Canadian Climate Revolution: Voters Rebelling Against Trudeau Carbon Taxes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Economist worries that Canadians are electing powerful state politicians opposed to Trudeau climate policies.

Can Ontario’s new leader wreck Canada’s climate-change plan? If Alberta supports him, he might do The Economist explains

Jun 27th 2018 by M.D. | OTTAWA DOUG FORD says his first official act as leader of Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, will be to kill the cap-and-trade programme put in place by the Liberal government that his Progressive Conservatives defeated earlier this month. As of June 29th, the date of the handover, Mr Ford promises that what he describes as “the cap-and-trade carbon tax” will be gone. The climate-change programme is provincial policy, but it also forms part of Canada’s national plan, which crucially depends on each of the 10 provinces and three territories reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. In withdrawing Ontario, the second-largest emitter after energy-rich Alberta, will Mr Ford wreck the national climate-change plan? … Polls indicate the United Conservative Party led by Jason Kenney will replace the climate-friendly New Democratic government in Alberta next year. Mr Kenney is promising to end Alberta’s climate-change plan. Imposing a carbon tax on Canada’s largest province will be tough. Taking on Alberta at the same time could well prove impossible.

Read more: https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2018/06/27/can-ontarios-new-leader-wreck-canadas-climate-change-plan

Greens cannot win, because green victories are self defeating.

I have got no doubt Canadians would love to move to a green energy future. Who wouldn’t want a magic source of energy which keeps people warm in winter without polluting the Earth?

Trudeau won with a promise to kickstart Canada’s green energy revolution. But all Canadians have seen is higher costs, job losses and precious little green progress.

For believers in green energy, people who after all the disappointments still genuinely believe green energy is a viable replacement for fossil fuels, the failure must somehow be Trudeau’s fault. Only an incompetent could fail to realise our inevitable low cost green future.

People who aren’t blinded by dogma are aware that green energy is not a viable replacement for fossil fuel. Even green energy advocates who make a genuine effort to investigate the issue, like Google Engineers in 2014, discover to their horror that there is no viable route to affordable green energy using anything remotely resembling current technology.

Believers will continue to be swept up by the lies and false promises, but green victories are short lived, and always end in disappointment. The growing Canadian revolution against Trudeau’s green fanaticism was inevitable.

