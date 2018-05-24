New GOES-17 weather satellite has a cooling problem – may be ‘a loss’

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The nation’s newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem that could affect the quality of its pictures.
The trouble is with the GOES-17 satellite’s premier instrument for taking images of hurricanes, wildfires, volcanic eruptions and other natural calamities, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday. The imager’s infrared sensors aren’t getting properly cooled.
Experts are scrambling to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Officials expect it will take at least a few months to figure out.
“As you can imagine, doing this remotely from 22,000 miles below only looking at the on-orbit data is a challenge,” said Steve Volz, head of NOAA’s satellite and information service.
Volz told reporters the trouble was discovered three weeks ago during the satellite’s routine checkout in orbit. The satellite was launched by NASA on March 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
“This is a serious problem,” Volz said. The infrared channels “are important elements of our observing requirement, and if they are not functioning fully, it is a loss.”
The problem is with 13 of the 14 channels in the infrared and near infrared, which are meant to operate at around minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 degrees Celsius). The imager’s cooling system — which uses propolyne — is not maintaining that frigid temperature during the warmer part of each orbit, and so the channels aren’t working well about half the time.
Full story: https://apnews.com/bfd97c1dee114528bd587a3d1abff6f8/New-US-weather-satellite-can’t-keep-cool,-could-hurt-photos
From the mission page:
MAY 23, 2018: SCIENTISTS INVESTIGATE GOES-17 ADVANCED BASELINE IMAGER PERFORMANCE ISSUE
The GOES-R Program is currently addressing a performance issue with the cooling system encountered during commissioning of the GOES-17 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument. The cooling system is an integral part of the ABI and did not start up properly during the on-orbit checkout.
A team of experts from NOAA, NASA, the ABI contractor team and industry are investigating the issue and pursuing multiple courses of possible corrective actions. The issue affects the infrared and near-infrared channels on the instrument. The visible channels of the ABI are not impacted.
NOAA’s operational geostationary constellation — GOES-16, operating as GOES-East, GOES-15, operating as GOES-West and GOES-14, operating as the on-orbit spare — is healthy and monitoring weather across the nation each day, so there is no immediate impact from this performance issue.
If efforts to restore the cooling system are unsuccessful, alternative concepts and modes will be considered to maximize the operational utility of the ABI for NOAA’s National Weather Service and other customers. An update will be provided as new information becomes available.
https://www.goes-r.gov/mission/news.html
I’m pretty sure somebody somewhere will figure out a way to blame ‘climate change’ for this. – Anthony
40 thoughts on “New GOES-17 weather satellite has a cooling problem – may be ‘a loss’”
Uses PROPOLYNE for cooling ?
” The imager’s cooling system — which uses propolyne — is not maintaining that frigid …..”
WHAT IS THIS ? MORE “SECRET SCIENCE” ????
Propylene glycol? Sort of anti-freeze?
Probably being chilled while out of the sun and used to absorb heat when in the sun…sort of heat exchanger…?
It’s “double secret science.”
;-)
See below.
They put in propolyne? No winder there are proyblemz.
…I’m pretty sure somebody somewhere will figure out a way to blame ‘climate change’ for this. – Anthony…
You took the words out of my mouth!
Perhaps a Guardian Headline ” New satellite designed to measure Earth’s heat is already overloaded with high temperatures!!”….
This satellite was built by the makers of the Hubble telescope mirror :)
You know I’ll bet we could design something to send trained astronauts up there to fix it without having to replace it. Maybe we could call it a “shuttle” or something. I wonder if NASA has ever thought of that?
What the hell is propolyne ?
I’ve got a funny feeling the Associated Press writer meant to write propylene [glycol].
I’m not convinced by that . Propylene Glycol freezes at -59C, limiting its use as a coolant anywhere close to -200C. On the other hand Propylene (Propene) is liquid from -185C to -47C, which might make it useful as a working fluid for a cooling system in space. More info needed.
The ISS uses Ammonia.
sonofametman
There’s the solution right there. Propylene (Propene)…….Someone nicked it for their gas BBQ!
Oh! Hang on, that’s propane………never mind.
Dyslexic scientist perhaps?
As far as I can tell, propylene is just barely able to cool at the required temperature. link In that regard, the story may be about the chosen working fluid (or not, I am not a heat pipe engineer).
Glucomannan = propolyne. An eggcorn or #FakeNews? Do not take ‘science’ for the legacy media and particularly not the cr-AP
If the legacy media cannot blame climate change, they will blame the Trump administration (or both, the two are not mutually exclusive).
What a pity the space shuttles are no longer in operation. This satellite could have been retrieved, repaired & redeployed.
You could build a brand new satellite and launch it for less that the cost of a Shuttle launch.
I’m pretty sure the GOES satellites are in geosynchronous orbit, which the Shuttle could not reach.
The article mentioned it being 22K miles up.
Could the shuttles reach geosynchronous orbit?
Probably propene used in heat pipes (passive device). Much like a heat sink with no movable parts.
Yes, it can’t be propylene glycol, which freezes at -59C. Propene was my first thought, but it melts at -185.2C and boils at -47.6C. Would be quite difficult to use it to cool below -150C… which may actually be the problem they are having.
About the only thing they could use reliably would be liquid nitrogen. Helium would be great, but would pose a huge leak risk. Nitrogen is easier to contain.
How the hell do you expect anyone to focus on a cooling issue when they are all out in the back room HOMOGENIZING.
Altitude 22,000 miles? Doesn’t sound right.
That’s the geosynchronous altitude.
Why can’t they just “adjust” the temperature readings?
Too bad the USA no longer has a space shuttle program which would enable us to send humans to fix the broken satellite…
Thanks Obama!
If it wasn’t designed to be maintained in space, trying to service it might cause more damage. And that’s assuming it’s even in an orbit that would be accessible to the Shuttle.
Yeah… Of course you’re right. And, apparently, I can’t read… because, of course, GOES 17 is in geosynchronous orbit.
However, it’s still disheartening that the USA lacks the capability of fixing anything in any orbit anymore.
For most satellites, it’s cheaper to replace than to fix.
@MarkW
The replacement of a satellite is not simply the launch costs. Many satellites are a decade in design and manufacture. Double that for government satellite programs. GOES 17 was 15 years in the planning already. That’s nearly an entire career’s worth of work for hundreds of people.
Clumsy, fragile, insanely complex, and, above all, a DANGEROUS launch system… read Richard Feynman’s report after the Challenger accident. The Shuttle was a NASA white elephant and I don’t miss it.
Nearly everything worthwhile that humans have done has been quite dangerous.
Fix the problems… redesign the systems… improve the safety… but there’s no need to cancel the whole program. Doing so was reckless and left the USA in the beggars corner of the space age rather than the lead.
Peta – you are in a right state today. Why don’t you sit down, take a deep breath and have a nice cup of tea with 3 spoons of sugar. That should calm you down nicely. Or 4.
It’s obvious: Too much CO2…
Altitude correctly stated in article. I should have checked before opening big mouth. But it will collect the “right” data as it usually does.
That’s more than most government employees.
GOES-R?? Did someone hit it with crossed proton streams?
This will create a useful opportunity to ‘normalize’ any politically incorrect observations.
Actually, what appears to be “a loss” doesn’t mean a totally useless satellite.
Visible working fine’
The cooling for the IR sensors still enables great data to be gathered for all but a few portions of each orbit. So the satellite’s usefulness should only be affected over certain parts of the Earth at certain times. And those times will change
Gums opines..
I think the problem may lie in all that radiation upwelling from those ice crystals forming in the Cirrus clouds nudging the Tropopause. They are relatively hot at a mere -50 C.
Perhaps they forgot about that. After all that is how the Earth keeps itself cool, through the Rankine Cycle; but few appreciate that.