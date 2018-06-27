Point: summer deaths can be avoided by sticking to Paris agreement Counterpoint: so would cheap electricity and air condintioning

From the UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL and the “missed solutions that don’t fit the narrative” department
Adhering to Paris Agreement climate goal could significantly decrease heat-related summer deaths
The paper, published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change, demonstrates that, all else being equal, mortality due to high temperatures could be significantly reduced (15-22 per cent per summer) in London and Paris if we stabilise climate at the lower of the Paris Climate Goals, 1.5°C, as compared with the higher temperature goal.
In London, currently around 10 per cent of summers are free of any heat-related mortality, but this research has shown that under potential future climate change virtually all summers will have some heat-related mortality.
Researchers from Bristol who lead the HAPPI project (Half a degree Additional warming, Prognosis and Projected Impacts Model Intercomparison Project) simulated future climate under climate goals consistent with the 1.5°C and 2°C global warming Paris Agreement climate goals. The project utilised researchers and citizen scientists from around the world to help run the experiments.
Dr Dann Mitchell, lead author of the study, and a lecturer in climate physics at the University of Bristol, said “Our results show a clear increase in heat-related mortality which can be avoided by adhering to the Paris Agreement goals.
“Together with the recent publication of a wealth of evidence presented for climate drivers of other impact sectors (such as the crop sector), it is becoming evermore clear as to how crucial these climate goals are.
“We need to understand the magnitude of these health impacts, so we can plan suitable adaptation strategies to prevent them.”
The research comes at a time where much of Europe is undergoing a heatwave, and the public are being advised to take care and check more regularly on vulnerable relatives and friends.
The research was carried out in collaboration with researchers at Public Health England, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Oxford University, the University of Washington, The European Centre for Environment and Human Health, ETH Zurich, and the National Institute for Environmental Studies in Tsukuba, Japan.
Deaths can also be reduced by lowering electricity prices, especially for the poor and elderly, so that air conditioning can be used. Often people in these low-income demographics have to make a choice between fuel and food, as illustrated in the UK during the winter. The same holds true for the summer.
But, that doesn’t fit the narrative, so is excluded as a solution by these climate campaigners with tunnel vision who’d rather focus on cute but useless programs named “HAPPI”.
What I would be interested in is the annual total. Does the annual total of temperature related deaths go up or down with a 2C increase? I bet it is still the case that there are more deaths due to cold than heat.
An interesting question , chadb, and you will be pleased to know that it was answered last year in an impressive collection of modelled results of the consequences of global warming on both cold and heat related mortality and published in the Lancet
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(17)30156-0/fulltext
It is open access.Take a look at their Fig 2 in which the curves for the reduction in cold related mortality and the increase in heat related deaths for all parts of the world and under emission scenarios RCP 2.6, 4.5 and 8.5.
Only in the highest emission scenarios do the heat related deaths exceed the cold related deaths , and only in the tropical areas . Other posts here in the past have regarded the highest emission scenario as very unlikely .
So it is possibly not the bad news that the U of Bristol are predicting .
Bear in mind also that the editorial group at the Lancet in which the paper appeared is now led by one Christiana Figueres , of whom you will have read much in these pages .
A study published during a heat wave? What a happy coincidence. Just like Hansen’s Senate testimony.
“if we stabilise climate at the lower of the Paris Climate Goals, 1.5°C”
And we know exactly how to do that. Of course we do! Settled Science!
/s
Was the HAPPI project developed during HAPPI HOUR?
David S
Consultation with a delightful, but bewildered lady, at the local care home, during HAPPI CLAPPI hour.
My understanding is that observed temperatures are just (other than the 2016/2017 El Niño blip) bumping along the bottom of the IPCC predictions.
If they fall any further, or the “hiatus” (alarmist term for pause) continues on it’s merry way, won’t the world be conforming to the 1.5°C target, whilst CO2 emissions continue to increase in the rest of the world, whilst falling in America.
So what use is the Paris agreement?
Or have I got all this completely wrong?
I have my ceiling fan running now which is keeping me a bit cooler in my flat , I have found that it uses very little electricity because it makes no difference to my weekly fuel bill. The council have sent me a letter saying that they are looking at fitting cavity wall insulation to my block. I have been told that Dyson coolers and heaters are very good and very quiet but the problem with them is they are very expensive three hundred to four hundred pound to buy. I have a portable air conditioning unit which you fill with water I bought this when I moved into my flat it is absolutely useless it just blows hot air around the room while I sweat, it is very noisy also.
You seriously needed to run models and simulations to conclude this?
If you assume that heat causes excess deaths and then you assume that you will get more heat with no mitigation, you have to conclude that you will get more excess deaths. Then saying that without the extra heat there will be fewer deaths is simply restating your assumptions
Does these people really, actually believe they are doing science?
Soooo, what microscopic difference would the Paris agreement have made to the daily temperature? Even possible to measure?
THESE are the returns we can expect from greenie policy.
Versus what cost? To the economy? To freedom in general? To the actual ability of humans to adapt their environment to their comfort?
Pretty expensive warm fuzzy for the self-indulgent delusion of doing ANYTHING proactive or positive – because I can’t remember the last time any greenie did anything that was genuinely positive or helpful for anyone, other than just providing some abstract perception of ‘mitigating’ climate change.
Adherence to the Paris Climate Non-agreement will increase both summer and winter deaths, as a result of reliance on unreliable, nondispatchable, expensive solar and wind electrical generation. The grid supply failures and high electrical costs driven by unreliable ‘renewables’ means the poor will be forced to choose between ‘cooling/heating or eating’.
Freezing, overheating, or starving, because…… Climate Change.
Death rates trend up during heatwaves, but in the weeks following a heatwave the death rates trend down, so it appears to be a case of heat hastening an impending death, rather than purely a causal issue.
I can’t dig out the exact citation for this, but it’s somewhere in the CDC Morbidity and Mortality sections by standard metro areas for death rates, and I’m sure you guys know where to find temps by metro
The willful blindness of those who cling to the false perception that rising CO2 causes significant warming is disturbing.