Archibald
We have only 300 years-odd of detailed solar observations with telescopes, half that of magnetic records, half again in the radio spectrum and less than that for most modern instrument records (and 12 years of Watts Up With That to interpret it). So as the months pass our knowledge of solar activity is still growing appreciably. The evidence points to a major transition of activity in 2006 which has returned us to the solar conditions of the 19th century. 19th century-type climate is expected to follow.
Figure 1: F10.7 Flux 1948 to 2018
We now have 70 years of F10.7 data. The F10.7 flux is considered to be the most accurate measure of solar activity. The solar cycles are numbered. Solar Cycle 24 has about two years to go before the month of minimum. To date the F10.7 flux has had a floor of 64.
Figure 2: Interplanetary Magnetic Field 1966 – 2018
The interplanetary magnetic field has been in a downtrend since the early 1980s with the last three solar minima lining up. If this trend continues then it will get down to a monthly average of 2.8 in 2020 at the 24/25 minimum.
Figure 3: aa Index Monthly Smooted 1868 – 2018
We now have 150 years of daily aa Index data. This is a geomagnetic index of the Sun’s magnetic activity. This graph explains why the world warmed in the second half of the 20th century. In the 67 years of data up to 1935, the Sun’s magnetic shield of the Earth averaged 15.7 on the aa Index. In the subsequent 71 years of the Modern Warm Period up to 2006, this shield was 50 per cent stronger, averaging 23.2 on the aa Index. Since 2006, the aa Index has been at Little Ice Age-like levels with an average of 15.8 and falling as we go further into the 24/25 solar minimum.
Figure 4: Average temperature along 59 N, 30-0W, 0-800m depth
This graph, from Professor Ole Humlum’s climate4you site, shows the Argo temeperature data of the area ccorresponding to the main part of the North Atlantic Current. The Argo floats were launched in 2004, just in time to capture the start of the temperature decline from the end of the Modern Warm Period in 2006. Where the temperature decline will stop is open to conjecture.
Figure 5: Alpha Particle to Proton Ratio in the Solar Wind
Another sign that the Sun is quieting down is the alpha particle to proton ratio in the solar wind which peaked in intensity in 1991. This ratio is now at a third of its peak with room for further decline into the 24/25 solar minimum.
Figure 6: Solar Wind Flow Pressure
This graph of the solar wind flow pressure confirms, for the period of the instrument record, the Sun was most active in 1991. Note that the second half of Solar Cycle 24 was far more active than the first half up to 2014, despite the declining F10.7 flux.
Figure 7: Oulu Neutron Count 1964 – 2018
The 1991 spike in the solar wind flow pressure resulted in a spike down in the cosmic ray flux at the Earth’s orbit as captured by this graph of the neutron flux data from the Oulu station in Finland. That was also the year of the Mt Pinatubo eruption, the cooling from which overwhelmed any solar signal in the temperature record.
Figure 8: Oulu Neutron Monitor Aligned on Month of Solar Minimum
The neutron flux is where the rubber meets the road in terms of the interaction of solar activity and climate. Cosmic rays are dominantly protons and helium atoms. They hit oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the upper atmosphere and cause a cascade of particles in the lower atmosphere which can be holding enough water for cloud droplet formation but lacks nucleation sites. The increased cloud cover during low solar acitivity increases the Earth’s albedo and the atmosphere cools.
Despite the solar wind and the aa Index being much stronger in the second half of the current solar cycle, the neutron flux is at a new high relative to previous cycles. The Oulu neutron flux is on track to reach 7,000 during solar minimum.
Figure 9: F10.7 Flux and Oulu Neutron Count 1964 – 2018
The Oulu neutron flux also illustrated the end of the Modern Warm Period in 2006. This figure shows it inverted against the F10.7 flux. The transition from the Modern Warm Period did not wait for the end of Solar Cycle 23 in 2008, the neutron flux shows an abrupt change to a lower level of activity in 2006.
Figure 10: Solar Polar Field Strength Aligned on Minimum
The strength of the next solar cycle can be determined by the solar polar field strength at solar minimum. That is tracking for Solar Cycle 25 to be much the same as the amplitude of Solar Cycle 24. This is a return to the solar conditions that characterised the 19th century.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
“A return to 19th century type climate” … only if we return to 19th century type scientific scrutiny.
(And that can be read two ways)
“There is nothing new to be discovered in physics now, All that remains is more and more precise measurement.” – Lord Kelvin
David Archibald
“Figure 3: aa Index Monthly Smooted 1868 – 2018” ?? Smoothed ?
“Figure 3: aa Index Monthly Smooted 1868 – 2018” I think “smoothed”. But good post.
In an age of modern instruments worldwide instead of garbage proxies, we are going to learn if solar cycles have any impact on climate at all. Oh the climate was this or that during the last low therefore it must occur again, is a theory, not a prediction. I would speculate the climate won’t be remotely the same as the 1800’s and this theory is going to drop dead.
And 3, 2, 1…..Cue Leif to say otherwise.
If I were Leif I’d be sick and tired of refuting the same bs over and over again. I guess he has more patience…
We have actually a pretty good idea what F10.7 [and the EUV] has been since the 1740s:
http://www.leif.org/research/F107-EUV-since-1740s.png
This is from http://www.leif.org/research/EUV-Magnetic-Field.pdf
10 graphs, each showing why temperatures should have been falling and taken together falling hard. But instead they are rising.
Anyone find that at all odd? Could it be some other factor is…um, never mind.
A hidden face staring intently through the camouflaging underbrush. Our minds seek patterns to keep us alive. The mind would rather we jump at shadows than miss a predator’s stare. And so we look for patterns and guess at correlations. Constantly seeking and forever worried we might miss something that will spell our doom.
That is a heap of data we are collecting from a variety of sources. The monks that tracked sunspots and recorded them gives us a glimpse into a longer range of data.
Will the patterns resolve into the face of a predator or will we only find an oddly shaped array of branches and leaves?
It gives us something to talk about, if nothing else.
For my own opinion, I think we should be building more nuclear power plants and researching other ways of using fission to keep us warm when the weather turns cold.
I see solar and wind power as the current generation’s CCW program. It keeps the young adults gainfully employed and does not destroy too much.
Brother do you have some U235 to spare? I feel a cold spell coming on.
We should be building HELE coal fired power stations and researching the Thorium fuel cycle to bring Liquid Fluoride Thorium Reactors into reality…. The time and money and working lives wasted because of ecofascism and climate regulation in the last 3 decades is a crying shame.
Yes, “working lives wasted” says it all. I wonder if we will live to regret this squandering of talent and time.
sadly, wind power is very destructive and their rotting hulks will remind future generations just how stupid our politicians have been for several decades
Fortunately, these ugly turbines can be easily removed and used as a scrap metal.
I always shudder when I see one, especially nearby. Recently, one of those monstrosities fell under high winds on Highway 25, where I often drive to Colorado Springs. Having the whole “Kansas” part of Colorado to install them where no one would see or hear them, “authorities” decided to show them off along the highway. All this “wind power” scheme is a wasteful show-off at our expense.
“the Argo temeperature data of the area ccorresponding to the main part of the North Atlantic Current.”
Why choose this temperature record ?
I can’t see why the North Atlantic Current would have any special connection to solar activity, compared to any other temperature record.
The correlations seem a bit weak between these measures of solar activity and temperature.
Unless your talking negative correlation; then they’re quite strong.
OZONE PRODUCTION BY GALACTIC COSMIC RAYS IN MAGNETOCONJUGATED
REGION OF THE EARTH
Y. K. Tassev, P. I. Velinov, L. N. Mateev
A great interest presents also the ozone formation
under the influence of GCR. It is well known that the unique source of charged particles in the lower stratosphere are the GCR, which consist from protons, a-particles and heavier nuclei (Z>3) with energy >1—2 GeV/nuc.
The GCR depose their energy mainly at a height of 10-20 km, where the maximum of the air ionization (maximum of Pfotzer) is. This ionization takes place In the lower stratosphere, where the photodissociation rate decreases essentially and becomes comparable, even less than the CR ionization rate. At fhe same time the charged particles are already able for reactionsin the atmosphere, whose constant reactions rate is greater with one or two orders than the respective value of free radical processes . The GCR are a source of
ozone formation in the lower stratosphere, because of radiolysis in the oxygen molecules.
In t h is way two mechanisms of ozone formation from GCR are observed:
first, the radiolysis of the oxygen molecules; second, a participation of ions in the ionmolecular
processes in the stratosphere.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/288190725_Ozone_production_by_galactic_cosmic_rays_in_magneto-conjugated_regions_of_the_earth
Carbon-14 is produced in the upper layers of the troposphere and the stratosphere by thermal neutrons absorbed by nitrogen atoms. When cosmic rays enter the atmosphere, they undergo various transformations, including the production of neutrons. The resulting neutrons (1n) participate in the following reaction:
n + 14/7N→ 14/6C + p
Ozone and 14CO2 will in winter raise the temperature in the lower stratosphere above the polar circle, which leads to the escape of water vapor to the stratosphere and increase the amount of ozone in the upper troposphere. Therefore, in winter in North America temperatures will be very low.
http://sol.spacenvironment.net/raps_ops/current_files/rtimg/cutoff.gif
The highest rate of ozone and carbon-14 production takes place at altitudes of 9 to 15 km (30,000 to 49,000 ft) and at high geomagnetic latitudes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon-14
Production rates C14 i O3 vary because of changes to the cosmic ray flux caused by the heliospheric modulation (solar wind and solar magnetic field), and due to variations in the Earth’s magnetic field.
http://sol.spacenvironment.net/nairas/Dose_Rates.html
Brief Introduction to Stratospheric Intrusions
Stratospheric Intrusions are when stratospheric air dynamically decends into the troposphere and may reach the surface, bringing with it high concentrations of ozone which may be harmful to some people. Stratospheric Intrusions are identified by very low tropopause heights, low heights of the 2 potential vorticity unit (PVU) surface, very low relative and specific humidity concentrations, and high concentrations of ozone. Stratospheric Intrusions commonly follow strong cold fronts and can extend across multiple states. In satellite imagery, Stratospheric Intrusions are identified by very low moisture levels in the water vapor channels (6.2, 6.5, and 6.9 micron). Along with the dry air, Stratospheric Intrusions bring high amounts of ozone into the tropospheric column and possibly near the surface. This may be harmful to some people with breathing impairments. Stratospheric Intrusions are more common in the winter/spring months and are more frequent during La Nina periods.
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/strat_int/