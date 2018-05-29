Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Green protestors really just want to give you a hug.
Working on climate change is an act of love
By Catherine Abreu in Opinion, Energy, Politics | May 28th 2018
The truth is that working on climate change is not a fight: it is an act of love. Those of us who dedicate our lives to this effort, in whatever setting we choose to work (there are climate activists in governments and businesses everywhere), do it because we love our families, our children, the lake we swam in as teenagers, the communities we have seen suffer as weather gets more extreme and sea levels rise. We do it because we see the injustice and inequity and colonial ideology that both drives and is exacerbated by climate change, and we have to believe in a world liberated from these institutions of violence.
And so these moments hurt – these moments where ambitious climate policy is undermined by expanding fossil fuel infrastructure. They enrage. And we fight because we have to to protect what we love.
Renewable energy has created 15,300 direct jobs for Indigenous workers across Canada in the last eight years. Efficiency Nova Scotia has created 1,200 long-term jobs in one Maritime province alone. Kinder Morgan has told the National Energy Board it would create just 90 long-term pipeline operating jobs with the Trans Mountain expansion. Some of the world’s first all-electric low-emissions mines are being built in Northern Ontario and Quebec and will employ hundreds. Cutting methane pollution in Alberta will create thousands of jobs. The evidence is bountiful.
Quite apart from the economic illiteracy of suggesting employing 15,000 people to do a job which could be done by 90 people is a good thing, I find this conflation of love and rage rather disturbing.
10 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Activism is “an Act of Love””
“the economic illiteracy of suggesting employing 15,000 people to do a job which could be done by 90 people is a good thing”
This is way that even politicians and eco nutters can understand:
Someone has to pay all those workers and it WILL BE YOU and ME through taxes or higher energy bills.
I wonder how many of them live without using fossil fuels? The very cloths they are wearing were produced using fossil fuels. How many of them have really spent time in the wilderness they claim to be trying to protect?
Wow, look at that.
That picture tells the story.
Lots of nylon parkas and other synthetic coats. Check out the footwear, lots of synthetic rubber there.
Kewl plastic sunglasses. (So not to be identified by the Authorities, of course.)
Bonus Points:
Count the cell phones!
Let’s make it a contest, winner of the most accurate count gets 2 pieces of official Star Trek, Gold Pressed Latinum, good for betting on the Over/Under Arctic sea ice minimum extent contest, every year.
Love? Maybe the kind of self-love, we see from the extreme self-righteousness, who are so sure of their cause that they blot out common humanity form their moral compass.
Untold thousands are out of work in Alberta because of their “love” and “caring”.
Another year of this and Alberta will stop paying into the rest of the country. Then what will they do?
The photo is quite telling. You have a photo of carbon based units spewing carbon pollution while wearing synthetic fossil fuel based clothing to protect against global warming. They are wearing masks to hide their identities and the writing on clothing looks; oh so loving. Catherine needs new glasses. The crowd needs jobs.
Ms. Abreu needs some professional help with her disconnection from reality. If this is such a wonderful, loving crowd of people, why are they so violent, angry, and just plain nasty? Does she really understand what she’s saying?
Most of the heat and cooking and refrigeration POWER (utilities) for these ecohippies, never mind clothing and transportation, is supplied by carbon-based fuel usage.
If they truly mean what they say, I want to see them do without it completely for a full two years starting this summer, unbroken from now until August 2020. We’ll see who survives that mess. Oh, yeah – they have to clean up after themselves, too. No exceptions.
You do not know what you ask for.
I have one word for you.
Cholera.
What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.
Richard Lindzen
Basically it’s a kind of religion. Like many religions, its tenets are not entirely rational or logical. The fact that solar roadways are still going ahead in spite of several evalutions having shown them to be nonfeasible, illustrates this.
Also typical of religions is that their arbiters can do no wrong. VW are roundly condemned for cheating the Greens own (arguably obsessive) pollution rules, yet Climategate and the tampering with USA temperature data are both whitewashed.