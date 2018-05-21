Claim: climatic temperature increases cause antibiotic resistance

From BOSTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and the “UHI, what’s that?” department
Scientists find link between increases in local temperature and antibiotic resistance
Boston, MA (May 21, 2018) – Bacteria have long been thought to develop antibiotic resistance largely due to repeated exposure through over-prescribing. But could much bigger environmental pressures be at play?
Seeking to better understand the distribution of antibiotic resistance across the U.S., a multidisciplinary team of epidemiologists from Boston Children’s Hospital and the University of Toronto have found that higher local temperatures and population densities correlate with a higher degree of antibiotic resistance in common bacterial strains. The findings were published today in Nature Climate Change.
“The effects of climate are increasingly being recognized in a variety of infectious diseases, but so far as we know this is the first time it has been implicated in the distribution of antibiotic resistance over geographies,” says the study’s lead author, Derek MacFadden, MD, an infectious disease specialist and research fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital. “We also found a signal that the associations between antibiotic resistance and temperature could be increasing over time.”
“Estimates outside of our study have already told us that there will already be a drastic and deadly rise in antibiotic resistance in coming years,” says the paper’s co-senior author John Brownstein, PhD, who is Chief Innovation Officer and director of the Computational Epidemiology Group at Boston Children’s and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School (HMS). “But with our findings that climate change could be compounding and accelerating an increase in antibiotic resistance, the future prospects could be significantly worse than previously thought.”
During their study, the team assembled a large database of U.S. antibiotic resistance information related to E. coli, K. pneumoniae, and S. aureus, pulling from various streams of hospital, laboratory and disease surveillance data documented between 2013 and 2015. Altogether, their database comprised more than 1.6 million bacterial pathogens from 602 unique records across 223 facilities and 41 states.
Not surprisingly, when looking at antibiotic prescription rates across geographic areas, the team found that increased prescribing was associated with increased antibiotic resistance across all the pathogens that they investigated.
Then, comparing the database to latitude coordinates as well as mean and medium local temperatures, the team found that higher local average minimum temperatures correlated the strongest with antibiotic resistance. Local average minimum temperature increases of 10 degrees Celsius were found to be associated with 4.2, 2.2 and 3.6 percent increases in antibiotic resistant strains of E. coli, K. pneumoniae, and S. aureus, respectively.
More unsettling still, when looking at population density, the team found that an increase of 10,000 people per square mile was associated with three and six percent respective increases in antibiotic resistance in E. coli and K. pneumoniae, which are both Gram-negative species. In contrast, the antibiotic resistance of Gram-positive S. aureus did not appear to be significantly affected by population density.
“Population growth and increases in temperature and antibiotic resistance are three phenomena that we know are currently happening on our planet,” says the study’s co-senior author Mauricio Santillana, PhD, who is a faculty member in the Computational Health Informatics Program at Boston Children’s and an assistant professor at HMS. “But until now, hypotheses about how these phenomena relate to each other have been sparse. We need to continue bringing multidisciplinary teams together to study antibiotic resistance in comparison to the backdrop of population and environmental changes.”
MacFadden says the transmission factor is of particular interest for further scientific research.
In addition to MacFadden, Brownstein and Santillana, additional authors on the study are Sarah McGough and David Fisman.
This work was supported by a Canadian Institute for Health Research Fellowship, the Clinician Scientist Program at University of Toronto’s Department of Medicine and the National Library of Medicine (NIH R01 LM011965).
No mention of UHI.
There’s no link to the paper in the press release, but really, all the information you need to know is in that super-sciency graphic provided in the PR, caption theirs.
35 thoughts on “Claim: climatic temperature increases cause antibiotic resistance”
Antibiotic resistance is evolutionary adaption. An antibiotic does not kill every one of the bacteria that it targets. If it kills 99%, it leaves the 1% that were resistant to reproduce. A 2nd round of antibiotics may kill 50% of the target species, leaving the other 50% to reproduce with even more resistance than the previous generation. Eventually the number of resistant bacteria grows to a per centage as to be seemingly totally resistant to the antibiotic that mostly killed the first generation.
The idea of ” anti-biotic resistance” has been discussed and debated for a long time now.
Generally , it REQUIRES DOCTORS TO STOP PRESCRIBING ANTI-BIOTICS FOR
VIRAL DISEASES against which they are useless AND TO SAVE MONEY.
That should be the end of the story BUT…………………….
doctors continue to issue prescriptions for VIRAL INFECTIONS because there is usually some
associated opportunistic bacterial organism ALSO taking advantage of the cells damaged
by the virus.Eventually the human-body’s IMMUNE SYSTEM kicks in and the virus and bacteria
or fungus or whatever is SEEN OFF or the person succumbs and dies ! Simple !
Most antibiotics are synthesised in a laboratory and have individual ( but not unique ) characteristics.
In nature , antibiotics are as common as dirt ! Literally ! Soil organisms gave “us” our first
anti-biotics ( and though Fleming gets the CREDIT……it ALL BELONGS to HOWARD FLOREY and
HIS TEAM including ERNST BORIS CHAIN ……who understood it , developed and produced it to
where it could actually be used in humans ! NOW THAT DESERVED THE NOBEL PRIZE ! ).
Normally , these bacteria use antibiotics against one another to hold onto their territory against
marauders ( much as we use fences and locked doors ) and not in an altruistic manner.
The fact that they work is due to “receptors” that exist in the other cells. The fact that all these
bacteria have been competing with one-another for so long means that there is ALWAYS some
ANTI-BIOTIC RESISTANCE ( or they would ALL have been wiped out by some SUPER-BUG ! )
So , it is NOT our use of synthetic antibiotics that have created this resistance , it has always
existed , it is just that THERE IS SOMETIMES ( make that many times ! ) compassionate and
INAPPROPRIATE and probably futile USE OF ANTI-BIOTICS by the medical profession.
{ and whenever IT IS DEEMED NECESSARY , BY THEIR SUPERIORS AND
SELF-APPOINTED BETTERS , TO CHASTISE OR DIMINISH THE MEDICAL
PROFESSION IN SOME WAY , this hoary-old-chestnut gets dragged out , SO SOME
“MORAL HIGH-GROUND” CAN BE ESTABLISHED from which to berate the inferior
with “moral authority”……..usually as a prelude to a discussion on WAGES OR CONDITIONS !
After all…….IT IS IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST ISN’T IT !!! }.
Something like “Carbon Dioxide is a pollutant” , “Global Warming is the greatest threat
that PERSON-KIND has EVER FACED ” , ” TAXES and WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION will
assuage our guilt and SOLVE EVERYTHING ” because IT IS ALL IN THE PUBLIC
INTEREST ISN’T IT !!!!???????
So…
Population Goes UP (has since the LIA)
Antibiotic Usage Goes UP (has since the LIA)
Temperatures Go UP (have since the LIA)
Antibiotic Resistance Goes UP (has since Antibiotic use began…)
So the cause of Antibiotic Resistance is Temperatures???
It’s called evolution … every species does it to adapt to their environment, Even Bacteria and Viruses!!!
Otherwise someone from a colder climate would not be able to be treated for infection in warmer climates.
I guess Antibiotics don’t work in places like…
Notice that the locations are along a particular set of borders?
“a 10 °C increase in temperature, an extreme but conceivable scenario for some parts of the United States by the end of this century”
They might as well have picked a 100 C increase in temps
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0161-6
Antibiotic resistance is a much greater problem in poor countries where antibiotics are routinely used to excess with little control.
It couldn’t possibly be that there are more immigrants (legal or illegal) from e. g. Latin America in major cities compared to countryside or the southern US compared to northern US, could it?
Yeah, but blaming immigrants from third world countries is so politically incorrect.
Not only that but the Quality is significantly lower as the Outdated Antibiotics are shipped there then watered down to be similar to Homeopathic Remedies in the poorer countries. They also buy the cheap FAKE stuff that comes out of China and also doesn’t work as intended.
“director of the Computational Epidemiology Group”
‘Computational’, ‘computational’? Now where have I heard that before? Do they use ‘models’?
Mmm they looked at a couple of variables and found a correlation. Surprised- not.
More likely they looked at a hundred variables and found that two were correlated.
https://xkcd.com/882/
Confounded by numerous other factors than merely local temperatures. High population densities? High densities of individuals failing for all sorts of reasons of which climate is none. Lets look at the data relative to socio-economic factors, or ratio to population size. Merely stating these areas have more doesn’t attempt to rationally determine why there is more and is there actually “more” in a meaningful manner.
Did they track if the antibiotics were taken properly by the patients? Too many people take them until they feel better not realizing that they must complete the entire prescription for it to work as prescribed. Stopping too soon leaves too many bacteria alive to go about their naughty ways. The infection comes back and they must get another prescription. Also the time period of the records, 22013-2015 seems awfully short to conclude it was the climate change that done it. Now if they really wanted to strike fear in people’s hearts they would have studied Vibrio Vulnificus. That bacteria will make you crap your pants.
So, the team compared resistance to several (how many? 10?) proposed possible causes, and one of them dealing with temperature had a correlation.
At what level of confidence? Did they increase the required confidence level to account for the multiple factor comparisons they made? 10 comparisons gives 10 times the likelihood of finding one of them with a correlation.
And then, only a few percent rise in resistance for a 10 degree (18 Fahrenheit) temperature rise? If minimum global temperatures were to rise by 10 Celsius, I expect a few percent rise in antibiotic resistance a relatively minor problem.
And, when the northern latitude microbes were not infecting people, were they living outside during the winter or inside where the potential hosts had the heat turned up toasty warm?
This does have a tarnished silver lining.
Something doesn’t add up here. The human physiology requires a bodies temperature to remain within a fairly narrow range and it is usually higher than the ambient temperature. So, how does bacteria in a human, let’s say with a temperature of 100 degrees F, know what the average global temperature is or even be affected by it.
The only logical conclusion is that antibiotic resistance is growing while outside the human body. Yet, these bacteria are generally not exposed to antibiotics. The only thing I can think of is that our waters are being so polluted with medicines going down the toilets that bacteria are being exposed in our waterways.
There is evidence that similar issues have arisen. Some studies have shown that certain medicines when flushed into the general water supply have been affecting the development of aquatic organisms (amphibians and fish) by acting as synthetic hormones.
So somehow this wouldn’t fall under more pathogens closer to the tropics ∴ more antibiotic use… and from there ∴ larger number of AB fail-to-complete prescription problems?
Go to the tropics! Every last clinic hands out antibiotics like they’re candy. For everything. Whether required or not. The local populus in turn dutifully takes the packages home, and “self-medicates”. Uses the antibiotics as instructed until the symptoms abate. Then they stop. No, not in the 10 days, or 14 days, or 24 days required, but when the symptoms reverse and subside.
The pathogenic bad actors get a break. If any have mutated — even a bit — to develop resistance to the antibiotic(s), they in turn will chug along, multiply and express themselves in whatever contageous form is necessary for reproductive viability. The next lasses and blokes catch the now-mutated, now more antibiotic resistant pathogens, and they get sick. And off to the clinic. Handed bags of antibiotics. REPEAT
The closer one gets to the tropics, the greater the number of airborne, foodborned, waterborne and person-to-person contact pickup pathogens one runs into every single day. Its just the nature of “being more clement”. No hard freezes to annually shake down the biting-and-shîtting insect population. No endless cold days to slow down microbial life function and reproduction. That’s why one gets tropical disease immunizations before travelling to our planet’s equatorial climes.
Local average minimum temperature increases of 10 degrees Celsius were found to be associated with 4.2, 2.2 and 3.6 percent increases in antibiotic resistant strains of E. coli, K. pneumoniae, and S. aureus, respectively.
“…the team found that higher local average minimum temperatures correlated the strongest with antibiotic resistance.”
Did the climate have to change for lower latitudes to have higher local average minimum temperatures than higher latitudes, or has that been the case all along? Are today’s minimum temperatures in those locations much higher than those of the dust bowl era?
Thank you, Louis, et al.
Good grief! Until the $$$ stops flowing, we will continue to see neverending statements that “more study/research is needed”. Anyone else motice this?
Being an old systems engineer and involved with testing sftwe and hdwe systems, I see failed test criteria, lack of “falsifying the negative” and on and on from these guys. And one of the worst assertions is that “natural” forces are not as significant as anthropogenic forces WRT climate change. So don’t collect data from the middle of a densely populated city that did not even exist back in the day before SUV’s and HVAC systems. Sheesh.
Those familiar with the tropics on this thread point out that antibiotics are doled out like candy, mainly for we “white eyes” that do not have acquired immunity. Have these pseudoscience dudes every heard of that? I would not have survived several tours of duty in tropical ops areas without many shots and prophylactics such as the quinine derivative we took.for malaria.
It would seem to me that separating excessive use of antibiotics from a desnsely populated area from rural setting would not be hard. BUT NO!!!!!!
I also question if the same antibiotic compound was compared with that used in Boston and that used in Houston. Hmmmm? And then Little Rock or Tulsa. You know, the flyover country.
I can tellya that if my grandkids want to be “scientists”, that the first thing that they have to major in is engineering with an emphasis upon testing. Then get their “science” degree in grad school or another B.S. program.
I’ll say it again, what does higher local average minimum temperatures have to do with the temperature of the human body? How could a higher local average minimum temperature have to do with how bacteria react to antibiotics inside a human body?
Ignored are critical factors:
1) The greatest contributor to antibiotic resistance is failure to eliminate the bacteria. It is common amongst poor or near illiterate to assume that when they feel good, or the patient looks better, treatment ceases. Letting the patient/medicating person to save/sell/give the remaining doses away; causing donors and recipients to undergo partial antibiotic regimens, greatly facilitating antibiotic resistance.
2) No control group is established. These researchers simply grab data and collate.
3) These researchers utterly ignore the ‘rate of reaction’ equation, where the rate of reaction increases with temperature.
* a) Meaning everything dependent upon chemical reactions, such as bacteria, increase production as temperature rises.
Making this alleged research rediscovering knowledge that has been known for centuries.
Anthropogenic CO₂ has nothing to do with their findings.
It should be noted that preceding historical scientists were far more scientific in their rigor, endeavors and discoveries.
“a 10 °C increase in temperature, an extreme but conceivable scenario for some parts of the United States by the end of this century”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0161-6
I read so long ago now that I can’t remember where, that the soil biologists like Selman Waksman who did a lot of the early work on antibiotics knew that resistance was inevitable. Those early researchers had a much better grasp of ecology than the general medical community does (physicians seem to have only become aware of ecology with the recent interest in gut communities). Anyway, one very old suggestion for preventing the rise of antibiotic resistance was to cycle classes of antibiotics on a few year rotation. Antibiotic resistance is typically lost rather quickly in the absence of the antibiotic in the environment because there is usually a high cost associated with maintaining resistance. If a class of antibiotic were withdrawn from a large geographic area for a few years then reintroduced it might be like having a new antibiotic again. Obviously it would be very difficult to implement such a program but if people were desperate enough, who knows? The concept is still being studied: https://mobile.the-scientist.com/article/37629/giving-antibiotic-cycling-another-shot but it seems not on the scale or with the rigour that the original proponents envisioned.
BCBill at 10:12 am – one very old suggestion for preventing the rise of antibiotic resistance was to cycle classes of antibiotics on a few year rotation.
I’ve thought of that one, I expect a lot of people have. Maybe the general thought is that it won’t work. Dunno, is Penicillin still used? If not maybe it will work again.
I know from experience that the newest antibiotics are nasty. I should have said no.