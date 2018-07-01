Climate Clown Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks President Trump’s Support for Coal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Humvee fan Arnold Schwarzenegger demonstrating his profound ignorance of climate issues.
Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Trump on coal, asks if he’ll bring back Blockbuster next
By Saba Hamedy, CNN
Updated 0617 GMT (1417 HKT) June 29, 2018
“The Terminator” has a message for President Donald Trump: Don’t go back in time to “rescue the coal industry.”
In a video uploaded to Facebook by media company ATTN: on Thursday, former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger references a popular movie role he played to mock what he describes as efforts to “save an industry that is poisoning the environment.”
“So President Trump, I know you really want to be an action hero, right?”
Schwarzenegger says, while looking at a Trump bobblehead. “So take it from the Terminator, you’re only supposed to go back in time to protect future generations. But your administration attempts to go back in time to rescue the coal industry, which is actually a threat to future generations.”
He then compares Trump’s attempt to “rescue the coal industry” to rescuing other relics from America’s past.
“It is foolish to bring back laughable, outdated technology to suit your political agenda,” Schwarzenegger says. “I mean, what are you going to bring back next? Floppy disks? Fax machines? Beanie Babies? Beepers? Or Blockbuster? Think about it. What if you tried to save Blockbuster?”
…
Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2018/06/28/politics/arnold-schwarzenegger-trump-video-message/index.html
Arnie’s video rant;
Schwarzenegger seems to think the President is forcing people to use coal. Arnie thinks the USA should be investing in gas, wind, solar and geothermal energy.
As far as I know President Trump is not forcing anyone to use coal.
According to an internal White House memo obtained by Bloomberg a few weeks ago, President Trump explored providing support for energy suppliers who kept three months reserve fuel supply onsite, to protect grid resilience.
As far as I know this offer would in principle have been available for renewable energy suppliers who could demonstrate their ability to provide three months battery backup for their nameplate generation capacity. Of course, in the real world most renewable providers can’t promise a stable power supply for three minutes into the future, let alone three months.
