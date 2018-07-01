Climate Clown Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks President Trump’s Support for Coal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Humvee fan Arnold Schwarzenegger demonstrating his profound ignorance of climate issues.

Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Trump on coal, asks if he’ll bring back Blockbuster next

By Saba Hamedy, CNN

Updated 0617 GMT (1417 HKT) June 29, 2018

“The Terminator” has a message for President Donald Trump: Don’t go back in time to “rescue the coal industry.”

In a video uploaded to Facebook by media company ATTN: on Thursday, former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger references a popular movie role he played to mock what he describes as efforts to “save an industry that is poisoning the environment.”

“So President Trump, I know you really want to be an action hero, right?”

Schwarzenegger says, while looking at a Trump bobblehead. “So take it from the Terminator, you’re only supposed to go back in time to protect future generations. But your administration attempts to go back in time to rescue the coal industry, which is actually a threat to future generations.”

He then compares Trump’s attempt to “rescue the coal industry” to rescuing other relics from America’s past.

“It is foolish to bring back laughable, outdated technology to suit your political agenda,” Schwarzenegger says. “I mean, what are you going to bring back next? Floppy disks? Fax machines? Beanie Babies? Beepers? Or Blockbuster? Think about it. What if you tried to save Blockbuster?”

…