Man-made warming – on the moon!

WUWT reader “ES” writes: It is not bad enough we have global warning but, now we have warming on the moon. “increased from 1.6 C to 3.5 C over the roughly six-year period measurements were being taken.”
Astronauts’ movement increased subsurface temperatures on the moon, study finds.
The presence of astronauts on the moon caused an unexpected warming of its subsurface temperatures for a period of time in the 1970s, a new study has found after delving into “lost” tapes from the Apollo missions.
In 1971 and 1972, NASA deployed sensors on the moon during the Apollo 15 and 17 missions in an effort to measure the moon’s surface and subsurface temperatures — a project dubbed the heat flow experiment.
Data was collected and beamed back down to Earth until 1977, where scientists were baffled by the gradual warming of the moon’s surface being read by the sensors.
NASA ultimately abandoned the research due to a lack of funding, and only some of the tapes were archived, with the others assumed lost, leaving scientists unable to analyze it further.
But those missing tapes were found recently in the National Archives, said study co-author Walter Kiefer, a senior staff scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute. He and his team spent years recovering and interpreting the data in order to pinpoint the source of the warming.
Specifically, the decades-old data showed the moon’s subsurface temperatures — in some areas as deep as three metres — increased from 1.6 C to 3.5 C over the roughly six-year period measurements were being taken.
Bright vs. dark
The moon consists primarily of two different types of rock: anorthosite and basalt. Anorthosite is light in colour and makes the moon bright, while basalt, which is common on Earth, is darker and appears as the maria, or “seas,” on the moon.
Lighter-coloured surfaces reflect more energy outward, while darker surfaces absorb energy.
Using photos from the extremely high-resolution camera aboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) orbiting the moon, the scientists determined that as astronauts walked or drove on the moon, it disturbed the anorthosite lunar soil — also known as regolith — left over from billions of years of bombardment from space rocks.
That disruption exposed the darker soil, which then absorbed more of the sun’s energy and ultimately raised the moon’s temperatures.
“You can actually see the astronauts tracks, where they walked,” Kiefer said. “And we can see … where they scuffed dirt up — and what it leaves behind is a darker path. In other words, the astronauts walking on the moon changed the structure of the regolith … in such a way that made it a little bit darker.”
Over years, that energy propagated downward and deeper into the lunar surface, which is what appeared on the newly acquired data record.
Eventually the temperatures would have reached an equilibrium as absorption stopped, said Kiefer, noting it may have already happened.
Since Neil Armstrong took those historic first steps on July 20, 1969, 11 others have walked on the moon.
More here
Wait a second, Is it April 1 today?
too funny….they will invent little green men to keep from saying it might have been the sun
My thoughts, too. Some other explanation is neccessary.
Well…now there’s two…..Mars and moon…with global warming and no CO2
No increased CO2 on Mars, unless the sun has melted some of the dry ice cap. Hard to improve upon 96% CO2. The water ice of course “melts” more easily, straight to vapor. Global warming on Mars is because of humans, too. All those probes impacting the surface.
Pluto has enjoyed global warming, too. Must be the New Horizons spacecraft fly by.
First sentence, “global warning” should be “global warming”.
The beginnings of UHI effect
The common cormorant or shag, lays eggs inside a paper bag; you follow the idea no doubt, it’s to keep the lightening out… Is this the opposite of the curious incident of the dog in the night time’? or do I need an aspirin?
How many square feet did the astronauts scuff up? How many square feet does the lunar surface have? What is the mass of the moon?
Two points.
1) I suspect that most of the square footage disturbed by the astronauts was due to engine exhaust, not walking around.
2) The temperature probes were co-located with the landing sites. So the measurements were very localized and only measuring effects at the landing site. You are correct that there would be not larger trend outside of the landing sites. It is like Stephen Skinner mentioned above, a form of UHI…
But how about the equipment left on the moon that is reflecting sunlight and shading the lunar surface? So if 0.0000004% of the lunar surface was scuffed, and 10% of that scuffed surface is shaded, that still leaves 0.00000036%! And that change in albedo increased the temperature of the entire surface of the planet by 1.9 C.
Wow, imagine what they would conclude a single meteor impact would do.
Robert, I don’t think you read what I wrote…
I don’t think the study suggests that the ‘entire surface of the planet’ warmed. Just the site of the temperature probes which are collocated with the landing site’s disturbed regolith.
The press release did seem to suggest that it was a planet wide warming, but that is clearly nonsense.
The effect was not due to CO2 and is no mystery. The lunar surface is constantly bombarded by energetic solar particles and micrometeorites. These drastically change the nature of the upper micron to millimeter surface — by radiation damage and melting that forms darker particles (even reduces oxidized iron to metal on a microscopic scale). Thus the lunar surface has a different albedo from underlying layers. Disturbing this surface layer by walking or engine exhaust would change that surface albedo.
Obviously, land-use change is an important factor in warming. Without CO2 on the moon, what else are they going to blame? Have they demonstrated any correlation between amount of disturbance and the temperature rise?
Oh my God, think of what would have happened if Neil had done snow angels in the moon dust ! One small bit of fun for a man, one giant catastrophic warming for mankind.
On the up side, in space no one can hear a climate alarmist scream.
If the astronauts had made “regolith angles” in the surface I suspect the joints on their suits would have seized up and caused an early abort.
Lunar dust is NASTY. It is extremely abrasive. In its finest dust form it clings (static-electrically) to every surface and is nearly impossible to wipe off. it gets into any and all mechanisms (hatches, hinges, suits, etc.) and causes failures.
They didn’t have joints like you’re thinking, but were bendy because they were made of a special fabric.
the boots, gloves and helmets did have joints and did have issue with lunar dust.
Real-world physics and materials properties, thus, can spoil a good party. (^_^)
“Regolith angels” — do not try this on the moon of your home world.
Just send Chinese astronauts to the moon in future and let the Communist Party decide what is news fit to report.
Priceless- no CO2, ridiculously small human footprint- they don’t realize how stupid makes them look- oops I mean makes them! It’s long past time to move past this climate stupidity and use our efforts for something productive.
Lol really…a few foot steps and rides on the moon and we humans increase it temprature 🙂
Damned CO2 must have been leaking out the spacesuit……it there nothing CO2 can`t do??
Lol
Leon
What happened in the last 1000 years, for example?
I suspect that the instrumentation may be suspect or that the thermal probe inserted into the regolith transmits the thermal energy downward into the subsurface regolith.
Unfortunately it seems all more plausible explanations cannot be considered.
As I recall the astronauts had some difficulty driving subsurface probes into the regolith. This was due to several factors, one being the relative compaction of the regolith. It’s not so easy to drive a spike into compacted gravel and sand. And, that lunar aggregate is sharp and abrasive as there are no erosion processes to knock off the corners from any stone (lunar dust is a VERY BIG issue). The other issue the astronauts faced was the lack of gravity. Its hard to hammer something when each hammer blow downward causes you to lift off the surface. We’ve become all to complacent when considering all the things we take for granted with gravity.
Have any attempt at measure been made where Apollo landings have not disturbed the surface, but where natural (meteor impacts) have disturbed the surface regolith? Furthermore I cannot but think that any minor energy absorption would have to be extremely local, as in directly under where the surface was disturbed.
rocketscientist,
Yes, I also considered the possibility that the surface electronics were conducting solar heating to the thermal probes.
Aren’t the authors of this study just trying to find out the degree of absurdity they can get away with?
This can’t be right. As a card-carrying sceptic of CAGW, am I not supposed to believe the moon landings were faked? But now I see clear proof in their footprints outlined in magma red from the excessive heat left behind. One small step for man, one giant leap of logic for multi-gendered environmentalism.
I find this fascinating as to me the moon must be an ideal object for measuring the cumulative change in solar radiation which has occurred over a period. All free of atmospheric influence. Transferring this information to the Earth situation could then be be quite useful.
As for this article I just don’t believe scientists of whatever hue could be that stupid. Pull the other leg.
There exists an enormous literature on solar wind particles embedded into the lunar surface and reactions produced by energetic solar particles, giving composition and energy — all this over time.
My first reaction was “John Ridway is at it again”, another great spoof. But, on further review it seems genuine. Clearly the minuscule impact of 12 astronaut’s and a few rover tracks on the moon’s surface albedo is as far fetched as it gets. More likely – instrument drift, change in TSI, or orbital effects. Also suspect a typo in missing 10 to the minus X scientific notation in temperature change stated. It would be interesting to know what other explanations were considered and how they were eliminated, but that would be real science. Not something I see much of these days.
Rick, we seem to think similarly.
I have gone to the trouble of looking at some photos of astronaut footprints. In general, they appear to me to be brighter than the uncompacted regolith. Although, they have a shadow component that may make them appear darker overall. However, the shadow areas are not absorbing sunlight! I think that the hypothesis offered may be premature.
The article says, “…as astronauts walked or drove on the moon, it disturbed the anorthosite lunar soil — also known as regolith… That disruption exposed the darker soil, which then absorbed more of the sun’s energy and ultimately raised the moon’s temperatures.” I’m not sure what is meant by “THE darker soil.” The regolith is typically 3 to 5 meters deep, so they obviously weren’t digging to bedrock with their boots! While the regolith has been shown to be layered, with rays from impact ejecta overlaying older regolith, without cores from the areas of presumed darkening, it it conjecture that they were exposing darker material. I think this needs further work!
I lost custody (divorce) of a set of moon photographs sold by Hasselblad after the 1st moon landing. You could clearly see disturbed material color variations as soon as the astronauts got away from the blast zone of the landing. Pics at the landing zone weren’t representative of the rest of the surface.
I’m thinking that the temperature probe had disturbed surface around it due to the effort of hammering in the probe. The problem is the press release which took a local phenomenon and made it sound global. I have no problem with local warming due to the disturbed material local to the probe. Now it would be nice to have a pristine site for the probe, but that’s not what happened.
So a few dozen footpronts….how about warming on Mars and Earth that shrunk the polar ice caps on both planets. No one likes to talk about that. Do you think maybe the …err…sun had anything to do with this?
Oh, anorthosites are commonly black on earth with white being a rarity.
Gary, I agree that bulk terrestrial anorthosites are typically dark. However, being silicates, they have a white or colorless streak on a dark streak plate. Therefore, finely granulated anorthosites (regolith) should be lighter in color than the bulk material. I think that it is the higher content of magnetite, ilmenite, and other non-silicate oxides that give basalt a darker color when finely divided.
Color (or colour) is not emissivity. Both white lacquer and lamp black have an emissivity of 0.95. Don’t know the emissivities of regolithe vs. basalt but, if similar, then this hypothesis is nonsense. Emissivity is the same as absorptivity.
http://www-eng.lbl.gov/~dw/projects/DW4229_LHC_detector_analysis/calculations/emissivity2.pdf
If astronauts’ footsteps can reveal darker lunar soils and cause lunar temperature increase, just imagine the huge effect of ongoing meteoric impacts disturbing lunar soils and exposing the darker lunar sub-soils! Oh, the humanity!
From the Journal of Geophysical Research: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018JE005579
“Simple analytical heat conduction models with constant regolith thermal properties can show that an abrupt increase in surface temperature of 1.6 to 3.5 K at the time of probe deployment best duplicates the magnitude and the timing of the observed subsurface warmings at both Apollo sites.”
Once again, its models all they way down.
In addition to my previous comments, I wonder what kind of calibration was used to ensure that the probe’s electronics weren’t drifting over time. The discrete analog circuitry available (even with OpAmps) was difficult to keep stable, even with a -55 to +125 C temp spec. on the components. Add in a little extraneous radiation and unless they have a marvelously stable reference, scepticism is warranted.
Interestingly, this paper [ https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1711/1711.00977.pdf ] attributes “cold spots” to recent impacts (Disturbance!).
The important question is where those stations incorporated into HadCRUT4?
Given how much money was spent to set up those experiments, it’s close to criminal that those tapes were allowed to be misplaced.
MarkW,
It isn’t the first time that NASA has lost or sold priceless data or artifacts.
“Astronauts’ movement increased subsurface temperatures on the moon, study finds.”
Complete and utter bollocks
I am so tired of junk science
The moon not just has global warming, but most of all a greenhouse effect. With the sun in the zenith, lunar surface should yield a temperature of ((1368*(1-0.13)) / 5.67e-8)^0.25 = 380,6K.
with..
1368W/m2 .. solar radiation
0.13 .. albedo
5.67e-8 .. Stephan Boltzmann constant
As the diviner data show, the moon becomes much hotter than this, well above 390K.
http://pds-geosciences.wustl.edu/lro/lro-l-dlre-4-rdr-v1/lrodlr_1001/browse/gdr_l2/2009/cylindrical/jpg/dgdr_tb8_avg_cyl_20090920d_001_jpg.jpg
The same is true for average surface temperatures on the moon. I know it is a way hard to understand for most people how to calculate an average surface temperature of a sphere allowing the Boltzmann law and the uneven temperature distribution, so I will not try to explain it. The result is about 276K for the moon anyhow.
These 276K again are well above the theoretical temperature of the moon, if you use the common formula. It is (as above) .. ((342*(1-0.13)) / 5.67e-8)^0.25 = 269.1K. So again we have a GHE on the moon of roughly 7K. But do not have an atmosphere that could cause it.
It will not matter if we look at average or peak surface temperatures. The moon is simply far too warm. And this example, next to many others, only shows that an ill fated theoretical apprach will always result in “GHEs” despite they are not real.
They left out the butterfly wings that ’caused’ all of this.
So if the moon’s temperature increased by 1.9 C, the back radiation from the moon increased and is going to fry the Earth like an egg. We’re certainly all doomed.
What about the dust blown away at the landing site, courtesy touch down and lift off? It will have covered quite an area when settled down.
I guess that is because they cut down all the trees to stoke the boiler of the rocket.
Hmm. Raised the temperature from 1.6c to 3.5c. That is neither boiling hot as when the surface is facing the Sun or frigid as when the surface is turned away from the Sun. Even if it is assumed that the area of disturbance is the only area that is heating up, that heat would have to be drawn away almost immediately by the underlying planetary mass, and while in the shadow, would be radiating heat at a higher rate as well. Interesting indeed that it could accumulate a net temperature gain, much less 1.9c. All in 6 years. Since there is no dust movement on the basically airless surface, then those same areas are still gaining this heat – no reason for it to stop, really, just because the sensors died.
it has been 42 years, then, since the sensors stopped recording and transmitting the temperatures. That’s 7 times the period, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect that the area has, in fact continued to gain heat – perhaps at a slower rate, but still, it should continue to gain heat, thus raising the temperature perhaps as much as 10c more. You should almost be able to read that degree of temperature difference from the space station, if not from the Earth using the correct equipment.
I am trying to pretend this analysis was legitimate and not a joke, but the more you “think” about it from a realistic point, the more surrealistic it gets.
“Hmm. Raised the temperature from 1.6c to 3.5c”
This is greater than the amount of heating caused by a doubling of CO2. The moon is DOOMED!
Except that it has no oceans to boil, or even sea level to rise. Maybe the regolith will melt.
What, no oceans or sea level? What about the Sea of Tranquility????
Actually, this is good news, this tidbit shows how UHI near weather stations is the real reason for global warming, whichever globe you’re talking about.
The best way to solve all the destruction of the moon caused by man walking and driving ATVs and landing drones on it is to just use the Lunar Global Average modeling approach and we will be able to sleep tonight. But that still doesn’t answer my concern as to what would happen if a 1 kg block of sharp cheddar cheese was left there. Would it turn green?
Question: Is the lunar surface not struck by asteroids/meteors/other space junk all the time? What could a shuffled footprint (or from a takeoff/landing of a spacecraft) really do in changing the albedo that a big ‘ol hunk of space rock doesn’t?