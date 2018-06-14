121 moons discovered that may harbor alien life

UCR researchers have identified 121 giant planets that may have habitable moons
RIVERSIDE, Calif.– We’ve all heard about the search for life on other planets, but what about looking on other moons?
In a paper published Wednesday (June 13) in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers at the University of California, Riverside and the University of Southern Queensland have identified more than 100 giant planets that potentially host moons capable of supporting life. Their work will guide the design of future telescopes that can detect these potential moons and look for tell-tale signs of life, called biosignatures, in their atmospheres.
Since the 2009 launch of NASA’s Kepler telescope, scientists have identified thousands of planets outside our solar system, which are called exoplanets. A primary goal of the Kepler mission is to identify planets that are in the habitable zones of their stars, meaning it’s neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water — and potentially life — to exist.
Terrestrial (rocky) planets are prime targets in the quest to find life because some of them might be geologically and atmospherically similar to Earth. Another place to look is the many gas giants identified during the Kepler mission. While not a candidate for life themselves, Jupiter-like planets in the habitable zone may harbor rocky moons, called exomoons, that could sustain life.
“There are currently 175 known moons orbiting the eight planets in our solar system. While most of these moons orbit Saturn and Jupiter, which are outside the Sun’s habitable zone, that may not be the case in other solar systems,” said Stephen Kane, an associate professor of planetary astrophysics and a member of the UCR’s Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center. “Including rocky exomoons in our search for life in space will greatly expand the places we can look.”
The researchers identified 121 giant planets that have orbits within the habitable zones of their stars. At more than three times the radii of the Earth, these gaseous planets are less common than terrestrial planets, but each is expected to host several large moons.
Scientists have speculated that exomoons might provide a favorable environment for life, perhaps even better than Earth. That’s because they receive energy not only from their star, but also from radiation reflected from their planet. Until now, no exomoons have been confirmed.
“Now that we have created a database of the known giant planets in the habitable zone of their star, observations of the best candidates for hosting potential exomoons will be made to help refine the expected exomoon properties. Our follow-up studies will help inform future telescope design so that we can detect these moons, study their properties, and look for signs of life,” said Michelle Hill, an undergraduate student at the University of Southern Queensland who is working with Kane and will join UCR’s graduate program in the fall.
The title of the paper is “Exploring Kepler Giant Planets in the Habitable Zone.”
So it is a project to develop a telescope to actually find such moons? Is the Webb telescope suitable, or would it require another generation of telescopes?
It’s premature to discuss whether these hypothetical moons might be suitable places where life MIGHT exist, to say nothing about what sort of life it might be. Life there, if any, will be SO alien that we might not be able to recognize it as “life”.
Kepler is expected to run out of fuel in the next few months.
Kepler has been plagued with problems.
Jupiter’s moons are a tough place for living things anywhere that is not well below ground on account of the radiation levels. Jupiter has a stronger magnetosphere than Earth and Jupiter’s large moons are exposed to the resulting bombardment of charged particles.
Would Earth’s magnetic field be strong enough to fend off the radiation were Earth orbiting Jupiter?
Saturn has a more benign radiation environment than Jupiter.
I guess the size of the giant planet matters. The bigger they are, the more harsh the environment around them.
Earth’s periodic magnetic reversals, with near zero, chaotic field lines at times, would be a major problem.
Yea. The radiation from large planets may be an issue.
…And energy itself is not really the prerequisite for life, but energy gradients. Life makes use of energy gradients to do (chemical) work, just as a heat engine makes use of energy gradients. The heat engine cannot work if it only has a hot ‘source’. It must also have a cold ‘sink’. Work is extracted as energy moves down the gradient from hot to cold. Thermodynamically, life works in exactly the same way.
The existence of life forms that are totally alien to us, in hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, has only been known to us for 41 years. On our own planet!
Hydrothermal vents may even be the places where life actually started on earth. If there are planets and moons with oceans and volcanoes, these are the likeliest places to look for life, but it might be hard to detect from a distance.
An unmanned mission to Europa, the best candidate in the solar system for hydrothermal vents, is well within our capabilities now. Instead of a rover, it would need a submersible.
Hydrothermal vent life isn’t alien to us. It’s still based upon the same genetic and metabolic biochemistry as all life on Earth.
The laws of physics are the same on distant moons, or planets. The basic building blocks and patterns of what we call life in the physical world are therefore not likely to be radically unrecognizable to us there, any more than here. Different and diverse and strange? Sure.
Extant life within the framework of physical law of which we are as yet unaware? Why not?
Individual units of performing consciousness which exist beyond our defined concepts of life, in a non- physical world?
We’re a long way from even routinely (and affordably) visiting and surveying our own 60,000 km of MOR for life, but we suppose we can do it on another globe, which is frozen, somewhere out there, and mount a protracted systematic survey to find and identify life, and then get that survey data relayed back to humans?
Don’t hold your breath waiting for that.
When you figure out how to send a probe 628 million kilometers into space that can drill through 100 km of hard ice, and lower a probe… let me know. Otherwise hydrothermal vents on an Europa ocean floor is just speculation.
There may well be water sprays into space above Europa from cracks in the ice layers. And future missions to Europa are worthy endeavors, with fast flybys, but Europa has a heavy radiation environment on its near surface, even for robotic spacecraft it is hazardous.
And Europa does have a very thin Oxygen atmosphere, due to solar UV dissociation of water into H and O, where the H rapidly escapes to space. Nothing to do with life.
And they may far more likely are just high-energy radiation-blasted, obliquity wandering sterile rocks.
might provide a favorable environment for life, perhaps even better than Earth. That’s because they receive energy not only from their star, but also from radiation reflected from their planet.
