Claim: Climate change to overtake land use as major threat to global biodiversity

From UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON
Climate change will have a rapidly increasing effect on the structure of global ecological communities over the next few decades, with amphibians and reptiles being significantly more affected than birds and mammals, a new report by UCL finds.
The pace of change is set to outstrip loss to vertebrate communities caused by land use for agriculture and settlements, which is estimated to have already caused losses of over ten per cent of biodiversity from ecological communities.
Previous studies have suggested that ecosystem function is substantially impaired where more than 20 per cent of species are lost; this is estimated to have occurred across over a quarter of the world’s surface, rising to nearly two thirds when roads are taken into account.
The new study, published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, shows that the effects of climate change on ecological communities are predicted to match or exceed land use in its effects on vertebrate community diversity by 2070.
The findings suggest that efforts to minimise human impact on global biodiversity should now take both land use and climate change into account instead of just focusing on one over the other, as the combined effects are expected to have significant negative effects on the global ecosystem.
Study author, Dr Tim Newbold (UCL Genetics, Evolution & Environment), said: “This is the first piece of research looking at the combined effects of future climate and land use change on local vertebrate biodiversity across the whole of the land surface, which is essential when considering how to minimise human impact on the local environment at a global scale.
“The results show how big a role climate change is set to play in decreasing levels of biodiversity in the next few decades and how certain animal groups and regions will be most affected.”
Dr Newbold’s research has found that vertebrate communities are expected to lose between a tenth and over a quarter of their species locally as a result of climate change.
Furthermore, when combined with land use, vertebrate community diversity is predicted to have decreased substantially by 2070, with species potentially declining by between 20 and nearly 40 per cent.
The effect of climate change varies around the world. Tropical rainforests, which have seen lower rates of conversion to human use than other areas, are likely to experience large losses as a result of climate change. Temperate regions, which have been the most affected by land use, stand to see relatively small biodiversity changes from future climate change, while tropical grasslands and savannahs are expected to see strong losses as a result of both climate change and land use.
"The first…" and let it be the last.
"The results show how big a role climate change is set to play in decreasing levels of biodiversity in the next few decades and how certain animal groups and regions will be most affected."
Dr Newbold's research has found that vertebrate communities are expected to lose between a tenth and over a quarter of their species locally as a result of climate change."
What a stupid claim when PAST Geological history showed greater abundance of life in warmer climates.
Models, built on models, built on wild guesses.
Natural warming, sure. But this is man-made, human-hewed, anthropogenic warming, which is deadly.
Lets call this crap for what it is. It is not science, its art.
And it is human nature that as they drone on, at some point, you just want to slap the crap out of them for art’s sake. And Brian’s, Charlie’s, Dick’s…
“It is not science, its art.”
Well said Komrade, and its source is the fervid academic imagination.
Is this 25% of the global surface (including oceans which cover >70%) or 25% of the Land Surface?
I wouldn’t think that roads would have a significant effect since they only cover around 0.15% of the land surface area.
These studies all depend on the so called bioclimate envelope model. There are some serious issues with that model including the observation by Araujo etal 2005 that it has not been validated.
It’s output is useful for justifying further grants.
I would say it’s output has been verified.
I don’t think I’ve read anything quite that silly in a long, long, long time.
Would these people weep over the extinction of a crop-devouring pest like the Rocky Mountain black cricket?
Do they give a hoot about what happened to the passenger pigeon?
Do they have any understanding at all – ANY UNDERSTANDING – that insects propagate several generations in one growing season and can/do include genetic changes in that single growing season that include resistance to external factors?
Has it occurred to them that vertebrates and other organisms have come and gone on this planet for a billion or so years now???
Are they even vaguely aware that climate change has been going on for BILLIONS and BILLIONS of years and life still abounds on this planet??????
Have they accounted for the demise of the dinosaurs yet? (Hint: Got too big for their britches, ran out of room. Birds are what’s left.) We weren’t around then, you know.
I doubt sincerely that they ever leave their offices or desks or even go outside to see real sunshine and would freak like a four-year-old over the sight of a dragonfly at work.
Sara….you, along with many others, don’t understand how the phrase ‘climate change’ has been co-opted to mean something different than what you refer to.
Oh, no, Kokoda, I DO understand. I was just venting, that’s all.
Sara, I’m afraid, what with all that rationality, you would probably be escorted from the room.
There’s a shortage of carbon dioxide. Ha. Ha. Ha.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/06/20/carbon-dioxide-shortage-threatens-fizzy-drink-beer-sales/
These almost-daily “claims” are so effing tiresome. They’re essentially all the same story, repackaged and recycled over and over and over and over and OVER.
It’s gonna start getting bad. Soon. Believe me. This time I mean it.
How about these alarmists save themselves countless numbers of words and simply tell us what CANNOT be done by CAGW.
It is not a given that human activities are bad for biodiversity.
Dr. Dyson is right: we need more heretics like him and Thomas Gold.
And the fact that the Amazon Jungle was actually planned, managed. The people that did that don’t even have a name. The paragon of “natural man” Yanonami, seem to have forgotten.
And maize, that vital plant, was genetically engineered (selected modified) there by people long forgotten, but who live on in their fantastic gift to mankind.
England followed exactly this route, and the reactionary oligarchy against. Exactly the pattern in South America. The result could be “natives”(as Swift termed Yahoo ) running around in grass without medicine – that “grandma” is actually 25 years old and will never see grandchildren . How Prince Charles likes to cavort in grass skirts (not kilts!) with “natives” is enough to explain the aberrant Royal Society.
Brexit must be a break with the Houyhnhnm (they do talk!).
For most of the past 2.6 million years, England has been covered by ice, tundra or steppe rather than forests. Only in the interglacials is it wooded.
During the coldest intervals, it was devoid of representatives of genus Homo, who first arrived sometime before about 800 Ka.
http://www.ancient-origins.net/news-evolution-human-origins/oldest-human-footprints-outside-africa-discovered-england-001315
Modern humans do indeed improve biodiversity as well as cause extinctions.
Rent is high in greater London so the publishing mill speed and absurdity factor is higher there.
(It’s a land use issue too.)
Who’s paying for this propaganda? It’s more than just tax money supporting the misinformation being incessantly spouted by “researchers” and promoted by the MSM.
It is amazong how accurate some people can predict the future based on «Global warming».
I decided to check what we all are being told about how the temperature increase in recent times. I walked into the forest and checked the growth rings of the trees that had been cut by loggers. All the trees showed the same thing: The last 35 years have been considerably colder than the 35 years before that. Which means that the climate has become colder, not warmer in the last 70 years.
The trees don’t lie. The trees have no political agenda. The trees grow fast in a warm climate, and they grow slow in a cold climate.
If you can, go and check the growth rings in trees in your area.
If the growth rings show a warm climate, and the the temperature «measurements» say that it was a «cold» climate, the trees are right!
In south Norway, the Climate Panel tells us that the climate has become colder during the last 70 years, but the trees show that the climate has become warmer. Since the trees cannot lie, it is the Climate Panel who is the lier.
How dare you insert a valid observation into the discussion and cause the “warmests” to do much wailing and gnashing of teeth.
The sky is falling, the sky is falling, the end of the world is nigh. Yawn
In the financial markets, this discovery is followed by:
“So, sell sky!”
Bob Hoye
Yep, I can see it now. First, you submit your blue prints to the Planning Board, then you submit yourself to the Carbon Board.
What climate change would that be? Is it the descent into the next Little Ice Age?
And the S.I. units of change of “vertebrate community diversity” are precisely what, I wonder?
Climate change could mean a million different things. “Land use” means no fewer things. And “community diversity” could mean another million different things.
This is so typical of the meaningless statements so often made by climate alarmists. If you try to pick apart what actual headline claims they are making, and what they mean, you usually find they are saying nothing. I would tear my hair out, but, modesty aside, it’s still too good to waste it on global warmers.
Why don’t these alarmists get a backbone.
It has never been warm before now?
Hmm. Do we know anything from the fossil record about biodiversity levels when the earth was a lot warmer? Or, let’s look at today’s world. If we walk from a polar region to the equator is there any change in the observed levels of biodiversity?
Change the environment and evolution (biodiversity) kicks in. Keep it the same and change is slower.