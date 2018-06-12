Read about the climatic doom world of 2030 and see hidden truths

By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website.
Summary: Read the shocking news in this warning from global experts about our future climate! We can learn much from this report, but not what they intended.
“Climate Futures: responses to climate change in 2030“
By Forum for the Future, October 2008.
Looking back at the lurid warnings from the Left and Right provides a test of their vision. It helps us gauge the validity of the forecasts that dominate our headlines. Such as this terrifying vision of 2030 made a decade ago by a team of experts hired by Forum for the Future. The Forum is one of the many vaguely leftist advocacy organizations lavishly funded by corporations. We are almost halfway there. Let’s look at their predictions.
The expert authors of this report do not directly connect their climate change scenario to those used by the IPCC in AR4 (its 2007 report). But they explain, as usual in leftist forecasts, that the IPCC is “timid” and our future will be much worse than the IPCC predicts. This narrative continues today, as the Left believes that the implausible RCP8.5 is our certain future unless we restructure the world according to their wishes.
“But it seems more and more likely they {predictions of the IPCC} will be looked back on in years to come and seen as timid. …So the five possible future worlds that we describe are different responses to a similar level of climate change. In all of them, climate change is a serious problem and follows a path towards the upper end of IPCC estimates….”
They interview only alarmists, giving not a hint that other experts have radically different views. For example. as in this failed prediction (emphasis added). It is part of climate alarmists’ series of failed predictions about the end of snow.
“A report from Friends of the Earth in Australia, Climate Code Red: the case for emergency action {key points here}, reviewed some of these changes. It makes alarming reading – Arctic sea ice could disappear in summer by 2013 …”
As usual in this genre of fiction, current problems are considered harbingers of the future – not the commonplace troughs of global cycles in a growing and improving world. Food riots and $150 oil were trendy issues in 2008.
“Our scenarios are based in part on the latest IPCC reports from 2007, which drew on science from the previous years. They are already out of date. The most recent science says climate change will go further and faster. We are closer to the thresholds than we thought. What’s more, indirectly related impacts that our interviewees said were long-term – food riots, import tariffs, oil at $150 – are happening now.”
Journalists focused, by design, on the scariest of their five scenarios: the environmental war economy. Such as “Climate change study predicts refugees fleeing into Antarctica” by Urmee Khan in The Telegraph. This scenario is the usual dream of extremists, left and right: doom forces the world to put them in charge. But too late to avoid disasters. This scenario assumes with greenhouse gas emissions declining after 2019 due to severe actions by governments around the world.
- “Licences are required to have children in some countries and awarded on a points system; climate-friendly behaviour earns extra points.
- ”Governments have banned personal car ownership and forced citizens to replace convector ovens with microwaves. Kettles and washing machines are automatically switched off when households exceed their energy quotas.
- ”Refugees from Bangladesh and the Pacific make up 18% of New Zealand’s population. Others are being relocated to permanent settlements on the Antarctic Peninsula, which is projected to have a population of 3.5 million by 2040.
- ”In some countries it is a crime to publicly question the existence of man-made climate change.
- ”The oil price broke $400/barrel in 2022, making shipping and aviation prohibitively expensive, and leading to a collapse in international trade.”
They describe events happening this year, in 2018. Such as the “reunification of Korea under the brokerage of Russia and China, with the capital in Pyongyang.” (nope) and that the “Antarctic Peninsula opened for mineral exploitation” (nope).
We have interesting things to look forward to. Such as 2020 being “the year of no winter in the northern hemisphere.” That looks unlikely. As does in 2022 that the “oil price hits $400/barrel.” Then things turn ugly. In nine years, 2027, an “extreme heatwave in Europe kills 200,000.”
But there are exciting events coming for leftists. In 2028 the “leader of the No Climate Change Party in Canada, is convicted of denying the existence of climate change. He is deported to the international convict settlement on Kerguelen in the Southern Ocean.” Leftists thugs are doing this today, their volunteer violence suppressing the voices of those on the Right.
In 2029 we will get another Leftist dream: the “first planned permanent settlement in Antarctica, a ‘global community’.” A blank slate society in the wilderness in which they can create a Leftist heaven (after their failures to create new men and women in the Soviet Union and Mao’s China)!
Conclusions
That the Left and Right so often attempt to influence us using fear reveals what they think of us (i.e., we are easily frightened fools, incapable of rational thought).
Decades of saturation bombing by scary scenarios has damaged our ability to see and plan for the future. It is a mad version combining “chicken little” and “the boy who cried wolf!” But there are no consequences for lies and exaggerations in propaganda campaigns. Tribal truths rule. Leftists believe what their leaders tell them, as do those on the Right. Generations of failed predictions have not shaken either side’s confidence. But the middle has become skeptical and alienated, leaving our public policy wheels spinning wildly and futilely.
We must become better grounded in order to find areas of broad agreement well-supported by research. See the posts here for suggestions.
Every prediction AGW has made or forecasted is not even close to being true.
Year 2018 is a transitional year to cooling. By 2020 AGW theory will be history.
I am so sick of all the time that is being wasted with this sham of a theory.
With very low solar coming on within sub solar activity in general this is at the very least going to put an end to any further global warming.
Overall sea surface temperatures now dropping while overall global temperatures have stalled out and are lower this year in contrast to last year according to satellite data. The first inning of the climate turn.
There can be no agreement with global government proponents. The UN and EU have become the enemies of democracy. AGW is proposed by state financed bureaucrats and large corporations for the express purpose of subjugation of sovereign states to enrich themselves. A new form of collectivism by the old form of dictatorial committee.
The rule of law is being used by the few to enforce a religion based on a non-existent “enemy”. Its no longer the “your in the wrong race” problem but the Earth’s weather is somehow affected by humans.
All of this is done with the compliance of the main stream media . AGW is akin to the fear of attack by Martians who have an army base on the reverse side of the moon. The proposal that climate change is a problem has no sound basis. The only thing it proves is that we do have a huge problem with the ownership of the main stream media.
Can you tell how much cooling you think that will have been reached by 2020, so that AGW will be history? I may be willing to bet against that.
If we get 0.18 degrees C of cooling by 2020 we’ll be down to a 30-year anomaly of zero. (According to Roy Spencer’s graphic.)
Roger Knights
Aw shist!
I smell another 1970’s global cooling scare coming our way.
The Alarmists tend to follow the trend. If it’s getting warmer, they think the warming will continue forever, and if it’s getting colder, they think the cooling will continue forever.
During the 1970’s, the Alarmists used to claim we were headed into a new ice age with no more evidence than they now have for claiming CO2 is the climate control knob which will overheat the Earth in the future.
About the time the Alarmists were really getting worked up over the coming human-caused Ice Age, the temperatures started warming in the late 1970’s and blew up their speculations.
So the Alarmists made the 180-degree pivot to the Human-caused Global Warming/Climate Change narrative.
Whichever way the trend is going, it’s Bad!, and it’s caused by human activity, as far as an Alarmist is concerned. No proof of it, mind you.
In the 70’s, they had models that “proved” that aerosols were causing the earth to prove and that there were huge positive feedbacks (more cold, more ice. More ice, more sunlight reflected back to space).
They were 100% convinced that if we didn’t do something soon, we would reach a tipping point and mankind would be doomed.
When the earth started warming up again, they switched tracks, found CO2 and started a new religion.
Entertaining stuff. Perhaps someone could make a comprehensive collection of duff predictions by the warmers and post it on WUWT. Disappointingly, the climateers are beginning to learn from their mistakes and are less inclined to put dates on their predictions of climate-induced dystopia. A couple of years ago the UK Royal Society were asked (while the Pause was still going strong) “How many years without temperature increases will it take before you admit that the notion of man-made global warming is wrong?” Answer: 50.
It’s called hedging your bets.
“Perhaps someone could make a comprehensive collection of duff predictions by the warmers and post it on WUWT.”
How about a database that everyone can query online? It could show the predictions, key words, the author(s), their qualifications (or lack thereof), the year of the predictions, the year of the projected adverse effects, geographical location of impacts, source references, links to comments on the predictions, etc.
Being in a database, it could allow queries such as predictions of sea level rise by a specific person, made in a given year or time frame, and expected to happen by a certain year or within a specified interval. For example, 1988 or 1989 predictions of sea level rise in New York City within 20-40 years by James Hansen. See https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/10/22/a-little-known-but-failed-20-year-old-climate-change-prediction-by-dr-james-hansen/
“How about a database that everyone can query online?”
You’d think, if our side were as lavishly funded as some warmists imagine, that that would have been done long ago.
Re: “Leftists believe what their leaders tell them, as do those on the Right.” In my experience the notion that the right is as gullible as the left is fallacious. In any case, one thing for sure — alarmists count on stupidity and ignorance. Is such propaganda really working? Or is it having a counter effect?
As long as climate hysterics drive policy and scare politicians we are going to see more nonsense like the Paris Agreement. (Which is really much about nothing anyway.)
There is also a connection with being old enough to have experienced failed predictions from other scenarios of doom. “The Population Bomb”?
“alarmists count on stupidity and ignorance. Is such propaganda really working?”
Yes, it works on many.
It’s a war on climate change.
Of course the people don’t want war. But after all, it’s the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it’s always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it’s a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism, and exposing the country to greater danger.”
— Herman Goering at the Nuremberg trials
When one makes a declaration that both the left and the right are guilty of something, it’s good practice to list instances of both the left and the right actually doing it.
As always, Larry makes his early declarations that both sides are equally guilty, but only providing evidence of the left doing it.
It’s almost as if he is emotionally incapable of criticizing his side without some kind of cover. No matter how invalid or silly.
David Walton………….I beg to differ………….
IT IS ALL ABOUT MONEY …….which is NOT “ABOUT NOTHING ANYWAY.” !
In 2009 ………………………………….BEFORE THE CLIMATE CONFERENCE
Only 22 Countries Are Paid-in-Full-Members of the UN
Reuters
October 21, 2009
Just 22 countries out of 192 — 11.4 percent — are paid-in-full members of the United Nations, a U.N. official said on Wednesday.
Those nations have paid all of what they owed for the world body’s 2008/09 core budget, peacekeeping, international tribunals and renovations to U.N. headquarters in New York, said Angela Kane, U.N. under secretary-general for management.
They are Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Canada, Congo, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Niger, the Philippines, Singapore, Italy, Slovakia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Tajikistan. The rest — including the United States
the top contributor to the United Nations — have yet to pay all their dues, Kane said. *****
.
In 2011….AFTER THE CLIMATE CONFERENCE
NUMBERS SUDDENLY SURGED TO 193 MEMBERS with the addition of South Sudan[+]
PAID-UP MEMBER STATES NUMBERS SURGED
in anticipation OF A “FINANCIAL HAND-OUT”
EXTRACTED FROM ( the basically) WESTERN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES.
Climate-Change my foot !
Everything to do with MONEY and FOMO !!
Fear Of Missing Out !!
IN OTHER WORDS…they ALL lined up in the INTERNATIONAL DOLE QUEUE !!
There was US$100 BILLION on the table to be “divied-up” by all these greedy and
‘failed-states’ thanks to the UN IPCC and Neo-Marxist Left-wing “CLIMATOLOGISTS” !
***** N.B.
IF…………..( IF ONLY !! )………….. THE USA” pulled the plug”
THE WHOLE THING WOULD GO DOWN THE GURGLER !
Personally………I wish they would !
THAT ACTION would soon sort out WHAT IS
“THE GREATEST MORAL CHALLENGE OF OUR GENERATION”
…..and that sure as Hell isn’t Polar Bears and 0.8 degree Celsius !!!!
It MIGHT just re-focus the minds on WHAT IS IMPORTANT and
the REAL LIFE ESSENTIALS !!!
I am “right” but I don’t believe a thing my “leaders” tell me – that is why I am “right”.
I don’t really believe in leaders, and I believe that our problems are best solved by letting lots and lots of people have a go at coming up with answers. I am pretty confident that history shows that it is free people, acting and interacting freely that produces wealth, health and happiness, not leaders.
So who on the right believes what leaders?
There’s no point in including the right…just to seem fair
….they left has the right beat magnitudes over
Fair, would require Larry to actually provide some evidence to back up his declarations that the right is also guilty of these type of things.
I think we’re now experiencing the Horse Manure Crisis of 2018. These guys wouldn’t even get a bad comic book pitch over the transom . . .
MAGA!!!
I thought the same thing. And in their scenario with society already basically collapsing, I thought their delusion could have used a little more embellishment there.
I’m still planning on being dead in 2100.
Odd, I still plan on being alive just to see how much stupider things can get. Can’t imagine not marveling at how wrong they are going to be. Even laying in extra long johns and considering moving to a country nearer the equator so I won’t have to wear more than one set at a time.
I often wonder, am I bad person for wishing strident global-warming activists a long and healthy life? I genuinely want them to live long and prosper, such that they may see how wrong they were and tell others. And it is going my way.
But they apparently want to wake up every day and discover that the world is worse than when they went to sleep. They may well hate me for saying so. Probably not be because I wish them well, but because they know I am probably correct.
It seems a most unusual situation to me, but also one of the most pleasurable aspects of being a catastrophic-global-warming skeptic.
In my experience, they never acknowledge that they were wrong. I’m not even sure if the idea of being wrong ever enters their mind. Paul Ehrlich is still employed and still winning awards for never being correct in his life.
As Greg has also suggested, the Left never acknowledge that they are wrong.
I would go further and suggest a Left is actually incapable of accepting they are wrong. The entire mind set of being a Left is ‘We/I know best’ and ‘Everything would be better if only We/I was in charge’. A Right is willing to accept an error… and then moves on with their life either richer for the experience, or indifferent.
A Left by comparison cannot accept error. Error implies that maybe they DON’T know best and maybe they SHOULDN’T be in charge. It questions their core beliefs and so they reject it.
As for forcing them to live forever they are basically on a Win/Win.
The world warms for whatever reason? We told you so.
The world colds or remains static for whatever reason? Thank Gaia we raised all that awareness back in 2010.
I’m planning on still being alive then, I’m just not betting a lot on it.
“I’m still planning on being dead in 2100.”
Not me.
Gamecock !! WITH A NAME LIKE THAT
I WOULDN’T COUNT ON LASTING THAT LONG !!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Carolina_Gamecocks_football
The Gamecocks have been around since at least 1892, I wouldn’t count him out just yet.
Prediction: in 10 years…North Korea will not join in on Earth Hour
I saw a news item earlier today that claimed Trump showed Kim a video at some point during their meeting, and part of the video was a satellite picture (computer generated) of North Korea at night, lit up like a christmas tree similar to the way South Korea appears from orbit. I guess Trump was showing Kim some of the possibities if Kim cooperated and gave up his nukes.
It still looks to me like Kim is serious about making a deal.
The Left is about to go crazy over Trump’s success. The looks on some of these reporter’s faces is a sight to see. They look like they are sick to their stomachs. And they probably are.
They don’t have a good thing to say about Trump who may have just prevented a horrendous war in North Korea and environs which would have killed and injured millions of innocent people. All the American radical Left is interested in though is undermining Trump.
They would damn him if he started a war with North Korea and they can’t bring themselves to acknowledge what he has done to prevent this outcome. No joy from the Left for Trump.
The good thing is none of that is stopping Trump from moving right along with his agenda, which should be the agenda of any sensible person.
+1….funniest thing on the news is all these “experts” that have been doing this for years….
saying all the things Trump is doing wrong
…not realizing what they are saying…..they did it wrong all these years!….who in their right mind would listen to their advice
To be fair, they were doing it with a different Kim and a different POTUS.
That’s a point to take into consideration. Previous Kims were much more beligerent.
Kim Jung un grew up in a different environment and it looks like he sees the world differently from the view of his father and grandfather.
Still, serious economic sanctions would have brought any of the Kims to the bargaining table. It should be obvious by now that serious economic sanctions were never applied to North Korea by the Clinton, Bush or Obama administrations.
Trump hit North Korea hard with sanctions and now they want to talk. And it may not be just the sanctions. Kim may want to open up North Korea and is using this situation to do so.
It was just reported on Fox News that Kim has told his people that North Korea intends to do away with their nuclear weapons as part of an agreement with the United States. Kim wouldn’t do this unless he is serious about doing so.
Folks, we may have just dodged a bullet. Pretty stunning really.
Since N. Korea gets most of it’s imports from China, serious sanctions were never really on the table.
Until China got tired of footing the bill, there wasn’t much the rest of the world could do.
The despotic Kim regime has not only intentionally starved its subject, enslaved population of food, but of electricity, to stay in power:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/06/north-korean-regime-limits-access-to-electricity-to-keep-power/
Time will tell….. Predicting the future on this one is as tough as predicting future ‘climate change’. At the least, we know what ‘forcing’ caused this precipitous change with NoKo! Concur with your assessment of the socialist democrats. I’m loving all of the s’plody heads reactions!
Tom Abbott
Trump is the first leader of a western democracy I can recall, who actually went ahead and began to systematically implement his manifesto promises.
For that reason alone I switched from being a Trump sceptic to a UK Trump supporter. Day by day my admiration grows.
A long way to go though, so time will tell, but I’ll always admire the man for his determination and pragmatism.
Trump is an amazing character. I couldn’t be happier with his performance so far. I hope he can set our nation and the world on the right track before his eight years in Office is up.
And he does all this while those on the radical Left do everything they can to undermine him.
Just think if Hillary had been elected. What a disaster that would have been.
But that didn’t happen and the Good Lord smiled on us election day and gave us Trump instead, and we have been heading in the right direction ever since despite the opposition’s efforts to resist him.
Okay, I’ll throw my hat into the ring on this one, Fabius.
My prediction is that winter in my area (NE IL, near WI state line) will start with a harsh and unpleasantly cold BANG!, earlier than last year (December) and the year before (December), and because October snow does happen here, I will add that we’ll have snow in October, 3rd to 4th week, and I’ll send pictures., too. And the snow will linger until March, and Spring will come late like it did this year (end of April).
Are you related to Fabius Flatulus Maximus, the Centurion?
Kudos to this group for making their preposterous predictions for 2030, a time-period in which we could quickly reveal them to be hogwash, rather than for the year 2100. I guess this group understood they would take the money and be gone long before their joke predictions become embarrassing.
That sets off my BS meter.
There are references to the horse manure crisis all over the internet. They all seem to have the same wording. That means there is one source which is repeated a lot.
Here’s a quote from someone who appears to know what she’s talking about:
The big problem was human sewage. The solution, starting in the mid 1800s was proper sewers.
CommieBoB,
re: the Great Horse Manure crisis
I suggest you read the post, which quotes contemporaneous writings about the crisis.
“That means there is one source which is repeated a lot.”
Nope. They draw on a few common reports from the time, plus the massive body of writings from the period.
“Here’s a quote from someone who appears to know what she’s talking about:”
Nope. Many writers of the period – novels, news, diaries — talk about life in cities overflowing with horse manure and rotting horses.
“The big problem was human sewage. ”
That was “a” big problem, but not “the” big problem.
https://fabiusmaximus.com/2018/06/04/hopeful-news-for-us-from-the-horse-manure-crisis-of-1894/
Here’s a quote from the article.
The Times says the quote is bogus.
I did read the article and I googled and read several more referring to the ‘horse manure crisis’.
Horse manure was more or less under control. Human sewage, on the other hand, was a serious health concern.
My experience is that the right hews to no particular thesis or brand other than the individual’s right to free thinking. The Left on the other hand adheres to the Narrative at all costs.
Then you either have a very narrow view of “the right”, or you have little ability for self-reflection.
So the right believes in free markets, which are simply individuals doing what they choose to do. That could be said to be a thesis, but in reality it is not. It is just people being free to do what they want. The opposite is people not being free to do what they want.
What thesis or brand other than that do I hew to then?
It really is amazing how frequently the left believes it’s own stereotypes over actual data.
2030? Not so far off now.
Perhaps we should look back over a much greater expanse of time, to ~1990, when the modern global-warming thing was spawned.
In short, we’ve done pretty damn good haven’t we? Adapting, expanding global population, reducing poverty through the spread of semi-liberal capitalism to formerly communist nations. And all in the face of climate which was, let us not forget, supposed to be causing us real problems by now. It is not pretty reading for those predicting hell-in-a-handcart.
From the article: “Looking back at the lurid warnings from the Left and Right provides a test of their vision.”
Do you have any examples of lurid warnings from the Right? It seems to me that all the lurid warnings come from the Left.
Most of the lurid warnings from the right that I can think of were things that the left didn’t want to be true, but were.
Larry
Too many are still using the political terms “Left” and “Right”.
In the first half of the 1900s, Left described international socialists and Right meant national socialists.
“Right” has become archaic.
Today if you oppose or criticise the Left, you are condemned as being “Right Wing”. Being apolitical I can criticise both, but, still, if I hit the Left I will be called a Nazi.
So, it is best to have a universal description of all of the labels and banners used to promote authoritarian ambition.
It’s by Murray Gell-Mann. A description of a totalitarian system. It works for any authoritarian scheme on politics:
That which is not prohibited is compulsory.
Elegant.
Bob Hoye
What is it about leftists, that before they can bring themselves to criticize anything on the left, they first have to mention that the right does it to.
It doesn’t matter whether the things the right does are relevant, true or as in this case, even mentioned.
It’s a standard formula.
Truely pathetic, but it’s a patented technique by Larry.
Appreciate that there are sadly many people who believe all of this gloom and doom and make excuses why the predictions fail to come true. It is never the fault of those making the predictions. It is the same logic as to why the Soviet Union fell a part and communism there failed. It wasn’t because communism is evil or wrong headed but the wrong people were in charge. Che Guevara once said that if a country is not ready for socialist revolution then it is the duty of every good socialists to make it so. I assume he would have happily applied that same philosophy to the entire world. His fundamental idea was to cause as much unrest in the population as possible which would then force the government to overreact. Feeding a steady diet of gloom and doom to the naive and ill educated is designed to cause unrest and create the belief that the government is not doing enough, should do more or be changed.
Public money has been wasted on UN climate change divisions such as UNFCCC. They can use that money effectively to protect the socio-political vulnerable people around the world.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
It’s the year 2030, and the United Earth-First Internationalist Society has a firm grip everywhere, controling everything we do, say, and produce. Fossil fuels have been outlawed, and gigantic wind and solar farms take up great swaths of land, further depleting man’s ability to feed himself. Millions die of starvation every day. The pitiful amounts and hugely expensive electricity is rationed, and many can’t even afford but a small amount of it anyway. Although the planet has been cooling for over a decade, the weather has officially become climate, and storms, droughts, fires, etc. are all the “proof” they need to keep the peons in line. Those who can afford EV’s can barely manage to keep them running due to electricity shortages, and many are simply abandoned, quickly being vandalized. Trees are being stripped from the planet, as people, desperate to heat their homes and cook what food they can find cut branches from them, or entire trees, at night, as those caught doing this are shot on sight.
Then I woke up, and realized I had had a nightmare. Whew! Dodged that bullet. Nah, we’ll be fine. The CAGW ideology will have been long-dead by then. The nightmare is over and done.
Larry,
To which scare tactics of the “Right” do you refer? Your article doesn’t mention any, yet keeps alluding to them.
Thanks.
I have some fear mongering examples from the so-called “right” for you and MarkW, because you both keep inferring that it never happens. Usually the right peddles fear of imminent destruction by people who hate our “way of life” as an excuse for another war.
But I chose environmental issues for fairness…
Exhibit A:
==========
“We are seeing a vast increase in the amount of carbon dioxide reaching the atmosphere. The annual increase is three billion tonnes: and half the carbon emitted since the Industrial Revolution still remains in the atmosphere.
At the same time as this is happening, we are seeing the destruction on a vast scale of tropical forests which are uniquely able to remove carbon dioxide from the air.
Every year an area of forest equal to the whole surface of the United Kingdom is destroyed. At present rates of clearance we shall, by the year 2000, have removed 65 per cent of forests in the humid tropical zones.”
— Maggie Thatcher, 1990
https://www.margaretthatcher.org/document/107817
===========
Exhibit B:
How Maggie and Ron saved the World [from CFCs]:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2JzOlRff08
(a beautiful story about our conservative saviors, told in just 5 minutes)
That’s one, of course Lady Thatcher is only right wing by European standards.
Humid tropical zone forests have been reduced, and CO2 has increased. Not a scare tactic, but a statement of fact.
The effect of so much more CO2 wasn’t known in 1990. There was plausibly some reason for concern. Now we know better.
The Ebola pandemic: millions will die!
Predictions of a global Ebola pandemic swept America before the election, revealed as conservative fear-mongering for political gain as they mysteriously disappeared on November 5. Like peak oil, there were ludicrously weak reasons given for these strident warnings. The WHO’s December 3 weekly status report shows that it has been eliminated from all but three poor African nations: “Case incidence is slightly increasing in Guinea, decreasing in Liberia, and may be increasing or stable in Sierra Leone.” No mea culpas from the fearmongers.
Hyperinflation! The dollar becomes worthless!
Every decade conservatives confidently forecast imminent doom from one or both of these. Always wrong. This year inflation continues at uncomfortably low levels (not much of a cushion against deflation, lethal in a high-debt economy like ours). The dollar continues to strengthen, so depressing exports and corporate profits (destabilizing many emerging nations).
“Kettles and washing machines are automatically switched off when households exceed their energy quotas.”
Just read not too long ago that here in CA, they passed a law that rations each Californian to something like 55 gallons a day starting in a few years from now.
Here’s my prediction: Everybody in the world will eventually have the same amount of natural resource use on a per capita basis.
Kramer …..surely NOT Cosmo Kramer !!!
Means “order, decency” from the Greek Kosmos….and couldn’t WE ALL use a bit of that !
.
“Here’s my prediction: Everybody in the world will eventually have the same amount of natural resource use on a per capita basis.”
Hmmmmm! That sounds like AN AWFUL LOT OF BODIES………. YET AGAIN !!!!
Bloody POST-MODERNIST NEO-MARXISTS !!! or communists !!
It’s absolutely typical of the swivel-eyed, spittle-flecked lefties to spout this codswallop. They ought to be tarred and feathered for trying to frighten people.
I do love these Leftist Utopias these sorts like to create, not because I remotely take any of them seriously, but because they serve as wonderful exercises on fictional world building and how to get it wrong.
Take for prime example the following:
– … permanent settlements on the Antarctic Peninsula
and
– … a collapse in international trade
Anyone else see a problem here?
Come and Take It,
Cupcake.
💣
Let me try…
In 2021 legions of all male turtles emerge from the now boiling seas to feed upon the mass corpses of the climate unbelievers left by the climantie as offering to the now personified CO2 lord Alfred Clibot 3000.
As humanity Death Valley sweats atop the mountains and Antarctica waiting for the hint of a cool breeze Michael Mann augmented with AI brain chips beheads the last of the coal Barron’s signaling a new dawn for humanity.