The reason for Earth’s stable climate over millennia proposed

From the university of Exeter:
Scientists propose solution to ‘Gaia puzzle’
Scientists may have solved a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years.
The ‘Gaia’ hypothesis proposed that living things interacting with inorganic processes somehow keep the planet in a state where life can persist – despite threats such as a brightening sun, volcanoes and meteorite strikes.
The puzzle of how this might work has divided experts for decades, but a team led by scientists from the University of Exeter have proposed a solution.
They say stability could come from “sequential selection” in which situations where life destabilises the environment tend to be short-lived and result in further change until a stable situation emerges, which then tends to persist.
Once this happens, the system has more time to acquire further traits that help to stabilise and maintain it – a process known as “selection by survival alone”.
“We can now explain how the Earth has accumulated stabilising mechanisms over the past 3.5 billion years of life on the planet,” said Professor Tim Lenton, of the University of Exeter.
“The central problem with the original Gaia hypothesis was that evolution via natural selection cannot explain how the whole planet came to have stabilising properties over geologic timescales.”
“Instead, we show that at least two simpler mechanisms work together to give our planet with life self-stabilising properties.”
He added: “Our findings can help explain how we came to be here to wonder about this question in the first place.”
Professor Dave Wilkinson, of the University of Lincoln, who was also involved in the research, added: “I have been involved in trying to figure out how Gaia might work for over 20 years – finally it looks like a series of promising ideas are all coming together to provide the understanding I have been searching for.”
Dr James Dyke, of the University of Southampton, also an author on the paper, said: “As well as being important for helping to estimate the probability of complex life elsewhere in the universe, the mechanisms we identify may prove crucial in understanding how our home planet may respond to drivers such as human-produced climate change and extinction events.”
Creating transformative solutions to the global changes that humans are now causing is a key focus of the University of Exeter’s new Global Systems Institute, directed by Professor Lenton, who said: “We can learn some lessons from Gaia on how to create a flourishing, sustainable, stable future for 9-11 billion people this century.”
The Gaia hypothesis, first put forward by James Lovelock in the 1970s, was named after the deity who personified the Earth in Greek mythology.
The paper, published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, is entitled: “Selection for Gaia across multiple scales.”
Or the temperature is set by atmospheric mass at any given level of insolation and strength of gravitational field.
That theory predicts that night and winter are as warm as summer and day? Doesn’t sound very good.
When we talk about the lapse rate, we talk about the point at which convection will start. So, if the day heats up beyond a certain temperature, convection starts and removes heat from the surface more quickly.
As far as I can tell, it’s pretty simple.
Commie Bob
That is the mechanism for earth loosing heat from the oceans. What is recorded as the anomalies is the effect the transport of that vapour has on its travels. What nobody has taken the time to understand is – what is the controlling mechanism that determines where that displaces warm water vapour mass goes.
That mechanism has a profound impact on the anomalies, as does the timing of large heat vapour release..
The UHA chart as presented tells us nothing but an average. No one is looking at what controls the anomalies. People just cheer when they are favourable to their belief.
Regards
I am sure that solar radiation varies with time of day, season and location. Perhaps you know more than most?
Global average is what matters.
Stephen
No, understanding the influencing mechanisms that control the global average as it is currently recorded is important. That is a key reason why the debate is stalled.
Regards
That doesn’t sound good because it doesn’t predict at all what you claim.
I think the naive application of the theory predicts exactly what Hugs says it does. I would bet dollars to donuts that he’s seen it applied in that manner.
No need for all thehead scratching. The answer is much shorter: WATER.
You got it, Greg. The rates of evaporation and condensation of water change with solar inputs. More energy inputs, greater rate. Less energy slower rate. The climate remains in a stable state.
The presence, or not, of life has little influence.
” … a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years.”
Conditions on earth have not remained stable. Ice ages for example.
Life has evolved in response to changes in conditions on earth.
Wikipedia tells us …
Organisms face a succession of environmental challenges as they grow, and show adaptive plasticity as traits develop in response to the imposed conditions. This gives them resilience to varying environments.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adaptation
Stable is a relative term that should be stated with limits.
Earths climate has been stable … enough , and long … enough for us to be commenting here.
https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/2017/06/15/stephen-wilde-how-conduction-and-convection-cause-a-greenhouse-effect-arising-from-atmospheric-mass/
It has been Pachamama, not Gaia, whodunit. Now we have the added advantage of having the Pachamama Popey in the Vatican as head of the Catholic Church.
This group of academics obviously never consulted with Slartibartfast.
Now there’s a philosophy…
Good grief, what a load of of wifty-poofty pseudoscientific ivory tower musings.
It’s a tough job but someone has to do it…..
it is sickening that the human species permits this type of virus to continue to feed off it.
what other species would allow such vermin to continue to drain itself?
how shameful
I don’t know of any species that doesn’t suffer from parasites.
Lots of hand waving going on in this paper……
Or could it be that all plants and animals are able to move, be it through legs, wings, slithering, spores, seeds, current, wind, etc. Maybe why living organisms are so successful through major climatic shifts is they have adapted to them, they or their offspring just get up and get out of the way. Plants and Animals are way smarter than Humans, they realize they cannot control the weather.
One might suspect that the presence of vast, massive oceans with a ridiculous thermal inertia could have something to do with that.
Nevertheless, as others pointed out, it’s not *that* stable. Even talking about “millennia” of stability sounds a bit of a stretch, as the warm periods and little ace ages every few centuries demonstrate.
Honest Conclusion: “We don’t understand all of the variables or their myriad interactions that drive terrestrial climates where they will. We don’t even know what all the variables are.”
Set aside the irrational angst and celebrate the miracle that our blue and green ‘swirly marble’ of a planet represents! It’s a good time to be alive…..
Going to the provided source, the paper is apparently only available pay-walled. Have the paper authors defined “stability” in their context of “stabilising properties over geologic timescales”? “Stability” could mean liquid water present somewhere on the planet; ‘stability” could also mean temperatures between 0°C and 100°C somewhere on the planet. St. Lovelock protect us. Gaia save us CO2-spewing sinners.
“why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years.” It is called intelligent design. God has put in place those things that regulate our environment. Let’s be honest. When you consider all the factors that need to be just right to allow life to even begin can you really think if could happen by chance even with billions of years to do it? It takes more faith to believe that than what is stated in the Bible.
“Chance” is a confused concept, and this confusion of “chance’ with sentient human intent is what inspires belief in a sentient God.
“Chance” has no meaning to the universe — this is a human concept that cradles our ignorance. “God” is a vehicle to cradle our ignorance. I’m not saying it’s a bad cradle, but it’s not a cradle that I invoke.
I do NOT believe in “chance”, really. But lack of chance need not require intent. The universe proceeds as it proceeds, and we humans are its assemblages. The marvel is that we are thinking assemblages who can reflect back upon themselves. We are what the universe IS — a life-finding, life-producing process, even amidst seeming chaos and a seeming heat-death fate (of which I am not convinced). The fact that we can think about the universe does not require that a thought process created us to think — we are just seeing our own selves in the cosmic mirror.
We are the universe thinking — that’s what the universe does in this form of humans.
What is going on at Exeter? Here is Lovelock in his own words :
James Lovelock reflects on Gaia’s legacy 2014
Scientist who features in an exhibition opening today in London, talks about Gaia, climate change and whether peer review is necessary.
https://www.nature.com/news/james-lovelock-reflects-on-gaia-s-legacy-1.15017
It is incredible – from the Lead paper :
“The Black Queen hypothesis – that production of ‘leaky’ ecological public goods is lost until there is negative frequency-dependent selection on the remaining producers – can help to explain regulation, for example, of the marine nitrogen cycle.”
I think we have here the post CO2 Chess move!!! Where is the Red Queen? The Bishop is already in the Vatican.
Gaia is Clouds, more or less. Short term catastophe or longer term ice ages, all taken care of. Life adapts to progressive cooling and CO2 levels that result, with gradual extinctions and replacement species adapted to the changing planet. We don’t really control that much energy and matter to make a differencec. Nor the Sun.
No water = no clouds and no smart lagging atmosphere. The rest is incidental. Obs. PhD please.
CO2 is innocent, and marginally irrelevant. Just an excuse for a short term subsidy racket that most cannt understand the deceit of, and no one lives long enough to prove either way. Also because it can never be proven. Religious science for the faithful, hard of physics and wannabe fraudsters of the priestly kind. Same old faith for profit racket.
PS The oceans did not absorb Tropospheric scattered IR from the atmosphere in the near infra red/700micronish. I just checked. This is right on the minimum absorption point for IR spectrum in water.
So the lost heat didn’t go there. Google it for validation. Simple physics fact. And if it did there would be a loss of equilibrium as the effect is only supposed to vary the atmospheric gradient, not absorb energy from the atmosphere.
Perhaps it disappeared in the assumptions or they lost it in the final adjustments to the IPCC report?
If the oceans warmed, there was another reason. Not backscattered IR.
PPS But the politicians haven’t worked out a new problem to blame and promote as a new disaster for profit – end of the world if we don’t do something, and subsidise a half credible cure for lobbyist profit – yet. PM 2.5’s are less and less likely and don’t have the same ease of exploitation and fear of extreme weather to exploit with phoney statistics., etc. BUT I predict there will be more reasons to be fearful beyond this first of 21st Century”New Religions” of pseudo science for a fast buck, promoting phoney industries and bureaucracies that you must subsidise with taxpayers money to save us from, by law.
In the end nature will take care of it as humans muddle along in their inflated little bubble, until we are no longer adaptable enough to whatever stable Gaia state the planet has then adjusted to. Hoth?
Well, but that doesn’t explain why the dinosaurs lasted 250 million years and didn’t build cities, but we’ve only been here a couple hundred thousand and we have built cities, does it?
They also haven’t explained why there hasn’t been any other system that shows signs of life, even in a primitive organic signal, or whether or not there’s any life anywhere else in this solar system, have they? No. They’re just nattering on, being pretentious and smug, and looking for more money so that they don’t have to wait tables at the nearest pub.
One of my good friends tells me that dinosaurs did not go extinct they just evolved into the climate sceptics, persistently including myself in there.
In return, I tell him that he is an automaton, not capable of individual reasoning, just splattering out whatever the latest punch tape he is programmed with.
Otherwise we get on fine.
Not a word about the purely physical action by stuff called ‘water’?
It depends what one means by stable. I would say the climate of the earth is not stable because it has gone from full blown ice ages to inter glacial conditions many times. Yes the change is maybe only 4-7c so one can argue from that standpoint the climate is stable. The bottom line is although a 4c and some change in global temperature is not much on the face of it ,the end result is catastrophic. I think the best way to categorize the earth’s climate is it can be argued the earth’s climate is stable but the earth in regards to it’s climate is in a very unstable position, meaning only a very slight change in that temperature can swing the earth back and away from an Ice Age. That making what would be a relatively stable climate, unstable.
The Constructal Law https://constructal.org/ explains it. Systems, as they grow and become more complex, have inherent design features that make them more efficient (for the moment) at channeling flow of energy. When blockages to flow occur at any level from a beaver dam in a stream to an asteroid strike, the system redistributes flow to compensatory channels until the it restabilizes and becomes more efficient again.
The basic stability of the climate, apart from our position in the solar system, is due to the properties of water with respect to gravity; whereby the temperature at which evaporation takes place is determined by the gravity induced pressure and results in the lapse rate traces as amended by Dalton’s Law of Partial Pressures.
The most obvious demonstration of this is the fact that a kettle boils at 100 C no matter how much you turn up the heat. ( a particular point on the curve). So long as this continues we have no fear of catastrophic global warming. Water will take care of that by merely evaporating faster. So fear not my friends trust your kettle.
However water is not very good at warming the planet should there be a deficit of solar radiation. Hence the reason why we have such long periods of ice ages interspersed with short warmer periods such we now enjoy. No idea how this warming happens; but it is not due to CO2.