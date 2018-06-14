Pielke: Scientists as both experts and political myth-makers

By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website.
Summary: Experts, especially scientists, wield increasing power in western societies. Roger Pielke Jr. looks at the political implications, and how this is boosting our dysfunctional political polarization.
Scientific Authority and Political Myth
Presentation by Roger Pielke Jr.
Given at a workshop on Democratisation of Science – epistemological issues and new perspectives.Held at Lyon, France on 30 May 2018.
In this presentation, Pielke discusses one of the vital but seldom mentioned issues of our time: the increasingly powerful role of experts in politics, and how their arrogance is contributing to political polarization in the West. In many ways the products of our university system, wielding their credentials, have become an special interest — like medieval priests. In some cases, with powerful expertise. In some cases, with actual expertise less than that of medieval priests.
- Reconciling expertise with democracy is an unavoidable and eternal struggle.
- Experts are essential to 21st century governance in and out of government.
- .One important function of experts in democracy is to help create and sustain “political myth.”
- “Political myth” refers to a shared narrative that explains past, present and future political events.
- See the polarizing power politics of the Brahmin left (~2005 to present).
- He critiques the large and growing risk of experts becoming a conventional, interest-based political movement.
See the slide show below, use the arrows to navigate:
The bigger issue
Pielke shows much about the rise of our new leftists Brahmins. He does not discuss the related but larger issue: do their credentials improve their public policy decisions. A look at western public policy suggests that under their direction, we might be sailing off a cliff. They are altering our society based on ideologies, without research, experiments, or tests. Communism was the product of Western universities. Much of the world is still recovering from that experiment.
About the author
Roger Pielke, Jr. is a Professor of Environmental Studies at the U of CO-Boulder. He was Director of the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research. He is now Director of the Sports Governance Center in the Dept of Athletics. Before joining the faculty of the U of CO, from 1993-2001 he was a Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
His research focuses on science, innovation and politics. He holds degrees in mathematics, public policy and political science from the University of Colorado. In 2006 he received the Eduard Brückner Prize in Munich for outstanding achievement in interdisciplinary climate research. In 2012 Roger was awarded an honorary doctorate from Linköping University in Sweden and the Public Service Award of the Geological Society of America.
I would be happier if Pjelke Jr contributed his words directly.
On my laptop I couldn’t step through the slides using either Firefox or Chrome. I was able to see the slides using Edge. May be just my particular setup but if you experience problems try Edge or a different browser.
I use Pale Moon, a Firefox spin-off streamlined for Windows. Works fine.
“Communism was the product of Western universities. Much of the world is still recovering from that experiment.”
Wow, that’s a good one!
Bertrand Russell and John Dewey, in China during the crucial 1919-21 period, together led the effort to turn the May 4th Movement away from the republican principles of Dr. Sun Yat-sen. The writings of both had already been translated and widely circulated in China during the 1910s. From their classes in Beijing and Shanghai emerged the core leadership of a communist movement.
True, later various Uni’s did propogate nazi-communism (the correct term), Sartre, Heidegger,le Man, Lacan… And of course Bertrand Russell’s ghost shambles the hallowed halls of many “leading” Uni’s.
Karl Marx was himself a protege of David Urquhart, the true founder of communism.
Typically today experts “will not go there” and actually discover what the hell is going on. Do I smell Lukacs’ political correctness again?
Who will save us from Western civilization?”
–Georg Lukacs, 1914
Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Western Culture’s Got to Go”
–Stanford University students, 1988
The unifying principle here is that political and academic elites support socialist/communist/authoritarian systems because they never expect to have to live under such regimes; they intend to live on top of them.
“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.”
-Richard Feynman
If you are going to manage something you have to be able to predict the outcome of your actions.
Experts are outstandingly bad at predicting outcomes. link We should keep them well away from the levers of power.
Dr. Michael Mann is an expert. QED
“Expertise is one field does not carry over into other fields. But experts often think so. The narrower their field of knowledge the more likely they are to think so.”
Robert Heinlein
Being a wealthy industrialist therefore does not make you knowledgeable about science – see trump and hairspray
Being an astrophysicist does not make you a climate change expert see Soon.
Being a founder of Greenpeace does not make you a climate change expert – see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qF7qJ1K4VOk
Being a PhD physicist does not make you an expert in dendroclimatology. See Mann.
Where has Trump ever claimed to be an expert in science.
Funny, Hansen’s an astrophysicist, yet you worship his opinions.
You don’t have to be a climate scientist to spot the problems with the theories they push.
At least you are willing to admit that he is a founder of GreenPeace, most of you trolls deny that.
Regardless, there are no degrees in climate science, so everyone, and I do mean everyone who claims to be an expert in that field was trained as something else. Pachurri was a railroad engineer for crying out loud. (Designed, not drove)
BTW, I love the way trolls dismiss as ignorant anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
“The Tyranny of Experts” is from a von Hayek, Milton Friedman follower William Easterly. Such lofty sweeping utterances from authority are actually based on a rabidly insane ideology- von Hayek’s nuttiness, which London School of Economics’ von Hayek himself wrote is based on Bernard Mandeville’s “Private Vice, Public Good”, or the Grumbling Hive.
This ideology, parading as anti this-or-that is from the satanic Hell Fire Clubs of Mandeville. What is this doing in the 21st Century?
A rabid denial of economic scientific principles expounding spontaneous order in an unknowable way from the friction of free trade? This is the reason for the GOP floundering, and Trump’s problem.
Beware the authority declaring no ideology! Politicians are used to hidden agenda’s, but this one takes the biscuit.
Translation: The world isn’t going my way, so the free market must be at fault. More government must be the solution.
If scientists wield increasing – especially political – power, it is due largely to the ignorance of the general public, of the media, and of politicians of even basic science knowledge, and of basic scientific principles and their proper application.
I have number of friends with science degrees, one even a professor and they seem to accept the “C02 bad” point of view. What chance for the average citizen?
I grew up in a small, rural town. I graduated high school in 1980. The population was about 1500 people then. The town had two plants where people who were not farmers and who had no college education could work: a textile plant that manufactured gloves and an aspirin plant. They both closed. The population is now 900.
According to Gallup, in 1958 only 4% of Americans approved of black-white interracial marriage. By 2013, 87% of Americans approved of black-white marriage. When’s the last time you heard about an authentic racial lynching? Or even a so called race based “hate crime” that didn’t turn out to be a hoax? Yet we are obsessed with pretending race is still a huge issue. The intellectual class and influencers are obsessed with race, but the biggest schism in America is between the “country folk” and “city folk”.
The schism is between the gentrified, credentialed, technocrat class who mostly live in large and mega-cities and the un-credentialed who live in rural areas; towns; and even small cities.
Those are the “haves” and the “have nots”.
Apparently you are unaware of last year’s kidnapping and torturing of a white retarded boy by four black thugs, one was a female, in their late teens to early 20s. Drove to an affluent community, stole him, took him to a warehouse or something similar, facebooked live the scalping, electrocuting (if I recall correctly), beating, etc, screaming fcuk white people, fcuk Trump!
This is not an isolated incident. CNN brought on a black racist foul human being who had the gall to claim it wasn’t a hate crime because they were oppressed by whites, or something to that effect.
Oh, there is definitely violence and racism, and one particular group is guilty of consistent mob violence fueled by racism, and hint… It ain’t whites
This is a very random wandering ill-thought out article that is basically trying to link AGW proponents to a bunch of crazy radjcal lefties who want to take over the world.
Well even investment managers are getting serious about climate change – they do not see it as a hoax. And the managers of a huge company like Legal and General with billions under management are not “crazy radical lefties”:
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-44430882
behind paywall:
13 Jun: UK Times: Emily Gosden: BP flashes red light as growing coal use hits green power
The world’s reliance on burning fossil fuels for electricity has barely changed in two decades and global carbon emissions rose last year despite efforts to tackle climate change, BP has warned…
Spencer Dale, the oil major’s chief economist and a former member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting monetary policy committee, said that the analysis of the global power mix was “really worrying” and was a “wake-up call” for action on generating green electricity.
“How much progress have we made in 20 years? None,” he said…
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bp-flashes-red-lightas-growing-coal-use-hits-green-power-6skthcjfv
13 Jun: EcoWatch: Global Carbon Emissions on the Rise Again Due to Coal Comeback
Global carbon dioxide emissions from energy use increased 1.6 percent in 2017 following three years of stagnation, according to a new report from British oil giant BP…
The report, called the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, also pointed out that the world’s fuel mix has “strikingly” not changed in the last 20 years.
The report revealed that the increase in greenhouse gas emissions was driven by a 2.2 percent increase in global energy demand last year, as well as increased coal consumption for the first time in four years, led by growing demand in India and China…
While renewable power generation grew by 17 percent, with wind and solar driving much of that growth, the success of clean energy was clouded by the world’s increased appetite for fossil fuels. Oil demand grew by 1.8 percent and natural gas consumption up 3 percent and production up 4 percent, BP found…
https://www.ecowatch.com/global-carbon-emissions-2017-2577808055.html
BP: CO₂ emissions
MULTIPLE DOWNLOADS
https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/energy-economics/statistical-review-of-world-energy/co2-emissions.html
There seem to be a few postings by “crazy radical lefties” this morning.
??
Only because they invested heavily in a “Green” future….Guess they didn’t see “The Trump Train” coming !! …..S.P.L.A.T. !!
The motivations for joining the pseudoscientific CAGW bandwagon are many and varied. Greenwashing is one such motivation. Often though, the rationale is a political one. They Believe (as do you) because it matches their political ideology, and it is convenient to do so.
I think what we are seeing here is conceptual inertia. As a concept is expounded more and more relentlessly, eventually it will suck in otherwise calm, sober people who, up to now have resisted or ignored it. However, the concept may well be on its last legs and be about to be discarded.
Aircraft production in Nazi Germany reached a peak just as the Reich was crumbling at the end of World War II. Anyone looking only at aircraft production figures at the time could be forgiven for believing in a thousand-year Reich, even as the Russians and the Allies were invading the German homeland.
My business sells financial research to fund managers in many countries and has been doing it for 30 years. I read about this yesterday and the guy has abandoned probity for political activism. Fiduciary responsibility is gone and those responsible for corporate pension monies should withdraw them from his management immediately.
He is a “crazy radical leftie”.
Bob Hoye
Discussed here :
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/10/largest-british-asset-manager-demands-board-changes-because-climate-change/
The fund manager is using what is essentially trust money to advance his personal concerns about climate.
Highly offensive.
Think of a fund manager in Germany in 1933 backing the Nazis because they would bring order to the beleaguered country.
Of course, the Left will bring order to the climate.
Bob Hoye
Does anyone else ever notice that ivanski never actually bothers to refute anything, he just claims that it’s stupid, then he comes with a far left link or a link to his own blog.
If you want to know what people really think on a topic, look at what they do, not what they say. The “less educated” have figured this out but the Brahmins, not so much.
Fox News : “Identity politics ruining the sciences?”
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5797338455001/?#sp=show-clips
Politics is and was the essential driver of what we simply call the “climate” debate. It must be attached to any digression to attempt to segregate it to a pure science debate as the Mann/Moore/Curry “debate” which was half baked by design.
Skeptics have their own would be cartel who will never win the debate based on their obtuse capitulation of the essential political motives that drives consensus Climate authority ambitions.
A lab coat is the emporer’s new clothing.
Its not just science being deployed by a new priesthood, witness the recent deluge of austerity-is-bad commentary from academic economists, migration is good from just about all disciplines, the white West is guilty of a multitude of sins from historians, and society is hell from experts on diversity and gender studies.
No wonder many distrust “experts”, especially when most of the media totally fails to do likewise.
Does anybody know how to download that slideshow as a pdf or ppt?