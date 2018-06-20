From PRINCETON UNIVERSITY
Ocean’s heat cycle shows that atmospheric carbon may be headed elsewhere
As humans continue to pump the atmosphere with carbon, it’s crucial for scientists to understand how and where the planet absorbs and naturally emits carbon.
A recent study in the journal Nature Geosciences examined the global carbon cycle and suggests that existing studies may have misgauged how carbon is distributed around the world, particularly between the northern and southern hemispheres. The results could change projections of how, when and where the currently massive levels of atmospheric carbon will result in environmental changes such as ocean acidification.
By reexamining ocean circulations and considering the carbon-moving power of rivers, the study’s authors suggest that as much as 40 percent of the world’s atmospheric carbon absorbed by land needs to be reallocated from existing estimates. In particular, the Southern Ocean encircling Antarctica and forests in the northern hemisphere — while still substantial absorbers or “sinks” of carbon –may not take up as much as scientists have figured.
“The carbon story we got is more consistent with what people have observed on the ground,” said first author Laure Resplandy, an assistant professor of geosciences and the Princeton Environmental Institute.
“Rivers have been largely overlooked,” Resplandy said. “We need to better constrain the transport of carbon from the land to the ocean by rivers. Otherwise, this carbon is attributed to the land sink and is missing from the ocean sink. If carbon goes into the land or into the ocean, it doesn’t have the same impact.”
Resplandy and her co-authors used models and field observations to find that the world’s oceans transport heat between the northern and southern hemispheres in the same way that carbon is transported. The transport of heat, however, is easier to observe. By tracking this heat, the researchers discovered that the ocean in the southern hemisphere is a much smaller carbon sink than previously thought and that the land at the same latitude is an almost non-existent source of carbon.
At the same time, the land in the northern hemisphere is a much smaller sink, meaning that it absorbs less carbon than climate models had accounted for. Instead, the researchers found that this carbon is sent to the ocean by rivers and transported to the southern hemisphere by ocean currents with 20 to 100 percent more strength than previous studies and models had shown.
For scientists, the world’s carbon “budget” is like a bank ledger, Resplandy said. The carbon being absorbed into the global cycle needs to match the carbon being emitted. While the ocean carbon cycle is well documented, direct observations of carbon flux on land are difficult to obtain and influenced by numerous factors. As a result, the extent to which land acts as a sink or source is largely deduced by assigning it whatever carbon is left over after ocean data are considered, Resplandy said.
“In the southern hemisphere, the ocean sink was overestimated. As a result, the land, which is deduced from observed atmospheric carbon dioxide and the assumed ocean sink in the same region, was found to be a source,” Resplandy said.
“This was highly surprising though as there is not a lot of land mass in the southern hemisphere to sustain this source,” she said. “Our new estimate reconciles this apparent discrepancy by suggesting that there is a weaker ocean sink and close-to-zero land flux in the south.”
In a commentary about the paper published in Nature Geosciences, Andrew Lenton, a research scientist at the Centre for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research in Australia, wrote that the researchers established a correlation between heat and carbon transport, and showed that the pre-industrial carbon cycle can inform the understanding of the cycle today.
The researchers “provided an important baseline for understanding and attributing changes in land and ocean sinks in response to increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations,” Lenton wrote. “Their results demonstrate the importance of the pre-industrial carbon cycle in setting the distribution of carbon sinks in the present day, and the power of exploiting the relationship between ocean heat and carbon transport driven by large-scale circulation.”
Scientists need to know how much carbon is entering the oceans, and where, so that they can more accurately project environmental changes that have a global reach, Resplandy said. Oceans, especially in the southern hemisphere, naturally take up carbon and heat from the atmosphere. But the price paid is a warmer ocean and higher acidity that threatens marine life and sea-based economies such as fishing.
“Now it matters to do a better job understanding the ocean,” Resplandy said. “Our main point is that carbon gets re-distributed because it was wrongly allocated. A lot of people had different pieces, but all the pieces weren’t quite fitting together.”
The study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-018-0151-3
“Resplandy and her co-authors used models and field observations to find that the world’s oceans transport heat between the northern and southern hemispheres in the same way that carbon is transported.”
Chicken and egg. Did the models come before the field observations or the field observations before the models?
Curious George,
There is a good scientific reason to use carbon i.s.o. CO2: only in the atmosphere it is CO2. In seawater it is 1% CO2, 90% bicarbonates and 9% carbonates. In plants it is sugars, starch, cellulose and a lot of other chemicals…
Thus either one need to calculate everything as “CO2 equivalents” or as “carbon equivalents”. The latter is choosen as most convenient as the amount of carbon doesn’t change when transferred from CO2 into carbonates or sugars or reverse…
I still don’t understand how a warmer ocean can contain more CO2. It should drop. The fact that CO2 levels follow rising temperatures, with a certain lag, is caused by this effect, well, so I thought. Can anyone explain it to me?
The amount of CO2 that goes into oceans depends not on Henry’s law but on partial pressure difference between the atmosphere and the ocean. As CO2 is increasing very fast in the atmosphere the ocean is taking more CO2 despite becoming warmer.
My hypothesis is, it is a dynamic flow, and when circulation to the depths is impeded, it aggregates at the surface. See here for my reasoning.
So basically they’re substituting a new set of assumptions for the old ones, none of them actually reflecting observations because there are still no actual MEASUREMENTS of the “sources” and “sinks” of CO2, mostly just assumptions, estimates, and “models” built from assumptions and estimates.
IOW, the usual hogwash, as long as they can spin it to an “It’s worse than we thought” headline.
But no real way to directly measure natural flows. The large uncertainties make a real balance impossible without circular reasoning.
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/05/31/the-carbon-cycle-measurement-problem/
What happened to OCO2? Or, is real data too inconvenient for computer models?
Carbon TriOxide? or the carbonate ion? The former is pretty hard to form and the second is all over the place including my favorite, oysters.
Good question as it has been gathering data for years. Obviously the data is “inconvenient” so it’s not being shared with the MSM. The data …. how much I don’t know …. is there for the public so I’m surprised no one has done a private analysis and reported their findings.
FTA: “…the extent to which land absorbs or emits carbon is largely deduced by assigning it whatever carbon is left over after ocean data are considered.”
In other words, they are employing fallacious reasoning by using process of elimination when they do not have full information.
Our emissions do not significantly drive atmospheric concentration. The rate of change is proportional to appropriately baselined temperature anomaly.
http://woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/mean:12/from:1979/derivative/plot/uah6/scale:0.175/offset:0.142
Because it is a rate of change relationship, the arrow of causality is from temperature to CO2, not CO2 to temperature. If there were, in addition, a significantly positive CO2 to temperature relationship, that would comprise an unstabilizable positive feedback loop, and we would have reached a saturation condition eons ago.
The whole brouhaha is a total fiasco, brought on by assuming the outcome, and then trying to fit the data to that assumption. It will continue to be misjudged until temperatures produce an undeniable divergence with emissions data. There is already a significant divergence, but it is rationalized by assuming sink activity is increasing. It isn’t. We simply do not have a large impact.
well mixed my behind … anyone who still thinks its well mixed has well mixed mush for brains
They used “models and field observations” for their research. Well, wouldn’t be interesting to know the proportion of one to the other. Scientific research into models can only produce theories, of course – and theories are a dime a dozen.
the extent to which land acts as a sink or source is largely deduced by assigning it whatever carbon is left over after ocean data are considered
As far as I know it is reverse: uptake by the biosphere can be measured by looking at the changes in δ13C and O2 after accounting for fossil fuel use. The difference in mass balance was assigned to deep ocean uptake… But even the latter can be deduced from the pCO2 differences between ocean waters and atmosphere and wind speed.
See for land uptake:
http://www.bowdoin.edu/~mbattle/papers_posters_and_talks/BenderGBC2005.pdf
For ocean uptake:
https://www.pmel.noaa.gov/pubs/outstand/feel2331/mean.shtml