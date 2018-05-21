Automakers Demand President Trump Cooperate with Californian Climate Rules

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Carmakers have urged the White House to cooperate with California over US vehicle emissions standards.
‘Climate Change Is Real,’ Carmakers Tell White House in Letter
By Ryan Beene
22 May 2018, 07:37 GMT+10
Automakers urged the White House to cooperate with California officials in a coming rewrite of vehicle efficiency standards, saying “climate change is real.”
The plea came in a May 3 letter to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, the industry’s leading trade group. It said carmakers “strongly support” continued alignment between federal mileage standards and those set by California. General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Daimler AG and nine other carmakers are members of the Alliance.
“Automakers remain committed to increasing fuel efficiency requirements, which yield everyday fuel savings for consumers while also reducing emissions — because climate change is real and we have a continuing role in reducing greenhouse gases and improving fuel efficiency,” David Schwietert, executive vice president of federal government relations at the Alliance, wrote in the letter, which was made public Monday.
“Operating under two or three sets of regulations would be inefficient and disrupt a period of rapid innovation in the auto industry,” Schwietert wrote, adding that fractured rules could have negative consequences for the roughly 7 million people employed directly or indirectly by the American auto industry.
The Auto Alliance site is down, so I have not been able to locate a copy of the letter.
The obvious question, if auto manufacturers want uniformity, why not build automobiles which comply with stringent Californian standards, regardless of national standards? Surely vehicles built to stricter Californian standards would also satisfy more relaxed national standards?
I suspect the answer is many car buyers would not choose of their free will to buy the kind of automobiles Californian standards will demand. Without President Trump’s backing for national standards which satisfy Californian lawmakers, auto makers will be forced to build vehicles for Californians which satisfy their ridiculous fuel economy standards, and build real automobiles for everyone else – or lose business to competitors.
California compliant national rules for auto manufacturers would be great news for the manufacturers – not so great for everyone else.
The simplest solution to this would be to remove California’s special status of having the ability to set pollution standards.
No, the simplest solution is to have no standards at all, and let the market decide what it wants. Standards were set in the 70s because of a perceived oil shortage. That worry no longer exists, hence the standards are irrelevant.
While not the simplest solution, the most effective one would be to fix the damn science.
Bumper stickers from the 60’s and 70’s read:
“It will be a great day when our schools get all the money they need and the air force has to hold a bake sale to buy a bomber.”
Time for a new one:
“It will be a great day when the rest of the planet refuses to meet California’s standards, and liberals are forced back into the stone age.”
How about, “Welcome to Beijing……please do not breathe deeply here”
Ah, the joys of Communist central planning.
I cant see what this request has to do with Donald Trump and the Federal Government.
Let the automakers produce what ever they want!
America is a free country right?
I think Trump should respond by shutting down all US manufacturers of automobiles.
Not all just the wasteful unsustainable electric ones
Eric- the first thing popped into my head was, as you asked, “Well just go ahead and build them”. I would charge a premium to buyers who want one. But whatever the WH does, dont let Crazy Jerry lay out the policy. Back in the oil crisis days when the OPEC cartel was formed, the American industry started putting out gutless low mileage cars that were downright dangerous. I remember renting one and when I took an on ramp onto a busy super highway, I gunned it to get up to speed and wound up crippling into my lane at a dangerously slow speed with my foot to the floor. Thats what we’ll get with that strategy.
Who says the automakers can’t follow the Californian regs without government force?
Any bet there are subsidies at stake?
“Who says the automakers can’t follow the Californian regs without government force?”
Ah, but some wouldn’t, and they’d suddenly capture most of the market in free-market America.
Indeed, some manufacturers might decide not to make California-crippled cars at all.
Stricter standards is probably a barrier to cheap Chinese/Asian import models,
so General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Daimler AG and the like would be all for it.
Trump never did, never would and never could say that California Has to soften State Standards to match any Federal Regulations. California could mandate Electric only inside State Borders and eliminate all gasoline sales within the state regardless of what Federal Regulations are.
+1 California likes to proclaim itself the conscience of the nation when it come to environment but in reality California produces much if not more pollutants than any state in the Union.
Should someone selling to 100% of a population piss off 50% of said population by spouting off about their political hysterical beliefs? Pretty sure my love affair with the great American auto just came to an end. Any good Chinese cars to street mod?
They’re referring to Climate Rules. This means controlling CO2 emissions.
Trump should ignore these hypocrites. CO2 is not a pollutant. Earth’s green canopy loves CO2 which is a vital component of photosynthesis. Trump must not swallow the bullshit!!!!
WTF ?
it is far cheaper for the car makers to use the force of the federal government to force ALL of the other 49 states to subsidize the cars in California by making a single design nationally, than for them to build cheaper, more effective cars for the 49 states and very expensive unsafe small cars for the California market. California is a large market, but not the only market.
Likewise, it is easier for the car makers to meekly “accept” a demand from the loud-mouth dictators in Washington to force backup TV’s on ALL cars nationally (spreading the high cost of development and parts and design and modifications on every car, than it is to “permit” optional TV cameras on only the car owners that want them. Development and design costs are same, but if everybody is forced to pay for development, the ones who want the backup cameras are forcing more people to share the cost – so they pay less.