NASA’s ‘living planet” team thinks we only have one climate and one type of people on Earth

Science and emotion should never intersect, here’s proof. From NASA Goddard:

Creating a major scientific visualization takes considerable time and expertise. A team of scientists and data visualizers work together to building an artful depiction of hard data – whether it be an animation of sea surface temperature, hurricane paths, or life on Planet Earth. Get a closer look at how the “Living Planet” visualization was created from the perspective of scientists Gene Feldman and Compton Tucker and SVS data visualizer, Alex Kekesi.

From the transcript:

This is our Living Planet. Exactly, and the more we as humans on this planet, inhabitants of the planet, look as this as one entity that we are all responsible for, I think the sooner we will be able to come up with solutions to a lot of the problems that we’re facing right now. We have to look at this as one planet where what happens in place effects what happens in another place. One planet, one climate, one people we’re all in this together.

Bold, mine. h/t to WUWT reader Clyde Spencer.

Okaaaay. One planet, sure. One climate and one people? No.

There’s about 30 different climates all around the world, something we’ve known for over 100 years.

The Köppen climate classification is one of the most widely used climate classification systems. It was first published by the climatologist Wladimir Köppen (1846-1940) in 1884,[2][3] with several later modifications by Köppen, notably in 1918 and 1936.[4][5] Later, the climatologist Rudolf Geiger (1954, 1961) collaborated with Köppen on changes to the classification system, which is thus sometimes called the Köppen–Geiger climate classification system.[6][7] The Köppen climate classification divides climates into five main climate groups, with each group being divided based on seasonal precipitation and temperature patterns. The five main groups are A (tropical), B (dry), C (temperate), D (continental), and E (polar). Each group and subgroup is represented by a letter. All climates are assigned a main group (the first letter). All climates except for those in the E group are assigned a seasonal precipitation subgroup (the second letter). For example, Af indicates a tropical rainforest climate. The system assigns a temperature subgroup for all groups other than those in the Agroup, indicated by the third letter for climates in B, C, and D, and the second letter for climates in E. For example, Cfb indicates an oceanic climate with warm summers as indicated by the ending b. Climates are classified based on specific criteria unique to each climate type

The map:

Just look at how many climate zones there are in South Asia:

One people?

Nope. According to data, there are 8313 different cultures in the world. The idea that they’ll all come together in some kumbahyah moment on climate is just patently absurd.

