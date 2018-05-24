Libertarian Plan for Tahitian Climate Proof Floating Cities

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Worried about rising sea levels? According to the Seasteading Institute and Blue Frontiers, the solution is a self governing libertarian network of floating cities loosely attached to French Polynesia.
A floating Pacific island is in the works with its own government, cryptocurrency and 300 houses
Camille Bianchi
Published 5:01 AM ET Fri, 18 May 2018
Mezza-Garcia spoke with CNBC’s Matthew Taylor about what she sees as the trouble with governments, and why she believes tech startups should head to Tahiti.
This seavangelesse is a researcher for the Blue Frontiers and Seasteading Institute’s highly-anticipated Floating Island Project.
The project is a pilot program in partnership with the government of French Polynesia, which will see 300 homes built on an island that runs under its own governance, using a cryptocurrency called Varyon.
“Once we can see how this first island works, we will have a proof of concept to plan for islands to house climate refugees,” she said.
“There is significance to this project being trialed in the Polynesian Islands. This is the region where land is resting on coral and will disappear with rising sea levels,” Mezza-Garcia said.
“If you don’t want to live under a particular government,” she said, “people will be able to just take their house and float away to another island.”
The idea of regime shopping, moving to different countries to avoid mis-governance, has sound historical precedent. The USA was settled by people who were fed up with the old world. My favourite history book, The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers suggests the fractured politics of Renaissance Europe, and the ease with which talented individuals could relocate, forced European governments to compete for business. The restraint the risk of losing tax paying merchants and craftsmen imposed on the tyrannies of the day led to the rise of the modern world.
But I can’t help thinking the seasteading utopians haven’t fully thought through all the issues.
Polynesia is subject to some truly horrendous storms. The last place you want to be when a cyclone or hurricane hits is floating on the water.
Cyclone hits French Polynesia
updated 2/4/2010 4:25:02 PM ET
PAPEETE, Tahiti — Cyclone Oli buffeted French Polynesia on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists to churches, schools and temples.
The archipelago that includes Tahiti was under red alert until the cyclone passes, and all roads were closed. Towering waves were buffeting buoys off the coast of Tahiti’s capital, Papeete. French television showed a naval ship pitching in the storm.
Around 3,500 people in Tahiti and Moorea who risked being swept away or inundated by lashing waves were evacuated, officials said, and about 50 homes were destroyed in Moorea.
If climate alarmists are right, those superstorms will get worse. Bad news for floating structures.
I suspect the seasteaders will go forward despite any unresolved issues. The urge to homestead, to get some elbow room, relocate away from people who you cannot stand, is as old as humanity.
Despite the odds, and their whacky ideas about climate change, I hope the Seasteaders succeed. The risk of high value entrepreneurs relocating to seastead communities might place increased pressure on traditional governments to lower taxes and cut red tape.
Update (EW): Added a video from the Seasteading Institute website. The image at the top of this post is not necessarily one of the constructions planned by the seasteading pioneers, it is a copyleft image of a seastead. Sorry for not making this clear.
20 thoughts on “Libertarian Plan for Tahitian Climate Proof Floating Cities”
What was that about people on coral islands being inundated? Coral can grow more than 1.8mm a year, so that is a bit unlikely unless one has a full Hansen on sea level rise.
You are just not with it : the islands will be rising along with the floating cities, of course – at the rate of 1,8 mm a year. Abra – cadabra!
Perfect “solution” to the effects of man made climate change. What possibly could go wrong? Amazon will deliver everything they need to exist…. fresh food, energy, clothing, toilet paper.
“The risk of high value entrepreneurs relocating to seastead communities might place increased pressure on traditional governments to lower taxes and cut red tape”.
How good would that be for Mr Average; however, the ‘elites’ won’t go for it.
Less control . . . no it’ll be quietly shelved over time and Mezza-Garcia will go ‘missing’.
Sounds like a high tech, 21st century version of the famous ‘South Sea bubble’. Here, have I got a deal for you Gullibles (sorry, rich climate refugees) with more money than sense, and don’t you worry about the details. Just hand over your wads of real cash and I’ll give you back some of my newly invented Varyons as pocket money to pay for your fully imported food, booze, clothes, fuel, etc. There really must be ‘one born every minute’ if this gets past even a ‘trial’.
Not to mention they’ll be the pirates’ plunder dream come true.
Tax . . . it wouldn’t be long before they’d be ‘made an offer they can’t refuse’; a wee monthly fee!
A utopian city? A city where the artist would not fear the censor; where the scientist would not be bound by petty morality; where the great would not be constrained by the small?
So… basically this is BioShock?
I like the picture, very illustrating.
We see clearly that the lower level is a parking garage, very well thought out.
Every space has it’s own garage door facing out to the ocean, and well above the water level. No doubt this is so nobody accidentally tries to put a boat into a garage space.
I like it.
Have a look at the seasteading.org website for a sample of the designs they are planning for their pilot project. The image at the top of this post is a copyleft image of a seastead, I don’t know if this exact design is part of the seasteading institute’s current plans.
The engineer in me see this as interesting. This appears to be a floating system which uses submerged buoyancy chambers to support the platform above the majority of the wave action. These sorts of structures are not uncommon and are the only type which will work in deep waters where structural anchoring just isn’t possible (no, I haven’t only designed rockets it just pays better). There still is some column that must span between the platform and the submerged chambers and it will be subject to the seas wrath and forces. Then there is the question of stability in sustained high winds. The exposed structures will experience the drag forces and will impart a tipping moment. Like a sail boat heeling over in the wind. Big structures will have very low frequencies, and many methods can be employed to reduce the rocking, but distributing the buoyancy chambers will induce bending forces within the platform itself.
There are so many subsystems which will have to be scaled up to make a viable city, that i must ask, “how many personnel do the authors think are housed on an off-shore platform?” And then realize that existing platforms house about only 50 of which many of these are solely for keeping the physical plant operational. For a floating city a good portion of the people living there would be merely keeping the ship afloat and running.
Then there is the issue of maneuverability, and power generation/storage, and…
Lots of fascinating engineering issues which can be overcome, but will result in creating a rather complex piece of moving machinery which will require far more maintenance than any highway. Which brings me back to reality: Who will be responsible for keeping these things working. If John Galt is building these floating cities he had better bring along more than industrialist thinkers.
I’m not sure the image at the top of this post is one of their designs, its a copyleft image of a seastead. Sorry for not making this clear, I’ve posted an updated to clarify this.
The general concept can be taken and optimized for living space, number of people, comfort, along with good seaworthiness and mobility.
The resulting optimized design is often referred to as a cruise ship .
Any one of the current designs could be re-optimized to reduce support staff (people have to make their own beds, gasp!) and increase at-sea duration.
I recall that one of two giant floting harbours used at normady follong d day, the 6.6.44 was wreaked by a storm, & tgat was a giant sized strutcher
with sunken blocck ships to protect it
The seas can have some really big storms.
Mje
ROFL LMAO.
I just looked at their concept in their web site. These people are conceptual architects.
They will be nothing more than a conglomeration of houseboats that must be sheltered within a protected lagoon. I can only assume they will rely on shore based connections for water, sewage, power, etc.
How underwhelming. This has been going on for decades in Sausalito, and China, and pretty much any every southeast Asian river or port city.
I believe the concept has already been patented.
It is called a “boat”. Specifically, a “live aboard”.
Interesting idea but totally impractical and expensive.
You would still be very dependant on the country where you are moored.
I doubt these structures could ever move across the ocean.
It would much easier to live on land and if you don’t like it, emigrate.
Or buy a yacht and sail to whatever country you wanted.
What happened to the hotel suites on stilts in the sea? Any pictures?
I still think they need more rugged structures. Eg- The Draupner wave or New Year’s wave was the first rogue wave to be detected by a measuring instrument, occurring at the Draupner platform in the North Sea off the coast of Norway on 1 January 1995. In an area with significant wave height of approximately 12 metres (39 ft), a freak wave with a maximum wave height of 25.6 metres (84 ft) occurred (peak elevation above still water level was 18.5 metres (61 ft)).
My plan was for 6 V shape segments to be built resulting in a floating island 1 km across and 50 meters high. At the time my cost estimate was six hundred million dollars.
It seems like they’re starting to move a little faster and maybe have something to see or rent by 2022. I got involved with them shortly after they founded in 2008. I even signed up for their newsletter. But they cut my subscription and stopped answering my email when I said they’re shallow water close to Shore seasteads were not the real thing. They needed to be more rugged and ocean going to be totally free of land influence politics and commerce. Oops, just saw a headline where Tahiti government cancel the agreement in March of this year. So something is not matching up. Stay tuned.
Sandy, Minister of Future
Oh just like Bioshock! Thankfully everything worked out well in those games.
