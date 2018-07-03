Huff Post: Climate Activist Green Groups “Lack Diversity”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Too much focus on protecting white polar bears, not enough focus on protecting “marginalized communities”.
Fighting Climate Change Means Fighting Inequality And Intolerance
No issue exists in a vacuum, including climate change.
By Phil Newell
07/03/2018 11:34 am ET
Prejudice undermines science
Last month, Nexus Media reported on a study that found that in the years after Barack Obama took office, white Americans were less likely to see climate change as a serious problem. The finding held even after controlling for partisanship, ideology, education, church attendance and employment. The study further noted a link between racial resentment and climate change denial. While this research leaves many questions unanswered, its findings accord with the experience of many people of color who work on climate change.
A lack of diversity undermines advocacy
Like scientific bodies, large environmental groups are guilty of a lack of diversity. These organizations are largely bereft of the talents and perspectives of people of color. For years, advocates have focused on threats to polar bears while ignoring the more immediate and disturbing threats that air pollution and climate change pose to marginalized communities. African-American children, for example, die from asthma attacks at ten times the rateof their white peers, and yet Americans are more likely to see climate change as an environmental issue than a public health issue.
University of Michigan sociologist Dorceta Taylor explained how green groups should address this disparity in a recent interview with Yale360. “One of the things they should be doing is stop being so afraid of people of color, and meet them, interact with them, cultivate them, and start recruiting them,” she said. “If all the people I talked to, and knew, and interacted with were black, no one would take me particularly seriously — I have to engage multi-culturally.”
Xenophobia obscures the suffering of climate refugees
It is impossible to ignore the allegations of drugging, water contamination and physical and mental abuse of children at the hands of the American government. The separation of immigrant families will likely have long-term psychological ramifications on these children. This is a crisis of humanity and, like most everything else, it too has a climate connection.
Misogyny and heteronormativity hamper our responses to climate change
I’m must say I’m impressed by Phil’s effort, he clearly spends a lot of time late at night sitting up thinking about the interconnections between various issues.
That’s right. They lack diversity big time.
They’re all nuts.
Including Phil !!
I enjoy the 10 seconds of humour these articles provide. Thank you Phil – really!
Caution!!! Exposure over ten seconds runs the risk of serious brain-damage.
Phil’s article is reminiscent of this scene from “Billy Madison”:
“Mr. Madison, what you just said is the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone is this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”
Sounds like maybe the writer should lay off the spicy food before bedtime.
What this means is that SJWs should take intersectionality into account. The minor little thing that no one has any real idea of what intersectionality means only makes it better.
And What the hell is “climate justice?”
George Orwell’s precience is here again.
It’s all Progressive “Newspeak.”
Via Wikipedia:
How can anyone make any kind of sensible response to this nonsense? Best to just ignore it.
I’m just so sick and tired of people trying to make me feel guilty for being white, male, and otherwise “normal”. I’m moving away from the “pay no attention” mode I usually employ in public to “give me the slightest reason” hair-trigger mode I’d rather employ.
Whining, spoiled, arm chair socialists, aging boomers with all the worst 60’s values tend to be white.
Greenshirts have hard arteries and haven’t had a new idea in 50 years.
So much more to notice then their skin color. Empty one dimensional thinking is the actual lack of diversity.
“The finding held even after controlling for partisanship, ideology, education, church attendance and employment.”…you can’t “control” for people that don’t participate
Conservatives do not poll
Trump gave then what they wanted….now the kids don’t go to foster homes, etc…the kids are incarcerated with their parents until the parents see a judge
Trump totally owns the democrat party…LOL
So now so called world cataclysmic events affect people differently according to their race, color, religious beliefs, gender, political beliefs, and location. Who knew?
Social Justice Warriors (SJWs) always take offense on behalf of people who, themselves, aren’t offended. They don’t get much respect from the minority groups they are trying to ‘support’. link
The SJWs are demented and want nothing more than to destroy western civilization. link
The nice thing about SJWs is that they tend to eat their own. link
The mercy of the wicked is cruel.
This is actually a good thing. If you were to poll these minority communities, especially those living in under developed countries, and ask them to prioritize where money should be spent, they are far more likely to want cheap reliable energy than expensive unreliable energy. They will want better transportation, a better diet, better health care, better work opportunities, all of which are undergirded by cheap power.
…or they may take a page out of the international playbook and request climate reparations.
When the word “justice” is used these days, it makes me feel like somebody is talking about The Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Wherever.
That’s good, not bad. Diversity is a doctrine that advances denial of individual dignity through color judgments and discrimination. Judge people by the content of their character (i.e. principles, individually), not the color of their skin (e.g. race, sex, gender).
Why is it that the people who scream the loudest that color shouldn’t matter, spend all their time thinking about color?
Ya know, one thing I have been posting on without response is the obvious fact that the whole climate industry is basically a шнутемаиs creation and the promoters and NGO иеосолоиiалists who jumped on the wagon are of the same гасе and essentially the same eyedieology. The so-called Third World who signed on to it all gave it a look of legitimacy and diversity, but really the guys in charge simply, cynically, bought support from despots and elites who run the Third World. I say cynically because both western world leaders and the leaders of the poor countries both know the score but dont care.The western leaders basically put their ‘deplorables’in the same category as the Third World disadvantaged poor.
Diversity is another шнутемаиs invention to make the others feel part of the action, mainly as useful tools. Diversity of thought of course is not part of it. The Huff Post have detected something significant, but their world view blinds them to what it realy is. I wonder if they may have picked up on this on a visit to WUWT (and me) as I suspect Betts et al may have done re the Greening Elephant in the room and my “Garden of Eden Earth” by 2050 ^тм.
I have long held that “environmentalism” is the last socially acceptable form of racism. I have always wondered when the lefties would get it. It sounds like they are stumbling closer.
The concern that the entire world can’t be allowed to enjoy the high energy lifestyles of the West is suspect in my opinion.
e.g. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/11/091117161212.htm
‘Misogyny and heteronormativity hamper our responses to climate change‘
I hope this actually makes as little sense as I think it does.