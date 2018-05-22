Guest ridicule by David Middleton
From the American Association for the Advancement of Science of America (AAASA)…
The world’s largest amphibian is being bred to extinction
The world’s largest amphibian—the Chinese giant salamander (Andrias davidianus, pictured)—should be split into at least five species, all of which are critically endangered in the wild, according to a new study. What’s more, say the authors, current conservation practices could be causing these genetically distinct species to crossbreed with one another, effectively fusing them into a single species.
The salamanders, which can grow up to 2 meters in length, were once common in rivers across southeastern China. But today, most are found in commercial farms, which breed the giant amphibians to satisfy growing demand from the luxury food market. In an effort to augment wild populations, the Chinese government encourages the release of farm-raised individuals. But it’s not clear whether those individuals are genetically equivalent to wild salamanders.
[…]
This is like saying that if all 202 AKC recognized dog breeds were interbred to create one single breed, that 202 species would have become extinct… And since most dogs don’t live in the wild (although way too many are homeless), Canis lupus familiaris would be critically endangered in the wild.
53 thoughts on "Dumbing Down Extinction"
That dog’s owner may be about to go extinct…
@ allykat: I woud think as an allykat that the humiliation of dogs would be a priority for you.
That dog doesn’t have an owner. Ian Luis owns people… And he doesn’t think he’s a dog.
velcro, rather than laces on the shoes would make his life easier … seeing that he doesn’t have any thumbs.
DonM
Who needs thumbs, when you have sharp little teeth.
Who needs thumbs when you have humans at your beck and call?
Precisely!
Oh my goodness, it’s not satire. It’s the once-prestigious Science Magazine.
I thought I was reading The Onion.
Most forms of science publications are no longer scientific in their ruminations.
From The Smithsonian:
“The Delicious Chineese Salamander Slithers to Extinction”
You could actually run a funny argument that we are creating reverse evolution, merging 5 species back to one. A dog breeder on the other hand would just say we are breeding mongrels or a BITSA.
So domestication and captive breeding will be equivalent to extinction? Shades of PETA! Having lots and lots of domesticated salamanders that drift away from their wild ancestors would only seem to impact those who object to domestic animals on principle.
Tom
That’s the Scottish Salmon farm industry screwed then.
Treated ourselves to some farmed Scottish Salmon the other evening. What a delight.
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Cheaper than Cod these days I believe.
I have read that all dogs go back, originally, to grey wolves. Don’t know about giant salamanders but have seen salamanders and don’t think I’d put them on my menue. What would be the purpose of defining multiple types, species or whatever of them other than to possibly have less in each group in order to raise red flags about them going extinct in each group? These snowflakes are crazy. Biologists cannot even agree on speciation.
Only about 40,000 years of breeding separates Ian Luis from the Big Bad Wolf… ;-)
David Middleton
Runt of the litter.
Did I spell that right?
Yes.
You spelled “that” correctly.
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
Pity all the wild ones were probably killed and eaten.
“should be split into at least five species”….
I have a great idea….let’s split this species up into 5 different species….then we can claim 5 species are going extinct…..think of the money!
Latitude
Hang on mate, that’s discriminating against we Homo Sapiens, there’s only one species of us.
In fact, come to think of it, it’s downright segregationist. How will the minority species Salamander feel when they realise they are in the minority?
There’ll be Salamanders rioting in the streets, marches, with Salamander banners “We are not a minority, we are all Salamanders under the gene!”. Salamander segregation, Salamander Guantanamo Bay, Salamander terrorism!
Do these fools realise what they’re doing, it’s worse than CAGW!!!!!!!!!!!
I have verifiable proof my inlaws are a different species……….
Precisely their point. I know it’s a little old-fashioned, but I was under the impression if you could get two critters to breed and produce viable offspring, they weren’t different species, just different varieties.
That definition is so last century. Arent there something north of 20 definitions of “specie” now?
You mean sub-species (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subspecies)
The problem is many use Ernst Mayr’s definition that any groups that have reproductive isolation are considered different species. So if Salamander group A can’t mate becaue of geographic separation with Salamander group B then they are species under that definition.
The argument is called the species problem (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Species_problem)
Welcome to the softer sciences where nothing can be agreed on.
LdB –
The “species problem” is NOT a function of “soft science.” It is a function of nature. Some organisms that are very different physically and are adapted to different habitats can still interbreed, even though they wouldn’t normally in the wild, or do so seldom. Many plant species can hybridize, for instance. Evolution doesn’t make nice, neat categories for us, and because the tools and knowledge of evolution are evolving, so are the definitions.
“Organisms that can’t interbreed” is a nice, simple but not-really-true definition – sort of like, evolution is the survival of the fittest.
I wonder if China destroying all its river ecology/habitat with ‘green’ hydro schemes has anything to do with the lack of wild survivors?
If you have track closely the endangered species crowd you will have seen the propaganda tools, and the hypocrisy, we see in the CAWG world today. Example, the Dusky Seaside Sparrow went extinct. There was great gnashing of teeth, all sorts of evil people were blamed present and past, including climate change. Why did they go extinct? because US Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t follow their own very expensive land management plan or their mandating statutes. They did capture the last seven males from the wild which they were going to mate with Seaside Sparrows living adjacent to the Dusky. Breeding efforts were vetoed even though they would have ended up with careful captive breeding with a bird that was 99+% Dusky. “Joke” was if you haven’t figured it out by this point. Dusky Seaside Sparrows were a subspecies that had managed to get listed under ESA back in the day. Manatees status for years was based on winter aerial surveys. Problem was many of those doing the counting were amateurs with no training, little real instructions, many of whom had never been in a light or any aircraft much less looked down to precisely count things in the water. Yet those winter counts made headline news each winter during the height of tourist season, along with columns of hyperbole usually accompanied by an obligatory picture of a very live manatee with prop scars from a tug or freighter.
Tastes like chicken…… with 4 wee drumsticks.
I think I have seen some of those in the “king’s throne” in the small palace with the little sink!
eyesonu,
As a kid growing up on a farm in Green Lake County, WI, we would occasionally catch ‘mud puppies’
(Necturus maculosus) when winter fishing through the ice for lake trout in Big Green Lake. These native salamanders are harmless and interesting amphibians, with prominent ‘feathery’ gills, and measuring 12 inches or a bit more in length. We put the few we caught back down the ice hole and would watch as they disappeared into the depths, headed for their bottom home at ~ 70 to 100 feet depth. They are ubiquitous in the rivers and lakes of Wisconsin.
http://www.uncledavesenterprise.com/file/wisconsin/SALAMANDERS,%20MUDPUPPY,%20AND%20NEWT%20OF%20WISCONSIN.pdf
Yummy?
“The biomass of amphibians, which are experiencing a dramatic population decline (42), remains poorly characterized” From—The biomass distribution on Earth
http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/05/15/1711842115
From the abstract–
“Our analysis reveals that the global marine biomass pyramid contains more consumers than producers, thus increasing the scope of previous observations on inverse food pyramids.”
Deep with in the paper—
“ In these cases, we use intrastudy, interstudy, or intermethod variation associated with each parameter that is used to derive the final estimate and propagate these uncertainties to the final estimate of biomass.” Doubt if they checked salamanders very closely.
Amphibians, are not easy creatures to survey; population counts or otherwise.
Unless one happens on amphibian mating movements, they can be darn hard to find.
Salamanders, are especially remarkable for the places they do hide.
While the giant salamanders may be in some danger ecologically, because the local populations consider them to be very tasty; and worse, high prices for giant salamanders at upscale urban markets drive market overharvesting of giant salamanders.
Except, I have to wonder; market sized giant salamanders are the adults.
What does hurt wild populations for a period of time is the harvesting of breeding adults, lessening propagation.
Giant Salamanders lay eggs, that hatch into small salamanders. Unless these small salamanders are also harvested, wild giant salamanders are not in danger.
e.g. High on oriental culinary desires are glass eels; which are young elvers reaching shorelines in their travel from spawning sites to freshwater. Large harvests of elvers seriously impact future eel populations.
HDHoese,
That’s an interesting paper. Even though they must be broad estimates, and some figures would have much uncertainty, it still gives some perspective to the relative biomass components. I had no idea that humans and livestock made up such a large proportion of mammal biomass, but it makes sense.
I found this intriguing:
“A worldwide census of the total number of trees (32), as well as a comparison of actual and potential plant biomass (17), has suggested that the total plant biomass (and, by proxy, the total biomass on Earth) has declined approximately twofold relative to its value before the start of human civilization. The total biomass of crops cultivated by humans is estimated at ≈10 Gt C, which accounts for only ≈2% of the extant total plant biomass ”
Plant biomass would influence C cycling. Perhaps change in land use has altered the way the biosphere acts as a check to keep climate in equilibrium. If plant biomass were higher there would be more to respond to CO2 increase. Another anthropogenic source of climate change: cutting down the forests, burning them, and replacing much of the biomass with C4 plants like corn, sugar cane, sorghum and tropical pasture grasses that don’t respond much to increased CO2.
Ian Luis seems a fine candidate for membership in the Union of Concerned Scientists. He can join Kenji, member in fine standing and reputed to be among the most competent scientist in that crowd.
I was thinking of getting Ian a free membership to the AAASA… ;-)
That’s a fine idea, Pat! Ian Luis can join the ranks of dogmatic Concerned Scientists.
(I personally think Kenji has been laying down on the job…)
If the salamanders can interbreed and produce fertile offspring, they are not separate species, but possibly different varieties of the same species.
The same could be said for Neanderthals and homo sapiens, the latter carries a lot of genes specific to Neanderthal.
It seems, species do not go extinct, they just get an upgrade once every Wednesday.
Animal cruelty—dressing a poor defenseless creature up like a person. Could cause PTSD in the poor critter.
Ian picked the hat out… He actually almost shoplifted it from PetsMart.
“should be split into at least five species” … Split a house sparrow into at least two million species, and all of them suddenly become critically endangered.
I just love a beancounter approach to science. There is no better science degree than a MBA.
I heard someone from PETA say that having a pet animal is tantamount to slavery.
My cat finally crashed out around 10 this morning after a hard night’s toil. She’ll probably get up around 9ish tonight have a bite to eat and then do her thing.
If that’s slavery I could do with some
“My cat” is incorrect. You are not the owner of the cat, you are simply a member of it’s staff.
I read a book a while back, about travels through China. The western was fairly shocked to see in the market places every sort of animal, being prepared to be eaten. His guide said: “If it has 4 feet we eat it, if it has 2 feet and is not human we eat eat, if it has any other number of feet, we eat it.”
You don’t really know what hunger is.
I heard a similar story from a North Chinese (from Beijing) about the Cantonese. His version was:
“They eat everything with legs except each other and the table, and if it is a bad year only the table is safe”
“In comparison, farm-raised salamanders exhibited extensive genetic mixing, the team reports today in Current Biology. That means that any release of farm-raised salamanders risks muddying the genetic waters, potentially causing a distinct, local salamander species to become extinct through crossbreeding with salamanders carrying the genetics of other species.”
Loss of genetic diversity and small population size are both key determinants of pending extinction within recognized species. However here we have 5 “genetically distinct” salamander local populations that can apparently easily interbreed in captivity. This fact seriously questions the assertion these are distinct species.
More likely the term, “Distinct, local salamander species,” is incorrect. There is just one species, 5 separate sub-species or types. The Chinese government is encouraging release of captive bred hybrids to strengthen the populations. So the bridge has already been crossed as to introduction of genetic diversity into the populations.
The fact that interbreeding is increasing genetic diversity can only bode well for strengthening the species from adverse selections (diseases) and bottleneck events (destruction of habitat/hunting) that limit ecosystem availability.
This is just another case of misplaced alarmism. And more likely someone(s) just wants a bigger study grant.
”causing these genetically distinct species to crossbreed with one another”
Hohum, still more people who don’t understand the difference between “genetically distinct” and “species”. This is a common failure among lab-oriented geneticists with no real understanding of evolution. That two populations are “genetically distinct” shows that they have been isolated, but not that they are different species or even different. Nearly all genetic changes (mutations) have no somatic effects at all, but they accumulate over time and tells you how long it was since the two populations last interbred.
New species occur when different important mutations accumulate in the two populations. If such a mutation affects e. g. breeding behavior one single mutation can be enough to turn two populations into reproductively isolated species. However this is rare, and if the isolated populations live in similar habitats and under similar selective regimes, then millions of years can go by and lots of (unimportant, “neutral”) mutations accumulate, and then if the populstions come into contact they will interbreed “effectively fusing them into a single species”, which they, of course, were all the time.
I’m noticing, just in the last couple days, that “biomass” has become the big new scare term. As for the salamanders, if they can interbreed, then they are not really separate species. Some intra-species diversity may be threatened, but I can see where they might decide that’s not scary enough.