Bad news for wind power: globally, winds are slowing
Near-surface wind speeds over landmasses across the planet have dropped by as much as 25% since the 1970s, and climate scientists are taking note. Michael Lucy reports.
The wind isn’t what it used to be. Scientists say surface wind speeds across the planet have fallen by as much as 25% since the 1970s. The eerie phenomenon – dubbed ‘stilling’ – is believed to be a consequence of global warming, and may impact everything from agriculture to the liveability of our cities. It has taken more than a decade for scientists to get a handle on stilling, a term coined by Australian National University ecohydrologist Michael Roderick in 2007.
Roderick had spent years studying a 50-year decline across Europe and North America of a climate metric called pan evaporation. It measures the rate at which water evaporates from a dish left outside. With his colleague biophysicist Graham Farquhar, he found the cause: the sunlight had dimmed due to air pollution. Less light equals slower evaporation.
In 2002, after publishing the explanation in the journal Science, Roderick received a query from Roger Beale, the head of Australia’s federal department for the environment. Was pan evaporation also declining in Australia? “To my embarrassment,” Roderick recalls, “I had to say I didn’t know, because I’d never looked.”
Two years later, he had an answer: the pan evaporation rate was also falling in Australia. It was puzzling, however, as air pollution levels on the continent were lower than those of Europe or North America.
Roderick went back to basics. The rate of evaporation depends on four factors: air temperature, humidity, the amount of solar radiation and wind speed. After another three years of combing through meteorological records, he had pinned down the culprit: “To my absolute surprise, we found the main reason for the drop in Australia was less wind – and by a lot.”
Roderick unearthed other local studies from around the world with similar findings, but till then no one had joined the dots.
He teamed up with Tim McVicar, a hydrologist at Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO, who was looking for global wind patterns and their effects on evaporation. In 2012 this team – led by McVicar – compiled results from almost 150 regional studies to show stilling was taking place across much of the world.
In Australia in the 1970s, average wind speed a couple of metres above the ground was 2.2 metres per second: in 2017 it was 1.6 metres per second.
Over landmasses from as far north as Svalbard, 1,050 km from the North Pole, to as far south as the coast of Antarctica, “observations show that wind is stilling”, McVicar says.
…
Roderick takes a more telescopic view: air movements are powered by differences in temperature at different places. The bigger the difference between warm and cold air, the stronger the wind. One effect of global warming is to flatten those differences. The poles are warming faster than the equator, winters are warming faster than summers, and nights warming faster than days. “Everything becomes more uniform,” Roderick says.
Full report at Cosmosmagazine.com
55 thoughts on "Bad news for wind power: globally, winds are slowing"
As epiphenomena go, this is interesting. However, it might also be the case that the PANS used are ageing, and thus their albedo is turning from absorbing more sunlight to less. As salt-evaporation ponds work.
GoatGuy
Would the same effect occur if the temperatures were cooling rather than warming?
Oh for sure cos the temperature has to be just just right. I mean, there are some occasional gusts in Antarctica after all.
The uniform temperature of the entire world has to be a uniform 23.5719274536327 degrees of Celsius. If we just get the policy right then we can do this.
It depends. If the hotter areas were cooling so that the difference between them and the cold areas like he Arctic then yes. If the cold areas were cooling more than the hot areas, then no.
Assuming the theory/claim is correct.
It’s all those wind turbines taking the energy out of the wind.
I knew it! (Tongue in smiling cheek.)
Thanks for the education. So from your story, solar panels should get an increase in sales.
Tim Ball and other have for decades explained that poles are warming faster than Equator, and that it is the temperature differences that causes the wind speed.
Definitely. Weather 101.
Exactly.
“is believed to be a consequence of global warming”
As long as that means NOTHING MORE THAN “the temperature is on average, a little higher,” and NOT “because of human activity” (which is BS), it makes perfect sense. Just as Tim Ball and others have explained. The poles warm more than the equator, the temperature differentials decrease, and you get less turbulent weather (i.e., WIND).
Its all those beastly wind turbines sucking the energy out the wind.
Oops
:)
It’s even much worserer than that.
“One effect of global warming is to flatten those differences. The poles are warming faster than the equator, winters are warming faster than summers, and nights warming faster than days. “Everything becomes more uniform,” Roderick says.”
And that’s bad……..Right?
And this is supposed to coincide with more frequent and more severe hurricanes? Did I miss something?
More severe hurricanes with less wind
Not if you own the computer that is doing the calculating. I believe some of them charge by the hour.
I am not sure there explanation makes sense. Averages maybe changing, but wind speeds are not driven by averages, they are driven by local variation at any given moment. It’s impossible to find an area of the globe (even the Arctic) that is simply “warmer” all the time. Much of the time, much of the globe actually seems to be well within the variation that was seen in the 1970s – the UK’s hottest summer was way back in 1976 for example, and the hottest before that was 1959. 2003 had very hot days, but it was not sustained, unlike 1976 or 1959
This sounds to me like an expert in one area making false assumptions about what another area is actually saying is happening.
The good winds, which turn wind turbines, are slowing. But the bad winds, like tornadoes and hurricanes, are getting faster. That global warming is a malevolent SOB. /sarc
A colder world is a windier, stormier world, as during ice ages.
The colder a planet, in general the windier it is.
The strongest hurricane-force winds on Earth top out at about 246 miles per hour (396 kilometers per hour). Due to low gravity and thin air, wind speeds on Mars top out around only 60 mph. While slower than Earth’s, the fastest winds on hot Venus are still less than on our planet. Winds there are speeding up rather than slowing down:
http://www.astronomy.com/news/2013/06/the-fast-winds-of-venus-are-getting-faster
“When the Venus Express spacecraft arrived at the planet in 2006, average cloud-top wind speeds between latitudes 50° on either side of the equator were clocked at roughly 186 mph (300 km/h).”
Winds in Jupiter’s Little Red Spot have been clocked at 385 miles per hour (620 kilometers per hour). Winds in Saturn’s upper atmosphere can reach speeds of 1118 mph (1800 kph) near its equator. Neptune’s winds can reach supersonic speeds, up to 1500 mph (2400 kph), the fastest planetary winds detected yet in the solar system.
Winds on Uranus can blow clouds up to 560 mph (900 kph), thus slower than on Saturn and Neptune. This is despite Uranus’ having the coldest atmosphere of any of the planets in the solar system, even though it is not the most distant. The anomaly might owe to Uranus’ equator’s facing away from the sun.
So the correlation isn’t perfect, but suggestive. Wind speeds of planets ranked by coldness:
Uranus: 560 mph
Neptune: 1500 mph
Saturn: 1118 mph
Jupiter: 385 mph
Mars: 60 mph
Earth: 246 mph
Venus: 186 mph.
Mercury’s atmosphere is too thin for wind.
Are wind speeds on Venus really rising and is it measurable? If that is the case then without doubt the earth will have significant changes in climate due to out of earth impacts.
So the attribution of any climatic change to the AGW process is still just a hypothesis.
Not wrong but undefined.
It’s good to see the topic being addressed. Only the other day I was wondering about why we hear so little about what wind speeds are doing, and what they might be predicted to do, and whether this was another topic that global warming catastrophists had decided to ignore if it wasn’t playing ball.
I’m quite sure they will have a looong list of contingencies to run to and dust off when the current one runs out of (greenhouse gas) steam.
So far I found that ERoEI of solar in temperate regions is below 1, but estimates for wind are suspiciously close by, and not consistent at all.
As the expression goes, extraordinary claims require extraordinary proofs. Claiming that there is less wind than there used to be is a rather extraordinary claim. A claim like that would require a lot of careful data to back it up. Most likely what he is reporting is just a random variation at a few test sites. Probably just more junk science.
There was a real nice song that kind of summed it up. “The wayward wind is a restless wind…a restless wind that yearns to wander…” The singer compared her lover, who was a drifter, to the uncertainty in the wind.
I have a recording of it. Unfortunately the recording is full of clicks and hisses from the original vinyl. To my knowledge the song was recorded twice over the years by different artists and both times was a modest hit. I only have a recording of the Gogi Grant version.
Has anyone plotted average wind speed over time versus number of windmills deployed? I know correlation isn’t causation, but…
;)
Its all the newly grown poison ivy that is slowing down the wind. CO2 makes only bad plants grow faster and their leaves block the wind. Poison Ivy are bad plants.
An alternative theory suggests its all the birds and bats being knocked out of the skies by wind farms… Their wing power somehow causes a series of positive feed backs to kick in the increase overall wind speed more than expected. This works, because everyone knows that the reason for more wind turbines to sprout, and grow taller and larger is a direct cause of rising CO2 levels. Apparently wind turbines are like bad plants.
(Just not going to get serious on this subject – next someone will suggest there is a natural global wind speed that we must maintain by driving slower or giving up traveling altogether. I can see it now, thousands of Wind-Change experts flying all over the world to attend conferences that insist telling us to give up all traveling or we are doomed)
Gosh! What an original scenario.
Robert of Texas: “Poison Ivy are bad plants”
I agree! And if any plant should be declared illegal, we need to start with poison ivy!
Over land increasing CO2 will increase foliage and slow down winds. That would also have an effect on temperature measurements, probably making temperatures measured over land, away from urban heat and sea breeze, higher than before. But how much?
We simply have no such data.
‘In 2012 this team – led by McVicar – compiled results from almost 150 regional studies to show stilling was taking place across much of the world.’
Not data. The earth is big; weather stations are few. 196,900,000 square miles. 10,000 weather stations would leave each representing 20,000 square miles.
150 regional studies leaves each study representing over a million square miles.
Useless.
Wait – We were definitely told that there were more hurricanes because of, well us, but now these sceptics are daring to question the party line and claim it isn’t getting worse! Defund these liars and frauds immediately for their outrageous attempt to say it isn’t all settled. Whatever next…
That’s the normal double speak. The AGW causes some extreme weather, including extreme wind and extreme stillness. There is only one extreme it does not cause, that’s extreme moderateness – wait, actually the AGW causes extremely moderate rain somewhere, disrupting ground water table fill.
I think we can safely say, according to some scientists and activists, the AGW causes every possible calamity – but does not cause anything good, and even claiming an existing upside shows you’re bought by the oil companies. They’re rich and giving me a lot of bucks.
So, when the winds aren’t strong enough, we just need some really big solar powered fans to keep the wind turbines going.
At night, put lights on the wind turbines to keep the solar powered fans going.
Problem solved.
I like flat water, so I’ve recently posited here if I can expect more extreme calm weather. I hadn’t realized there’s a scientific term: ‘stilling’.
Extreme stilling. Do we also need to fear Extreme Climate Stasis?
Sounds like a bunch of hot air to me. Aw c’mon you knew someone was going to say it)
Who really cares about wind speed when there is a land rush on for wind tax credits. The same mentality pervaded during the sod buster rush to what became the Dust Bowl lands. They were not exactly interested in yields when land costs were low and commodity prices high.
Better leave the sun out of the argument because it’s been marginalized don’t ya know.
Is this the calm before the windmill bailout cries?
Good point, I see the cover argument, “Wind power is less than expected due to stilling”
There are long term wind data available. COADS Data. They suggest very interesting cycles. For example visible in the following graphic, period 1860-1990:
From: http://sharpgary.org/Horta-1991.html
Yup. Slower when it was hotter.
If the wind stops our children just won’t know what tornadoes are. No hurricanes of blizzards either. Derechos will be a thing of the past.
Reverse the windmills NOW before it gets worse than it is! Renewable wind is the answer! Oscillating windmills to save the wind! Do it for the children and their children and even the buzzards!
I think it is due to UWL (Urban Wind Loss). Probably due to placing the anenometer on your back deck.
My personal weather station rarely records wind speeds above 4-5 knots even during a durecho.
Back in the seventies when Climate Science was still a science H H Lamb showed that storms were stronger and more frequent during the LIA gthan in recent times.
The Modtran computer code, which calculates energy deposition for different parts of the planet from greenhouse gases, does, indeed, show that colder regions and colder times (winter vs summer) shows this effect.
Our children won’t know what kites are.
Oh no. And think about the –
polar– seagulls. We must save the seagulls!
