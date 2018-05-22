Claim: A Trump Success With North Korea Would Accelerate Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon / James Delingpole / Breitbart – Progressives are alarmed that if President Trump successfully defuses the North Korean nuclear standoff, a flood of North Korean coal on world markets might accelerate global warming.
Here’s how climate factors into Trump’s talks with Kim
Jean Chemnick, E&E News reporter
Published: Monday, May 21, 2018
Experts doubt the climate pact will play a role in the historic meeting between Trump and Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore. But if the summit occurs, they say, it could have a negative effect on global warming.
That’s because if sanctions against North Korea are lifted, the hermit nation’s coal could flow onto the world market, with the bulk of it ending up in South Korea, Japan and China. Also, the United States and its allies once again are offering to help North Korea provide electricity to its people — a sweetener that has been used in the past and that would likely be accomplished with fossil fuel technology that would take advantage of North Korea’s domestic coal reserves.
The country has an estimated 100 billion metric tons of coal in reserve, and exporting it is an economic mainstay. Last year, the U.N. Security Council responded to North Korea’s missile tests by slapping a $400 million annual cap on North Korean coal exports.
Ming Wan, a professor of government and politics at George Mason University, said the loss of access to the Chinese market has been particularly painful for Pyongyang. China had been increasing its purchases of North Korean coal in recent years. Reuters reported last week that North Korean traders have responded to hopes that sanctions might be lifted soon by selling coal to Chinese buyers at cut-rate prices and stockpiling it for them inside North Korea.
The relaxation of sanctions would almost certainly be part of any deal to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal.
Most ordinary North Koreans live without power during the day, despite the country’s status as a net energy exporter. That energy poverty kept North Korea’s greenhouse gas emissions at 63.8 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2013, while South Korea put out 673.5 MtCO2e — more than 10 times as much.
Pompeo said if North Korea denuclearized, U.S. capital would flow into sectors of its economy ranging from agriculture to power infrastructure.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.eenews.net/climatewire/stories/1060082225/search?keyword=north+korea
I think I understand the point E&E is trying to make. We shouldn’t be trying to improve the lives of North Koreans, we should be learning from them, so we shall know how to survive when our carbon footprints are reduced to North Korean levels.
That’s a positive not a negative .
Yes………….I agree !
Much better to have a nice slow gradual warming with coal
( if it actually WOULD make any difference !? )
than a sudden warming with thermo-nuclear explosions !
Groan. Head in hands. Deep sigh of exasperation. So what is good is bad and what is bad is no fault of theirs. Never mind. Frankly Donald is starting to look the better for each day he is in office. If you disagree you could always go to Netflix for the Obama perspective. Getting cold where I am. Some coal wouldn’t be unwelcome.
The true believers don’t do positive!
Not good at all.
Who does that remind you of?
The goal of the left is to make the Western democracies like North Korea. They. of course would rull us in profligate splendour like Kim and his mates.
I guess that fits. Somewhere vbetween rule us and gull us…
Predictable
The elite green blob more interested in maintaining their own comfortable lives than liberating an entire country from poverty.
Qu’ils mangent de la brioche.
Can we in the UK have some of this coal please?
That way:
1) our climate (supposedly) will warm;
2) our electricity will be cheaper;
3) we have some nice power stations in Yorkshire that can be reconverted back to coal, thus saving forests and wildlife in the eastern USA.
3 wins! What’s not to like?
Ian Magness
+97%!
Don’t expect too much from North Korea. link
President Trump reminds me somewhat of President Reagan. link The Soviets couldn’t be sure what Reagan would do. They had to treat him seriously and had to follow his lead into an arms race that wrecked the Soviet economy and resulted in its breakup. link
North Korea doesn’t know what Trump will do. For sure he will not grovel to get some kind of useless deal. The only constraint is China which has said it will not tolerate an unfriendly regime on the other side of the Yalu river. Other than that, all possibilities are on the table.
All the winning over these past 16 months…
So much more winning to come.
This is a nutty article. The journalist gives no authority for his claim that NK has 100 billion tones of coal reserve. According to Wiki, that is more than China. Wiki says they have about 600 million tons; less than Albania. Probably no-one really knows, but a guess from this E&E guy won’t help.
As for “that energy poverty”, sanctions stop NK exporting coal. They don’t stop them using it.
+97
It may only possibly contribute to globule warming because all those liberal heads would be exploding and releasing all that “carbon” intot he atmosphere.
To alarmists, modernization is evil.
“…modernization is evil.”
Then take their electronic junk and toys and “comfort” stuff away from them and make them live the way the Norks do – in utter poverty, with poor nutrition at best, zero at its worst, freezing cold in the winter and no A/C in the summer, among all the other things they take for granted.
Put them in a NoMansLand of Nothing Modern and see how long they last. I’d give it about a half hour before they start crying.
Well, ye, you can expect that North Korean energy use and standard of living will skyrocket toward South Korean’s and Chinese’s… so what? “You quit your WMD, we help you getting wealthier, and you can even keep your dictatorship” seems a fair deal to me.
Looks to me you need to live in an alternate mental universe to worry about climate change impact of a happy solution of the current unpleasant Korean situation.
But obviously, lots of warmunists DO think that climate change issue supersede any other, including war, hunger, poverty, etc. so this shouldn’t be a surprise that someone tell so.
OK, so bringing the Norks out of the Stone Age and starvation into the modern world won’t benefit them in anyway, and selling their coal on the open market will damage the hearts and minds of freeloading CAGWers, Warmians, and all the other angst-ridden idiots on the Fear of Warmth side of the fence.
Are those people even vaguely aware of the fact that North Koreans use human waste for fertilizer in farming, and as a result, they are riddled with parasites? And this is only one of many issues that abound in North Korea.
No? I mean, I know that they don’t care at all, but if they had to live that way, they might shut up… or not.
They don’t live in the Real World. How does one drive reality into those dormant organs they have for brains….?
Experts? I doubt that. They would prefer a continuing N. Korean nuclear weapons program instead? That’s seriously warped judgement.
…A Trump Success With North Korea Would Accelerate Global Warming…
I had wondered what the Left would do if there was peace between North and South Korea on Trump’s watch.
They gave Obama a ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ for doing absolutely nothing. So they will be severely embarrassed if Trump establishes a detente between the two. Of course they would not give him any recognition for this, but what would be their excuse? Now, I think they’ve found it….