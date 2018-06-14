Good News! 99.989% of the Antarctic Ice Sheet Didn’t Melt!

Guest lampooning by David Middleton
99.989% rounds up to 100%. This is fantastic news… Unless you’re a Warmunist. Fortunately for Warmunists, Science News tailors their headlines to your preferences…
Antarctica has lost about 3 trillion metric tons of ice since 1992
Ice loss is accelerating and that’s helped raise the global sea level by about 8 millimeters
BY LAUREL HAMERS 1:23PM, JUNE 13, 2018
Antarctica is losing ice at an increasingly rapid pace. In just the last five years, the frozen continent has shed ice nearly three times faster on average than it did over the previous 20 years.
An international team of scientists has combined data from two dozen satellite surveys in the most comprehensive assessment of Antarctica’s ice sheet mass yet. The conclusion: The frozen continent lost an estimated 2,720 billion metric tons of ice from 1992 to 2017, and most of that loss occurred in recent years, particularly in West Antarctica. Before 2012, the continent shed ice at a rate of 76 billion tons each year on average, but from 2012 to 2017, the rate increased to 219 billion tons annually.
Combined, all that water raised the global sea level by an average of 7.6 millimeters, the researchers report in the June 14 Nature. About two-fifths of that rise occurred in the last five years, an increase in severity that is helping scientists understand how the ice sheet is responding to climate change.
“When we place that against the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s] sea level projections, prior to this Antarctica was tracking the low end of sea-level-rise projections,” says study coauthor Andrew Shepherd, an earth scientist at the University of Leeds in England. “Now it’s tracking the upper end.”
[…]
Is context a violation of the Warmunist Manifesto?
|Area (km2)
|Volume (km3)
|Mass (Gt)
|Significance of 3 trillion metric tons
|East Antarctica
|10,153,170
|75%
|26,039,200
|86%
|23,870,135
|0.013%
|West Antarctica
|1,918,170
|14%
|3,262,000
|11%
|2,990,275
|0.100%
|Antarctic Peninsula
|446,690
|3%
|227,100
|1%
|208,183
|1.441%
|Ross Ice Shelf
|536,070
|4%
|229,600
|1%
|210,474
|1.425%
|Ronne-Filchner ice shelves
|532,200
|4%
|351,900
|1%
|322,587
|0.930%
|Antarctic ice sheet
|13,586,400
|100%
|30,109,800
|100%
|27,601,654
|0.011%
Ice sheet areas and volumes are from USGS Professional Paper 1386–A–2: State of the Earth’s Cryosphere at the Beginning of the 21st Century: Glaciers, Global Snow Cover, Floating Ice, and Permafrost and Periglacial Environments.
I obtained the mass by multiplying the volume by 0.9167.
The total mass of the Antarctic Ice Sheet is about 27,601,654 BILLION metric tons… 27,602 TRILLION metric tons… 3 is 0.011% of 27,602. Zero-point-zero-one-one percent is indistinguishable from Mr. Blutarski’s grade point average…
Even if all of the melting was from the only place in Antarctica that’s actually losing ice (only slightly sarcastic), the Antarctic Peninsula, it would only be 1.441%… Leaving 98.559% of the ice on the Antarctic Peninsula un-melted, along with 100% of the ice on the other 99% of the Antarctic Ice Sheet.
I thought about putting together some sort of clever graphics for this like I did with Greenland, but I couldn’t figure out how to put something so small (the ice loss) and something so big (the Antarctic Ice Sheet) in the same image at the same scale and still be able to see the ice loss. I think Dean Wormer suffices.
But, but, but… What about the 8 millimeters of sea level rise?
Sorry.
Note: Wherever I use variations of the word “melt,” please read “ice mass loss”… Or I’ll smash another guitar.
Micro math error – applied to the Antarctic Peninsula, 1.441% loss would leave 98.559% unaffected.
Sorry.
🙂
Math was right, typing was wrong, will fix.
Area may be easier to calculate,
but ice volume is what really counts
for sea level rise.
Volume may be what matters… It’s also the most commonly available number… But idiotic articles like the Science Snooze bit, almost always refer to billions or trillions of tons.
Yes, almost wrote a story for WUWT myself when I saw it yesterday. Sea level rise! Upper end of the predictions! 8 mm in 26 years! Which is 3/10ths of a mm a year! which is the thickness of 6 whole sheets of paper. My god we’re all gonna die, because 3 Trillion Metric Tons is an HUGE HEADLINE!
Sorry for the sarcasm. Utterly unbelievable what these people will try.
If my math is correct, the average ocean depth is 3, 688 meters, at .3mm per year the oceans are decreasing their depth by .00000813% per year. My confidence in our ability to even measure such an amount is even less than in my math. And while it is estimated that 10% of the earth’s land is “occupied” and 70% is oceans that means that only 3% of the earth’s surface is occupied.
One would need to have one’s head firmly wedged in one’s fundament to think we are having any truly measurable effect upon this planet. Temperature, weather, climate, ocean levels, all are not truly measurable to any meaningful, statistically scientific degree.
Increasing not decreasing.
How does ice “melt” at -40F?
Well… ice loss also includes ablation and calving of icebergs.
Technically, I should use “negative mass balance” or “ice mass loss” rather than “melting.”
Is it possible there is sublimation going on?
Absolutely…
https://nsidc.org/cryosphere/glossary/term/ablation
Sublimation is a big part of ablation in cold, dry places like Antarctica.
Technically, I should use “ablation,” “negative mass balance,” or “ice mass loss” rather than “melting.” But… This was intended as a lampoon of the Science Snooze article… so my language (and typing) wasn’t as precise as it should have been.
“Good News! 99.989% of the Antarctic Ice Sheet Didn’t Melt!” is a lot catchier than “Good News! 99.989% of the Antarctic Ice Sheet Didn’t Ablate!”
😉
There are so many, many jokes in your question, Sharpshooter…. so many jokes.
How is it even possible to measure this accurately? As an engineer, I’d look at any such result extremely skeptically and would draw no conclusions. More bad/fake science.
Models.
Buckeye Bob
This is “modern climate science”,
with SUPERcomputers,
not old fashioned engineering
practiced by old timers with slide rules.
In “modern climate science”
if you have a science degree,
and state any conclusion with great confidence,
and three or four decimal places, then it is
automatically true.
You comment: “More bad/fake science”
I say: What science?
Just computer games.
No “experiment” can be replicated.
No conclusion can be falsified.
This is left-wing politics,
not real science
Naturally, some harpy at the NYT is claiming otherwise…
But…Dr. Mann said once the ice sheet starts to melt there’s no stopping it… [insert rolleyes here]
Seriously, what attribution do they give for this? Are we seriously expected to believe that this melting is somehow due to CO2?
rip
Are you to believe? Not sure what to expect from people. When CO2 is the only rational explanation, I guess you can believe what you want.
Blaming CO2 is the exact opposite of rational. But you Warmunists live in an upside-down Alice-In-Wonderland world.
Wrong as usual. The best rational explanation is increasing ocean temperatures due to natural ocean current changes (MOC speed changes).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0007-4
I suspect when faced with evidence that supports this claim your only response will be denial. I’ve already seen it dozens of times from climate cultists.
This alarmist nonsense, disguised as science, is really getting my goat. The arrogance of these people comes from the fact that they can predict anything to promote their agenda without fear of being proven wrong until long after they are gone. Science has been turned on its head. I’d love to see what kids are being taught in college now. It sure isn’t the scientific method.
Hey, more science here at WUWT! Just like the “Gosh, CO2 is only .04% of the atmosphere, so can’t have an impact!” statements that made here.
Since most of the CO2-related greenhouse effect is in the first 0.01%, there is no analogy.
CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere. The atmosphere holds 1% of the enthalpy of the climate system. The oceans hold the remaining 99% of the enthalpy of the climate system. CO2 is therefore less than 0.0004% of the enthalpy of the climate system. It is an utterly negligible factor.
True… However, to the extent that atmospheric CO2 does affect the temperature of the bulk atmosphere, 80% of the current effect is due to the first 100 ppm (0.01%).
So… It starts out insignificant and gets more insignificant with each additional ppm of CO2.
Sandy,
Minister of Future
Important subject.
Short article.
To the point.
Some humor too.
Grade = A
For an A+,
the article should have mentioned that most of the
areas that have had some melting are near underseas
volcanoes (that are most likely the cause of the melting).
The greenhouse effect would not cause melting only
at a few locations, most of which happen to be near
KNOWN underseas volcanoes … and the few other areas
with melting may be near UNKNOWN underseas volcanoes.
I posted a similar article on June 5
on my climate change blog,
with slightly different numbers,
but I also included a few charts
that would be a useful supplement
for your article. I don’t know how
to post charts here now, so I’ll
provide a URL for the article:
https://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2018/06/antarctica-lost-0005-of-ice-volume-in.html
When I’m going for the A+, I wind up with long articles that read more like geology textbooks… 😉
The language of the Propagandists: Out of Context.
According to a research study conducted by a NASA team and published in Journal of Glaciology in October 2015 (see sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2016/why-is-antarcticas-ice-sheet-growing-in-a-warming-world/ ), the Antarctic ice sheets gained an average of 112 billion tons of ice each year over the period 1992-2001, and continued gaining an average of 82 billion tons each year over the period 2003-2008.
Further on in the above-referenced Harvard blog article, titled “Why is Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Growing in a Warming World?”, one finds this blanket statement “The Antarctic has gained about 7,300 square miles of ice each year since the late 1970s.” and these statements “There is ice loss still occurring at the periphery of West Antarctica; it’s simply that the ice gains in the other regions are greater in magnitude.
“Moreover, annual average of the Antarctic ice coverage extent has INCREASED by about 15% since 1990, and the peak coverage in 2014-2015 was about 50% MORE than the mean for 1980.”
I put more faith in this study conducted by NASA than in the unnamed “international team of scientists”, led by an “earth scientist” at the University of Leeds in England, that have massaged data from “two dozen satellite surveys”.
Nevertheless, these two parties should at least talk to each other and reach a, ahem, consensus about what the data really says.
In glancing through this new report, I don’t see that they even referenced Zwally (and friends) NASA’s report. It did reference a one page published letter which found fault with the report.
When warmunists blather on about “ice loss”, what are the odds that they are including the ice gained on the other side of the ledger. Warmunists are only interested including those facts (exaggerated and over-dramatized as they are) which support their ideology.
So I don’t have to feel some kind of weird guilt about taking a shower this morning, after all?
Well, that is a load off my mind!!!
Just a question, trying to not make it an obvious question, also: do the people who make these pseudo-terrifying pronouncements have any idea how big this planet really is and how deep the oceans really are? Also, are they living on the same planet as the rest of us?
(Okay, I know, I know – dangling participles are a bad thing, but high school was a while back, and I mowed the lawn at 7AM this morning, trying to avoid the coming heat wave of 77F in my kingdom. And the grocery store has sweet corn tomatoes, and radishes now in stock, so I’m going grocery shopping.)
Sara: “So I don’t have to feel some kind of weird guilt about taking a shower this morning, after all?
Well, that is a load off my mind!!!”
Unless you live in California Sara !! LOL
Tammy Bruce: California’s new water rationing law is a tax in disguise, complete with fines
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/06/14/tammy-bruce-californias-new-water-rationing-law-is-tax-in-disguise-complete-with-fines.html
I’m going to start drinking more water (even here in CA) to do my share to keep SLR to a minimum.
It’s actually reassuring to me that Antarctica is loosing a bit of ice. Too much ice might make the continent tip over.
The Nobel Authors in kind with Al Gore forgot that June is Winter in Antarctica!
Ha ha
Let us not forget the 120+ geothermal vents (volcanoes ?) that have been discovered under the west Antarctica ice sheet in the last few years. The AGW folks seem to ignore that. Good article, good perspective.
Thanks for the lol’s….zero-point-zero….the lefty’s don’t believe in math unless it’s the agenda suiting kind.
Each day I get the morning propaganda report from NPR.
Then, I dial up WUWT to get the actual facts and perspective.
(Thank you, David Middleton)
The Lost Angeles Times boldly presented the story in today’s newspaper, withe the headline of, Ice shrinks at unprecedented rate – Antarctic changes could mean an even higher sea level rise by 2100, scientists say.
Looks like the year 2099 is still safe.
Thanks!!
Thanks David, I saw the article yesterday, and was wrestling with how to depict the ice loss compared to total mass too. I looked at bar graphs, pixels in context to a map of the continent, and other ideas, none really worked to convey the data. Dean Wormer is about as good as anything I could come up with.
If they claimed to be able to measure the dynamic mass of the Antarctic Ice Sheet to +/-1.0%, I would say they are lying. Anything better than that is, well,… climate science.
There are many necessary assumptions that go into calculating such a number. They can only appear to be so precise in their measurements because they make the necessary assumptions be so precise. It is total make-believe science.