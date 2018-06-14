Why we don’t need to be in the Paris Climate accord: While the world surges in greenhouse gas production, USA drops for third straight year

Newsbytes tell the story:

Global greenhouse gas emissions began rising again last year as the first pick-up in coal burning since 2013 overshadowed a record expansion in renewable energy, a BP report said. The opening of new coal-fired power plants in India and China drove coal consumption higher by 1 percent, highlighting the difficulties developing economies face in meeting demand for electricity while fighting pollution. —Reuters, 13 June 2018

Two years after 200 or so nations forged a new UN deal to protect the climate, the output of the gases blamed for global warming surged to a record. In the US, which intends to withdraw from the UN’s Paris accord, greenhouse-gas output fell for the third year. —Bloomberg, 13 June 2018

The biggest advances in CO2 emissions were in emerging nations, with a 4.4% jump in India and a 1.6% gain in China. Carbon dioxide output also rose in Brazil, Qatar, and Russia, while Turkey’s jumped by 13%. In the EU, home to the world’s biggest carbon market, emissions from energy use advanced 1.5%. Greenhouse-gas output also rose in Canada. —Bloomberg, 13 June 2018

Last week a team of researchers from the UK Met Office, the University of East Anglia, the University of Gothenburg, the University of Southern Queensland and the Sorbonne published in the journal Science Advances an interesting paper showing that the recent much debated and researched 21st century “slowdown” in global surface temperatures was real and could be explained by reduced solar activity and increased volcanic counteracting climate forcing from greenhouse gases. It achieved almost no media coverage despite being published in a high profile journal. —GWPF Observatory, 12 June 2018

Put out the NIMBY alert for Maryland. This very blue state is, of course, largely onboard with the entire “keep it in the ground” movement to abandon fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy. Unless, of course, you want to generate any of that electricity within sight of the state’s tony coastal communities. —Hot Air, 12 June 2018

h/t to The GWPF

Read the 2018 BP energy report here

