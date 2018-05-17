Canadian PM Compares Climate “Denial” to Supporting Female Genital Mutilation

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t James Delingpole / Breitbart – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just gave a speech in New York about the need to respect and listen to others and bring everyone together, unless those others are climate “deniers” or supporters of female genital mutilation.
Trudeau uses NYU graduation speech to criticize growth in identity politics
Trudeau uses NYU graduation speech to criticize growth in identity politics
‘The leadership we need most today, and in the years to come, is leadership that brings people together’
Mia Rabson · The Canadian Press ·
Posted: May 16, 2018 8:06 PM ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first order of business after descending on Donald Trump’s hometown Wednesday was to enlist thousands of newly minted American university graduates in the fight against a rising tide of intolerance and nationalism around the world.
Officials had billed Trudeau’s three-day trip to New York and Boston as focused on trade and the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S., with looming NAFTA deadlines as a backdrop.
…
Respect people who don’t look or think like you do, Trudeau said. Engage those with whom you may not agree. And take up a leadership role against the aggressive nationalism and identity politics that are making the world a far more complex place to live.
“The leadership we need most today, and in the years to come, is leadership that brings people together,” he said, clad in a graduation gown of his own after receiving an honorary degree — the first world leader to get one from NYU while in office.
“That brings diversity to a common cause. This is the antithesis of the polarization, the aggressive nationalism, the identity politics that have grown so common of late.”
…
Seeking out people with different viewpoints and respecting those who hold different political opinions does not mean those perspectives all have merit, he noted.
He mentioned advocates of female genital mutilation in the same breath as deniers of climate change — people who hold viewpoints that will never be valid, no matter how long they have been expressing those views or how loudly they do so.
He urged graduates to do more than just tolerate other points of view, but to respect and hear what others say in service of a better understanding the world, rather than simply striving to win an argument.
…
Read more: http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-nyu-speech-intolerance-1.4666476
What a brilliant summation of Liberal thinking on climate science. Listen to and respect the scientific views of others, unless those others express views which contradict your prejudices, in which case you are free to compare those others to misogynist child abusers.
Trudeau’s full speech:
Update (EW): Reference to FGM and Climate “Denial” around 24:10 in the video, if you don’t want to watch the entire speech
33 thoughts on “Canadian PM Compares Climate “Denial” to Supporting Female Genital Mutilation”
Actually, robust nationalism promotes diversity.
Is this an autobot reply? Does it mean anything. Are the Russians using WUWT to test AI trolls? My cheeks burn with shame for our Canadian Prime Minister. Peoplekind indeed.
Why is he insulting climate skeptics that way? I would NEVER insult him by saying that he was a failed drama coach who fluked into his job because his father happened to be prime minister at one time. I would NEVER say such a thing about a guy who specializes in virtue signalling or talks climate change out of one side of his mouth while promoting oil pipeline construction with the other. No sir. I don’t go around insulting our glorious leader like that. Never.
Uhh… So now I am… the same as a person who mutilates females… because I… disagree with your view on global warming?
And this guy is a leader of a nation? Canada? REALLY???
Did this guy finish 6th grade?
I am a Canadian who is counting the days to the next election in the hope that sanity will return. He is more worried about legalizing pot and what the temperature might be in 100 years than he is about jobs and the economy. His views are not mine. Oh, and despite denying that humans are the main cause of climate change, I am not guilty of female genital mutilation. (Just for the record.)
How many FGM convictions have there been in Canada?
Jones…..In 1997, Canada’s Criminal Code was amended to include female genital mutilation as a form of aggravated assault. There has never been a criminal prosecution or conviction for female genital mutilation in Canada. From The Star. July 18. 2017. and The Global Citizen. Feb 2018.
Trudeau is just a toad!
The Muslim families send their daughters overseas to have the operation.
Alan, if that is the case, then the Muslim parents ought to be prosecuted for child abuse to the fullest extent related to such barbaric practices. If they are not prosecuted then it is the Prime Minister who is guilty, not those who believe climate change is a natural part of a highly variable planet.
Justin Trudeau is trying to make Jerry Brown or Maxine Waters seem rational.
:-)
I am not much for violence, but some faces just demand to be punched. Arrogant virtue signaling little twit.
As a Canadian I really fear for Trudeau’s mental state – and the contradiction above just proves the point. He, like other left wing nuts, plead for ‘peoplekind’ to understand different points of view and then compares people like me, who do not agree with him on global warming, to someone who would condone genital mutilation.
Have pity upon poor wee Justin Trudeau (aka Climate Ken) – just one more crazy global warming hysteric.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/02/04/the-fantasy-of-accelerating-sea-level-rise-just-got-hosed/comment-page-1/#comment-2734412
[excerpt]
Leo above referred to a global warming hysteric as “a modern day Cnut”.
I still think a spell-check is in order.
Regards, Allan
It will be so interesting to see what happens when the SHTF about climate lies. There will be a lot of egg on faces and a lot of explaining to do. This is why the warmists will NEVER admit they have lied all along about it. They will continue the lie on and on. WHEN the great cooling comes, they will just change the narrative(again.)
Such statements are a notch on the political suicide ladder. When do Canadians get to cast a vote on this guy?
This stupid bastard is likely to get himself banned from entering the USA, just like his daddy (not his biological daddy) did.
Our PM is a national embarrassment. He makes me cringe every time he leaves the country. At least while he is in Canada no one in the rest of the world pays any attention to him, but let him speak on an international stage and this is what we get. Our next federal election in 2019 cannot come soon enough.
I could say the same thing about Trump except he understands Americans come first. I’ll trade that for any social faux pas. Who cares if he doesn’t understand the “political process” if he gets the job done.
Shark has been well and truly jumped.
Is there any idea too inane for this guy?
So, what is this story about climate genital mutilation ?
Floods, hurricanes, typhoons, drought, too little snow, too much snow, warm winters, cold winters, coral bleaching, increasing deserts, shrinking deserts, melting snow on the twin peaks of Kilamanjaro, record high and record low Antarctic ice, starving polar bears, fat polar bears and now female genital mutilation. Oh, the humanity!
There is a dirty old man joke somewhere in that title, but I pass.
Have I got this right: If I want to become a leftist eco-nut: all I need to do is to turn logic on its head, lie, eschew decency, and embrace Fascism. Well, no thank-you.
I knew many Universities were degrading…….but not that low: give Trudeau an honorary degree!!!
How much did he pay for it? It’s worst than Obama getting the Nobel.
“I know Justin. He doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing. This guy is an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl” … Jason Kenney
A grossly offensive remark which reveals the double- think that is typical of left wing thinking.
The next thing he will be saying is that we sceptics deny the existence of the Holocaust. (sarc.
Many in Canada refer to him as “Shiny Pony”, a spin-off of the “My Little Pony” cartoon characters.
Enough said.
You have to understand that Justin Trudeau is PM solely because of his dad’s famous surname, not because he had any previous skills or personal resume that would warrant such a position. The Liberals pretend to be the party of science yet are legalizing marijuana in spite of the abundance of real science that overwhelmingly points to the drug as addictive poison, especially for kids. Liberal science is all about the money, power, highs, and easy votes.
Depends on your definition of mutilation.
Canada is not the nation it was, progressive ideology spread by the unionized public school system and the deeply Marxist CBC, (Canada’s publicly funded broadcaster) has dangerously poisoned the voting pool and in the short term there is little hope, there will be much suffering before the brainwashed begin to grasp the realities of conservative governance. It is possible that Canada will founder in this storm, the situation will get much worse before it improves, the Liberals identity politics are destroying the nation.
I’m no fan of genital mutilation for either gender.
It seems unfortunate, though, the Justin’s father didn’t undergo a medically supervised and properly anaesthetised vasectomy.